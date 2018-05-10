J.C. Penney: How The Tide Can Change

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Skylar Florian as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

My History Investing in J.C. Penney

I started investing in J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) in 2014 just before Marvin Ellison took over as CEO, I saw what he did with Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and thought it was a decent speculative play. I did not believe they were going to go bankrupt, like the narrative was at the time (and still is). After holding the stock for a bit, I decided to start trading the stock around earnings, the stock price was very volatile before and after earnings and it was a good candidate for short squeezes. I did pretty well trading it but then got stuck with a decent lot of shares when the price nosedived at the end of 2016. Since then, I have brought my cost basis down and have been waiting for what I think will ultimately be a turnaround for the stock.

Current State of J.C. Penney

2017 was a difficult year for the company but I think it was necessary for a successful turnaround to be accomplished. Their sales decline was not as bad as some of its other competitors on a percentage basis and it certainly does not doom them. Their operating income, after removing the effects of the 53rd week ($147 million in revenue and COGS and SG&A adjusted accordingly), drastically declined to $106 million in 2017 from $395 million in 2016. The decrease in operating income was largely driven by a one-time $303 million restructuring charge and an increase in COGS; both were due to the closure of the 147 stores. J.C. Penney's operating income would have been $409 million without the restructuring charge and it would have been $263 million without the restructuring charge and the gain from the sale of an asset. Going forward, they will have improved SG&A costs, improved COGS (due to less store inventory liquidations), and their capex spending will be more appropriately spent on their profitable stores.

One of the most promising recent events from J.C. Penney was their tender offer for $375 million in near term debt maturities. They took out $400 million in debt at 8.625% that matures in 2025, and they are using the proceeds to pay down $125 million of 2019 and $250 million of 2020 debt maturities. I created a chart below that breaks down their debt maturities through 2023; they also owe $42 million each year towards their $1,625 million 2023 maturity loan.

2017 Outstanding Debt Rate Due $$ 5.750% 2018 $190.00 8.125% 2019 $175.00 5.650% 2020 $360.00 5.875% 2023 $500.00 2023 $1,625.00 7.125% 2023 $10.00

The implications of the tender offer are:

They will have no issues paying the $232 million in current 2018 debts; otherwise they would have used the proceeds to pay that down.

In 2019 they will only have current debt payments of $92 million, $50 million for 2019 maturity and $42 million for the 2023 maturity.

In 2020 they will only have current debt payments of $152 million, $110 million for 2020 maturity and $42 million for the 2023 maturity.

The following two years they will only owe $42 million each year.

The affects of the new debt on their interest payments will be minimal pre- and post-tender offer; the amount will increase only slightly. Interest payments owed will not drop drastically going forward, as debt maturities are paid off, but they will not increase dramatically because of the new debt.

Based on the above implications and the companies FCF, J.C. Penney should have no trouble paying their 2018 debt and will have minimal debt payments over the proceeding 4 years. The total minimum payments will be $328 million from 2019 through 2022 and that includes the mandatory $42 million a year. It is unfortunate that they had to take on new debt to pay their upcoming debt but this also helps assure investors and suppliers that there is a minimal possibility of bankruptcy for the next 5 years.

Going forward, J.C. Penney will be able to spend their capex dollars growing their more profitable stores; they are projecting to spend $375 million in 2018, net of construction allowances, versus $395 million in 2017, $427 million in 2016, and $320 million in 2015. The capex spending will be used to improve store environments (many of the comments in SA I see about J.C. Penney are about the outdated terrible looking stores), 30 new Sephoras, 100 InStyle format salons, and investments in information technology. They are not reducing their spending dramatically year over year and the money will be spent upgrading fewer stores, this should help push revenue growth.

Over the next few years, even with no growth, they should be able to maintain this level of capital expenditure if needed. Hopefully that money will be used to modernize their stores, continue to improve their website, and fund other growth opportunities as they arise. Now that there is less pressure from upcoming debt maturities, it will allow them to be more focused on investing in and improving their stores and shopping experience.

