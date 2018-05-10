Craft Brew Alliance's (BREW) CEO Andy Thomas on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Andy Thomas - CEO

Ken Kunze - CMO

Scott Mennen - COO

Joe Vanderstelt - CFO

Ed Smith - Corporate Controller

Analysts

Gerald Pascarelli - Cowen

Francesco Pellegrino - Sidoti & Company

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets

As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Andy Thomas

Thank you, Sanya, and good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to present the Craft Brew Alliance Investor Conference Call to discuss our results for the first quarter of 2018. This morning, I am again joined on the call by three other members of the CBA leadership team. Our CMO, Ken Kunze; our COO, Scott Mennen; and our CFO, Joe Vanderstelt.

But before we begin, I'll again ask Ed Smith, our Corporate Controller to read our safe harbor statement.

Ed Smith

Thank you, Andy. As a reminder, this call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those described in any such forward-looking statements. The Risk Factors section and our most recent 10-K lists some of the factors that could cause Craft Brew's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call. Craft Brew undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Andy?

Andy Thomas

Thanks, Ed. As I generally do, I'll begin with an overview of the market and of our first quarter results, before having the team provide a brief deep dive into their respective areas of accountability. And please note the word brief, because as you've read and will hear, despite the continued challenges in our marketplace, Q1 2018 was not only a solid quarter for CBA, but also one where our results were relatively straightforward in void of any major negative surprises. Accordingly, as an acknowledgement of that business reality, our prepared remarks will be relatively shorter than usual, still providing appropriate color on the quarter, but with the deliberate intent to provide more time for questions and discussion at the end.

So looking first at the market. When we held our last earnings call, I remarked that the beginning of 2018 had brought with it an acceleration and the relative turmoil within the marketplace. And suffice it to say that the 10 weeks since then have continued that pace. The trends are consistent and increasingly clear. Consumers are changing how, where and with what they socialize and the impact on our industry continued to be profound.

Big beer, domestic and imported, is not as big nor as insulated as before. Would be national crack Brewers are retreating to the relative familiarity of a home region. Would be regional players are retreating to their local markets. Formally stable companies of all shapes and sizes find themselves financially unstable or insolvent and seemingly in contrast, small hyper local brewery startups and tap rooms continue to open at a blistering pace with a number of brewery permits passing the 9000 mark in Q1, still being granted at a clip of 3.5 new permits per day in Q1, 2018.

In dissecting what's going on, it's challenging to construct a simple, linear explanation, but two things are apparent when looking through the lens of the traditional beer market. One, the traditional beer market pie is volumetrically getting smaller. And two compounding that challenge, competition for that smaller pie is more fierce and more unknown than ever before, as consumer and retailer changes feed on each other in a real life riddle of which came first, the chicken or the egg.

Firstly, looking at the consumer, it's clear that tastes are changing, but not in a consistent manner. With divergent influences running the gamut from zero proof lifestyles to better for you consumers seeking healthy alcohol alternatives to bang for the buck consumers, drinking less volume, but higher ABV. Secondly, there are more social lubricant choices than ever before, both in known forms today and in unknown forms on the horizon for tomorrow.

Most obviously for today are the share growing number of beer, flavored malt beverage, wine and spirit competitors, and less obviously for tomorrow, there's the advent of a fledgling industry of wheat based competitors poised to further accelerate competition. And lastly, there is that chicken or egg factor, as the emergence of new channels literally removes consumers from traditional on and off premise retailers.

Consider the channel and category impact of the increasing number of all-in-one tap room breweries that currently function concurrently as brewer, wholesaler and retailer. Their expansion eliminates that consumer, that occasion in that volume from traditional on premise channels. And also consider the emerging class of e-retailers and home delivery. They transform a consumer's living room and pantry into the on premise and off premise of your. And we thought merchandising a bar or grocery store was challenging.

In the decades past, it was possible to be successful with either a strong brand or a strong company. While the Mighty had both, enough strength in one could still generally lead to success. In contrast, today is not a market for an either or strategy. This market requires both and both strong sustainable brands and strong companies, well-resourced in terms of talent and dollars, able to withstand the unknown market changes, while investing in those brands in those people for the future.

Pivoting to Q1, amidst this cluttered backdrop, we believe our Kona Plus strategy continues to serve CBA and its stakeholders well, underpinned by our objectives to strengthen the top line, improve the core health of our business model and actualize the future. Our successful execution of Kona Plus is evident in our Q1 results, both in building strong brands and in building a strong company.

As for strong brands, as Ken will detail, despite an acknowledged slowdown, Kona continues to lead the way in differentiated self, growing in a multitude of healthy ways with a clear point of difference, a strong home market, a healthy growing flagship in big wave, gains in both distribution and velocity and room to run in existing channels, new channels and new markets, both on the mainland and beyond.

And while overall CBA STRs were pressured, revenue development remained healthy as our Kona Plus strategy focuses Kona and the Plus brands in key geographies with better pricing opportunities. As for the strong company, as Scott and Joe will detail, in Q1, 2018, CBA demonstrated an ability to efficiently and more profitably operate our breweries, evidenced by 310 basis point expansion in beer gross margin to 35.5% to be disciplined and avoid wholesaler inventory bloat, maintaining the 30% lower wholesaler inventory levels achieved last Q1. To maintain stability, safety and quality in the supply chain, despite battling increased freight and logistics cost. To continue reshaping our SG&A to adequately support investing in our brands, our talent, and our culture, to bring it all together on the bottom line for our investors with an increase in net income of 109% relative to the year ago period and to do all this while continuing to leverage a healthy relationship with our partner ABI. Realizing mutual benefits for our shared wholesaler network.

