SoftBank Group's (SFTBF) CEO Masayoshi Son on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Masayoshi Son - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ken Miyauchi - Director

Analysts

Naotaka Owada - Nikkei Computer

Operator

Thank you very much for waiting, ladies and gentlemen. Now, we would like to start the SoftBank Group Corp earnings results announcement for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. First of all, I would like to introduce today's participants. On the front row from left, we have Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO; Ken Miyauchi, Director; Yoshimitsu Goto, our Senior Executive Corporate Officer and CFO. At the back row from left, we have Ms. Kimiwada, Executive Corporate Officer; and we have Mr. Kazuhiko Fujihara, Executive Vice President and CFO of SoftBank Corp. This meeting is live broadcast over the Internet and can be heard by telephone.

Now, I would like to invite Mr. Son, Chairman and CEO, to present to you the earnings results and business overview. [Foreign Language] Mr. Son, please.

Masayoshi Son

Thank you very much for joining today. I am Son. So, when it comes to SoftBank, what is this company about, is it a telecom operator or is it an investment company? Looking for 10 years, 20 years, 30 years ahead, what is the direction SoftBank is trying to aim? That is the kind of questions I recently received these days. For that, I also like to mention once again in my presentation including SB Synergy Group and once you understand the background, I hope that you can understand why we have decided to agree on the transaction between Sprint and T-Mobile and why we are preparing for listing of the Domestic Telecom, which is SoftBank KK.

So, I hope with my presentation that you have a better understanding of that certain background. In principle, my life and the company, the SoftBank is unseparable. So, I can say that the SoftBank itself is exactly equal to my life itself. So, as my view on my life, what I am aiming for, what I am feeling as my joy, and what do like to achieve is also linked to the way that the SoftBank aimed for and it has a close correlation between those two. So that, I will also like to touch – I should also touch on some views on my life. But today it's the earnings results announcement and I cannot waste too much time on my life view and it could take 3 hours or 4 hours. So that I will – and also because we will be having Annual General Meeting for Shareholders, so probably at that moment, I may be able to touch on how I look at my life and so on in that separate occasion.

So, for today, because this is the occasion for earnings results so I would like to kind of touch on a little bit briefly. But also, we mentioned in the previous earnings results announcement what is SB Synergy Group. So that's something that we have explained earlier so that if this is first time for you to hear the word of SB Synergy Group, why don't you please look at the – or download on our corporate website on last earnings results announcement. So, for today as I am assuming that you have certain understanding of the SB Synergy Group and I would like to continue my presentation here.

So, earnings as SoftBank or SB Synergy Group, this is something that we aim because we would like to become the company that keeps growing for 300 years. Especially in this industry, usually growth or growth rate is almost stopped in 30 years although it's sustaining to somehow but cannot grow anymore. So usually you see the peak of 30 years and that's about the end, but that's too sad.

If we are in this industry, if we are in this society, we would like to become the company that keeps growing for 300 years. So, in the past, we had agricultural revolution and then we had industrial revolution and then we are now at the dawn of the information revolution. And I am assuming that the information revolution will continue for about 300 years.

So, this 300 years of the information revolution we would like to be leading the business or the company in such 300 years. That is the – our strategy for our company. So, there we believe that there will be the first company, which has such an organization, which is completely different from the conglomerate like Zaibatsu in Japan or it's different from venture capital. It's quite unique itself and we would like to aim for the SB Synergy Group to keep the company growing for 300 years.

So, in putting into the general word, I can say this is a strategic holding company. So, based on this strategy, we would like to consider and build our organization and company group for 10 years, 20 years, 30 years and 300 years ahead. So, based on such understanding and – we have a telecom operation in Japan, which will be one of the – although this is a core company but also this is one of the portfolio company amongst the SB Synergy Group. So, this domestic telecom operation will be having its on independence. They will have its own CEO and they can have quick decision making internally so that they will be able to address any changes in the environment. That's why that we are now commenced the preparation for the listing of the company.

