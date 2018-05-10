2 Seadrill Drillships Are Sold For $296 Million Each

One of the issues that were to be settled during the ongoing Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) restructuring was the question of Seadrill’s drillships – West Libra, West Aquila, West Dorado, and West Draco. In early April, I wrote that Seadrill has reached a settlement with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) regarding the fate of West Aquila and West Libra.

According to this settlement, the shipyard agreed to terminate the contracts to build these rigs in return for participation in the rights offerings and a right to receive other distributions as a general unsecured creditor. Here’s what I wrote at that time:

“In short, John Fredriksen might be buying these rigs for himself, as many market observers previously expected. Seadrill will have an exclusive period up to May 28, 2018, to search for buyers for these drillships”.

The prediction turned out to be correct. John Fredriksen’s Northern Drilling has announced that it entered into agreements to purchase West Aquila and West Libra from DSME. The purchase price is $296 million for each rig. Northern Drilling will pay $90 million for each rig at contract signing. The remaining amount will be paid at delivery, which is expected to be January 2021 for West Aquila and March 2021 for West Libra. In separate news, Northern Drilling disclosed it received an option to buy Cobalt Explorer from DSME at a price of $350 million if a third party does not exercise a senior priority purchase right over the drillship at $405 million during a six-month period.

This is a very interesting transaction. According to the Bassoe Analytics database (which coincides with my knowledge), the last individual drillship sale happened two years ago, in April 2016, when Ocean Rig (ORIG) bought a drillship for $65 million. At that time, this sale prompted lively debate regarding both the price and the technical condition of the rig. This new transaction sets a real-market bar for the newest generation of drillships – it’s $300 million.

I would like to highlight the delivery date of both drillships. While Northern Drilling is getting a decent deal, it does not want to take both drillships to the overcrowded market. Instead, the company wants delivery at the time when the uptick in drillship demand is supposed to eliminate the backlog of high-spec drillships and create additional demand for new entries. During the recent earnings season, many management teams sounded optimistic. However, I put much more weight to real actions rather than words when I assess the situation in the offshore drilling market. Northern Drilling’s choice of delivery date shows that it does not anticipate a good market until 2021 – and that’s three years from now.

Meanwhile, Seadrill shares are enjoying another speculative ride. As I’ve stated multiple times in my articles on Seadrill, I believe that the common equity is grossly overpriced and that the first day of “new Seadrill” shares trading will bring a significant negative surprise to those who jumped the gun and bought current Seadrill equity instead of waiting for the end of restructuring. In my opinion, Northern Drilling’s transaction recorded what has already been a consensus for some time: a modern drillship from a reputable yard will cost about $300 million. I do not expect that this data point will lead to a massive fleet reevaluation for other drillers.

I’d also want to note that there is an important lesson for all investors in this transaction Northern Drilling and Seadrill have one major shareholder – Hemen (read: John Fredriksen). Basically, it’s one John Fredriksen company buying from another John Fredriksen company. In recent years, when more hope for Seadrill existed in the investor community, a common bullish argument was that John Fredriksen had a significant position in the company and was not interested in Seadrill's bankruptcy. This recent deal is just another reminder that the company’s owners and management have much more tools to save their personal wealth than an ordinary investor has. In short, your interests are not always aligned with the interest of the company’s majority shareholder or management, and each situation should be closely evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

I see no particular reason for the recent upside in Seadrill shares and expect that it will fade just like the previous, post-plan confirmation upside did. I also expect that current implied post-restructuring capitalization of Seadrill is nowhere close to reality and that this will become obvious when new Seadrill shares start to trade.