So without further ado, let's get some detail from the team, beginning with Ken.

Ken Kunze

Thanks, Andy and good morning everyone. In Q1, Kona continued to outpace the category and the craft segment, despite the headwinds in the marketplace and the changing consumer dynamic, surrounding social lubricants, as Andy noted earlier and elsewhere. Kona’s STRs were up plus 3% versus a beer industry down minus 2.3% and the craft segment, down minus 2.5% as measured by the beer institute. It was a quarter where Kona’s growth in the on premise was resilient and outperformed the off premise. Kona was again led by its flagship, Big Wave Golden Ale.

In the on-premise, Big Wave was up plus 29% and in total Big Wave was up plus 22% outpacing its rolling 12-month average. Hanalei Island style IPA launched last year was up plus 21%, after being one of the top four craft new items in 2017. Kanaha, our new 99-calorie Blonde Ale was launched in Q1 on a targeted manner and is off to a solid start. For the entire CBA portfolio, STRs were down minus 4% in Q1. To be noted that from an on and off channel perspective, CBA’s total portfolio and Kona specifically performed at or better than the craft segment in all channels, other than grocery as measured by the Beer Institute Data.

While Kona’s STRs outperformed the category and segment, Q1 did mark a slowdown from previous quarters. We attribute the slowdown, primarily to a channel and key account issue due to our performance in the grocery and club channels, both of which we are actively addressing and not as a fundamental consumer issue. Specifically, as it relates to grocery, our team is focused on increasing the levels of promotional activity and the tactical execution of volume driving price points and are actively addressing with key grocery partners to secure incremental merchandising activity.

In Q1, CBA demonstrated healthy revenue per barrel increases through price increases that did not translate into increased levels of promotional activity. This affected Kona in California, Widmer in Oregon and Redhook in Washington. Since late April and the beginning of May, we're beginning to see better execution of merchandising activity with more relevant price points leading into the key summer selling season. As it relates to club, in Costco, which is a large customer, our programming tends to be paused in and out. In Q1, we had significant volume shift from Q1 into Q2 versus last year due to timing of programming, which is materializing in Q2 and maybe favorably impacted due to higher seasonality.

Kona continues to see solid distribution gains across channels and geographies, with many of the chain resets in Q2. With CBA’s improving financial fundamentals, marketing in Kona is up high mid-single digits in 2018 with the bulk of the spend planned to kick off mid-May to tie the summer seasonality. With the recent announcements of Kona’s partnerships with the AVP, The American Volleyball Professionals Association, the LA Galaxy and the StubHub Center and a ramp up of spend and investment in Florida, Kona’s visibility continue to increase in key markets to build awareness, trial and conversion. Widmer Brothers and Redhook both underperformed the craft segment in their respective home markets.

Both were affected by key off premise retailer performance due to the issues noted above. Widmer Brothers 2018 new items have not received the expected pick up by retailers, contributing to the under-performance. The Widmer Brothers team is doubling down on flagship, Hefe, for the balance of the year to drive volume. Redhook’s brew lab and new items like Big Ballard and Imperial IPA and Peaches For Me IPA continued to make a positive impact on consumer’s perceptions of the Redhook brand. Similar to Kona, both brands are seeing improving grocery trends moving in to May.

Cisco, AMB, Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Wynwood each gained share in their respective home markets with momentum behind Cisco’s launch of Gripah, a New England style grapefruit IPA. AMB’s roll out of 12-ounce can configurations and Wynwood’s distribution build over La Rubia blonde in South Florida. Appalachian Mountain Brewery previously was only available in 16-ounce can configurations. Omission Brewing Company was up plus 15% in the US on the strength of ultimate weight and new graphics and remains the share leader in the reduced segment.

In closing, Q1 was a promising quarter from a revenue basis while STRs were difficult across the portfolio, craft segment and industry. Q1 is the smallest volume quarter represented a little over 20% of our 2018 budget. With almost 80% of the volume here to go. With increasing health of our financial fundamentals, we will look to deploy increased commercial investment for the balance of the year, doubling down on key flagship brands to drive volume and we continue to be confident that we will end the year within the range of our STR guidance.

With that, I'd like to turn it over to Scott Mennen, our Chief Operating Officer.

Scott Mennen

Thank you, Ken and good morning, everyone. Over the past three years, we've been laser focused on improving the core health of our business with an emphasis on improving our cost of goods sold and expanding gross margin. In Q1 of 2018, we've built on the momentum from 2017. In Q1, we leveraged our evolving footprint of Portland, Portsmouth, Kona and Fort Collins to help deliver a strong quarter. As a reminder in 2017, we started up contract brewing operations in Fort Collins. We ceased operations in Memphis and closed the Woodinville brewery.

The Woodinville property has been sold with a deal closing in Q1. In addition to leveraging the updated brewery footprint, our continuous improvement program world class craft has sharpened the entire organization's focus on delivering better results, results by improving efficiencies and reducing loss. One of the key pillars within WCC is sustainability. In April, we published our fifth annual sustainability report. This report highlights the significant accomplishments CBA has been able to achieve. A few key takeaways from the 2017 report include, first, we reduced our scope 1 and scope 2 CO2 emissions per barrel by 4.5%. Second, we kept 99.4% of our waste out of landfills. And third, we blew our three-year employee volunteerism goal out of the water, donating more than 300 hours in 2017.

In addition to our updated brewery footprint and WCC programs, the continued work being done to refine our supply chain operation is helping deliver improved results and enhances our ability to ensure we have the right inventory levels to meet the ever changing demands of our customers.

