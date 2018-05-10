Show Me The Money

As an early retiree, I will not have the benefit of government pensions for at least the next ten years. That means that I will be relying on my investment income to pay my bills and support my lifestyle during that period. In my portfolio, the majority of my investments are held in dividend-paying stocks and TransCanada Pipelines (TRP) is an important part of that mix. When I first considered TransCanada, I looked at a number of factors including the dividend, overall profitability, drivers for growth, and analyst forecasts. At that time, the dividend was around 4%, the company had undergone a sustained period of growth and they had just proposed the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. Flash forward and the current dividend yield is around 5%, the stock price has climbed significantly and they are still advancing Keystone XL.

Plenty of Distractions Along The Way

Anyone who has followed the toils of the pipeline industry is well aware of the challenges surrounding mega projects like Keystone XL. On the surface, these high-profile infrastructure projects should be everything our economy needs. They create thousands of jobs in the development and construction phase. When complete, they secure thousands of additional jobs as the resource is extracted, transported, refined, and then distributed. As a nation, these projects promote energy independence and separate us from the challenges of foreign oil. However, what seems like a straight-forward economic and security issue is complicated by environmental interests which have turned economic arguments into political hot potatoes.

As investors, we seek out certainty. We want to know that the companies we invest in conduct their business in an appropriate fashion. We want them to generate steady and growing profits which can then be flowed back to their shareholders through capital appreciation and dividends. When that certainty is challenged, we have a situation like we find with TransCanada, Enbridge (ENB), and Kinder Morgan (KMI) to name a few. In these cases, activists are attempting to impose their environmental policy by creating maximum uncertainty for shareholders and elected officials. The end result is downward pressure on stock prices and government decisions to appease a vocal minority.

For TransCanada, they have been impacted twice, first with Keystone XL, which passed all the initial government hurdles only to be defeated for political reasons by the Obama Administration, then resurrected under Trump. Energy East followed a similar path, as did the Northern Gateway project for Enbridge. Key economic drivers for the Canadian economy killed by a lack of political will to confront minority interests. Kinder Morgan finds itself in the same battle with their Trans Mountain Pipeline, where special interests continue to impose their will against a government unwilling to act.

A Clear Pathway To Growth

With all this distraction, it is easy for investors to turn away, but should you. One person's challenge is another's opportunity. For me and many savvy dividend investors, TransCanada presents an opportunity. Turn the page on the headlines and you find a company that is very profitable, pays a healthy and growing dividend and has a clear pathway to future growth.

Although Keystone XL steals most of the headlines, the reality is that it is not even factored into their $21B of secured and contracted near-term projects that are being placed into service between now and 2021. Most of these projects, like those noted below, are smaller in scale and focus more on natural gas transmission. These natural gas pipelines are safer from an environmental standpoint which allows them to escape the spotlight that major oil projects like KXL attract. Nevertheless, they contribute significantly to the bottom line as governments shift the focus from coal-fired electricity production to more environmentally friendly natural gas.

In the medium- to long-term, Keystone XL will come back into focus, however, of equal importance are the Coastal GasLink LNG projects in BC and the Bruce Power extension in Ontario which will ensure a steady flow of revenues over the coming decades.

Based on these secured projects that are approved and moving forward, TransCanada is targeting 8-10% yearly dividend growth backed by the increasing cash flows these opportunities will produce as they come online. The added focus on natural gas and energy production should also take some of the special interest pressure off of TransCanada as they move forward as well.

Near-term Projects

(billions of $) Expected in-service date, Estimated project cost:

Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines

Canadian Mainline 2018 - 2021 0.2 NGTL System 2018 0.6 2019 2.3 2020 1.6 2021 2.7

U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines

Columbia Gas (1) Leach XPress 2018 US 1.5 WB XPress 2018 US 0.8 Mountaineer XPress 2018 US 2.6 Modernization II 2018 - 2020 US 1.1 Buckeye XPress 2020 US 0.2 Columbia Gulf Cameron Access 2018 US 0.3 Gulf XPress 2018 US 0.6 Other (2) 2018- 2020 US 0.3

Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines

Sur de Texas (3) 2018 US 1.3 Villa de Reyes 2018 US 0.8 Tula 2019 US 0.7

Liquids Pipelines

White Spruce 2019 0.2

Energy

Napanee 2018 1.3 Bruce Power-life extension (4) up to 2020 0.9

Total 20.1 Foreign exchange impact on near-term projects (5) 2.6 Total near-term projects (billions of Cdn. $) 22.7

(1) Leach XPress was placed in service in January 2018. (2) Reflects TRP proportionate share of costs related to Portland Xpress and various expansion projects. (3) TRP proportionate share. (4) Amount reflects TRP proportionate share of the remaining capital costs that Bruce Power expects to incur on its life extension investment programs in advance of the Unit 6 major refurbishment outage which is expected to begin in 2020. (5) Reflects U.S./Canada foreign exchange rate of 1.25 on December 31, 2017.

