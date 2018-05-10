Microsoft Building Trust Along With IoT And AI

The company's focus, and philosophy, on Trust differentiates them from Facebook, Google, and even Amazon AWS and will spur continued growth.

Image source: Microsoft

It's "developer conference season" for the big technology vendors. Last week's big news from Facebook's (FB) F8 conference was Facebook's long-anticipated foray into the online dating game. Alphabet's (GOOG) Google I/O is happening this week in Mountain View, California and featured an impressive demo of its state-of-the-art AI capabilities. Here in Seattle, the "counter-programming" as it were, is the Microsoft Build 2018 Developer Conference.

Perhaps as something of a direct response to Facebook's recent high-profile issues with data privacy as well as Google's own troubled past on this topic, Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadela in his opening keynote pointedly addressed the issue of civic and ethical responsibility for technology companies. This underscores the message he gave in a recent interview on NBC's Today Show, where he said that 'Trust' will push the company ahead of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google. In fact, the company currently uses the tagline "Microsoft runs on Trust."

After his discussion of privacy and ethical principles for technology development, Satya emphasized the "stunning pace of innovation" happening across Microsoft in all areas. He specifically noted that over 130 new capabilities for Microsoft Azure have been delivered in the past year (many of them delivered just in time for Build, timed to generate excitement within the developer community). And it is true that Microsoft has been delivering at a rapid pace in the past few years, mirroring their astonishing revenue growth in the cloud. It's hard not to deliver new innovation and capabilities when you are investing in R&D on the scale of $5 billion for IoT alone.

Nadella also showcased the company's latest efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) systems, machine learning (ML), edge-computing, and integration with other platforms including iOS, Android, and Amazon Alexa. Highlights include:

Intelligent Drones - Microsoft announced a partnership with drone maker DJI (DJI) for Azure-IoT equipped commercial drones, where AI models trained in the cloud would be on-board to enable real-time AI that will benefit agriculture, energy, and industrial sectors for remote analysis of crops, equipment, and infrastructure.

- Microsoft announced a partnership with drone maker DJI (DJI) for Azure-IoT equipped commercial drones, where AI models trained in the cloud would be on-board to enable real-time AI that will benefit agriculture, energy, and industrial sectors for remote analysis of crops, equipment, and infrastructure. Intelligent Cameras - The company also announced a partnership with Qualcomm (QCOM) for IoT and AI-enabled cameras. An AI model trained on Azure with Microsoft ML is deployed to the camera running IoT Edge, allowing the device to use real-time AI to detect, report, and even automatically address issues or anomalies discovered as the camera monitors physical environments.

Azure Conversational AI - The AI bot framework allows developers to publish anywhere, leveraging a single conversational interface that can be distributed seamlessly to Cortana, Alexa, Facebook, and over 16 different channels to help achieve "AI everywhere."

- The AI bot framework allows developers to publish anywhere, leveraging a single conversational interface that can be distributed seamlessly to Cortana, Alexa, Facebook, and over 16 different channels to help achieve "AI everywhere." Project Brainwave - A distributed real-time AI fabric to facilitate compute power necessary for AI computing both in the cloud and on intelligent edge devices. The project, in partnership with Intel (INTC), will utilize Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology to provide fast AI processing in Azure and will boast 5x lower hardware latency than TPU for real-time AI.

- A distributed real-time AI fabric to facilitate compute power necessary for AI computing both in the cloud and on intelligent edge devices. The project, in partnership with (INTC), will utilize Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology to provide fast AI processing in Azure and will boast 5x lower hardware latency than TPU for real-time AI. Cortana meets Alexa - Microsoft has been working with Amazon to enable "friendly conversations" between Alexa and Cortana. The demo was a bit clunky, but I see this as a proof-of-concept for a future where voice-enabled bots can seamlessly talk to one another behind the scenes to orchestrate various scenarios that involve different proprietary "skills." Notably, the integration would allow Alexa users to access their Outlook calendar, contacts, etc while ensuring data security and privacy.

- Microsoft has been working with to enable "friendly conversations" between Alexa and Cortana. The demo was a bit clunky, but I see this as a proof-of-concept for a future where voice-enabled bots can seamlessly talk to one another behind the scenes to orchestrate various scenarios that involve different proprietary "skills." Notably, the integration would allow Alexa users to access their Outlook calendar, contacts, etc while ensuring data security and privacy. The Return of Kinect - In the cloud, Microsoft is re-booting its failed accessory for the Xbox and turning it into a cloud service. Developers can send information from their cameras and depth sensors up to Kinect in the cloud, have Microsoft process that information and then send it back to the device. With the low-latency real-time AI processing capabilities of Azure to crunch the spacial information, object recognition, and motion-tracking data, this could spur a wave of innovation for industrial security, safety, and other commercial scenarios.

- In the cloud, Microsoft is re-booting its failed accessory for the Xbox and turning it into a cloud service. Developers can send information from their cameras and depth sensors up to Kinect in the cloud, have Microsoft process that information and then send it back to the device. With the low-latency real-time AI processing capabilities of Azure to crunch the spacial information, object recognition, and motion-tracking data, this could spur a wave of innovation for industrial security, safety, and other commercial scenarios. Azure Sphere - Technically, launched at RSA last month, Azure Sphere is a massively scalable IoT Security solution utilizing secure silicon design, secure OS, and security management service to enable both cloud and device security for up to 9 billion compute nodes.

But I think perhaps the most interesting innovation demonstrated at Build was a glimpse into the conference room of the future.

Image source: Mark Hachman/IDG

Microsoft Layout brings together Cognitive Services, Cortana, HoloLens, Surface Hub, Skype, PowerBI, and Microsoft Teams for a truly impressive, immersive mixed reality experience that could be transformative for remote collaboration and provide further opportunities for Microsoft technologies to proliferate within the enterprise.

Lastly, Satya in his keynote announced AI for Accessibility, a program designed "to help the 1+ billion people in this world who have disabilities." The program will provide grants, technology, and AI expertise "to accelerate the development of accessible and intelligent AI solutions." Microsoft's corporate commitment to diversity and inclusion demonstrates how the company walks the talk of their mission to "help every person and organization on the planet to achieve more."

Microsoft has become a massive engine of innovation. The company's dazzling revenues this quarter of $26.8 billion, up 16% YoY and crushing consensus estimates by over a billion dollars was no fluke. The flywheel effect of Microsoft's "3-cloud" offerings of Azure, Office 365, and intelligent Business Applications, combined with an all-in push on AI and IoT, is spurring growth acceleration that looks to continue unabated. By playing up data privacy, security, and trust and positioning themselves as one of the "good guys" for cloud services, Microsoft adds another pillar of differentiation to fuel future cloud growth. That growth should, in turn, deliver more great quarters and an attractive return for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.