Pernix Therapeutics' (PTX) CEO John Sedor on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PTX) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Bob Yedid - Investor Relations

John Sedor - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

George Jones - Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Angus Smith - Senior Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Principal Financial Officer

Analysts

Jacques Villefranc - LifeSci Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Pernix Therapeutics First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Abby, and I will be your event specialist today. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. We will conduct the Q&A session at the end of the prepared remarks, and additional instructions will be provided at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Bob Yedid. Please go ahead, sir.

Bob Yedid

Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us on the call. On the call today are John Sedor, Chairman and CEO; George Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing; and Angus Smith, Senior Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Principal Financial Officer at Pernix Therapeutics.

Please be advised that Pernix issued a press release this afternoon, containing financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The release, including the financial tables and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial results to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is available on the Company’s Web site at www.pernixtx.com. The Company also expects to file its Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2018 with the SEC, later today.

During today’s call, the Company will be making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ from current expectations. Please note that under Safe Harbor rules, Pernix has no obligation to update the information contained in these forward-looking statements, even if actual results or future expectations change materially. The Company recommends that you refer to the cautionary statements contained in the SEC filings for a more detailed explanation of the inherent limitations of such forward-looking statements.

With those remarks, I would like to turn the call over to John Sedor, the Company’s Chairman and CEO. John?

John Sedor

Thanks, Bob, and good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. This afternoon, as Bob said, we announced our financial results for the first quarter of 2018. While I’m excited about the positive results we generated in the first quarter, I want to begin by reviewing our recently announced participation in a bid to acquire the global rights to Contrave, which has indicated for weight loss.

Prior to getting into the particulars of the agreement and what it means to Pernix business, I’d like to highlight how this potential transaction represents the continued execution of our long-term strategic plan. To reiterate, what we discussed on our last call. Our three pronged strategy includes the following: The first prong to be achieved in the first 18 months from when I joined the Company as CEO in mid-2016, was to fix what was broken; mainly the Company's cost structure, our debt and our ability to drive sales. I believe that we have greatly improved our financial profile to better position the Company for future success through initiatives we have executed in each of those areas.

The second prong of our strategy to be achieved over the following 18 months is to acquire new assets and solidify our path forward for Silenor OTC. And the third prong is to build sustainable long-term enterprise value; as you can see, we have a clearly defined plan; we are executing on it; and I believe the potential transactions involving Contrave is a key step towards advancing this strategy.

With that, let's discuss the Contrave transactions in further detail. Last month, we announced our participation in a newly formed special purpose vehicle called Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals, Inc to be completed comprised of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pernix and financial co-invested. Nalpropion has entered into a stocking course asset purchase agreement to acquire certain assets of Orexigen Therapeutics, including worldwide rights to Contrave, the number one branded prescription weight loss medication in the United States for $75 million in cash.

Should the transaction be completed, Pernix will own 10% of Nalpropion, receive a fee equal to 5% of net sales for managing the business for an interim term of two years, and receive reimbursements for certain shared services at cost. Pernix will contribute 10% with $7.5 million of the capital required for the purchase price, furnished through our existing delay-draw term loan facility. In addition, Pernix will receive two options to acquire up to 49.9% and 100% of Nalpropion at specific time period and purchase prices. The transaction remains subject to higher or better offers at the auction to be conducted on June 26th, but if Nalpropion prevails, the transaction is expected to close in July of this year.

I’ll let George Jones, our Vice President in Sales and Marketing, provide further details on Contrave shortly. But let me say a few things about this product and the transaction, so you better understand why we’re so excited about it. We are attracted to Contrave because it’s a market leading product. It's approaching $100 million of annual global net sales. It has a long IP runway, and has differentiated clinical profile. Further, we believe the structure of the announced transaction will provide an attractive risk reward profile for Pernix that will allow us to capture significant upside if we continue to grow the trajectory for the product. Simply put, we believe this transaction has the potential to create significant shareholder value.

Now, turning to our current business. I’d like to highlight the launch of our authorized generic version of Treximet, which occurred on February 15th. The authorized generic provides a lower cost option to patients and providers that will compete with any version of Treximet, as well as other prescription migraine treatments. George will provide additional information here. But this launch is off to a great start as prescriptions for the authorized generic capture 56% of the Treximet generic markets during the first quarter since its launch.

Before I turn the call over to George, I'd like to review some of the key financial results for the first quarter. Net revenues for both Zohydro ER and Silenor experienced solid year-over-year growth of 35% and 51% respectively. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA improved to $2.5 million in the first quarter of this year compared to a negative $300,000 in the period prior year. Importantly, this represents the first time we’ve reported positive EBITDA in the first quarter of the year since 2015.

With that, let me turn the call over to George to discuss our commercial progress.

George Jones

Thank you, John. I'm very pleased with the results that we achieved in Q1 for our core branded business. But before I discuss those results, I’d like to provide you with some key metrics on Contrave that make us optimistic about the prospects for this brand.

Driven by a strong sales and marketing effort that included a robust direct-to-consumer campaign, Contrave prescriptions increased 23% year-over-year in 2017. More recently, Contrave prescriptions were up approximately 17% in Q1 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017. Importantly, this growth is off a much higher base. In addition, Contrave recently achieved all-time highs in weekly prescriptions in branded market share at 49%.