Medium to longer-term projects

The medium to longer-term projects have greater uncertainty with respect to timing and estimated project costs.

(billions of $) Segment Estimated project cost

Heartland and TC Terminals (1) Liquids Pipelines 0.9 Grand Rapids Phase 2 (2) Liquids Pipelines 0.7 Bruce Power - life extension (2) Energy 5.3 Keystone projects Keystone XL (3) Liquids Pipelines US 8.0 Keystone Hardisty Terminal1(1,3) Liquids Pipeline 0.3 BC west coast LNG-related projects Coastal GasLink Cdn. Natural Gas Pipelines 4.8 NGTL System Merrick Cdn. Natural Gas Pipelines 1.9

Total 21.9 Foreign exchange impact on medium to longer-term projects (4) 2.0 Total medium to longer-term projects (billions of Cdn$) 23.9

(1) Regulatory approvals have been obtained; additional commercial support is being pursued. (2) Reflects TRP's proportionate share of costs related to Portland Xpress and various expansion projects. (3) TRP's proportionate share. (4) Amount reflects TRP's proportionate share of the remaining capital costs that Bruce Power expects to incur on its life extension investment programs in advance of the Unit 6 major refurbishment outage which is expected to begin in 2020. (5) Reflects U.S./Canada foreign exchange rate of 1.25 on December 31, 2017.

Furthering this opportunity is a healthy balance sheet that will allow them to finance most of this growth from existing and future cash flows along with other internal mechanisms.

Toll Roads Are A Great Business Model

The energy industry has been a very unstable place to be for the past couple of years. Prices have fluctuated wildly as supply surged throughout North America. This supply surge was facilitated by the development of new technology which has significantly impacted the way oil and gas are extracted. At the same time, oil sands production in Northern Alberta has continued to advance creating a glut of landlocked product seeking markets. As a result of new gas sources coming online, prices have fallen significantly impacting the bottom lines of most oil companies and their accompanying share prices.

Caught up in the price declines are the pipeline companies, but is that a fair comparison? TransCanada has a unique business model in that they do not get paid based on the price of oil or gas but rather based on the amount of product they ship. They act as a toll road which transports product from the resource-rich parts of the continent to the refineries which convert it into usable products. Just like the toll roads being built in many growing parts of the country to alleviate traffic, pipelines are being built to handle the increasing supply and demand. So, as we produce more oil and gas, we ship more oil and gas supporting the shareholders of these constricted toll roads.

Currently, approximately 85% of pipeline capacity at TransCanada is committed with take or pay contracts guaranteeing the financial viability of each pipe. The remaining 15% is regulated to be available for spot shipments and is quickly utilized due to the lack of available space. The resulting shortage of capacity has forced shippers to use more expensive and dangerous sources of transportation, like rail, to move product to market. The argument for more pipelines has never been more compelling and more profitable for a company like TransCanada.

There Is A Difference Between Quantity And Quality

Look no further than TC Pipelines (TCP) for an example. As a master limited partnership, they had certain tax advantages in their structure that could be passed along to their shareholders in the form of an attractive dividend. A negative ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and that advantage evaporated. Initially, this decision inflated the dividend yield as the stock price dropped, but then adding significantly more pain when TransCanada called into question their business model and TCP was forced to cut the dividend causing further declines in the stock price. A high yield is not always a positive thing, you really need to understand the businesses you are investing in.

A Deep Moat Is Always Preferable

One thing TransCanada does possess is a deep moat. TransCanada has a very profitable legacy business which stretches the continent and is running at close to maximum capacity. Whether it be in liquids and gas transportation or hydroelectric generation, TransCanada possesses assets that are not only long-term contracted but also very difficult to replace. For this reason, TransCanada has limited competition in the markets they serve and a very deep moat protecting their business. Something every dividend investor should find attractive.

What Does The Future Hold?

I am a buy and hold dividend investor. When I look at owning a company, I do so with the knowledge that I do not like to buy and sell. I want to buy a company at a fair price, with a good dividend that I feel confident will be able to grow consistently over time. I am happy with my investment in TransCanada as it has appreciated in value and with the current uncertainty in the oil and gas sector is attractively priced. But more important to me is that based on past performance, clear viability of future investment and shovels in the ground I can pencil in an 8-10% pay raise each year as their strong dividend supports my lifestyle. Is there anything more important than showing me the money?

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRP, ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.