When it comes to Sprint, we have close to 80% of ownership, but rather than staying in Number 4 players in the market in U.S., by having this merger between Number 3 player T-Mobile U.S. and Number 4 player Sprint that we will be able to become the same size or same level as the other two competitors, which means that we have more sight to become Number 1 players in the market. Because when we start with this direction of the Sprint acquisition, we were trying to have a merger with T-Mobile, but then U.S. authorities did not like the idea of combining or having the industry consolidation so that we have stopped and decided not to and sometimes that we have to cease the discussion. But this is the three-time lucky that we believe we have agreed – reached agreements on the merger.

Of course, we need – this is subject to the approval by the regulatory in United States. But direction wise, we become the strategic holding company based on this SB Synergy Group. These two big events will mean the same thing meaning that SoftBank, about 35 years have passed since its foundation of the business, but originally speaking we – in the year 2000, we have started the business of Yahoo! BB and started a company or a business for the broadband fixed-line and a few years later, was it 2006, we have acquired Vodafone K.K. and entered into the mobile phone business. That timing that it became more like a telecom operation business, it's becoming more highlighted in our business. But actually, comparing this 35 years history, actually our telecom operation is only for about 10 years.

So, looking at the long history of our company, telecom operation was only a part of it. And only because we had entered the market it was highlighted, but actually, from the beginning of our foundation, we've been always looking at the Synergy Group's strategy. That was something that they had from the beginning of the business. And also, I was always citing such synergy group word in various occasions, which I believe you saw on the video in the previous earnings results announcement presentation.

So, originally speaking that we are coming back to the original point of SoftBank Group, so that becoming more towards a strategic holding company that's the SoftBank 2.0 and we'd like to clarify such direction. And the reason for setting up the SoftBank Vision Fund was also coming from these directions.

Now, let me walk you through specific numbers from earnings perspective. You can see the numbers for net sales and EBIT and net income and let me talk about them one by one. Net sales, up by 3% and you can see different businesses in different colors and adjusted EBITDA up by 2%. And breakdown of EBITDA is also shown in different colors. Sprint has been set liabilities but it's been contributing to our business.

And EBIT like I said earlier, one important step that we took was to set up a SoftBank Vision Fund. And while sales and income up by only 2%, 3%, but our EBIT are up by 27%. Thanks to our SoftBank Vision Fund. But like I said earlier, Sprint operating income grew. In the past Sprint was in red and some people – in fact many people still think that Sprint is liability. But Sprint operating income is growing and net income also turn into black. And our EBIT from SoftBank Group's consolidated results perspective, group up 27%, but the biggest contributor was Vision Fund and JPY 300 billion that's the specific number from SoftBank Vision Fund.

And the outlook for 2018, we just started the new fiscal year, but my perception, my image is like this. At least these numbers should be beaten next year largely by SoftBank Vision Fund. SoftBank Vision Fund has been here for about one year and every month I have become more confident about SoftBank Vision Fund and its performance.

Again, EBIT grew by 27%, but the net income down by 27%. Why? Well, we issued a press release earlier and some media made EBIT up by 27% on the front page, which is true. But looking at the breakdown of EBIT or the result, net income actually grew over 2 times or up 226%, compared to last year. Why because last year, our net income included our sales of Alibaba share, which was a one-time event. And also, we sold Supercell that was a one-time event and one-time gain, that was last year. And again, that was just one-time and it can't happen every year.

And this year however the derivative loss was recorded in our book. But this is for the accounting purpose and if you exclude a one-time gain or the one-time loss and if you look at the fundamental performance of our business, we were up 226% in terms of net income. Even though you look at exactly the same object from different angles, you can see it differently. So, it's up to you, which angle you look at one same thing from. If you want to focus on our one-time gain or if you want to look at our business, excluding one-time gain or loss because you want to see the fundamental actual our business performance.

So again, it's up to you from which angle or what kind focus you have when you look at our business and performance. And when it comes to Alibaba's derivative loss, we explained in the previous earnings results announcement as Alibaba's share price goes up we record derivative liability or derivative loss. But in June next year from an accounting perspective, our directive liabilities would be reversed as is and JPY 714 billion of derivative liabilities specifically would be recorded in June next year as a derivative gain, which is already confirmed.

On top of that, JPY 510 billion of gain on sales will be recorded in June next year, which is also confirmed. So, on top of gain from our usual business, we would account – we will account JPY 1.2 trillion of gain, including gain on sales, which are JPY 510 billion and the derivative gain of JPY 714 billion. So, from that perspective derivative liability that we've recorded for this fiscal year, you don't have to worry about that, you don't have to be concerned about that. If you hear derivative liabilities, you may think that we made some bet and we made a loss, but that's not really true.

