Pure Multi-Family REIT's (PMULF) CEO Stephen Evans on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Andrew Greig

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'm Andrew Greig, VP of Investor Relations for Pure Multi-Family REIT LP. And I would like to welcome you all to our discussion of our 2018 Q1 Financial Result.

We will keep our opening remarks on this call brief, trusting that you've had a chance to review our consolidated financial statements and related MD&A dated May 9, 2018 for the three months ended March 31, 2018. If not, the documents are available on our website at puremultifamily.com under the Investor Information section or on SEDAR.

With me today on the call are CEO, Steve Evans; CFO, Scott Shillington; and Senior VP, Samantha Adams. Following our formal remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up your question.

Before we get underway, I would like to make a Safe Harbor statement. The following discussion will include forward-looking-statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and operating performance and Pure Multi-Family assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law.

For a further discussion of the forward-looking statements, including risk factors relating to our company and business that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, please look into our MD&A dated May 9, 2018 which is available on SEDAR or on the website at puremultifamily.com.

I would now like to pass the discussion on to our CEO, Steve Evans.

Stephen Evans

Thanks Andrew, and thanks everyone for joining us today. I'm sure many of you on this call will be wanting to ask questions regarding the recent Pure Multi-Family's strategic review processes that has been spearheaded by the special committee of independent directors Due to its confidential nature, we will not be answering questions of both the process, but we can say today that the special committee has been formed to explore all options to maximize unitholder value including the potential sale of the REIT.

On April 24, 2018 as part of the comprehensive strategic review process, we announced that our special committee had entered into confidentiality agreements with multiple interested parties.

In addition, we will not be providing any comments on the recent advance notice of potential of dissident nominees as we have not seen any public documentation regarding the motivation or any credible rationale for altering the makeup of the Board of Directors during a strategic review process whose primary reason for existing is to maximize the value for the unitholders.

Pure Multi-Family has a highly credible Board of Directors composed of real estate veterans with a history of delivering value for unitholders. The Pure Multi-Family board is the high standard of corporate governance and fully understand their obligations to maximize values for unitholders.

It interesting to note that two of our board members, Rob King, Chair of the Special Committee and myself are both directors of Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust, which recently negotiated a very successful sale of the REAT to Blackstone for $3.8 billion, representing full value for all unitholders at a 27% premium prior to that [ph].

I'd like to reiterate that Pure Multi-Family has already proposed a full complement of seven experienced directors. The deadline to vote by proxy is May 22 at 11 a.m. Vancouver time and we strongly encourage you to list a vote in favor of the Pure Multi-Family nominees.

We are very pleased to announce our strong Q1 results, I would now like to pass things over to Scott Shillington, our CFO for his comments on our financial performance.

Scott Shillington

Thanks Steve. Before going through the financial highlights for the quarter, I'd like to note that all amounts stated on this call reflect Pure Multi-Family's interest as disclosed in the MD&A. We feel Pure Multi-Family's interest provides the most useful information to the unitholder looking at our financial results. Within the MD&A, we provided a reconciliation that reflects these adjustments.

Looking at our Q1 2018 results versus Q1 2017, same property rental revenue increased by 4%, which is driven by an increase in same property average rent of 1% and increase in same property of occupancy of 150 basis points and a decrease in same property rental concessions of 34.8%. This all led to same problem net rental income, which increased by 9.7%. Adjusted same property net rental income which normalizes the property management fees over the periods and eliminates any income resulting from prior period property tax refunds received increased by 4.7%.

I'd like to note that same probably net rental income increased and the increase of 4.7% was achieved even with the same property, property tax expense increase of 10.2% across the properties over the same periods.

At March 31, 2018, we reported debt to gross book value ratio of 53.7%, total portfolio leased occupancy of 96.5%, an increase of 150 basis points over the December 31, 2017 number and our weighted average year of constructions portfolio was 2007 are just over ten years of age.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, G&A as a percent of revenue was 6%. Included in G&A expenses, our corporate level cost and all property management related expenditures subsequent to the internalization of the property management function in 2017.

During the first quarter, Pure Multi-Family incurred approximately $170,000 of expenditures related to the strategic review process which is currently on going. Excluding these costs, result in a G&A as a percent of revenue of 5.4% for the quarter.

During the quarter, our FFO and AFFO payout ratios began to normalize as our FFO payout ratio was 100.2% or nine point four cents per unit and our AFFO payout ratio was 106.5% or eight point eight cent per unit. After removing the 170,000 of non-incurring cost associates with the strategic review process, the FFO payout ratio was 97.9% or nine point six cents per unit and the AFFO payout ratio was 104% or $0.09 per unit.