Beyond the U.S. Contrave, or Mysimba as it’s known in certain markets, has been launched at 25 of 68 partnered countries with additional launches currently planned for 2018. If Pernix prevails in the option, we’ll provide you with further details on our commercialization plans for Contrave upon the closing of this transaction.

Moving onto our current portfolio of branded products. Our business is off to a strong start in 2018. Of significance, we are seeing strong continued demand for Silenor, which demonstrated 4.5% year-over-year growth in total prescriptions in the first quarter. As for Zohydro ER, the backorder of the 20 milligram strength announced in May of 2017 led to a 3% year-over-year decline in total prescriptions in the first quarter of 2018. As previously announced, we resumed distribution of the 20 milligram strength during the last week of the quarter.

It is important to point out that our sales specialists provide product education on the appropriate use of opioids and on the transition of patients from other forms of hydrocodone. Within the universe of healthcare professionals where they provide such education, Zohydro ER prescriptions were up 24%. In recent weeks, we have begun to see year-over-year growth in overall Zohydro ER prescriptions for the first time since August 2017. We are highly encouraged by this, and believe that the product is positioned for continued growth during the remainder of 2018 and beyond.

Also, as a reminder early in the first quarter of 2018, we entered into a settlement agreement with Actavis related to our patent litigation surrounding the proposed generic version of Zohydro ER that provides Pernix many years of product exclusivity, and removes some of the patent litigation overhang on Zohydro ER. Under the terms of the license agreement between the parties, unless certain circumstances arise, Actavis cannot begin selling a generic version of Zohydro ER until March 1, 2029.

Regarding Silenor, our initiatives aimed at re-accelerating growth for this product continue to positively impact our business. To reiterate, in the first quarter of 2018, Silenor experienced 4.5% year-over-year growth. This represents the second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth for this product, and includes 33% growth within our targeted prescribers. This growth also highlights the effectiveness of our recently restructured sales force.

As I said before, from a lifecycle management standpoint, we believe that Silenor can have significant potential in the OTC market. We continue to have meaningful partnership discussions with global pharmaceutical companies who have deep Rx OTC switch capabilities, and remain in active negotiations with interested parties. Simultaneously, we will continue to evaluate an internal development strategy.

Taking a closer look at Treximet. We have been planning for the loss of exclusively for some time now, and working on plans to mitigate the impact of that loss via the launch of our own authorized generic version of Treximet, which launched on February 15th. As a review of the marketing conditions for our authorized generic, while we are initially expecting one generic entrant in January and two entrants in February, only one of these competitors has entered the market to-date. With that said, branded Treximet prescriptions decreased 45% year-over-year in the first quarter due to the loss of exclusivity.

Digging a little deeper into the overall market for Treximet and its related generics, there are approximately 42,000 total prescriptions of Treximet and its generic equivalents expensed in the first quarter, down 13% year-over-year. Pernix was able to retain 88% of this market on a total prescription basis, which includes 56% of the generic market. It’s important to note that prescriptions through our pharmacy direct program, Pernix Prescriptions Direct, or PPD, are not included in Symphony Health or IMS data, but are included in the data that I just discussed.

Despite the launch of Pernix’s authorized generics, we expect to experience significant declines in overall Treximet brand and authorized generic revenues through 2018 and into the future. As you know, in anticipation of a loss of exclusivity, Pernix substantially reduced its sales and marketing investments in the Treximet brand in early 2018. Now while we continue to distribute Treximet and support patients and providers through PPD program, we have ceased most direct commercial investments in this product.

With all this said, we continue to view Treximet and the recently launched authorized generic as important components of our business, and remain focused on working with our trade partners to maximize the value of this product. We continue to expect that our PPD program will provide benefits to patients and providers, and will increasingly improve the competitive position of our authorized generic in the migraine market.

For Silenor, weekly PPD prescriptions as a percentage of total prescriptions, reached as high as 17% in the first quarter of 2018. Silenor PPD prescriptions in the first quarter were up a robust 22% year-over-year. In conclusion, we are excited about the prospects for Contrave and are pleased with our continued commercial progress and the improvements to-date in our current business, especially regarding Silenor and Zohydro ER. We look forward to the future with confidence.

I will now turn the call over to our Principal Financial Officer, Angus Smith, for his review of the financials. Angus?

Angus Smith

Thank you, George. Good afternoon, everybody. Our current business has consistently improved since mid-2016. As we said on prior calls, our focus is on generating greater awareness of the benefits of our key products, Zohydro ER and Silenor, while identifying additional in-licensing or acquisition candidates to further augment our business and leverage our infrastructure. We are pleased to have made progress on both of these fronts to-date. We achieved robust year-over-year growth in net sales for both Zohydro ER and Silenor during the first quarter. And the recent announcement regarding our participation in the potential acquisition of Contrave is a great example of the work we are doing to move our business forward.

With that, let me review our financial results for the three month periods ended March 31, 2018. For the first quarter of 2018, net revenues were $28.1 million, a 5% decrease from $29.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. The year-over-year decrease during the first quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to declines in net revenues of Treximet and our generic products, partially offset by growth in Zohydro ER and Silenor.