Now on to the results. Shipments for Q1 were 167,000 barrels, a 9% increase over Q1 of 2017. In Q1 of 2017, we made a conscious decision to reduce wholesaler inventories by 30% to better harmonize shipments and depletions and drive efficiencies in our supply chain. Capacity utilization at our own breweries was 52% in Q1, relatively flat to the 54% in Q1 of 2017. This capacity utilization represents the closure and sale of the Woodinville brewery offset by contract production out of Fort Collins.

While capacity utilization is an important metric, we are closely managing our cost base to align with our production needs. Beer gross margin in Q1 was 35.5%, 310 basis point improvement over Q1 of 2017. The improvement in beer gross margin represents a reduction in our overall cost of goods sold due to contract production at Fort Collins, the elimination of the fixed cost associated with Woodinville and the reduction and losses, partially offset by increases in freight and logistics cost. Total CBA gross margin in Q1 was 31.7%, 310 basis points better than Q1 of 2017. Q1 was another solid quarter for CBA.

And before closing, let me give everyone a quick update on the new 100,000 barrel Kona brewery in Hawaii. Construction has begun and we are on track to start up in Q1 of 2019. And I'll provide more details update next quarter.

In closing, for the balance of the year, we will look to refine our operations, leveraging our evolved brewery footprint, our continuous improvement program at WCC and our enhanced and redesigned supply chain operations. I am confident we will deliver on our gross margin guidance of 32% to 35%, but please note we are monitoring the pressure from freight and logistics costs and we’ll provide additional details next quarter.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Joe for more insight on the numbers. Joe?

Joe Vanderstelt

Thank you, Scott. Good morning, everyone. During my remarks, I'll share our Q1 2018 financial results and provide the balance of the year outlook. You'll see the financial results reflect continued dividends from the execution of our business strategy, particularly on top line performance, gross margins and overall net income. First quarter net sales were 47.5 million, or plus 7.2% versus Q1 2017. Gross profit for the quarter increased 19% to 15.1 million while gross margins increased 310 basis points to 31.7%.

Net income for the quarter was $161,000 or $0.01 per diluted share versus 1.9 million or 109% versus Q1, 2017. The increase in net income and EPS is primarily due to increased shipment volumes, lower cost of goods sold for barrel, lower SG&A cost and the lower effective tax rate. First quarter net revenue increases versus Q1 2017 were primarily due to increased shipment volume and favorable average unit pricing, partially offset by the non-recurrence of a 1.7 million contract brewing shortfall fee received from past in Q1 2017 and lower pub revenues.

Shipment volumes increases reflect the last year's final phase of wholesaler inventory reductions in Q1, 2017. Shipment growth is led by Kona, Wynwood Brewing, Omission and contract brewing, partially offset by Widmer Brothers and Redhook. Net revenue per barrel increased 5.2% versus Q1 2017, primarily due to average unit pricing and favorable partner related fees. Excluding partner related fees and lower excise taxes, net pricing increased 3.8% versus same period last year.

Cost of goods sold per barrel in Q1 2018 decreased 4% versus same period last year. Improvements are attributable to the optimization of our brewery footprint and savings from our contract brewing agreement. As Scott said, Q1 2018 operational results build on momentum started in 2017. As previously stated, gross margin increased 310 basis points to 31.7%, which was favorably impacted by a 5.2% increase in net revenue per barrel and a 4% increase in cost per barrel. Beer gross margin for the quarter was 35.5% or 310 basis points higher versus the same period last year.

These gains were partially offset by the pub gross margins, primarily as a result of higher facility costs at our new Seattle location and the remodel at our Portland pub location. We remain committed to our pubs, as we believe they are an important embodiment of our brands and our pub team is dedicated to improving margins, while delivering valuable experience to our guests.

SG&A cost in Q1 2018 decreased 721,000 or 5% versus the same period last year. The decrease in SG&A costs are attributable to gain realized on the sale of our Woodinville brewery in the first quarter of this year and the timing of sales and marketing initiatives. As a percentage of net revenue, SG&A expenses in Q1 2018 were 31.1% compared to 34.9% in the same period last year. Adjusted for the gain realized out of Woodinville brewery, SG&A costs in Q1 2018 were 32.1% of net revenue. As a result of our first quarter performance, we're reaffirming our 2018 full year guidance.

The balance for the year are as follows. We’re seeing softness in total beer industry sales and within the craft segment, which we proactively considered within our sales and marketing plans. We believe the progress we have in place position us well, leading in to the key summer selling season to remain confident in our volume guidance at this time. There is potential for increased competitive discounting activity due to slowing craft segment growth and excess brewing capacity. However, 6 and 12-pack pricing remain healthy overall with somewhat limited downward movement versus prior year in CBA’s core geographies over the last 13 weeks.

SG&A expenses are likely to increase, as we complete the assessment of brand investment opportunities in key geographies. Further visibility into their impact on total SG&A spend will be provided next quarter. Our operations team continues to evaluate brew resourcing and logistics opportunities to minimize increases in freight costs, which could affect gross margins by 40 to 50 basis points.

And finally CBA’s effective tax rate could increase from 27% to 28% as a result of permanent differences associated with additional limitations on the deductibility of certain business and yields and entertainment expenses under the new tax act. In summary, we're seeing the building blocks of CBA's financials come together in a way that really reinforces the strengthening of our company as an outcome of the team's hard work. These results could not have come together at a more important time in our business as we look for opportunities to grow the top line and strategically invest in our brands.