With the number of our newer property is still going through a stabilization and lease our period, we expect our run rate FFO and AFFO payout ratio to be in the low to mid-90% range respectively.

I'll now turn things over to Samantha, who will comment on our operations for the quarter.

Samantha Adams

Thanks Scott. Having work to the challenges that internalizing in 2017, during this past quarter, we were able to concentrate on operations and we work diligently to reduce or eliminate any rental concession being granted to new tenants in locations featuring new supply and focus on continuing to improve our occupancy across the entire portfolio, providing us with the ability to raise rents as efficiently as possible.

We continue to diligently monitor and manage our cost structure as well something that our new systems have been very good at identifying and assisting us with. Our same property Dallas portfolio experienced a softer quarter than in prior quarter and the same property occupancy has remained essentially flat quarter-over-quarter. Our same property revenue growth for Dallas was 2.9% Q1-over-Q1 and the NOI for Dallas increased 4.9% quarter-over-quarter or 0.4% with normalizing property management fees and property tax refunds.

Despite the overall occupancy remaining essentially flat, few of our properties in Dallas experienced higher than anticipated vacancy in the quarter, due to very extreme winter weather, extreme for Dallas that is and higher turnover in marketing costs as a result. However, we believe that this is short term in nature.

In Houston, our properties continue to demonstrate strength. Physical occupancy in Q1 2108 with 98% versus 94.9% in Q1 of 2017. As a result of our higher occupancy, revenues increased 6.6% quarter-over-quarter and our Houston property delivered average rent growth of 1.8%, as well and NOI growth of 12.4% or 9.2% when normalizing property management fees and property tax refunds.

With respect to San Antonio, the same property numbers are continuing to improve. On the same property basis, our physical occupancy increased by 4.4% Q1-over-Q1, and revenues increased by 5.4% for the quarter. Although same property average rent experienced a slight decline of approximately 1%, due to our push to increase occupancy and eliminate concessions, the NOI improved quarter-over-quarter increasing by 22.4% or 15% when normalizing property management fees and property tax refunds.

We continue to experience growth at our Phoenix property, which is in a chandler sub market. Same [indiscernible] delivered 6.3% NOI growth or 1.4% when normalizing property management fees and tax refunds quarter-over-quarter. The physical occupancy at this property decreased by 2.2% this quarter, however same property average rent increased by 4% which resulted in same property revenues increasing by 2%.

On a portfolio wide basis, we increased our weighted average rental rate to $1,269 per occupied unit or $1.39 per square foot for the first quarter this year compared to the $1,240 average rental rate per occupied unit or $1.36 per square foot for the same quarter of last year.

I'll now turn things back over to Steve to wrap up.

Stephen Evans

Thanks, Samantha. As we finish the former portion of our remarks, I'd like to repeat, we are pleased to deliver another strong quarter for Pure Multi-Family unitholders. As reminder in 2017, we completed the internalization of our property management function, further deleveraged our balance sheet, geographically diversified a portfolio and improve the average age of our portfolio to just over ten years of age.

These efforts are part of a board approved strategy to high-grade our Class A multi-family apartment portfolio, create a conservative and flexible financial profile, lock in historic low interest rates and to build out our management platform to support the continued growth of our business.

With the transformation of the property management internalization behind us in 2017, we were able to remain focused on operations at our properties and continue to execute on our strategic business initiatives. We're extremely pleased with the strong results achieved today 2018.

With our results announced today, we reported Q1 2018 same property NOI growth results of over 4%, something that we've been able to deliver at a minimum in 13 of our last 17 reporting quarterly periods, that is all of our periods that we've reported same property NOI results since our inception.

According to Bloomberg Data, Pure Multi-Family's total unitholder return from IPO in July 2012 until April 25 in Canadian dollar terms, delivered total unitholder returns of 180.3% which ranks us as the number one REIT in Canada when comparing total shareholder return out of all 46 Canadian REITs.

On an unaffected basis, you analyze that same Bloomberg Data from IPO to March 30, which would represent our unit price in just before the Elected America press release came out, our total unitholder returns in Canadian dollar terms equate to 138% or the third best REIT in all of the Canadian REIT universe for that period.

Looking ahead, U.S. Tax Reform changes have created fertile ground for positive economic growth in the U.S. and job growth especially in our target market continues to be very positive. Despite interest rate fears, we believe that Pure Multi-Family real estate that's giving [ph] on the real estate is a defensive asset class and we work to insulate the REIT from interest rate increases by extending our mortgage debt over 7, 10, 12 and 15 year terms.

