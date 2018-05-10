Vodafone: Slight Positive

Before the market open on Wednesday, Vodafone Group (VOD) and Liberty Global (LBTYA) finally came to a deal on European assets. A combination of assets always made sense, but the biggest issue is execution on a debt-laden deal despite the promises of cash flow accretion. Regardless, the market will probably focus more on the solid dividend yield helped by currency rates.

Source: Vodafone presentation

Accretive With Risks

The deal involves Vodafone paying €19B ($23B) to Liberty Global for their cable assets in Germany, Hungary, Czech Republic and Romania. The deal importantly moves Vodafone towards a converged player in the Central and Eastern Europe countries and makes the company a national player in Germany with both companies having regional operations that compete against Deutsche Telekom. The combination with Unitymedia will still leave Vodafone behind the entrenched incumbent.

Source: Vodafone deal presentation

The not so exciting part is that Vodafone is paying 10.9x EBITDA estimates. The deal improves to 8.6x EBITDA estimates after €434 million in cost synergies down the road, but these amounts are misleading for a deal requiring €19 billion in additional debt.

The promise is that free cash flow per share is accretive from the start and double-digit accretive in the following years. In essence, the guidance is for operating cash flows of €1.458 billion in FY19. The ultimate benefit to the company is the difference between this estimate and interest costs on €19 billion in debt.

Source: Vodafone merger release

The promises of a converged world of mirroring existing wireless and cable assets of Vodafone with the cable assets of Liberty Media is very intriguing. The deal is expected to take over a year to complete and nobody knows what regulators in Germany will think about a strong competitor to Deutsche Telekom based in the UK.

The quad-play package of cable, internet, wireless and landline-phone service on a single bill is nice, but the reality is that customers want the best of breed services. The wireless provider with the best 5G plan or the network operator with the best OTT service will easily steal consumers from a big operator.

The biggest issue is the potential market shift by the time of integration by 2020. The deal made a lot of sense when the companies were talking a few years back to get ahead of the ongoing market shift from legacy networks.

Dividend Hikes

An investment in Vodafone centers around the roughly 6% dividend yield. For U.S. ADR holders, the currency impact has hurt that benefit in the last few years.

Since 2015, shareholders saw dividends actually dip as the dollar lost value in comparison to the Euro. Vodafone has actually hiked the dividend in the local currency. The dividend paid last year would equate to a 5.9% yield.

Source: Vodafone dividends

The interim dividend paid earlier this year amounted to a nearly 18% hike from 2017 levels. The $0.584 dividend (after the charge) topped the 2014 yield as the dollar soared back to previous levels against the Euro by the start of 2018.

A similar currency exchange would hike the total dividend to roughly $1.94 per share or nearly a 6.8% yield on the $28.60 stock price. An addition to this dividend from buying the Liberty Global assets that are accretive to FCFs would make the yield very difficult for investors to pass up.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that consolidation in the cable sector in Europe makes sense, but the value paid by Vodafone is highly questionable. The deal is a small plus for Vodafone where American investors are more likely to take notice from the rising yields due to improved currency rates than improved cash flows from a deal that won't see benefits until 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.