Should We Be Worried About Inflation Or Deflation?

A half-decade of deflationary fear has whipsawed into concerns over a coming surge in inflation - or possibly stagflation. Retailers, meanwhile, are slashing prices as they continue to lose ground to Amazon in the battle for online market share. All the while the Fed projects confidence that it can maintain its newly achieved 2% target. Far from providing clarity, today's CPI release showed annual inflation reaching a 14-month high in April despite falling short of market expectations. This all begs the question, should investors be worried about inflation or deflation - or neither?

We happen to believe there are threads of truth in each of these views, seeing demand-pull inflation at the wholesale level with limited pass-through to retail prices. The question at hand, however, is what might knock us off track? To explore this type of question, we usually like to imagine a zone of price stability between 1% and 3% inflation, symmetrically surrounding the Fed's self-proclaimed 2% target, and consider anything outside of this zone as a cause for concern. Though the Fed prefers to track the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, we choose the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for our analysis due to its granular decomposition and for its outsized role in the public discourse. In reality, inflation derived from these two measures track fairly closely, with an annual correlation of 0.98, though CPI inflation outpaces the PCE by an average of 0.3 percentage points per year.

Let's begin with some historical context. From December 2011 to December 2017, the CPI rose by 9.2%, or 1.5% per year. What drove this increase? Well, as a reminder, the CPI is comprised of a basket of roughly 220 consumer goods that are grouped into 175 sub-indices. We can observe the contribution of each sub-index to the overall CPI by considering its price change and its weight in the basket. During this sample period, the biggest drivers of price level changes were i) rent of shelter, ii) energy, iii) medical care, iv) food and beverages, v) motor vehicle insurance, and vi) education. If we are going to see big movements in the index, history suggests these are the likely culprits.

So, what would it take to breach the bounds of price stability? We use a crude partial equilibrium analysis that stacks the deck against us. Suppose the recent upswing in prices observed from April 2016 to April 2018 persists for the next year (our "high inflation" case). If each product category continues to grow over the next year at its individual inflation rate seen over this period, annual CPI growth would be at 2.5% by April of next year. (Note: we accommodate for last year's now-infamous dip in cell phone plan prices by assuming that the "wireless telephone services" price index remains constant for the next year.) What, then, would it take for each of the major culprits to single-handedly push inflation above 3 percent?

Source: Graph created by Zach Saunders. Data retrieved from FRED.

Given its historic volatility and large share of consumer spending, perhaps the most obvious culprit is energy. If all other prices follow this baseline trajectory, the energy price index would have to rise only 0.6 standard deviations above its expected growth rate to bring inflation above 3% (based on the historical variance of the energy price index's annual inflation rate over the past twenty years). This seems within the realm of possibility, but doesn't capture the whole picture.

The vast majority of variation in energy prices (and all of their recent impact on inflation) comes from fluctuations in the price of gasoline. In order for gasoline alone to drive the energy index to such worrisome heights, the price at the pump would have to get back to $3.60 a gallon, or Brent crude to around $115 a barrel. It would likely take deep further cuts to crude oil production by Russia and the OPEC members alongside a rapid expansion in global demand to push gas prices to reach that height.

Outside of energy, only rent seems to be a plausible worry for generating high inflation. If "rent of shelter" costs exceed their recent trend inflation rate by 1.4 standard deviations, the CPI would breach 3%. This corresponds to annual rent inflation of 5.1%, which is not inconceivable. Meanwhile, it would take individual inflation rates at least 2.6 standard deviations above trend for either food and beverages, medical care, motor vehicle insurance, or education to force the CPI to breach 3%. We view this as unlikely by historical standards.

Of course, these culprits could rise in concert. If energy, rent of shelter, food and beverages, medical care, motor vehicle insurance, and education all rose by a mere 0.4 standard deviations above our high inflation case, the CPI would easily surpass 3% within 12 months. Such widespread increases in the price of goods and services are less likely to be the result of individual market factors. More likely, they would stem from aggregate demand stimulation. This might result from a slower-than-expected path of interest rate hikes, from recent fiscal stimulus, or - we think least likely - from rapid and sustained foreign growth.

Now then, what of deflationary fears? We consider a "low inflation" case where inflation subsides towards its post-recession mean. We use individual inflation rates since July of 2014 (a local peak in the CPI index) to project each category's prices for the next 12 months, generating an annual CPI growth rate of 1.5% by March 2019. Using this period allows us to match the annualized headline inflation rate from year-end 2011 to 2018, though it does so by incorporating much more recent price trends. Notice how, starting from this lower base, it takes less of a shock to push us below the lower bound of price stability; hence stacking the deck against us once again.

We start once more with energy. If energy prices fall just 0.7 standard deviations below their new trend line, annual CPI growth would drop below 1% by next year. If this manifests in the price of gasoline, we should expect to see gas selling for $2.20 at the pump and Brent crude oil floating around $47 a barrel. While this certainly isn't our forecast price, we believe it remains within the realm of possibility if production caps are lifted and global demand slumps.

Rent of shelter once again plays second fiddle. Its inflation rate must fall 1.3 standard deviations below trend to drag inflation below 1%. For context, this would occur if rent increases less than 1.8% on the year, which seems plausible at face value.

The other major product categories have no real shot at negating price stability, but a generalized fall could do so. If all of the six major sub-indices we highlighted fall just 0.3 standard deviations below their low inflation trends, price stability is breached to the downside. We again regard this as a general macroeconomic shock, the likelihood of which lies outside of our statistical investigation of individual price fluctuations.

For those of us worried about a pickup in trend inflation, energy and rent prices are the primary concerns for pushing inflation well above target. Meanwhile, for those of us who see the peak of the business cycle and inflation trending downward, energy and rent are again paramount. So regardless of your stance, these categories should be on your radar.