J.C. Penney's Headwinds and Tailwinds for Growth Over the Next Three to Five Years

J.C. Penney and the whole retail department store sector have a number of headwinds and tailwinds affecting the sector currently, these have been written about on Seeking Alpha pretty extensively and I do not think there is a need to go over all of them. What I would like to do is address some of the main ones that will help J.C. Penney grow and address some of the issues they have to overcome and/or are overblown. At this point I would also like to note that I do realize J.C. Penney has a pretty major uphill battle to face and there is still a real possibility that they go bankrupt in the future, but my outlook would be at least 5+ years from now, not as quick as many other Seeking Alpha commenters like to suggest.

Tailwinds and Growth Opportunities:

A continually shrinking brick-and-mortar retail footprint due to a long list of bankruptcies within J.C. Penney's product assortment, this translates into market share up for grabs.

A projected, increasing apparel market over the next few years.

A growing segment of their retail revenue coming from home and women's accessories (includes Sephora).

Improved online sales, which has also driven additional in-store sales from in-store pickups.

Improving their in-store experience to help drive growth - i.e., the salon by InStyle.

Headwinds:

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) growing segment of apparel sales, they had $5.5 billion in sales which was a 25% increase from 2016; they had additional third-party apparel sales but those were not directly amazons (2016 third-party apparel sales was 7.5 billion).

Store bankruptcies mentioned above will be a mid/long term tailwind but will be a short-term headwind on their revenues because of a flood of discounted merchandise.

A growing popularity of private label apparel. However, this can hurt or help them depending on how they manage their own private labels.

A growing popularity of off-price stores like T.J. Maxx (NYSE:TJX) and Ross (NASDAQ:ROST), but now you see many brand stores making their own versions like Macy's (NYSE:M) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN).

The main issues I would like to discuss are the overall growing apparels market, since about 70% of J.C. Penney's revenue is from apparel, the shrinking retail footprint due to bankruptcies, the affects of Amazon on their growth potential, and continued increases in J.C. Penney's non-apparel categories. Later in this article, I will provide a rough estimate of their revenue growth assuming 0%, 1%, and 2% CAGR through 2020 and what that will mean for their bottom line.

Tailwinds:

2018 apparel revenue for the entire US market is expected to be $326,110 million, the largest segment will be women's and girl's apparel ($121,099 million) and the next largest will be men's and boy's apparel. The apparel market is projected to grow 2.3% CAGR from 2018 to 2021, which equates to an additional $23,023 million of revenue by 2021. The above information was pulled from a report on Statista. The U.S. market for apparel is very large and growing, and the brick-and-mortar retail outlets are shrinking aggressively due to bankruptcies or companies reducing their store count.

This gives J.C. Penney a lot of opportunity to grow revenue in their apparel business as more retail outlets close and as the market grows. Everyone who follows financial news is well aware of the mass amount of store closures and bankruptcies that have taken place in this sector over the past few years, including J.C. Penney, which closed 138 stores last year. But the market was (is still) way over saturated in shopping outlets and this consolidation will help boost the sales of the remaining stores that survive.

In 2017 there were about 7,000 store closure announcements (the announcements were for actual closings or future planned closing of stores), about 2,000 were unrelated to apparel (including 1,470 for RadioShack), which was up 200% from 2016. In 2018 there are more closures poised to benefit J.C. Penney in the long run. In 2018 these stores will be shutting their doors, Bon-ton (OTCPK:BONTQ) is closing 256 stores (2.6 billion in revenue), J-crew (JCG) is closing 20 more stores, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is closing 60 stores, Macy's is closing 11 stores, Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and K-mart are closing 103 stores, and Gap (NYSE:GPS) and Banana Republic are closing 200 stores. The list goes on, but basically there are a lot of companies going bankrupt due to mounting debts. Or, companies are closing down their underperforming stores - either way, these stores have revenue and it will now go somewhere else.

Removing the effects of the 53rd week from J.C. Penney's revenue, they had $12,359 million in revenue, so 1% growth only amounts to a $123.6 million increase in sales. They have been positioning themselves to capture market share in areas with store closures and they have potential to gain revenue from many of the stores that have closed. As I read in another article, if they manage to take just 5% of Bon-Ton's revenue that would equate to 1% revenue growth alone. Sears's revenue dropped from 22.1 billion in 2016 to 16.7 billion in 2017 and they are continuing to close mores stores this year, so assuming their free-fall slows down to just 15% revenue drop this year that equates to a $2.5 billion reduction in revenue.