And with that, I'll turn it over to the Andy.

Andy Thomas

Thanks Joe. In summary, Q1 2018 saw solid performance against our three objectives of strengthening the top line, improving the core health of our business model and actualizing the future. Given our success relative to these objectives, particularly in improving the core health of our business evidenced by higher margins and actualizing the future through our strategic partnerships and relationship with ABI, we believe we can now capitalize on CBA’s improved financial health to redouble our efforts at strengthening our top line.

As we look to Q2 and beyond, we anticipate incremental and focused investing to fuel the Kona brand. More active exploration in the area of innovation including areas outside the traditional definition of beer. Continued development in support of the Plus brands. Sustained investments to fuel talent and culture, all while embedding the gains in our operational and financial performance.

While Q1 2018 continued to demonstrate that the market is transforming, it further evidenced that CBA itself is a company transformed, more capable of competing in the market today with deeper resources to anticipate the challenges of that market tomorrow. Indeed Q1 2018 was another solid quarter for CBA.

Before moving to questions, I'd like to again say thank you to all of you, to our investors, to those analysts who cover us, to our interested parties and importantly to our hard working, passionate and engaged employees and partners. Be that at our own locations in New Hampshire, Oregon, Washington, California and Hawaii and our partners in North Carolina, Massachusetts and Florida, or working remotely somewhere between.

And with that, I’ll open it up for questions. Sanya?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Vivien Azer of Cowen. Your line is now open

Gerald Pascarelli

This is Gerald Pascarelli on for Vivien. So real quick, just on the mismatch between shipments and depletions, like, just can you speak broadly about the cadence on when we can expect to see a reversal? I mean I look at 2Q, it looks like you guys are lapping an easy compare on the shipments side, so any kind of color you can provide there would be helpful? Thank you.

Scott Mennen

So I’ll star that. It’s Scott. Looking at the sequence of shipments and STRs, part of Q1 is, Ken had mentioned, it's our lower STR, but in the process, building our ship -- we've start to build shipments as we look into Q2, so we'll see that begin to come to get back together in Q2. And then we’ll see it go the other way a little bit in Q3 and Q4 as we see the seasonality of our business happen to make -- and again it all comes back to making sure we have the wholesalers have the right inventory. So there's a little bit of build of inventory as you work into Q2 and you'll see us get that alignment more in sync as we move through Q3 and Q4.

Joe Vanderstelt

This is Joe Vanderstelt as well. Just maybe I will give you a couple of numbers in the acid test I think. If you look at our growth, our shipments being up 9 and depletion is being down 4, 75% of that growth came from our domestic own brands. But 20% of it actually came from our contract brewing for AB, so that's obviously not reflected in STRs and international was basically the balance of that, but for the balance – or the acid test for me is where do we end in inventory levels this year versus last year at our wholesalers. And the answer is we’re exactly the same. So we're feeling pretty good about where we set our wholesaler inventories going into the summer selling months and there's no -- absolutely no excess inventory being captured in that shipment number of being up 9%.

Gerald Pascarelli

Next question is just on Kona. I know you called out the one-off items, but can you just speak to if there's been any change or if not the underlying strength that you're seeing just in the fundamentals velocity that kind of thing, relative to maybe what you were seeing in 2017, 2016.

Andy Thomas

I’ll start there, Joe. This is Andy and then I'll hand it over to Ken maybe for a little more color. So I think, Ken said it pretty clearly in the script, we don't see any underlying consumer issues whatsoever and we think most of the slowdown is attributable to either market in general. You can't get around the fact that we don't operate in a vacuum, but secondly, some of our own actions and some specific issues related to promotional programming around some retailers in a couple of accounts.

So to answer your question, I'm not sitting here at all concerned about Kona and whether or not it's softening or slowing down and kind of the hearts and minds of consumers. I think we have a ton of room left. I’ll point to a couple of things there as a sign. On premise has always been a battle in the industry and I think that's particularly true today, especially given some of the dynamics I talked about with tap rooms and less consumers in on-premise accounts and less of those consumers drinking beer.

So to see a brand like Big Wave actually break out the way it did and be able to accelerate draft growth in the on-premise, I think is a pretty good harbinger of the health of that brand and what could kind of come in the future. And then I think also if you look you know where Longboard and where Hanalei and Kanaha are, we are feeling pretty good, but that’s at a top level.

Gerald Pascarelli

Just last one from me. On the international front, can you guys just provide us with an update on your relationship with InBev, how the international expansion is going, any of the markets on the horizon and maybe some performance and or some trends in some of the existing markets.

Andy Thomas

I'll kind of go back to where I've talked about over the prior quarters. It's a dimmer, not a light switch, you guys have heard me say that more than you probably care to remember. But along the way, I think what you'll start to see in Q2 and Q3 is we've been trying a lot of things and paying a lot of close attention to what's working and what's not. And maybe to preview a little bit and maybe tease some things, there are a couple of ways you grow. You either grow by going wider or you grow by going deeper and eventually hopefully, can do both, but you've got to start somewhere and over the course of the last four to five quarters with ABI, we've been taking a look at what makes more sense for us, wide versus deep.

And I think we're finally coming to some conclusions on that in markets like Brazil that you'll hear more about, but right now, I think we’re in focus mode, in our belief, in our learnings or that the more we focus on more limited geographies, the deeper we can get and the more successful we can be and the more sustainable the business development can be there. So with those kind of abstract concepts, we've been paying attention and learning. We've been trying a few different things over the course of the last five to six quarters and we're finally coming to some conclusion literally within the last weeks that we’ll probably start to reveal more in Q2 and Q3 with respect to teasing going a little bit deeper in some of the markets as opposed to going wider and broader in some geographies where we open up a lot of flanks prematurely that we really can't control.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Francesco Pellegrino of Sidoti & Company.

