Vanguard Natural Resources' (VNR) CEO Scott Sloan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vanguard Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:VNR) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 3:00 PM ET

Executives

Ryan Midgett - CFO

R. Scott Sloan - President and CEO

Britt Pence - SVP Operations

Analysts

Arif Gangat - Cross Sound

Operator

Please standby we are about to begin. Good day and welcome to the Vanguard Natural Resources, Inc. Q1 '18 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ryan Midgett, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Ryan Midgett

Thank you, operator. Before we get started please note that some of the comments today that are not historical facts could be considered forward looking statements under federal securities law and are based on certain assumptions and expectations of management. While we believe the statements are reasonable, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actually results may differ materially from our projections and expectations. For a detailed list of all the risk factors associated with our business please refer to our reports filed with the SEC such as our periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K and our other SEC filings. You should consider such risk factors when evaluating our forward-looking statements.

We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. At the end of management's prepared remarks we will take questions from our securities analysts. Please note the information reported on this call speaks only as of today, May 10, 2018 and therefore you are advised that time sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay. If you would like to listen to a replay of today's call it will be available through the Investor Relations section of Vanguard's corporate website at www.vnrenergy.com and will be accessible online for approximately seven days.

I would now like to turn the call over to Scott Sloan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard Natural Resources.

R. Scott Sloan

Thank you [Jonathan]. And again, welcome to Vanguard Natural Resources first quarter 2018 results conference call. In the second half of 2017 Vanguard emerged and started on a new course. We feel that our achievements thus far this year and our plans for the remainder of the year are consistent with delivering on our three areas of strategic focus. Maintaining adequate liquidity and decreasing debt, simplifying and hi-grading the portfolio and assessing the organic growth potential within our core assets. Each of these efforts are underpinned by our divestment program and the successful shift from an upstream MLP to a traditional E&P focused on organic growth and financial discipline.

This afternoon I will update you on the following. First our recent divestment announcements and our future divestment plans; as you have read in the press release and the 10-Q we've signed four purchase and sales agreements in the past three weeks. Second, our latest information on operations; Ryan and I will discuss this in more detail but since 4Q '17 production is up and costs are down as the business gains momentum and continues to focus on efficiencies. Third our 2018 capital forecast; we are reducing our 2018 capital investment forecast yet improving full year production guidance.

Afterwards Ryan Midgett, our CFO will speak about our financial results in more detail, treasury matters including our credit facility redetermination and finally guidance for 2Q '18 and full year '18.

First, let me give an update on the 2018 divestment initiatives. We remain committed to focusing our portfolio on three core growth areas, Pinedale, Piceance and the Arkoma with a smaller high-graded set of PDP based assets. The recently announced divestments are a step in the right direction, but there is a lot more to be done. As part of this ongoing initiative, we are continuing to identify non-core assets and to prepare them for sale and we've implemented several changes across our organization and believe that we now have the right people and processes in place to execute our divestment strategy going forward.

Until recently the company did not fully appreciate what it would take to successfully market multiple divestment packages in today's A&D market. However, over the last 100 days, we have implemented significant improvements to the overall process by allocating additional resources and personnel to ensure timely deliverables and parallel workflows, while improving the quality of the information provided to buyers to maximize the value of assets sold. The entire organization is now behind this effort. And I believe the recent announcement of four PSA signings show that we now have the momentum behind this initiative which should last for the remainder of the year.

The most leverage accretive divestment is the sale of a small portion of our Permian assets for $27 million that consisted of just less than 2 million cubic feet equivalent per day of net production and had an acreage component that allowed Vanguard to achieve value, much above its proved developed PV-10. Additionally, we executed two PSAs to divest around 13 million cubic feet equivalent per day of production predominantly gas, in the Green River Basin for gross proceeds of approximately $22 million. These divestments are made up of our Wamsutter and Hay Reservoir assets.

Previously, we had identified the Wamsutter area as an area for growth. But as we worked through our 2018 budget it became clear that other investment opportunities were more competitive for our capital dollars. The reason for this vary from quality of expected economic returns to readiness to execute to the strategic impact of the capital spend. You have seen that our 2018 capital is heavily focused on the three core growth assets. We ultimately felt that the undeveloped nature of the asset would be worth more to other operators while being more accretive to Vanguard through debt pay down.

