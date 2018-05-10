Inter Pipeline: A 7% Yield On Absolute Cruise Control

Q1 results were solid. The NGL segment was very strong, while Euro-storage capacity utilization was down to 82%.

IPL currently yields 7%, and for US investors owning shares in a qualified retirement account, you keep it all (i.e. no foreign taxes).

Canadian midstream company Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) currently pays a C$0.14 monthly dividend. That equates to C$1.68 on an annual basis or US$1.31 at the current 0.78 exchange rate. With the stock currently trading at US$18.43 on the US OTC market, that's a yield of 7.1%. And, if you are a US investor owning shares in a qualified retirement account, you get to keep all 7.1% (i.e. no foreign taxes).

Meantime, I'll show in this article why that income is practically risk-free and why IPL appears to be on cruise control while building a multi-billion dollar large-scale petrochemicals project that will deliver an expected $450-500 billion in annual EBITDA.

Q1 Earnings

Source: Q1 EPS Report

As shown above, overall yoy results were relatively flat. Total pipeline and NGL volumes were up a bit, while the only down segment was the Bulk Storage Business in Europe where a backwardated commodity pricing environment during the quarter led to lower demand and a falling utilization rate - from basically full capacity last year to 82% in Q1. However, management reported that, after the close of the quarter, several new storage contracts started up, and the utilization rate improved to 87% in April. So, that's an estimated $2 million increase in revenues to expect in Q2 out of bulk storage.

The dividend payout ratio - as a percentage of funds from operations ("FFO") rose from 60.6% to 63.1% yoy. That is due to an expanding share count of 381.4 million from 369.2 million in Q1 of 2017 and a higher dividend rate - Last November, the company raised the dividend by C$0.06/share on an annual basis (3.7%).

The share count is expanding because IPL has a DRIP program that it is using to help fund the big Heartland Petrochemicals Complex through slow and steady equity issuance. Note that the company's plan is to fund roughly one-third of the cost of HPC via the DRIP program:

Source: May Presentation

It can do this due to the relatively long construction cycle (roughly 4 years) and the size of its dividend and the DRIP participation rate.

HPC - The Primary Growth Vehicle

As I mentioned earlier, the HPC project is expected to deliver an estimated ~$475 million of annual EBITDA. Note that Q1 EBITDA was $295.2 billion, or an estimated $1.2 billion on an annual basis. So, HPC will grow the company's annual EBITDA run rate by around 40%. That's the good news. The bad news is the plant is not expected to go into service until late 2021 and will cost $3.5 billion, of which IPL is footing the entire bill (i.e. no partners).

Note the effect HPC is having on total capex, which rose from $63 million last year to $152 million in Q1.

Cruise Control

The reason I say the company (and its dividend) is on "cruise control" is that the company's largest business segment (oil sands transportation) is relatively immune to volume fluctuation in its baseline business due to the nature of its long-term fee-based contracts. And, this business generated 58% of total quarterly FFO.

The Euro-storage business is also an excellent fee-based business but was negatively affected by a backwardated strip - just a natural part of this kind of business. Yet this quarter's yoy drop from basically full capacity utilization (99%) to 82% was extreme and temporary. That said, management already reported that April utilization was up to 87% in April.

Meantime, the NGL Processing business is turning out to be even better than expected with record volumes and record FFO of $99 million: up 20% yoy. This segment benefited from higher off-gas processing as well as higher pricing. The price improvement at the company's Cochrane processing plant is shown below:

Source: May Presentation

The Conventional Pipeline business continues to hum along with its geographically advantaged presence in the up-and-coming Viking play. The company hopes new pipeline projects will be coming online, specifically the Trans Mountain and Line 3 replacement project, which should lead not only to higher oil sands-related volumes that should also help its conventional oil pipelines business.

Summary And Conclusion

The huge drop in the price of oil from over $100 to under $40, combined with a huge Canadian oil sands exit capacity issue, took the shine off Inter Pipeline's oil sands growth prospects. The company had substantial capacity on its oil sands pipelines that was expected to be its primary (and very economical) growth thesis. Unfortunately, the company is not participating in transport volumes related to the region's most recent and largest oil sands growth project: Suncor's (SU) Fort Hills. The pipeline beneficiary there is instead Enbridge (ENB).

As a result, IPL is stuck in neutral and is rather boring in its ability to crank out solid and steady FFO on a fairly predictable basis. Predictable because ~70% of Q1 FFO came from fee-based or cost-of-service contracts:

Source: May Presentation

But that is somewhat misleading in that if the NGL Processing business isn't profitable, the company simply reduces volumes (or even closes a processing plant) until it is.

Bottom line is that IPL is a rather boring story at present. However, the company represents an excellent source of safe and secure income. IPL's reminds me a bit of Phillips 66's (PSX) big Gulf Coast petrochemicals project: embarking on a very large-scale growth project (in the case of PSX, actually more than one) that requires a big capital commitment and which will not be completed for years into the future. PSX has completed its chemicals project and the stock is responding (higher).

But for IPL, I don't see much capital appreciation in the stock over the next year or two. But as progress on the HPC project moves along (hopefully, on schedule and on budget), at some point, investors will begin to factor in a near 40% increase in annual EBITDA when HPC comes online. Meantime, just bank the 7% and don't worry about the stock price. It will be fine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPPLF, PSX, ENB, SU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much success with your investments.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.