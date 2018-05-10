Ciner Resources: 9% Yield Is Safe, Sell-Off Is Overdone

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Silver Coast Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Ciner Resources LP (CINR) recently released disappointing Q1 '18 earnings, which were met with a negative market reaction. I believe CINR's issues are temporary, making its current 9% yield an attractive proposition for income investors.

CINR in a nutshell

CINR is an MLP involved in the production of soda ash, a commodity used in a variety of industries including glass manufacturing and detergents. CINR operates a single facility located in the Green River Basin of Wyoming, where soda ash can be produced naturally from a massive trona deposit.

Almost 80% of soda ash worldwide is produced through synthetic processes that are significantly more costly than natural production. As a result, CINR and a few others in the Green River Basin and Searles Valley in California enjoy a strong competitive advantage. They dominate US production and are major exporters to emerging markets (more than 60% of CINR's production is exported).

Those who want to know more about CINR's business can refer to an excellent presentation by Double Dividend Stocks. Please note that CINR issues a K-1 at tax time.

CINR's Q1 results: below expectations

CINR's performance in Q1 '18 fell short of expectations, with earnings per unit of $0.51 missing estimates of $0.70. While the press release and management comments focused on comparisons with Q1 '17, the disappointment came from the drop from Q4 '17:

Since the weak second quarter of 2017, when CINR was plagued by production issues, the company's performance had been improving gradually, culminating in a strong Q4. It looks like Q1 '18 put a disappointing end to this progression. CINR's business is not particularly seasonal so we have to look elsewhere for explanations of Q1's underperformance versus Q4.

Some one-off items including professional fees and the implementation of an ERP were mentioned by management to explain an increase in SG&A expenses. However the main shortfall was at gross profit level (down to 23% of revenue from 26% in Q4).

Average prices were essentially flat vs Q4 '17, in the region of $181 per short ton. The culprit for the lower Q1 '18 gross profit was lower sales volumes, resulting from reduced production for the most part. Let's dig deeper into the production numbers.

Production is key

As one of the lowest cost producers, CINR will always find buyers for its soda ash. CINR's main focus is to make sure its Green River plant meets production targets. Let's see how Q1 '18 production fared against previous quarters:

After a strong Q4 '17, production receded by 23k short tons to 669k. The ore to ash ratio has been deteriorating. Even a small variation in the ratio can have a material impact. Applying the Q4 '17 ratio to trona ore consumed in Q1 '18, we can see that CINR lost 9k tons of production from the deteriorating ratio alone. Applying Q3's ratio, 18k tons were lost in Q1. For any mining company, this ratio is a key measure of efficiency and one that CINR needs to stabilize going forward.

Unfortunately, Q2 '18 will not bring relief on the production front since a planned maintenance outage is taking longer than expected, as commented by management during the Q1 earnings call:

The second quarter is typically the lowest production volume quarter of the year, as we take our largest producing unit down for an annual maintenance outage. The outage this year was already expected to last longer than normal. However, we encountered an unexpected issue last week that will delay start of our units by roughly one week. Impact from the delay is expected to be 30,000 tons to 40,000 tons from our production plan.

Now that we've identified the cause for Q1 weakness and, probably, Q2 weakness as well, let's not forget that CINR is a quality company with a lot of positives.

Market strength and well-covered distribution

Not everything was negative in the Q1 announcement. While Q1 results did not meet expectations, distributable cash flow showed some resilience and the distribution coverage ratio was a respectable 1.16:

On the demand side, both domestic and international markets remain strong. On the supply side, the clean air policies now pursued by China have forced the least efficient Chinese players to reduce production. Meanwhile, new capacity added by CINR's parent company in Turkey has so far been absorbed by the market.

This led CINR to revise upward its price projections for the rest of 2018, which should partially offset production weakness. This upbeat view of the market was echoed by Genesis Energy LP (GEL), which pointed to robust demand growth and a favorable supply/demand balance in their recent Q1 earnings call. For those not familiar with GEL, it is another MLP with exposure to soda ash since the acquisition of Tronox's alkali division in 2017. Unlike CINR, GEL is not a pure play, being primarily an energy transportation company.

Increased capex

Back in February, after the release of FY 2017 results, CINR guided for expansion capex of $30 million to $35 million in 2018. The company has since decided to go ahead with additional capex, as stated during their Q1 earnings call:

We also increased our outlook for expansion capex spending to now be in the range of $55 million to $65 million. The primary driver of the change is based on approval of an energy project I mentioned last quarter on our call. We are going to invest approximately $45 million over the next 12 months to install a new gas turbine, as well as update our energy infrastructure.

It looks like the investment will have a payback period of 4 years. The move makes sense to preserve CINR's lead as a low-cost producer but, in the context of the weaker Q1 results, the announced increase in capex may have unsettled the market.

Such fears are overdone, as CINR's leverage remains low, and the company should benefit in 2018 from the normalization of its accounts receivable. In 2017, CINR sold significant volumes to its affiliate CIDT on very loose payment terms. Those sales have ceased, and the $28 million AR is now being paid down, which should help fund the incremental capex without increasing debt:

(Source: company's 10Q)

Conclusion

At a trailing P/E of 12 and with 2018's earnings still expected to exceed 2017's despite current issues, CINR remains cheap in the basic materials space. Its current distributions are well-covered and the 9% yield following the recent sell-off looks appealing.

After the strong Q4 '17 and its distribution coverage ratio of 1.28, the market probably anticipated a raise in distributions at some point in 2018. Now, unit holders will have to show more patience. This was, I think, a major factor in the sell-off.

Technicals and a weak Q2 will probably keep the pressure on unit price for the next few months, however the prospects remain strong for CINR and unit holders can enjoy the distributions while waiting for the company to fine-tune production.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CINR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.