The fourth PSA signing was for our Mississippi assets, which currently produce about 2 million cubic feet equivalent per day and for which we will receive gross proceeds of approximately $12 million. This divestment represents a complete exit from the state. Although individually these sales are smaller in scale, in aggregate we have signed contracts for over 60 million in gross proceeds in the past three weeks, and approximately 100 million since emerging last August. We anticipate all of these transactions to close near midyear. In addition to these announced PSAs the company recently opened the data room for our Potato Hills asset in the Arkoma area with bids due in the middle of this month.

I would like to make a comment about the A&D marketplace, when compared to the recent past the market is slower in both number of transactions and deal volume. However, we have experienced strong attendance in our data rooms and feel that the subsequent accepted asset offers have been fair and accretive. We have also received unsolicited offers for other assets not yet placed in the market. Not surprisingly, most of these unsolicited offers have been disappointingly low and we are generally avoiding bilateral and noncompetitive situations. It is our belief that well prepared and well executed sales processes are the best way to reliably maximize value to the company in the vast majority of situations.

As I mentioned earlier, there's much yet to be done this year in order to achieve our desired portfolio and balance sheet. As for next steps we are preparing parts of our Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast areas for sale this summer. Finally, and for clarity, we are planning to use 100% of the proceeds from these asset sales towards paying down our credit facility.

With that, let's review our 1Q operational results, compared to 4Q '17 Vanguard's production has grown from a reported production of 362 million to 368 million cubic feet equivalent per day. This is a 2% increase, which is actually 3% if adjusted pro forma for the Williston divestment. At Pinedale we saw a ramp up in production, this was result of additional well completions and the shift in the development of the field from the exclusive use of vertical wells to the increasing use of horizontal wells. We've been encouraged by the early lower land horizontal well. We see horizontal wells having the potential to firstly develop current PUD reserves with markedly improved capital efficiency.

And secondly, to create new PUDs on the down the flanks of the structure. We look forward to participating in this horizontal wells story as it unfolds over the upcoming year. We will also continue to participate in vertical Pinedale wells, albeit at a lower level of activity. The currently planned vertical wells represent a high-grade group of vertical wells versus what was initially assumed for 2018. This portfolio of vertical wells should deliver solid economic returns even in today's gas price environment. However, we review our Pinedale investment decisions on a well by well basis and we'll use our right of non-consent on any vertical wells that are not expected to deliver adequate returns.

Additionally, we had positive results on our operated production, between 4Q '17 and 1Q '18 operated production increased by 6%. At our Elk Basin field 1Q '18 operated production was 11% higher than the previous quarter for several reasons. First, operational issues associated with Exxon's refinery late last year were successfully resolved. Additionally, we finished drilling and completing the [10-33-90] well, which was a success with an initial production rate of 70 barrels per day and a rate of return of approximately 40%. This new well along with the reactivation of a few shut-in wells resulted in increased production over the previous quarter after correcting for the December downtime.

In the Permian Basin operated production was 2% higher due to operational improvements. We successfully executed two recompletions late last year in the Red Lake field ahead of schedule, each delivering over 80% rate of return. We attribute these results to employing a higher volume frac design, and with this success we are now identifying additional recompletion candidates at Red Lake. Also, we brought back online are Benjamin 8 and Benjamin 9 wells for approximately 60 to 80 barrels of oil per day and draws on a number of wells in the Pecos flow.

During the quarter, we drilled 19.5 net operated wells and completed 6.6 of these wells. On the non-operated side, we participated in the drilling of 10.8 net wells and completed 7.6 of these wells. Our production is projected to increase during the course of the year as we continue to invest drilling capital into our core growth field. However, it should be noted that in the summer months we expect to execute the majority of our turnaround and maintenance projects which will mute the underlying growth for a period.

Moving on to LOE results. We realized a reduction in lease operating expenses quarter over quarter, both in absolute and per unit of production amounts. Total lease operating expenses were down 3% as compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 on a pro forma basis for the Williston divestment. This reduction was primarily driven by a reduction in workovers in the Gulf Coast region and other efficiencies in the Rockies region. Reported unit costs reduced from $1.04 to $0.94 per 1,000 feet equivalent between quarters.