Francesco Pellegrino

So I guess just to continue with the conversation in regards to just how out of whack the depletions are going to be this year because I know, looking at Kona shipments, up 21% versus 3% growth in depletions, it's not really a fair conversation anymore, given the initiatives from a year earlier. So I guess how much of the volume growth or let's just say companywide came from new distribution.

Andy Thomas

That's a tough one to kind of to gauge Francesco, but I would say, if you look at our brands, I’ll focus on Kona. We are seeing Kona gain both distribution and velocity and that's kind of measurable in the channels, but it's also measurable as we look at points of distribution growth for our own internal tracking and beyond. So, I think on Kona, you're seeing a pretty balanced growth between distribution and velocity.

On Widmer Brothers and Redhook, you're actually seeing distribution declines and we're seeing decreases in points of distribution, so you've got kind of that one two punch there where the velocity has to more than either account for or you are going to see the negative trends that you've got today. And then on partner brands, I would say in the case of Cisco, you’ve got a little bit of distribution growth coming from kind of resetting the geographies around the brand.

On AMB, you've got distribution growth as well as velocity growth and our Wynwood is broadly a distribution play. So net-net, I think if you kind of add all that up, we're still seeing probably distribution do the majority of the heavy lifting for us in terms of growth and depletions. But velocity is pretty healthy in some key targeted areas. And then with the risk of kind of stepping up to the plate and call on the field that we're going to hit the homerun, I think you will start to see a normalization in our domestic shipments, in our domestic STRs. It'll be a lot better than Q2, I can say that. And then as Scott said earlier, I think Q3 and Q4, barring any unforeseen activity, you should start to see a pretty tight harmonization on balance for the year. So I wouldn't be terribly concerned that you're going to continue to see these kind of head scratching disparity between shipments and STRs. They're pretty explainable why we think it's happening and we think it's all actually for a very good reason as our inventory levels have imploded.

Francesco Pellegrino

Got it. I know Scott mentioned that a majority of your volume sales are going to be happening in the remaining three quarters of a year. When you rolled out your 2018 guidance in early March, you had the benefit of seeing January and February numbers, so that's robust first quarter volume number that we saw, you were sort of sitting on basically two-thirds of the first quarter strong results. And what I'm sort of getting at is, I know you have large exposure for Kona to Hawaii and just given that 25% of Kona sales are in Hawaii and the recent earthquake activity there, it's a big tourism hotspot, you're not revising your shipment growth guidance for the rest of the year, which implies growth for the next three quarters I think of being up 1% to down 5%. Where is your distribution throughout Hawaii and I guess mostly on the Big Island because I would think that would be something that could potentially create a little bit of softness for the Kona brand to sort of and the overall market share.

Andy Thomas

So I'll start there and ask the team to jump in and maybe fill in any blanks from my thoughts. So first off on the topic of the volcano and the earthquakes and obviously our thoughts and our prayers go out to everybody in Hawaii who was impacted by and we’re monitoring it closely and obviously in very close contact with Billy Smith on the ground there, our Director of Operations in Kona and with the rest of the team there.

And I think it's a little bit of a -- I'll try not to be political on this statement, but it's a little bit of the new cycle we live in with kind of fake news, all news and things along those lines because the impact of the volcano is on one side of the Big Island and it’s a relatively isolated part of the island. That's not to say that the tragedy in that part of the island and the impact isn't significant and isn't something that we should pay attention to. But the impact it's having even on the Kona side of the island in other islands isn't probably as dramatic as one might think when you kind of hear what's going on there.

So all of that to say, while it is tragic and while it is significant, we don't expect given what's happened so far, barring any other seismic activity that we'll see a terrible impact in terms of Hawaiian sales or in terms of Hawaii market development or desirability of tourism for the state of Hawaii. So Hawaii continues to be an important part of the plan, especially as Scott said, construction literally has started beginning, has begun on the new Kona brewery there. So Hawaii still figures pretty prominently into our plans. The volcano is real, lava flows are real, but the extent to which we think it’s going to impact our business is negligible at this point.

Scott Mennen

And the only thing maybe I would add there is that the volume tracks to the population is or where the tourist are and even though people go to the volcanos, they don’t really stay there per say and there are some residential areas, but it is really not the most concentrated or populous parts of any of the islands.

Francesco Pellegrino

Everything you are saying makes sense. So I guess I'm sort of questioning why your volume growth guidance for the remaining three quarters is as low, but maybe what I consider to be low, just knowing where Kona is as a percentage of the total branded portfolio and a total product mix and the strong shipment growth we’re coming off of right now, some of the easy number that it seems as if you’re going to be lapping in the second quarter, I would just think that the upside for barrel shipments could be a little bit more robust than 1% ceiling.

Joe Vanderstelt

Hi, Francesco. This is Joe. You went the exact opposite direction I thought you were going.

Francesco Pellegrino

No. I had you guys go into a corner and then I think I just see a more fruitful opportunity for the remaining of the three quarters, because I didn't think the volcano situation was that big of an issue maybe for tourism it was, but you sort of talked me out of that thought process and now I see a different scenario being painted.