Again, if J.C. Penney can capture just 5%, it equals 1% revenue growth. I do not want to go down the hypothetical rabbit hole here because that argument will be ripped apart, but my point here is there is a lot of opportunity to pick up additional revenue in the marketplace. Even a relatively small dollar value of gains, in relation to the size of the market in the U.S., will help J.C. Penney tremendously. They are projecting 0% to 2% growth for 2018, I do not think it will be difficult to hit closer to the high end of those estimates.

This will be a huge tailwind for J.C. Penney over the mid/long term and this ties back as to why it was so promising that they cleared up any doubt about their debt maturities over the next 5 years. Retail outlets have been closing rapidly and will likely continue to close their doors in the coming years, but at one point that will have to stabilize. When it does stabilize, those who are left will reap the rewards of the continually growing market. This gives J.C. Penney 5 years to invest in itself with minimal debt maturities and hopefully set itself up for growth again after the dust settles. This same tailwind will be a headwind for 2018. There will be a lot of liquidated inventory from other stores and that will be a drag on J.C. Penney's margins and revenue growth, but I do think they have gotten past the worst of it.

J.C. Penney's apparel segments have all shrunk drastically since 2015 and it is imperative that they continue to build their private label and exclusive label brands, that they drive cross-sales from their home and women's accessories segments, and that they continue to revamp their apparel product assortments. The only areas of actual growth have been driven by the home department (12% of revenues to 15%), the women's accessories (12% of revenues to 13%), and the services and other (5% of revenues to 6%). They are continuing to invest in their stores and increase these departments, so it will also be imperative for J.C. Penney to grow these departments and take some of their dependence off of apparel sales.

Other Headwinds:

I know everyone who regurgitates the phrase "retail apocalypse" will present a counter argument that Amazon is just going to continue to absorb that market share and nothing will help J.C. Penney or other department stores. Based on the numbers, Amazon's market share is still extremely small and I think J.C. Penney would be better to worry about other competitors. Based on slightly outdated numbers, some of the top apparel retailers are Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Macy's, TJX companies, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), and Target (NYSE:TGT). They all do apparel revenues between $10 and $25 billion each; J.C. Penney does just under $10 billion in apparel sales. Amazon's projected 2017 apparel sales was $5.5 billion and then an additional $7.5 billion from third-party sellers, so even at 20% CAGR over the next 3 years that puts Amazon's apparel sales at $11.4 billion and third-party sales at $13 billion.

Based on the size of the market and Amazon's current share of the market, I do not see Amazon as department stores biggest threat. The two biggest reasons for declining revenues from department stores over the past decade come from off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx and from the growing popularity of private label brands from companies like Wal-Mart, Target, and Kohl's. Wal-Mart surpassed Macy's as the top apparel retailer within the last couple of years and off-price retailers have gained tremendous market share from department stores over the last decade, so J.C. Penney and other retailers' market share reduction is more attributable to these trends.

Amazon's growing market share and ability to squeeze margins is definitely a headwind for J.C. Penney but I do not think it's as big of one as people speculate. E-commerce apparel sales is definitely a growing market trend though and J.C. Penney will have to continue to improve their omni-channel experience

Off-price retailers: These stores are continuing to grow but I think their growth will be slowed down due to other stores like Macy's and Nordstrom offering their own off-price stores. J.C. Penney will need to continue to revamp their apparel selection and drive foot traffic through improving their store experience and drawing people into their stores with private and exclusive brands, Sephora, InStyle Salon, and other departments.

Private Label Brands: Stores like Wal-Mart and Target are taking a growing slice of apparel revenues through their popular private brands. This will be a harder trend for J.C. Penney to overcome, they will need to improve their own brands and continue to improve their in-store experience to drive traffic.

J.C. Penney has plenty of difficulties in the coming years but I think they have been making a lot of the right moves and have given themselves at least 5 more years to improve their stores, drive traffic, and lead to revenue growth over that time.

