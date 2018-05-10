A Report Card For The Daily Drilling Report's Oilfield All-Star Portfolio

We take a close look at each company to determine if it is time to take profits, or let our positions ride.

The value of the portfolio has risen dramatically in the last couple of months.

The last time we took on the task of updating our portfolio, we were stilling recovering from the January sell-off. Fortune has smiled on the members of the portfolio since that time, and we are noticeably richer at this time. All members of the All-Star Portfolio are in the green now. The meteoric rise in oil is the primary reason for this happy event.

Several big events that seem to be driving the price of oil up at present are:

Reversion to draws in the oil storage report. The EIA reported a draw last week of 2.5 mm bbls, ahead of an industry forecast of only 0.7 mm bbls. The week prior saw a build of 6.8 mm bbls, and knocked prices back a bit, taking oil shares down with it.

The Iran deal pull out. This has the effect of focusing concerns about supply as Iran's production may leave the market. The exact implications of the U.S. pullout are still evolving, but it's likely that daily production will be impacted to an extent.

The impending collapse of Venezuela. This poor country is on the verge of anarchy and collapse. Production has dropped by over 50% in the last few years, compounding a problem of reduced prices. Venezuela, due to its Marxist government produces virtually nothing except oil. I will have a longer article about this in the near future.

All of these are bullish for oil. In fact, at this juncture we spend more time worrying about interruptions of supply that would cause a massive price spike. Price spikes are bad for business, as the ones we experienced in 2008, and 2014 illustrate.

Individual Stock discussion

BP (BP)

Our single largest position, with a dividend announcement just yesterday. We will take the div again, as shares as we believe the stock has further to run. The positives are stacking up so well for this company, that in spite of its multiple significantly higher than other members of its Super Major cohort, we think it will continue to appreciate through this year and the next. Beyond that, who knows? "BP, Hold or Fold," is our latest article on BP.

Key Drivers for BP

Revenue up 30% YoY

Production up ~10% YoY.

Reduced impact from Macondo

Huge portfolio of upstream projects globally.

Stock repurchases

Debt reduction

FCF now positive and moving closer to covering the dividend to include a possible increase as the yield declines.

~20% ownership in Rosneft.

Note: There is a longer article on BP coming soon that will articulate the potential impact from the currently under-appreciated impact of its Rosneft ownership. For those who are unaware, Rosneft is a gigantic company on a scale with Exxon Mobil, (XOM). If it wasn't Russian, it would be a household name.

Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B)

Shell is nearing a recent high and we believe most of the positive news is priced into this stock, over the short term. If it moves into the upper $70s from its current price of $71.62, we will take a third of our position off the table to take advantage of a pullback. Our most recent article on Shell.

Positives driving Shell

Improving daily production, up about 10% YoY, and nearing 4 mm BOEPD.

Big growth in FCF, with a continued upward projection to $25-30 bn by 2020.

Revenues driven by oil prices growing almost 25% YoY, with the same performance in profits.

Reduction of net debt YoY from 72 bn to 66 bn. Nice improvement.

Big new projects. These are almost too numerous to list. The activity in the U.S. GoM and Mexican GoM are to the subject of the next Shell focused article. I think Shell has a master plan in play here that should prove a boost to the stock. The reservoir to be tapped in the Whale prospect is a potential game changer for the GoM.

Its Integrated Gas business is the global leader in its category.

Apache Corp. (APA)

This stock is way under appreciated. It is still at a significant discount to recent highs. We put out an article on this a while back. I think it remains a buy on pull backs to the upper $30's, and has the potential to double over the next 18 months.

This will be driven by:

Alpine High coming online. This is happening now, but is largely a 2019 story. As investors see that APA can market this resource, the stock will move up. The Capex necessary to develop AH has been killing this stock recently. This will start to decline in the second half of this year.

Other growth drivers in the UK offshore, and Egyptian field turning out excellent FCF, while requiring little in the way of capex at present.

Long term Guyana/Suriname prospect that could mirror XOM Liza reservoir properties. The first exploration well was dry, so I expect Apache is reviewing seismic to see what happened.

Newpark Resources (NR)

Newpark is the only pure-play mud company out there of any significance. They are a technology focused company that has been positioning itself to fill the gap left by the big three. Recently I told you they had gotten their first high tech Deepwater fluids job. This will be the first of many. They have also become the dominant mud company in the North American market, displacing M-I SWACO. I look for Newpark shares to approach $20 over the next year. I recently increased my position in NR to 1,000 shares.

"I am putting this company on my list for growth..."