Scott Mennen

Yeah. I would just say we're being appropriately conservative from the standpoint. We felt really good about our sales and marketing plans and we’re really gearing up for the summer selling months, but that's also in the backdrop where the industry is pressured. There's a lot happening across the broader social lubricant spectrum. So again, I think we’re being appropriately conservative and I think when you go back to that, I think the first part of your question around having two months in the bag and then kind of issuing guidance, the big question there's, we are basically up 10% through the first eight weeks and then we finish 3% for the quarter, what gives, that’s kind of where I thought you were going with that. And at the end of day, I think March was -- the beer industry was down 5% in March. So March was pretty soft. And at the same time, on an year-to-date basis or a quarter-to-date basis with an international business, that growth rate is nowhere as near where we've been or what we expect going forward as a function of pricing that we took in January that we're seeing us rebound pretty dramatically right now as we start to kind of recover from that.

Ken Kunze

Francesco, you've always been appropriately challenging us on whether we’re being overly kind of conservative, and we're being bullish enough and what I'll tell you is, it isn't easy out there. That goes without saying we're really confident in the brand, we're confident and we continually will hammer this home, given the improved financial strength of the company and kind of the way we're operating, we think we have an opportunity to invest more behind the brands, but we think that investment isn't just opportunistic. Joe said in his script things couldn’t have come together at a better time, because if there's a time in the beer industry at least in my 20 some odd years in it, where you want to be financially healthy and you want to have the pockets to withstand some uncertainties, it's now.

So I think as we look forward, we feel really good about our portfolio. We feel really good about the way we're operating, we feel -- continue to feel outstanding about the Kona Plus strategy and I think we feel we’re being prudent by saying given how good we feel about that, given that we have the ability to invest, but given the headwinds that we're seeing in the marketplace and the changes, we think we're pretty appropriate right now and pretty prudent.

Francesco Pellegrino

And just the last question for me. Has CraftCanTravel maxed out its distribution and penetration of your brand in the international markets that you've allocated to them, because at least how I'm calculating it, I get that CraftCanTravel International core brand sales were down modestly after a big first quarter from the year ago period?

Ken Kunze

CCT was still up in the first quarter. As Joe said, we had some price activity that we took and it’s just kind of the normal cycle of taking pricing, there's load for different times of the year and you'll see that when it recovers. So CCT was up slightly in Q1. To Joe’s point, not to the extent they’ve been, but we've seen a strong rebound there. But to answer your question directly, no, they haven't maxed out. They're nowhere near maxing you. I think the penetration of the markets that they're in or any other markets that we might choose to allocate with them and I'll go back to how I responded to Gerald, I think you'll see -- I think more in Q2 and Q3, a little bit more regarding our international plans and how CCT plays into that and how ABI will play into that. But to answer your question, there is still lot of groundwork internationally.

Operator

Our next question comes from Amit Sharma of BMO Capital Markets.

Amit Sharma

Joe, just a quick one for you. Can you quantify what benefit did you see from a contract manufacturing agreement that at ABI and then I have a couple for Andy.

Joe Vanderstelt

Specifically for the contrary brewing they're doing for us or that we're doing for them.

Amit Sharma

Both?

Joe Vanderstelt

Yeah. So the -- from a financial perspective, in contract brewing in terms of the work they’re doing for us, I mean, essentially we achieved that $10 per barrel savings that's reflected in our contract with them. So, that's it frankly and I would say that our planned production in the Fort Collins facility is exactly where we expected to be and Scott might help.

Scott Mennen

Yeah. We anticipate to be in that approximately that 250,000 to 270,000 barrels of production on Fort Collins this year.

Joe Vanderstelt

And the opposite side of that, I mean I would just say that the contract brewing is what it is, right. If we’re able to absorb some fixed overhead costs as a result of doing that contract brewing, we’re able to assist our partner with some capacity in handling of some complexity, but financially, it provides a type of financial benefits that you would assume with contract brewing.

Amit Sharma

And then Andy, really good to see Kona performed relatively better than the category, but as you look at sort of either picture perspective, does it worry you that the craft category continues to struggle and if you look like on a longer term basis, does that take away some of the attractiveness be in this segment or do you think the relative outperformances are compensated for that?

Andy Thomas

It’s a great question, Amit. And I think there's a lot that worries me, but there are, I think sometimes, people talk about the negative trends in our industry and I always say, well, they're not negative, they're trends, right. That's kind of our job. So with that as a little bit of a backdrop in saying, our job is to deal with kind of the way the market evolves, my answer plays into that because I think things are getting redefined and I think the term craft and even the term beer are terms, which are historically understood and appropriate, given kind of how things have evolved.

But as we look to tomorrow, I don't really know what craft means to anyone anymore, notwithstanding the fact that it's the first name of our company. So do the craft beer trends worry me? I would say overall, the broader beer trends are concerning to me and that's why you say -- you heard me say things like in the innovation area, we're going to be playing outside the traditional definition of beer.

I think if you look at some of our well known peers and you look at what they're doing in the traditional beer side versus what they are able to do in flavored malt beverages or sighters or sell throughs and things and if you take a look at what's going on with the consumer, I think I go back to a strong brand in a strong company and we believe we have a really strong brand in Kona that can go some places and we believe with the talent and the resources we have as a company, we can continue to take our understanding and our capability historically in traditional beer and be able to continue commercializing that going forward. So does it concern me? Yeah. It does.

But I think the appropriate response isn't to sit there and complain and worry. Rather, what I'd say is it's a redefinition of what we're calling the social lubricant space and then it's up to us to make sure that we've been accountable for basically developing the brands that are at our disposal and the resources that we can marshal to commercialize that as successfully as possible.