We currently have a weighted average term to maturity of approximately 9 years and a very low fixed weighted average mortgage interest rate of 3.72%. In this report suggests the demand for apartment be further sustained by rising mortgage rates which will increase monthly payments on purchased homes and as well the new U.S. Tax Reforms have actually reduced several economic incentives that previously benefited homeowners.

We believe Pure Multi-Family continues to be an excellent vehicle for investors to obtain exposure to the robust and growing U.S. multifamily marketplace.

So on behalf of the management team of Pure Multi-Family REIT, I'd like to thank our employees and directors for their hard work and royalty and of course I like to thank our unitholders for their continued support.

And with that, I'd like to open up for answer any questions that anybody may have.

Frederic Blondeau

Thank you and good morning.

Stephen Evans

Hi, Fred.

Frederic Blondeau

I got two quick questions for you. First, if I remember well, your base scenario was that new supply in your existing and target markets would be either essentially absorbed or with somewhat normalized in the course of 2018, I was wondering what are your views at the moment on new supply in your markets?

Stephen Evans

We basically have the view you just described there being soaked up and absorbed and we project that the demand in the - not additional feature will continue outstrip supply sort of a short term in nature oversupply.

Frederic Blondeau

Okay. And it does the same thing in Dallas I guess, you're not too concerned about the Texas in general and Dallas.

Stephen Evans

Correct.

Frederic Blondeau

And Samantha, sorry about that, the adjusted same store NOI growth in Dallas?

Samantha Adams

In Dallas, the adjusted one is okay.

Frederic Blondeau

Yeah.

Samantha Adams

0.4.

Frederic Blondeau

0.4. Perfect. Thank you. That's it for me. Thank you again.

Samantha Adams

You're welcome.

Stephen Evans

Thanks Fred.

Dean Wilkinson

Thanks. Hi, everyone.

Stephen Evans

Hey, Dean.

Samantha Adams

Hi, Dean.

Dean Wilkinson

Let me start with Scott, I am going to try and keep this not dry and not bone headed. Can you reconcile for me that the 9.7 to 4.7 on the year-over-year, I get the 300 basis points on the property management, it would then imply that there's like 200 basis points from the property tax appeals, would there be something in the order of 300,000 bucks and can you kind of break that down for us?

Scott Shillington

Yeah, I don't have that in front of me but yeah, so the property management fees as well what we did to normalize that we put a 2.5% property management fee in this year and we made last year's 2.5% as well to make that equal because we're running that basically at 200% on our own internal property management platform. And then we had two probably tax refunds that came in Q1 of 2017. I don't have the specific number in front of me obviously but those were the differences.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. I think that that was something in the order 60,000 or 70,000, so that would explain the difference because that was running it at three, so that gets me.

Okay. And then Steve, I was just wondering and it's not the process but as you're going through the process, the decision by the board to deal with the option for the differed unit plan for the management team, I assume that this is something that had to have predated sort of getting into a process and can you sort of maybe explain sort of how that was being fought over or sort of where, how the board got there in that, obviously the size of the company has grown and you sort the thing around that?

Stephen Evans

Absolutely. Thanks for the question Dean. So the restricted unit plan was I guess you could still call it right sized based on the growth of our REIT and it was done in consultation with Hughson, who is our compensation consultant at the - the board utilized for setting our compensation packages to be kind of leading hedge in compliance with that the sort of thing that class, that I look forward in terms of the makeup of the plan. And that plan includes restricted unit plan which was increased to $2 million in total and it was reported in a Financial Post article yesterday in Canada, wrote in negative way but it clearly the writer did not understand how these plans work.

Our company grew in size by about 3 times in size from the original plan was put in place. We have never up until this point in time even granted a unit because we extremely managed. But as we grew in size, we right sized the plan and plan is put in place with intentions of being there for a decade to serve the purpose or more to serve the purpose of compensation for employees. So it's just typical of any REIT and that was all done in consultation with Hughson and prior to any of this Electra or anything else going on to special committee.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. That helps. It's clarifying. Thanks and I'll hand it back.

Stephen Evans

All right, Thanks, Dean.

Stephen Evans

Thank you, Operator. On behalf of Samantha, Scott, Andrew and the entire Pure Multi-Family management team, we like to thank you for spending time with us today. Do you have any question at all regarding our business please do not hesitate to call us any time. Thanks.