Going forward, we expect further reductions in LOE resulting from the high grading of our portfolio through divestment and by continuing to identify and capture efficiencies. The focus on delivering cost efficiencies is growing. One final point is the seasonality which is expected in our LOE. As previously noted, our company completes a disproportionate amount of maintenance and turnarounds during the second and third quarters.

Turning to our capital spend. During the first quarter, we invested $42.1 million primarily in drilling and completion activities in our core growth assets of the Green River, Piceance and Arkoma basins, as compared to $39.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. At the Pinedale field, we invested approximately $23 million during the quarter or 55% of the total capital program.

One of the Pinedale operators, Ultra has completed six horizontal wells so far this year in which we had an average working interest of circa 12%. Two of these horizontal wells began producing in the first quarter and four additional horizontal wells began flow back in April and May. Ultra is expected to complete between 15 and 20 horizontal wells by yearend and we anticipate to have an interest in all of these wells.

Presently our estimated full year capital investment of the Pinedale field is between $70 million and $80 million for 2018, along with Ultra we are excited about this emerging horizontal development program. In the Piceance at Mamm Creek, we invested approximately $13 million on our operated 14 well program during the quarter. This represented 31% of the quarterly capital program. The program includes five wells drilled on the pad close to previous development activity and nine wells drilled on the pad in an undeveloped section of the field. These wells will be completed with modern large volume fracs. Presently all the wells have been drilled but not all the wells have been completed or begun to flow back. At the time of the next quarter's results we expect to report on this drilling program.

During the first quarter this year we spent $2 million on drilling and completion in the Arkoma Basin. In order to increase our basin knowledge, we have participated with very modest working interest in five Arkoma Woodford wells with two different operators with very different completion designs. We also participated in two BP operated wells. These two wells should begin flow back in the next few weeks. Later this year, we are participating with Newfield in seven wells which are expected to produce very early in 2019.

Also in the Arkoma Basin, we continue to focus on evaluating our acreage and drilling inventory. In support of this effort, we have purchased additional seismic, joined a core study and acquired additional digital logs. We remain excited about the potential of our large acreage position and we will be evaluating the Woodford formation in the emerging Arkoma, Mississippi and stack formations as viable targets for our drilling program next year.

At the Red Lake field in the Permian we have ramped up our field and permit efforts and expect to invest approximately $5 million of capital executing about 15 new recompletions over the remainder of the year. This increase in activity is a result of the improved oil prices combined with our recompletion success in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Now a brief moment on guidance, primarily due to the recent transition to a more efficient horizontal development program in the Pinedale field, the company has lowered its capital spending for the remainder of 2018. For the second quarter, we anticipate a capital budget for Vanguard of between $28 million and $34 million. For the full year, we expect Vanguard's capital budget will be between $140 million and $145 million. Ryan will discuss 2018 guidance in further detail, but I would like to point out that we are raising the lower end of our full year production guidance despite reducing full year capital investment and incorporating the impact of the four announced purchase and sales agreements.

In summary, I am proud of the dedication, effort and resilience that the Vanguard employees have demonstrated during a year of great change. Collectively we have made significant progress in our areas of strategic focus. The four announced divestments are evidence that we now have the right processes and resources in place to execute on our divestment plans for the remainder of the year. These divestment plans underpin our efforts to strengthen our balance sheet and focus our portfolio as we re-transition to a traditional E&P model. There is also evidence that we are executing in the field. We had a safe first quarter with only one minor recordable incident. Operationally, we are executing on our activities on budget on time or even better.

This is demonstrated in our actual production and cost performance and in the guidance. I am confident that we have the right strategy and that these results show that we are building real momentum in executing on that strategy.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ryan.

Ryan Midgett

Thank you, Scott, good afternoon everyone and thank you again for joining us this afternoon. We started 2018 off with production and cost beating guidance and with adjusted EBITDA increasing from the fourth quarter. As Scott mentioned, despite a sluggish A&D market, we are making strides on our investment initiatives with more than $60 million in gross proceeds announced this week in four separate transactions. This marks a turning point in the evolution of our organization as we shift to a more focused set of properties from which we can grow.