Amit Sharma

And then the last for me, Joe mentioned some of the risk of pricing in the craft segment, are you seeing something specific, I mean you also said that 6-pack and 12-pack pricing remains somewhat unchanged, but is that something that could worsen as we go through the year, especially volume trends remain weak?

Andy Thomas

Yeah. I’m going to let Joe answer that. I'll tell you, we talk about pricing a lot, as you would hope, we do. And just to kind of reiterate, we're not shy about our desire to create brands that are strong enough that we can take pricing. I think if price is the only thing that got going for you in the long run, you should worry and the example I've given many and maybe even you one on one is, you walk into a restaurant and they give you a beverage for free, it's a glass of water and most people don't drink that. It’s not a price thing, it’s a desire thing. So I think for us, we continually try to make sure we're building our brands and commercializing them in geographies, where they have some degree of pricing flexibility and power and then make sure that we're being appropriate on the back end, given what competition is doing.

And Joe maybe you want to elaborate a little bit on that?

Joe Vanderstelt

Sure. Amit, I would say the first thing is probably the thing that is making the most noise right now in terms of pricing with in practice 15 packs but what’s interesting about that is there is actually a pretty small amount of overall packages, four brewers basically are offered 15 packs. And it's a pretty small amount of volume, but more broadly, if you look at what's happening in craft, particularly in 12-pack packages, which is a big feature of promotional packages, they offer particularly in chains, the latest 13 weeks craft average case pricing is up 1.3%, latest four weeks, it’s up 1.6%. So it’s healthy overall. It's also dangerous if you look at it broadly across the US, because there are our pockets. Again, like the state of Washington is a perfect example where we're seeing some, that's probably one of the areas we receive the most noise. On the other hand, Oregon is really solid, Florida is solid, Hawaii is looking good. So there are some -- you can see where there's – you get some visibility through these and in terms of some tactical activity with some brewers and some packages, but it's pretty limited right now and the pricing numbers are looking good.

Andy Thomas

And the last thing I'll do is underscore kind of what Ken talked about in his script. We do think price has a role promotionally, it’s basically a vehicle to get more promotional activity and to do what pricing does is one of the piece of the marketing mix, but to me, our intent overall is continue to grow value and grow pricing, strengthen our brands and use pricing as a tactic promotionally to get more people to fall in love with the brand in the long run. So it's not that we're not open to promotional pricing, but I think our belief is, if all you've got going for is your promotional pricing, you have to continue to discount is not a very sustainable strategy, especially in the market today.

Operator

Our next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

My question is for Andy that was -- you talked about exploring new avenues for growth in your comments. And how do you reconcile that given John Glick's departure, a little bit confused.

A - Andy Thomas



Yeah. I think it's a good question. So, I love your sharp listening skills there, Jim. So I'm glad somebody picked up on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, actually, I read it.

Andy Thomas

Okay. All right. No. I think it's actually pretty easy to reconcile. If you take a look at what our emerging business strategy was in the emerging business unit, I think it was born at a time when we were looking at doing strategic partnerships with small local players and looking to basically commercialize within those geographies. So that's where the relationship with Appalachian Mountain came from, the relationship with Cisco Brewers came from and the relationship with Wynwood Brewing came from. And John and his team, the way they were constructed was basically purpose built to go out and prospect relationships and go relationships and targets and geographies. So as you evolve, we feel really good about those brands in our portfolio.

We've talked about the fact that we think they play vital roles. The way the markets evolved, we think the pivot there isn’t away from emerging business or a new business, but it's in a different manifestation. And it's a little bit more organic kind of homegrown old fashion R&D as opposed to going out and buying other people who are doing what you're doing. So, albeit in different geographies and in a complementary way and that's why some of the resources that used to live in John's team now live within our innovation unit and some of the things we do are basically using our R&D resources across the network of CBA and across our brands and with our people to better explore what opportunities there might be for new products that are either beer adjacencies within our area capability or are different manifestations of beers we know it as opposed to going out in a traditional M&A sense, which is more what John and his team were doing before.

Unidentified Analyst

That's a great answer. Now I assume we’re agile enough that if we see an opportunity that we think is a good developing opportunity that we can go after it, but we're probably going to need AB’s blessing, wouldn't you say?

Andy Thomas

Well, I think to answer your first question, yes, certainly we are still agile. As we like to joke internally sometimes, opportunity is strategic. So we should never be blind to opportunities in front of us if they make sense, given where we want to go and you can rest assured, I think we are agile to do that. I will take the opportunity to say our balance sheet is the healthiest it's ever been, our debt capacity is the best it's probably ever been and so if one of those opportunities pops up, all stakeholders and shareholders can rest assured CBA’s got the financial wherewithal, unlike it's ever had before to be opportunistic and I credit Joe and his team for kind of the deft financial management of the company over the last couple of years for that.

And then with respect to the last one, still with a relationship with ABI, anything over $30 million, they have the right to basically have an opinion on. Other than that, we have a really healthy relationship with them and we would kind of go through the normal vetting of any idea with our board in their representation on our board, it would manifest there. But I don't think there's anything extraordinary with respect to opportunities that might come our way where we would need to go get a blessing from someone.

Unidentified Analyst

So in other words, if you saw an opportunity, you could just go for it, not as far as an acquisition, but if you saw possibly a new product that presented itself, then you could start going on that tact then, right?

