Is The Fed About To Break Up The Party? - Today's Editors' Picks

If you don’t already know, our Editors’ Picks represent what our editorial staff believes to be interesting and thorough analysis. Over the next few weeks, we’re going to experiment a bit with the format of this daily round up. We are grateful to hear your opinions about how we can improve this offering in the comment section below.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Brad Thomas, Maks F. S., Bilbao Asset Management, Casey McKinney, Chris DeMuth Jr., Double Dividend Stocks, Stephen Simpson, CFA, Dane Bowler, Cliffside Research, Gary Gordon, and Hoya Capital Real Estate bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Long Ideas:

Short Ideas:

General Outlook:

Chart of the day: Corporate debt to GDP

Comment of the day, by contributor Eric Parnell, CFA

The business cycle winds are at the bond investors' back. We are currently in the second-longest economic expansion in U.S. history. Maybe it will last forever, just like maybe I will live forever, but history is increasingly on the other side of the growth cycle. And the fact that the U.S. Federal Reserve is now raising interest rates assertively despite still relatively benign economic growth is not working in the favor of a continued expansion going forward. A recession will eventually strike. And recessions (barring the hyperinflationary kind, which any future recession is not shaping up to be) are bullish for bonds, which helps explain the rapidly flattening yield curve.

Image of the day: The Life Aquatic

Fun Fact Of The Day:

“Over the last year, the nation’s largest airlines managed to land a $15.5B profit -- $4.6B of which came straight out of your baggage fees and $2.9B of which came from your flight change fees, according to the US Bureau of Transportation Statistics.” – The Hustle

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason