'Safer' Dividend Champions, Show Positive Annual Returns, And Cash To Cover 25+ Years Of Increasing Dividends

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Champion stocks showed 28.29% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

Broker target-estimated May Dividend Champion top ten net gains ranged 14.52%-29.26%, from SKT, NFG, PG, KO, ORI, PEP, T, LEG, MO, topped by MDP as compiled 4/30/18 and counted 5/7/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Cast 14.5% To 29.3% Net Gains For Top Ten Champion Stocks By May 2019

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Champion stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the Champions as graded by Wall St. wizards was 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks. Those dividends and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 7, 2019 were:

Meredith (MDP) was projected to net $292.60, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

Altria Group (MO) was projected to net $284.90, based on a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) was projected to net $283.01, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% leass than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc (T) was projected to net $231.56, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

PepsiCo (PEP) was projected to net $208.85, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eighteentwenty-sixThe Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Old Republic International (ORI) was projected to net $203.70, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola (KO) was projected to net $191.68, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was projected to net $156.28, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

National Fuel Gas (NFG) was projected to net $146.92, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) was projected to net $145.32, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 21.45% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One Dividend Champion To Lose 4.73% By May, 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts was:

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) projected a loss of $47.32 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Top 30 Champion Dogs Represented 9 Of 11 Sectors For February

Results from drip investing listed as of 4/30/18 sorted by yield (dividend / price) calculated from here 5/7/18 for thirty stocks from nine of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the various actionable conclusions discussed herein.

The U.S. Dividend Champions are maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appear at Seeking Alpha. They are selected based on "25 of more straight years of higher dividends." David's list as of 1/31/17 provided the subjects for this article. Numeric calculations for the list made as of 5/7/18 from YCharts.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Champions

U.S. Dividend Champions were selected based on "25 or more straight years of higher dividends."

Actionable Conclusion (12-21) Dividend Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top Champion Stocks

Top ten Champion Dividend stocks selected 4/30/18 showing top yields as of 5/7/18, represented six sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) real estate [4 listed]; (2) communication services [1 listed]; (3) financial services [1 listed]; (4) consumer defensive [2 listed]; (5) energy [1 listed]; (6) consumer cyclical [1 listed].

Tops was one of four real estate outfits, Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) [1] other real estate representatives claimed the fifth, sixth, and eighth slots: Realty Income (O) [5]; National Retail Properties (NNN) [6]; Universal Health Realty (UHT) [8].

In second place, AT&T Inc. (T) [2] was the lone communication services dog listed. A lone financial service firm, Mercury General (MCY) [3] took third place by yield.

Two consumer defensive sector representatives placed fourth, and seventh: Altria Group (MO) [4], and Universal (UVV) [7].

Finally, one energy firm, placed ninth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [9], and the lone consumer cyclical representative, Meredith (MDP) [10] was tenth on the list to complete May Champion top ten field by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Champion Stocks Showed 10.85% To 27.1% Upsides, While (32) Three Showed Downsides Smaller Than Dividends Earned, To May, 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Estimated A 28.3% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Champion Stocks To May 2019

Ten top Champion Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Champion dogs selected 4/30/18 showing the highest dividend yields as of 5/7/18 represented six sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Champion Dogs (33) Delivering 9.05% Vs. (34) 12.61% Net Gains by All Ten by May 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Champion kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 28.3% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The sixth lowest priced Champion dividend dog, Meredith (NYSE:MDP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 29.26%.

The five lowest-priced Champion dividend dogs of May 7 were: Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT); AT&T (T); National Retail Props (NNN); Mercury General (MCY); Universal (UVV), with prices ranging from $21.11 to $48.05.

Five higher-priced Champion dividend dogs for May 7 were: Meredith (MDP); Realty Income (O); Altria (MO); Universal Health Realty (UHT); Exxon Mobil (XOM), whose prices ranged from $52.40 to $77.74.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