Andy Thomas

Absolutely. One thing hopefully all of you feel about this team and we're the same with our partners and our employees, we’re pretty transparent open group. So we don't like to do things in the cloak of secrecy, so we're always very open about it and the belief is if it's a good idea, it’s a good idea, we should be proud about it, we should be able to defend it and in the case of ABI, in some cases, maybe we'd kind of inform them or inform somebody else of our intent to do something, but it wouldn't necessarily be something that we needed to request approval for from an authority perspective. So yeah, we can go off and do what we think is in the best interest of the company and I remind everybody ABI owns 30 somewhat percent on the company too. So there is interest in seeing the value of their shareholding grow as everybody else's. So that gives us some continuity and some consistency in terms of what we do.

Unidentified Analyst

One last question, could you just comment on what you feel about, a lot of these beers and Ales now are just so overly hopped, do you see that as a trend that's going to continue odd in for an item or do you see that kind of coming to an end.

Andy Thomas

Oh man, there's a question that we should probably answer over a beer. I think it depends like most things, Jim. We are seeing in some geographies, the kind of bloom off the rose on some highly hopped high ABV beers, but that's not consistent everywhere as I mentioned in my comments. You got some divergent trends going on there.

The second thing is, I think, it goes back to my response to Amit. I think in the old days, there was a segment of growth that was coming from these highly hopped beers and everybody was kind of jumping up to the IPAs. But as you look, the IPAs run the gamut now, where you've got 4% IPA. 4% IPA is all the way up to 9% and 10% IPAs and hop character, credit the brewers for basically taking the centuries old brewing technique and being able to continue to crank out new flavors, but your hop profile goes from fruity bitterness to piney bitterness to dank bitterness to everything else. So I think there's still a lot of areas of exploration within highly hop beers that don't have to be the tongue scraping tiny IPAs that we kind of attribute to them, but to answer your question, I think it depends what geography you're talking about and what consumer segment and channel, whether or not that trend has played out. I will say, we're seeing a lot more activity in what we think is our sweet spot in that on the Kona brand at least and that 4% to 5.5% ABV, full flavor, but easy drinking beers in we think Big Wave plays perfectly within that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mark Swartzberg of Stifel.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Chris on for Mark. Thank you for taking our question. I'd like to ask about the wholesaler planning process within the AB network that you guys now have for the first year gotten to be a part of. And my question is in two parts, on the one hand, what have you learned about being a part of that process? And on the other, how does being part of that process, how might being part of that process mitigate or prevent some of the hiccups you guys talked about in the grocery and the club channels this quarter?

Andy Thomas

That's a great question, Chris. So, I think, we have long said, AB, we believe the ABI wholesaler network in the US is world class, and part of being well class is, the trains run on time. So systems are very important to that network. So one of the big learnings for us getting involved there was making sure that we can translate abstract goals, down into kind of finite objectives, down to the wholesaler, local market, region, channel level. So there's been a lot of work that was done in the first quarter by our sales team and our sales ops team in taking kind of our goals and getting them in the right shape and form for those to be translated into the ABI wholesaler channel.

In the process, one of the learnings is that really challenge is making sure that you don't just use hope as a strategy, but you have an idea of how you’re going to get to the number. It’s helped to refine our channel strategy a little bit and I would say in the process, it's one of the things that’s helped us to identify to the extent that we have been able to that grocery in Costco where some of the reasons that we had more of a hiccup in Q1 than we thought and a lot of that largely is because of the level of detail we now can get into and that we can track execution at.

So I would say net-net, it's been a lot of work, but a really positive experience for us and going forward, the expectation isn't necessarily that there will be some magical uplift in volume or that it will mitigate any of the huge market risks out there, but I think more than ever, it gives us a little bit more confidence that we will be trying to at least execute in the channels at the time on the brands that our strategy and our plans would have us doing.

So in that case, there's less room for error and the burden falls more on the efficacy of whether or not our plans were good in the first place, if our brands were going to whether or not our sales organization basically is doing everything we believe they're capable of doing. So a lot more detail oriented, a lot more finite write-down to the account level detail and I would say puts a little bit more of a light on the efficacy of our plants and the quality of our execution as opposed to having an alibi, I’ll call it, of saying, well it was unclear that that's what you really wanted in the translation. So we think it's a mitigating factor, but I think it's also one of those things that is directly related to our ability to diagnose Q1 the way we did and to feel as strongly as we do about guidance for the balance of the year and to do what a few of us have mentioned, which is understand where the incremental investment opportunities might be, given the stakes we understand for the execution of those plans.

Unidentified Analyst

If I could add one more quick one on the contract brewing that you guys are doing for ABI’s brands, is it fair to say that the increase in 1Q18 barrels that you reported versus either sequentially 4Q17 or year-over-year 1Q17 that the majority of that increase is attributable to ABI and then that number -- that delta actually implies a run rate for the year that is greater than the 10 million barrels that you had initially talked about when you announced the arrangement.

Scott Mennen

The incremental contract brewing of AB that we did in Portsmouth around [indiscernible] was very small in Q1. Most of the incremental shipments you saw as we talked about was lapping Q1 of 2017 where we made a conscious effort to bring our wholesaler inventories down by 30%. So that’s the majority of what you see is making sure and as Joe mentioned, making sure we execute one at the right inventory level, which is comparable where we were last year. So it's more of a -- it was more of a lapping of what we did in Q1 around wholesaler inventories is what we made up in Q1. The contract for AB out of Portsmouth was very small.

Joe Vanderstelt

Chris, about 20% of our overall shipment growth was attributable to that contract.

Operator

Thank you. And this does conclude our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Andy Thomas for any closing remarks.

Andy Thomas

Thanks, Sanya. I appreciate everybody's continuing support of CBA and being available for this call. We look forward to discussing the results of the second quarter of 2018 with you soon. Thank you and have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes today’s program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