Ensco and Transocean (ESV) (RIG)

I have been pounding the table on these two for about a year now. Drillers are the first to see the flow of new funds when projects move ahead. These two companies are now up from all-time lows, but still at severely depressed pricing. Once the long-awaited Deepwater recovery begins they will double from current levels almost overnight. If you are interested in this space the time to buy is now.

Back in February, I wrote an article titled "Transocean And Ensco, Two World Class OSD's At Firesale Prices..." I don't know that the firesale is still going on, but these two companies are still very cheap. I am recommending them strongly to members of the Daily Drilling Report.

Core Laboratories (CLB)

Core Labs has a wide technology moat in their reservoir characterization business. Sadly this business is a little challenged now as it thrives on mega-project type work, which is lagged behind in recent times. This while revenue from land based businesses was up nearly 20% YoY, due primarily to their perforating business. This is a function of the increasing onshore rig count. At $125.00, Core Labs has gotten well ahead itself in the big oil run up of the last couple of months, I would wait for a pullback on this one. I am convinced better times lie ahead for CLB, but we may get that pull back that would allow entry. My entry target is in the $100 range. I missed adding to my tiny starter position back in March by a few cents, and am kicking myself now.

Read up on them if you want to put this one on your radar. "Signs Of Life In The Oilfield..."

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP)

We entered the sand space with this company at $12.50 in Feb in the doldrums that overtook the industry. Hi-Crush is well positioned, with good quality sand that I am convinced most operators will continue to prefer. It has rebounded from the sell-off of a month or so ago, and is approaching 1-year highs in the $15's. I feel it has farther to go, but will wait for a pull back before increasing my stake. If it gets into the high teens, I am out of that one. Note: HCLP is an MLP that issues K-1's.

One caveat! This is an extremely crowded space. Companies that participate here are very volatile. I discussed this in an article on sand companies. The DDR picked HCLP and we have not been disappointed so far.

Baker Hughes General Electric (BHGE)

Readers of my articles know I am big fan of this company. If you read my recent article where I compared National Oilwell Varco, and Baker you really know this. I wish I hadn't been so conservative when I first bought in. I recently added at $35, and its continued on from there. Baker is fulfilling its promise of going toe to toe with SLB. It has won way more than it's lost recently, including what I feel is the biggest subsea tree award in many years from Chevron. I will guarantee you that SLB was heartbroken to lose this sale and the attendant service work that comes with it. My one-year forecast for Baker is $50.00, so its still got significant room to run from here. The easy money has been made, I hope some of you got in on that in the mid-20's, as members of The Daily Drilling Report had the opportunity of doing!

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP)

We got back into ETP about a month ago at $16.00. It has done well since. I think most of the negative press is behind it, and it pays a nice distribution at today's prices. It should be noted that ETP is an MLP, and is not for IRA's and the like. It throws off a K-1 which I am told can be a pain to fill out on your tax return. For yield like this, I am willing to put up with the paperwork. The big drivers I see for this stock are:

Fewer negatives. We are no longer seeing this company in the news on a daily basis.

A lot of the big pipeline building capex is behind it.

I look for ETP to double over the next year with improving revenues.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

I have written about this company probably more than any other. Mainly because of its potential. I picked it up near the bottom last August, and have added once at $3.50/share. I see absolutely no reason this stock can't double from present levels by year's end. My most recent public article on Tetra, "Tetra Technologies, Growth Drivers Ahead."

The recent report was a little disappointing, but the stock is still trading up. I intend to hold my position through the next several quarters, and will add on weakness below $4.00.

On deck

Carbo Ceramics (CRR)

We are still watching this one. It has run up 25% in the last couple of weeks, way ahead of any market fundamentals. Wait for a pull back below $9.00/share on this one. In the next couple of years it could multiply several times due to its high technology moat. It is the only company that has experience producing super high crush proppant needed for Deepwater jobs. That will depend on the Deepwater market coming back, and it's not there yet. Be patient, its coming.

Here is my long form article on Carbo, "Carbo Ceramics, Does It Rate Inclusion..."

The Daily Drilling Reports Energy Thesis

Your takeaway

The DDR's All-Star portfolio is going great guns at the present time. A nice change from Feb lows.

At the present time based on improving fundamentals, our expectation is that these stocks will continue to out-perform the broader industrials. We feel our energy thesis, posted above is still intact, and oil related issues that track the commodity have the potential to move higher as a result.

Disclaimer and Final Request

I am not an accountant or CPA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, RDS.A, APA, BHGE, TTI, HCLP, CLB, ETP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.