High Frequency Trading Firm Virtu Financial Triples Analyst Expectations, But Shares Are Down

Virtu Financial (VIRT), a high-frequency trading firm that participates in over 19,000 securities markets worldwide, handily beat analyst expectations before the open on May 4th. However, the stock dipped 10% at the open of the market, before slowly rebounding during the trading period. The drop seems surprising, and could be a signal that the firm is currently undervalued.

The firm recorded a quarterly profit of $410 million ($1.86 diluted EPS), compared to $23.88 million ($0.10 EPS) in Q1 2017. The quarterly earnings includes a $329 million gain on selling one of its products, BondPoint, to the ICE. Even removing the transaction, the company still beat analyst expectations, turning in an EPS of $0.76, nearly 25% higher than the $0.61 analysts expected. Outside of the proceeds from one-time transactions, its revenues were fairly balanced between its market making and execution services divisions, suggesting that the firm was not purely reliant on solely market-making activities.

Competition and Volatility Tailwinds

Not many high frequency trading (HFT) firms are public, making Virtu a unique public equity in its space. Last year, Virtu Financial bought out one of its rival market-making trading firms, KCG, and turned it into this execution service division. With the acquisition, Virtu's size is now on par with large Chicago-based rival Citadel. While many HFT firms are headquartered in Chicago, Virtu is spread out in New York, Austin, Dublin and Singapore, participating in a wide range of markets.

Particularly within HFT, rivals directly take up market opportunities in any of the markets they both participate in, making the ability to control markets extremely crucial. Market makers collect percentages on volume, which means that if the markets they participate in grow, they get percentages on larger volume. In US equity markets, Virtu took home $273.8 million alone in the quarter. The purchase of KCG allowed for both revenue streams of market making and execution services, allowing for it to double dip on the provision of liquidity to these markets. As the CBOE's VIX has rebounded of late, more volatility in markets creates more chances for firms like Virtu to collect market-making premiums.

However, Virtu is not solely dependent on U.S. markets, as it participates in European, Asian, and other markets as well. With global concerns ranging from Eurozone/EU worries, concerns about Iran and oil, and China/Russian affairs, Virtu stands to benefit from any of these macroeconomic concerns. Combined with integrating an ex-rival into their forces, Virtu is able to get an incredible slice of the market.

Debt Repayment Strength

The company has made great strides in paying off debt from its purchase of KCG, already pre-paying over half of its $1.15 billion loan from JPMorgan Chase, making $376 million in pre-payments since 2018 started. Its most recent prepayment was a few weeks ago, on April 19, putting down $100 million. Its early repayments should cut down on interest costs, and once the company has fully repaid the loan, it will have even more capital at their disposal to utilize in each market it participates in. Furthermore, Virtu has been cutting down overhead since its acquisition of its rival, and some employees will be lured into lucrative markets that it participates in, such as cryptocurrencies, thus reducing overhead further.

Additional Catalysts

Short-term catalysts include a quarterly cash dividend that will be 24 cents paid in mid-June. Its dividend has steadily climbed since it first started offering one, and its dividend yield has dipped since its share price has jumped in 2017, which would suggest that the dividend may continue to increase in raw value. It also has a share buyback program, in which it is still slated to repurchase $39 million in shares. The company believes it will continue on this trajectory of revenue growth, and this increased buying pressure will help bring the price further up.

Further Opportunities

Former Virtu trader Michael Oved created a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange called Airswap, one of the top decentralized crypto markets. With decentralized crypto markets, there is no central entity that handles funds. As a result, the market is purely a matchmaker, which means that market makers like Virtu can fill any gaps in spreads any time prices move. In fact, these markets tend to reward market makers for helping provide liquidity on these platforms. Currently, there is only a handful of cryptocurrency exchanges which are decentralized, despite decentralized exchanges protecting user privacy and reducing counterparty risk in trading. It is expected that cryptocurrency exchanges will start to move towards decentralized models, and the stats are starting to back this - more than half of all the cryptocurrency trades done on decentralized exchanges (in the history of decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges) powered by the Ethereum network have occurred within the last two months, a mind-boggling growth.

With cryptocurrencies moving so strongly, it is no doubt that Virtu is able to capitalize on the growth of decentralized exchanges that currently lack liquidity, by taking its same algorithms into these nascent markets and be unrivaled in their market influence within a growing space (with cryptocurrencies standing at roughly $450 billion in market cap value today). With $26 billion in average daily volume and growing, the cryptocurrency market could be a strong source of future revenue as Virtu applies its technology on the platforms it is familiar/connected with. With its strong ties to the cryptocurrency space, Virtu stands to bring in more revenue from non-equities markets, potentially making it less dependent on the volatility of traditional markets.

Recap

If the markets that Virtu plays in are continually growing, and Virtu's proven strategies continue to make solid percentages on the markets, we can only expect Virtu to keep raking in incredible profits. Its continued deal synergies from its past deals, strong debt repayment, familiarity with growing markets like cryptocurrencies/volatility instruments, and the expected continual of market worries make it a really nice hedge against the rest of the markets.

With an incredible EBITDA Margin of 65.4%, and costs projected to continue drop as consolidation occurs between the market making and enterprise divisions, Virtu can stand to continue to bring in solid profits. We think Virtu is still a strong buy despite its rapid share price increase over the last 52 weeks, and with its strong earnings growth and relatively low P/E, we have a price target of $40 by mid-June. Its dip today may be a possible entry point to hold until its June dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.