Now, also when you hear SoftBank, you may think that SoftBank has a huge debt. But I want you to look at our business from a more balanced perspective. In fact, our domestic telecom business has been contributing to our business and in the telecom business usually 4 to 5 times of adjusted EBITDA, you can borrow, but at the moment, our number is about 2.6x net interest-bearing debt divided by adjusted EBITDA. And S&P and Moody's may have different views. One might think that we are telecom business and other might think that well SoftBank is not a telecom business anymore. SoftBank in fact is a strategic holding company.

So, different rating agencies may rate us in different views. So, the measurement that they use might be different. At the moment, SoftBank has two aspects, telecom aspect and holding company's aspect, if you will. So, from telecom business perspective, we can borrow up to 4, 5 times of adjusted EBITDA. But now we are at the level of 2.6 times in terms of borrowing. So, we are really in a safe zone. But from strategic holding company's perspective if our borrowing is 50% of equity value of holding, it should be okay. But our internal goal is less than 35% and we are under the goal of 35% and now at the level of 29%.

When you borrow from a bank, for example, you can borrow up to 50% of your collateral and again internal goal is to borrow up to 35% of whatever we have in our asset, but now we at the 29% level, which is really safe. And the net interest and bearing debt, which you may think is too huge – so once there is a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, ownership for this new company is going to be 27%. So, we have had 85% consolidated company, we will become the equity method company. So, this is going to be only one of the group companies. So, this is de-consolidated.

So, the debt will be also be de-consolidated, which means that the JPY 13 trillion debt will be decreasing to JPY 9.8 trillion. So, it's down by 26%. So, by de-consolidating Sprint from accounting, we will decrease our net interest-bearing debt by 26%, but at the same time rate will we halved, because Sprint has to finance in a higher rate and they are now turning into black and become profitable, but in the past when they financed they have been negative in the numbers. And during that time that they have to finance, so that they have to borrow in higher rate. So, the burden on our interest rate will be reduced after we de-consolidate Sprint.

So, you may think that that guy is again making excuse or anything like that, but that's our true story. So, I like you to listen to my presentation. So, dividend is as stable as it is. And also, domestic telecom, as I mentioned earlier, we have commenced the preparation and also whether to go list or not is up to the approval and it's not yet finalized. But we are commencing – have commenced the preparation for listing. And as you can see operating income is growing steadily.

Last year, we had a little bit of bump year. It was not really the bump, but actually we intentionally reduced from the internal view we wanted to make the sustainable growth of domestic telecom. We rather focused on the customer base or acquisition of customers so that we made upfront investment and made sales and marketing. And thanks to that, we are able to increase our customer base. And that we believe is going to be positive to our income for the years, next years and following years.

So that operating income is going to turn around in fiscal 2018 as our – from our internal understanding. So, if we speak out like this and if I make such a public comment here meaning that we – I do have a confidence in myself in these words. And how much do I have confidence, we're not sure. So that's why that we are kind of shaded the bar top there, but still I do have the confidence, lighter color, which is not too good, but anyway. And the cash flow, free cash flow, stabilized JPY 500 billion level continuously, meaning domestic telecom operation can generate continuous JPY 500 billion free cash flow.

Looking at the other telecom operators around the world, we believe that we are generating the highest free cash flow. So, profitability wise, SoftBank Corp. is the most efficient in terms of management when you compare with the other operator or other peers in the world. And of course, the smartphone users contribute the most to our profitability. We sell a lot, but per user base most profitable customer is smartphone user. And also, amongst those smartphone users Y! Mobile user – because of the design of the service and product, SoftBank users contribute higher profitability compared to Y! Mobile users.

And actually, when you look at the numbers, of course total number of net addition is increasing and when you look into the breakdown, SoftBank mobile user growth is tremendous, when you look at year-on-year basis. That's why we made up for the investment last year. So as a result, this fiscal year that we are confident that we will be able to make better profitability and the reason is this net addition breakdown. And this is cumulative numbers, on top of that we have SoftBank Hikari, the fixed line broadband. This is also growing steadily and when you look at the grey portion and the green portion, grey portion is Yahoo! BB ADSL customers.