As we look forward, we recognize that we still have a lot of work to do. Although we improved our balance sheet and restructuring by decreasing debt by $820 million, we still emerge from bankruptcy with a fair amount borrowed, primarily under our first lien credit facility. This year, our primary focus is on decreasing leverage and absolute debt outstanding so that we are in a position to build a balance sheet that provides much more flexibility to the company.

The first step to achieve this goal began with our divestment of non-core assets. First and foremost divestments help us fix the balance sheet by lowering debt and improving leverage. Secondly, it allows us to simplify the portfolio and focus on growing our core assets in the Pinedale, Piceance and Arkoma, whether it would be through capital investments or our internal resources to better understand the future potential for growth.

Lastly, with a clean balance sheet and a more focused asset base we can be more financially agile to execute both our capital plan and the future growth opportunities, ultimately driving shareholder return.

With that let me turn to our financial results. First, let me discuss our realized pricing. During the first quarter of 2018 Vanguard's average realized natural gas price, including realized gains on hedges was $2.63 per Mcf as compared to $2.61 per Mcf in the fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of hedges, the company's average price was $2.36 per Mcf compared to $2.48 per Mcf for the fourth quarter. This is primarily attributable to the continued widening and regional basis differentials specifically for Rockies gas basis, which is approximately 70% of our total natural gas production. We continue to monitor the basis market as we look to reduce volatility in our cash flows and have recently begun adding hedges in the short term at a weighted average price of a negative $0.73 for the summer period of 2018.

Moving to oil, the company's average realized oil price including realized losses from hedges was $41.66 per barrel for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $41.33 per barrel in the fourth quarter. Excluding hedges, our average realized oil price was $55.30 per barrel up from $50.65 per barrel in the fourth quarter, which is a function of continued strength in NYMEX pricing. With oil prices having reached three-year highs we are excited about WTI having significantly improved.

However, with a high percentage of our oil production locked into swaps, we will not see as much of the benefit to oil revenues in the short term. Fortunately, as Scott discussed, we have development opportunities in a portion of our Permian that at these prices are very economic and as we pursue and bring incremental barrels to market we are able to take advantage of these higher prices.

Next, let me discuss general and administrative expenses. G&A was approximately $13 million during the first quarter of 2018. However, after taking into account non-cash compensation and non-recurring adjustments for severance paid in the quarter, cash G&A was approximately $10 million, which is below the lower end of guidance and 5% below fourth quarter G&A of approximately $10.5 million. This is a testament to our lean organization which remains focused in improving efficiencies and lowering costs. As we get into the second half of 2018 and into 2019, I expect many of the non-recurring expenses associated with the bankruptcy and reorganization to be less impactful to our quarterly numbers.

Moving on, we reported adjusted EBITDA of approximately $52 million for the first quarter of 2018, which is an increase of 7% when compared to the $49 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2017. Despite the impact of basis differentials and out of the money oil hedges, lower operating expenses, as well as increased production from the Pinedale and steady performance of our other assets led to the increase quarter-over-quarter.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter was a loss of $4.7 million which include adjustments for net non-cash expenses of $23.9 million, which is made up of a $9.3 million change in the fair value of derivatives and a $14.6 million impairment charge. This impairment was a result of a write off primarily within our unproved reserves in the Piceance due to an adjustment to working interest discovered and due diligence.

The fourth quarter included a net non-cash losses of $52.7 million primarily attributable to a $47.6 million impairment charge on our oil and natural gas properties, a $4.5 million gain on divestiture of oil and natural gas properties and a $9.5 million loss from the change in fair value of commodity derivative contracts.

Next, let me turn to our current hedge position, on a total production basis, our natural gas is hedged 71% for the remainder of 2018 at a weighted average floor price of $2.89. For oil, we have hedged approximately 85% of our anticipated crude production for the balance of 2018, at a weighted average floor price of $46.60. On the natural gas liquid side, approximately 43% of our production is hedged under fixed-price swaps for the remainder of the year.

