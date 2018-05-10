L Brands Is A High-Quality Business At A Good Price

The bricks-and-mortar retail story continues to unfold in many different ways as technology, consumer behavior, and most importantly E-Commerce reshape the way people buy the things they need and want. L Brands Inc (LB), whose subsidiaries include Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, and Henri Bendel has seen its stock price decline while the core value of the business holds strong, to a point where I now believe there is a margin of safety to buy L Brands into your stock portfolio. That is, I believe that this business is worth far more than the current price is trading at and it is one to hold for the long term.

(Source: Caixin)

I like to look at what people far smarter than me are thinking when it comes to some things, at least for clues. The Morningstar economic moat rating is one where I like to see what the thinking is as to whether or not a business will easily be able to compete with others in its industry. In this case, Morningstar has assigned L Brands a relatively rare "Wide" moat ranking based on, among other things, the power of the Victoria's Secret brand. We have heard Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger discuss many times how a strong brand can own a piece of the consumer's mind, and I believe that is the case with Victoria's Secret.

(Source: Morningstar)

Where we can determine a wide moat quantitatively, we can look to profit margins.

In the chart below you can take a look at operating margin and how over the long-term there is somewhat of a trend upward. It has come down in the past couple of years, however you can see compared to the Apparel and Specialty industry average that is declining, L Brands fares much better at 13.7%, with a long term upward trend.

As for gross margins, although you can see in the chart below that it has declined slightly over the past couple of years to slightly below 40%, I again believe that this is temporary and you can see historically that gross margins have been in the high 30% range, moving over 40% in recent years. This tells us that the businesses within L Brands including Victoria's Secret have pricing power and customers are willing to pay more to get these products versus shopping elsewhere.

Source: GuruFocus - L Brands Page - 30 Year Financials

Source: GuruFocus - L Brands Page - 30 Year Financials

What makes investing in this business a little bit more enticing, and in my opinion lowers long term risk, is a very respectable dividend yield of about 7.7%. I won't decide to buy or sell any investment based on the dividend for many different reasons. However, between the fact that management is able to pay back shareholders, while remaining profitable and keeping a strong focus on growth tells me that this business has a strong foundation and the powerful brands within it are being well taken care of.

Take a look at the following graph below that shows the long-term dividend yield of L brands. The only other point historically where you would be receiving a higher dividend as a percentage of your investment was during the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Keep in mind that dividend yield is a function of the quoted share price, and that spike in March of 2009 marked a low point for this stock at about $6.70 per share. Had you bought it that time, and with dividends now being paid out at $0.60 quarterly, you would be taking in a dividend yield on cost (YOC) of over 35%. I say this not to ponder on all the amazing investments we could have made in the past, but rather it is important to note the power of dividend yields in a business that has strong growth prospects for the future.

Source: GuruFocus - L Brands Page - Dividend Yield

The other very important factor when looking at a dividend paying business is the dividend payout ratio. This is one of the most important things to look at in determining the long-term viability of keeping this dividend as it is a calculation of dividends over earnings. Many businesses can show a very high dividend yield, at least temporarily, but where the dividend payout ratio is very high and sometimes well over 1, this is not sustainable as there is nothing left over to run the business and fuel innovation and growth. A dividend payout ratio of 0.7 is too high and if we do need to see earnings rise to match this. Having said that, it doesn't threaten the short term financial footing of this company and I don't see the dividend being reduced any time soon.

Source: GuruFocus - L Brands Page - Dividend & Buyback

When I say a high dividend yield reduces risk, what I mean by this is that even if the business is not able to grow in areas it helps to or margins are challenged by new startups and competing brands in various categories I am still able to take cash out of the business to invest elsewhere.

"But Victoria's Secret doesn't necessarily have a strong growth prospects!" you might say. I would tend to disagree on this one although recent sales numbers aren't what many were hoping for. It is true that in store sales have been discouraging, and revenue growth rates have not been as good as they have been in the past, but I believe that this is all very temporary for a business that enjoys very strong brand power, customer loyalty, and sells products that people prefer to try on (bras), or sample (soaps, lotions, & fragrances). If customers do become more accustomed to making orders online, they will be far more likely to simply shop on the Victoria's Secret website and order items that they are either familiar with or can easily return in store. You can see this for yourself when you look at figures for direct sales at Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works.

Specifically the ability to return items purchased online at a physical store I think we'll be a very powerful factor in e-commerce going forward. This gives people the freedom to buy more than they really want to keep, avoid having to shop for items that may or may not be available in store, and to simply walk in and make returns on items you don't want to keep.

(Source: Victoria's Secret Website)

(Source: Bath & Body Works Website)

All of this being said, I believe now is the time to start building a position in L Brands. If you base your decision on technical indicators and price trends, there is a chance that this stock price continues to decline. However, if you believe in the long-term value of a very high quality business that is selling at very low historic and relative valuation multiples, you should buy shares in this business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently own LB and may add to this position at current prices in the near future.