So, compared to those ADSL customers, SoftBank Hikari customer contributes more to the profitability per line basis. So, the more we see the increase in those green bars, the more profitability contribution made so that the – as a fixed line broadband and also a mobile from the both angle that we are contributing to the higher profitability.

And when it comes to the synergies between the SoftBank Mobile and the Yahoo! Japan, especially in the past two years, we are very much focused on those synergies. SoftBank Mobile users can link their ID with Yahoo! ID, so that they have an integrated ID. So SoftBank mobile user can make a smart login, which means they can one click to Yahoo! Japan Shopping. So, ID has been linked already. Thanks to that promotion, we were able to make 3x of the number of customers of such a smart login user. And the number of linked ID became 12 million now and SoftBank Mobile it's not only the cash count, but also for – I often asked that is it still growing.

If it's not growing, then it doesn't make sense to go public, but I say here that it's growing and they have a room to grow. The reason is because the mobile customers and also our sales and marketing power, enterprise customers, retail customers, we have so much unique relationship and those are the Number 1 players with each segment and industry. Those are the companies that we are investing from the Vision Fund. And that will come into Japanese market in setting up the joint venture. It's like Yahoo! Japan that we said.

So, we made investment in Yahoo! Inc. in real estates and we became the majority of the shareholder and we decided to set up the joint venture with Yahoo! Inc. in Japan so that Yahoo! Japan became an entity in Japan as a joint venture between SoftBank and Yahoo! Inc. And actually, Yahoo! Japan grow – grew actually exceeding Yahoo! Inc. and this time that we would like to – like we did in Yahoo! Japan that we would like to bring in those companies in unicorns to Japan and we can set up the joint venture. And how many of those?

We are looking at about 30-some numbers of companies that we would like to bring into Japan and the partner in Japanese market will be SoftBank KK, the Domestic Telecom and Yahoo! Japan. So, those two companies will be the counterpart for such joint venture with such unicorns. So that thanks to the Vision Fund, we will be able to have additional values there for the growth strategy. Strategically, structurally we will be able to generate joint venture one after another. For example, like Japan that we have already set up as a joint venture.

In fact, we started opening offices and as soon as we opened office, the office space would be sold out immediately. And we are going to continue opening more offices and also, we are preparing for setting up Plenty [ph] Japan and likewise DD Japan. We plan to set up a DD Japan as well and Boston Dynamics. Again, we are working on that from joint ventures perspective and those companies are growing as we work on joint venture strategy. So, that's why I said earlier we can generate free cash flow JPY 500 billion or more steadily and also, we want to promote beyond a carrier strategy and enhance collaboration with SoftBank Vision Fund.

And even after IPO, we believe that we can still generate profit and growth. And now Yahoo! Japan, which is another core business in Japan. The other day Kawabe San [ph] of Yahoo! Japan made an earning result announcement and by investing proactively he wanted to grow shopping customer base. And I think strategically the direction is right and advertisement, which is a traditional core business of Yahoo! Japan and he and we want to make it grow steadily and constantly. And also, we are proactively investing to acquire more customers and in the past the growth of Yahoo! Shopping transaction value was flat. But in the last three years, we grew by 31%, compared to last year and in the last three years, we grew dramatically. In fact, the growth rate is the biggest in the industry in Japan at the moment. So, proactive investment is not wasted because we deliver on that investment.

And the shopping related advertising revenue grew like this and Yahoo! Premium member ids like Amazon Premium member. In fact, Yahoo! Japan started earlier than Amazon when it comes to introducing premium membership. And by deepening collaboration with SoftBank KK, Yahoo! premium membership has grown dramatically. And like I said, at the beginning, Sprint and T-Mobile merger is agreed and Sprint has been there for over 119 years and Sprint as a brand is not well known in Japan, but Sprint has long history, 119 years and EBIT for this fiscal year was the highest in Sprint company history.

In other words, Sprint for 119 years did not make that good result for such a long time, but again, Sprint recorded highest EBIT in company history and Marcelo asked me or begged me to talk about this in our earning result. So, I pass his message out to you and I want to emphasize this result of Sprint. And also, Sprint made net income for the first time in 11 years. Why, because Sprint constantly cut down expenses or OpEx. As a result, EBITDA doubled in 5 years and operating income is now close to JPY 3 billion or JPY 2.7 billion. And JPY 2.7 billion is the highest in 119 years of Sprint history.