As a reminder, in the restructuring, we had minimum hedge requirements under our credit facility and we implemented 100% of those requirements prior to emergence during the summer of 2017. Given that we are significantly hedged for oil and natural gas in the near term, along with our current divestment program, we do not believe it is practical to layer on significantly more volumes until that process is complete. However, as I stated earlier, we are actively evaluating layering in basis hedges, so that we can further mitigate future cash flow volatility in the short term.

Next, I would like to provide an update on our credit facility and liquidity. As of March 31st, we have debt under our credit facility of $715 million with a borrowing base of $825 million, which provides for more than $100 million in liquidity. For our credit agreement, our first redetermination is scheduled for August, and we have a holiday on our leverage ratio until the end of the third quarter of 2018. We are constantly monitoring our forecasted leverage and projected borrowing base under multiple pricing scenarios. As we have touched on, unfavorable differentials and lower realized gas prices directly impact our adjusted EBITDA and thus our leverage.

The company is actively mitigating these risks through our ongoing divestment program and refocusing capital dollars towards drilling development. As we announced this week, we have made significant progress in our divestment initiatives, which will reduce debt by approximately $60 million. Additionally, our current assets are performing at or exceeding our expectations. With future capital development, we will ultimately see resource move from probable and possible to proved and developed and ultimately from proved and developed to proved producing. This natural maturity of our resource to proved developed reserves will improve the collateral and the support for our borrowing base.

Furthermore, as the timeline for redetermination is quickly approaching, we have proactively begun initial conversations with our lead bank. At this time, it is too early in the process to go into specifics of what we anticipate, but we believe that we will still maintain ample liquidity after the redetermination. As I stated earlier, we are committed to rightsizing our balance sheet, an active divestiture program and refocused asset base will further help with aggregate debt reductions and we believe it is important to closely work with our lenders to accomplish these goals.

Now let me quickly turn to an update on our outlook for 2018. We have revised our initial guidance for 2018 to incorporate the changes in drilling programs from our partners and other expected performance. As Scott mentioned, the largest change in our capital program is a result of the shift from vertical to horizontal drilling activity in our Pinedale assets by Ultra. Because of that, we have revised capital spending in this area to $70 million to $80 million, down approximately $15 million from our initial guidance.

Second quarter total company capital spend is expected to range from $28 million to $34 million, with approximately 50% associated with our development in the Pinedale. Including the four divestments and adjusting for the decrease in capital, production is expected to be within a range of 360 to 370 Mmcfe per day for the second quarter, and 360 to 380 Mmcfe per day for the year down just slightly from previous guidance.

Additionally, we do anticipate an increase from the first quarter for LOE to a midpoint guidance estimate of $36.5 million due to seasonality of some of our operating expenses that Scott mentioned, as well as planned projects at our BEC Plant. On a full-year basis, we expect LOE to range from $128 million to $136 million, which is a decrease of approximately $10 million from our initial guidance in January.

As a reminder over the last several years the company has spent minimal dollars on capital expenditures and as a result, production was declining. We are now seeing the benefits of our capital reinvestment transforming our declining production to that of a stable production profile forecasted in the second quarter to ultimately production growth in the second half of the year. Because of this short lag in production growth and an expected increase in the second quarter LOE we do expect a decrease in adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter. This short-term decline will correct as production builds in the second half of the year.

In conclusion, as we forge ahead with our divestment strategy, pay down debt and execute on our capital program we will ultimately show that we are executing on our broader corporate strategy of transforming this company from an upstream MLP to a focused E&P company with a core set of assets from which to grow. This week's announcements marked the first of many steps in doing just that.

This concludes my comments and we would be happy to answer any questions you may have at this time.

R. Scott Sloan

Thank you, Ryan. Before we go into Q&A, I would like to address the latest information we have received in the past few hours regarding Ultra's 2018 drilling program at Pinedale. This morning Ultra announced their 1Q '18 results and their guidance. Because of the promising results of the recent horizontal wells, Ultra has announced a new target of 25 to 30 horizontal wells for 2018 to be drilled with the same four rigs and with no change to their 2018 capital forecast. Said differently, Ultra is converting a portion of their forecasted spend on vertical wells into forecasted spend on horizontal wells.