Three-Year Growth Projections for J.C. Penney

First, let me define a few assumptions I made:

As a starting point for 2017 I removed the effects of the 53rd week, so their revenue was reduced to $12,359 million and I used the same COGS and SG&A %, that led to an operating income of $106 million as opposed to $116 million, and an EBIT of negative $252 million as opposed to $242 million.

I am basing their COGS % and SG&A % off of 2017 results for the proceeding years; this is more conservative than what I would expect though. Their COGS was worse in 2017 due to the liquidation of inventory from the store closings and from later in the year. Also, this assumes no additional SG&A reduction from their reduced store count and further cost trimming.

2017 had a one-time restructuring charge of $303 million that I removed going forward. I kept a small restructuring fee, based on previous years, of $25 million for each year after 2017, I am keeping a charge in their with the assumption that there may be more store closing or other restructuring charges.

2017 had a property sale gain of $146 million that will not reoccur, for 2018 I added in a $35 million gain on sale from the sale of their warehouse facility but for 2019 and 2020 there is no gains from sales of property included.

I am also assuming other charges stay constant, I have pension expense at $21 million, depreciation expense at $570 million, and loss on debt extinguishment at $33 million for each year.

I am assuming the interest expense stays constant at $325 million for 2018 but is then reduced 10% each of the subsequent years.

The above assumptions are more conservative than what I believe it will actually be, but I used these numbers for sake of simplicity. The interest expense will decrease over this time period and there should be some savings with reduced COGS and SG&A.

0% CAGR from 2018 through 2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenue $12,359 $12,359 $12,359 $12,359 Operating income $106 $273 $238 $238 EBIT $(252) $(85) $(87) $(58)

1% CAGR from 2018 through 2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenue $12,359 $12,483 $12,607 $12,733 Operating income $106 $282 $255 $264 EBIT $(252) $(76) $(70) $(33)

2% CAGR from 2018 through 2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenue $12,359 $12,606 $12,858 $13,115 Operating income $106 $290 $272 $290 EBIT $(252) $(68) $(53) $(6)

Based on the above charts you can see there is a road to profitability for J.C. Penney, some of my numbers were rather conservative (COGS and SG&A), so their EBIT would likely look much better assuming they improve those. With even a 1% improvement to COGS (reverting to 2016's COGS %) the 2020 EBIT would be $69.4 million for 0%, $99.2 million for 1%, and $129.5 million for 2%.

Summary and Takeaways

The department store sector has faced many difficulties over the past decade and I do not see it getting significantly easier for the sector going forward. However, as the retail footprint continues to shrink, the companies that survive "retail apocalypse" will come out much stronger and there will be plenty of revenue up for grabs. J.C. Penney has no doubt had a rough couple of years but they have been making a lot of the right moves by reducing their debt, investing in their stores, and closing down underperforming stores. I believe the worst of their troubles is over. They may still have some issues competing against liquidation sales from other retailers, but going forward I expect them to finally start growing again.

Their three non-apparel segments having been growing the past few years, so if they can either turn around their apparel segments or at least stop the apparel revenue loss and grow the other three segments more, it can lead to profitability over the next few years. They have minimal debt maturities between now and 2023, so there is little chance of bankruptcy unless there is a drastic declines in sales. They need to use this time to invest in their company and pay down debt. They should work to pay down debt, but as long as they start to drive growth and build up cash reserves they should be able to refinance some of their 2023 maturities and not have to worry about paying it off completely.

Their stock price is undervalued now that the risk of bankruptcy has more or less been alleviated over the next 5 years and their comps for this year are not difficult, so I think this year will be the start of a turnaround for them and the stock price. There is still quite a bit of risk to owning this stock at the moment but it is a decent speculative play for the next couple of years. If you did not want to own this stock over the next couple of years, another way you could play the stock would be to try and trade it around earnings, there is a lot of short interest on the stock, so with any earnings surprises there could be a short squeeze.

2018 Trends in Retail and Mall's for a Future Article

I am not going to write about this here but was thinking about writing another piece on this in the future, some of the trends that I think will start to drive mall traffic again in the future are:

Adding gym's to the old vacant anchor stores

Adding other activities and entertainment areas like Dave & Buster's

E-commerce retailers like amazon following China's direction and adding brick-and-mortar stores to complement their online stores

Let me know what you think about my article, and leave some comments below.