Now, let’s review the specifics for each major product. Zohydro ER net revenue increased by $1.89 million to 35% during the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017. The increase was due to an increase in net price and higher sales volume. Zohydro ER sales volume, which represents our sales to customers, was favorably impacted by the relaunch of the 20 milligram strength of Zohydro ER during the last week of the quarter. Gross to net for Zohydro ER in the first quarter were 58%, consistent with the prior year period. We expect gross to net for 2018 to be in the mid 50s.

Silenor net revenue increased by $1.8 million or 51% during the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017. The increase was due to an increase in net price and higher sales volume. Gross to net for Silenor in the first quarter were 30% as compared to 27% in the prior year period. We expect gross to net for 2018 to be in the low 30s.

Treximet brand net revenues decreased by $1.5 million or 11% during the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the prior year period, due primarily to the loss of exclusivity of Treximet in February 2018, and the resulting generic competition. Gross to net for Treximet in the first quarter were 39% as compared to 37% in the prior year period. On February 15, 2018, we launched an authorized generic or AG version of Treximet. Treximet AG net revenues were $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2018.

The Company’s gross margin in the first quarter of 2018 was 68%, up from 66% in the corresponding period of 2017, due primarily to product mix. Selling, general and administrative expense decreased by $3 million or 15% during the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017. The decrease was driven primarily by lower sales force related expenses due to the restructuring announced in January 2018, and our decision to lower marketing expenditures for Treximet due to the entrance of generic competition, partially offset by higher legal fees.

Research and development expenses decreased by $500,000 during the first quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the discontinuation of certain Zohydro related research projects. Net loss was $18.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to a net loss of $29.5 million in the same period last year. The reduced net loss was driven primarily by a reduction in operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to adjusted EBITDA of negative $300,000 in the same period last year, an increase of $2.8 million. Finally, as of March 31, 2018, the Company had total liquidity of $35.9 million consisting of cash of approximately $26.9 million and availability under our revolving credit facility of $9 million.

Lastly, I’d like to update you on where we stand on the business development front. We remain active beyond the Contrave transaction, and continue to have ongoing discussions focused primarily on potential acquisitions and co-promotion opportunities. As a reminder, we have $15 million of funding available for certain acquisition purposes under the delayed draw term loan facility and an additional $20 million available under that facility with lender consent. We anticipate that we will fund our portion of the Contrave purchase price through this facility.

With that, I will now hand the call back to John Sedor for closing remarks.

John Sedor

Thank you, Angus. To summarize, we believe we have an outstanding opportunity with Contrave. Should we prevail in the auction, we are pleased with the progress achieved in our existing business and optimizing our cost structure. We remain confident in our growth strategy, and our focus on sustaining our momentum throughout 2018 and beyond. We look forward to providing you with further updates throughout the year.

With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator to open up the lines for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. And we will take our first question from Jacques Villefranc with LifeSci Capital. Please go ahead.

Jacques Villefranc

I had a question with respect to the Contrave deal. Could you give us more color on why you are now focusing on weight loss given that the main focus of the company is on -- in the Silenor space?

John Sedor

As we stated on our last earnings call, our business development strategy is to be disciplined as well as opportunistic. We feel this opportunity to participating in acquisition of a -- while differentiated and marketed-leading product with long IP, aligns with this strategy. The Contrave transaction will immediately improve our EBITDA and our liquidity, and it has the potential to be a transformal for Pernix. I should mention that this will not prevent us from pursuing acquisitions in the pain space, and we are still actively receiving such -- reviewing such opportunity.

Jacques Villefranc

Another question here. Can you just update on the timing for the possible partnership regarding Silenor-OTC?

Angus Smith

As we said earlier, we continue to have discussions with potential partners regarding Silenor OTC. And as we’ve said before, we think the market potential for Silenor in the OTC setting is attractive, and we are very focused on finding the right path forward for the product. Having said that, our partnership discussions have primarily been with big pharma companies that have many layers of oversights, and the due diligence negotiation process takes a fair bit of time.

Having said that, it’s difficult to predict exactly how long it’s going to take for us to go down this path and figure out the right path forward for Silenor OTC. But we are committed to working with the potential partners to bring this process to a close, so that we can make a decision as quickly as possible on the most appropriate path forward for the product.

Jacques Villefranc

And maybe just one last question, so this is regarding Treximet. So, so far we’ve seen one entrant coming to the market. Do you expect another generic company to come in the market during rest of this year?

George Jones

So just to start I can just reiterate that we are pleased with the launch of our authorized generic to-date. And with anything, these other companies and we can't predict exactly what’s going to happen in the marketplace. We do know that two other companies have the right to launch the generic product for Treximet right now. And it’s our planning assumption that they'll enter sometime in 2018.

Operator

So I would like to turn the conference to John Sedor for any additional or closing remarks.

John Sedor

Thank you, Abby. If there’s no additional questions, I just want to again thank everybody for joining us today. And we look forward to updating you on our next quarterly call. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s call. And we thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