Just two years ago Sprint lost money. In fact, Sprint kept losing money for over 11 years, but now they made highest result in the company history. So, Sprint was said to be liability and you may think that now you can get rid of liability, that's good for you. But Sprint standalone has been doing well and I just wanted to remember that. Even from net income perspective, they became positive for the first time in 11 years even excluding impact of tax reform. So, net income, Sprint made a result and we kept saying that even JPY 1 or $1 you have to be in black and now they made it.

Free cash flow, for the two years in a row they were positive. They've got about $0.9 billion. So, since they were part of SoftBank Group and since Marcelo took the realm of Sprint, they have been doing well and also, they have improved the network and they have grown in terms of customer base. So, EBITDA and cash, their outlook and forecast is really promising. And some may think that we made a loss from our investment into Sprint. Well, SoftBank acquired Sprint and in terms of dollar back then, it was about $7 or so per share and now $5 per share. So, from a dollar’s perspective, you may think that we have made a loss, which is true in terms of the U.S. dollar. But in reality, SoftBank as a parent company borrowed yen and converted to dollar and we acquired.

So, we borrowed in yen and we have to pay back in yen and we – capital investment in yen. So, from a yen perspective in terms of yen, we acquired Sprint on JPY 2 trillion and now the value is JPY 2.2 trillion. So, from an equity value perspective, it grew from JPY 380 billion to JPY 530 billion, which means about JPY 150 billion in gain, even before we enjoyed synergy from the merger. And we believe that we can get about several trillion yen of synergy. So, we would earn shares after the merger 27% or something and the value of the holding that we would have will grow in the future. So, equity value JPY 530 billion at the moment should grow more and that's why I don't want to give up all of Sprint shares.

In the meantime, again we are not losing money from investment in Sprint. That's what I want you to remember. So again, we announced the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. And this is a photo right after the announcement. So those two CEO, it doesn't look like a CEO, it's actually like a rock band's photos and many people are smiling when you look at the photos, but you can see they are not traditional or stereotype. So those two unique people, unique CEOs get out together and actually they are going to be competing in the market. And the big competition there in United States means that we believe the result from this competition will bring better in pricing or better in network. And 5G network rollout will be enhanced so that that will be very much positive for U.S. citizens or U.S. users.

And this is the overview of the transaction. It's already been announced and also covered by the media. Our ownership will be 27% to the new company and also our board seats will be full. And we are expecting to close around first half of 2019. That's our assumption. And this is the ownership structure. About six months ago, we said that we seized the negotiation and back then that the Board of the Directors of SoftBank, we had a big discussion there. And we discussed that we shouldn't let go of that ownership or control. We should have about equal rights. So, there was such discussion there in the board meeting and we also communicated to the counterpart. As a result, we seized the negotiation there at that moment. And after then, this time, we came back to the table to discuss again to negotiate several terms and reached the agreement but has been compromised.

Originally, we wanted to have an equal ownership, which has been compromised this time. Compromise is a little bit of shame because Masa has been telling that they are – he is much interested in having ownership and control sake and so on so that Masa has been telling that so many times. But only the six months later, just a few month ago, Masa changed all of a sudden, so that he cannot be trustful anymore. Thus, I believe that the people may criticize me about that, that's that and I accept that. And I know that it's embarrassing, but I accept that too. This is just a one-time shame, one-time step back, can be a long-time win, long-term gain. If as long as we can get the long-term win, it's not embarrassing to have one-time shame, that's how I feel.

You may say that I am making excuse again, but that's that or [indiscernible] this is the result, this is the achievement. And I'm happy to hear or accept any of the claims, but still I believe this was the right direction. The reason I'm saying that this is the right direction is because we are pursuing this SB Synergy Group strategy. Always that's a big concept, the direction is the Synergy Group strategy and from that concept and from that philosophy, I believe we made the right decision this time. And what will be the synergy can we expect and what will be the contribution we will be able to make from this merger and what's this merger means?