From Vanguard's standpoint, we are directionally pleased with this news. As I stated earlier, we are encouraged by the recent horizontal well results and we expect higher rates to return on the horizontal well capital as compared to the vertical wells. While this change was not incorporated into our guidance and we've not had the opportunity to model this change in detail, our early conclusions are as follows. This change is not expected to impact our second quarter guidance for LOE capital or production.

Furthermore, this change is not expected to materially change our full year LOE or capital guidance. And finally, this change may create a minor increase in production later in the year versus our guidance. But this is dependent on the exact timing of first production of these additional wells.

With that said, let us move to Q&A. Operator, can you please open the lines.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll take your first question from Arif Gangat from Cross Sound.

Arif Gangat

First question guys, you talked a little bit about the impact of hedges on the reported results in Q1. So I'd appreciate if you could help me understand on a non hedged basis if you hadn't experienced the lower realized pricing on crude offset by some lower pricing on gas, what would on a non hedge basis Q1 EBITDA have been?

Ryan Midgett

On a non hedged basis specifically on the oil side we would've seen a probably $11.5 million increase to EBITDA, just on the oil side. Now we did see gas gains, but that would've been offset by some NGL losses. So in total I would've expected probably an increase to EBITDA of about maybe $13 million to $14 million.

Arif Gangat

And then just on the comments you both were making around deleveraging strategy. Can you help me understand do you folks have a target leverage ratio in mind and if so should I be thinking about that on a hedged or un-hedged EBITDA basis and also what sort of a timeframe are you folks contemplating to achieve your target leverage ratio?

R. Scott Sloan

I don't think we are going to have a specific target ratio. I mean you should think about it on a hedge basis and I think we've given you some indications that we're aiming to get a long way there this year, on the divestment program is really driven twofold; one to get the portfolio in the place we wanted to get to and as I mentioned earlier, that's down around three core assets underpinned by very high graded set of PDP based assets. And I think we'll make a great deal progress on that this year, perhaps rolling a little bit into early next year.

Arif Gangat

And then just a clarification from the press release, I noted the comment that certain assets in Permian, Green River and Mississippi comprise the four asset packages comprising $60 million and then certain assets in Mid-Con and Gulf Coast are kind of next on tap. So my question is really to help better understand certain assets suggests that there is other assets in those same regions that were not sold or are still being retained and I heard your comment earlier as to Permian that's definitely the case. But it'd be useful to understand what remains in those regions and how you folks think about down the road, continuing to hold them or sell them?

R. Scott Sloan

I think in the Gulf Coast area the asset that is remaining in the short to midterm would be Alabama. We did market Alabama. We did not feel the offer that we received was fair value or accretive. So we've held the asset. So I would -- many of the other assets in the Gulf Coast we'll be working on here over the summer. In the Permian, we sold something that was probably less than 2% of our total production in the Permian. So the vast majority of our Permian here in the short to midterm remains in the portfolio.

Arif Gangat

And similarly would there be discrete assets you know within Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast that -- I'm sorry Mid-Continent Green River that are still being retained, not sold, or are those largely malignant?

R. Scott Sloan

Yes , so in Green River that's where our Pinedale interest stays and that's a key for us, one of our core growth assets. With the sales that we have announced here today, we have exited the vast majority of Green River, that's not Pinedale, although there are some tiny little bits that are still there. On the Gulf Coast I think we are moving in the East Texas, Alabama, Mississippi area to with the exception of Alabama, I think the vast majority will be marketed here, while Mississippi has been and the others will be shortly.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And at this time there are no callers in the queue. So I would like to turn the conference back over to your host for any additional or closing comments.

R. Scott Sloan

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our 1Q 2018 results conference call. I believe Vanguard had a strong first quarter on both productions and costs. We've maintained our full year production guidance despite lowering forecasted capital and incorporating the impacts of the four sales that we've just announced. And I think we've shown you that we have momentum surrounding our divestments which is critical in creating both the portfolio and the balance sheet that we all desire. I look forward to speaking to you next quarter. Good bye.

Operator

That does conclude today's teleconference. We thank you all for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.