There are four points here. In the big competition, I believe that the network will be the one of the fierce competition, 5G network competition is going to be there in United States. And this 5G competition can be one of the most important factor and the U.S. will be one of the most important market for this 5G rollout. So, this next generation network may not be catching up with the other world for example Japan, Korea, China that sometimes to some extent U.S. network is not catching up with the advancement of the other countries. And at the same time, Internet of Things, IoT is becoming bigger and bigger. And when it comes to IoT, numbers of devices to be connected will be tremendously huge compared to people connecting to the network because variety of the devices will be connected to network.

So, all of the sudden, necessary connection would be explosively increasing and at that moment 4G LTE network will not observe those tremendous explosives numbers of connection. So that the better to – it is very much important to achieve the rollout of the 5G network as soon as possible. Speed, response time or the latencies is also needs to be enhanced at the same time. So, for example when it comes to autonomous driving or if you have a latency, there'll be a lot of issues here and there for those new services and new products so that we believe network rollout of 5G is essential for the IoT or AI era.

And with this new company, we would like to help this company dealing this 5G for autonomous driving, smart cities as well several types of the devices we would like to lead such a connection to network. And at the same time, we will create the first nationwide 5G network, which will be the strongest network combination between those two companies. When it comes to 5G, most powerful spectrum is going to be 2.5 gigahertz. And actually, Sprint has the most when it comes to 2.5 gigahertz. And also, T-Mobile owns low band and also millimeter wave. With those combination that will be the strongest combination of the spectrum for 5G network. And I believe this is the company that can create the strongest 5G network. That will also generate the great integration synergy as well.

So, when it comes to the 5G, we believe this new company will become the global internet leadership in 5G era, and that will also contribute to the U.S. market for the lot of contributions. And the next is synergy. I mentioned several trillions of synergies is expected and about JPY 5 trillion level of the synergies expecting after the combination of these companies. Network, sales and service, back office, combining all those. Under the current assumptions of the revenue and EBITDA margins those for the present level, the margin can reach to 50% or above 40%. And the revenue can also grow and the company can be the Number 1 player. It's not impossible to become Number 1 player in the market. And also, free cash flow will grow tremendously as well. As I mentioned earlier, Sprint just turned around and become positive in free cash flow. Of course, the new company, right after the merger, the free cash flow level will be smaller, but after the synergies are worn through that we believe we will be able to make a great enhancement in free cash flow.

Even you are a small operator, you have to have a nationwide network. Like Sprint, compared to those three operator, they do have to have a nationwide network. T-Mobile themselves also need to have a nationwide network. So, they need – compared to the separation – separately having such a nationwide network, but those two companies can combine together to have more even stronger network coverage so that the investment in network and efficiency in management can be doubled. So, double is something like a roughly – a rough calculation, but that's the direction that I am referring. So that the free cash flow can be improved, not only the fixed costs, but also the efficiency in CapEx can be tremendously improved.

Therefore, that we believe we will have a robust improvement in free cash. That is why we have decided to own the 27% of this new company is because we believe there are lots of expectation on upside on in this company. We don't want to sell it or anything. Even we calculate under the current share price, it's still positive. But by having this ownership that we can expect further upside. That is why that we own this much of the shares.

We are aiming at becoming Number 1. No matter how hard Sprint tries, from a strategic perspective and from a structural perspective, it's very difficult for Sprint to beat AT&T and Verizon, but being merged with T-Mobile, a new company, well if the new combined company will increase the price that it would be not acceptable by consumers. But again, the combined company wants to become Number 1 and we want to release lower priced products and also, we want to release high-valued products. And not only Verizon and AT&T, we need to compete against the cable companies like Comcast, which has entered into wireless business and Charter, which is competitor of Comcast in cable industry has entered in wireless space as well.

So, in the past, there were four telecom mobile operators in the U.S, but we are going to see more and more competitors are coming into the market, coming into the industry. So, having the new combined company, making stronger than AT&T and more they can release lower priced products and services. And again, we are not showing up and boasting about our capability, but structurally, we should be able to do this if you want to become Number 1 new combined company. And by rolling out 5G as quickly as possible we want to generate as much as 3 million jobs in U.S directly and indirectly.

Because some estimate that 5G should have JPY 55 trillion of value having T-Mobile and Sprint merged, which is significant to us. So, it's not we are getting out or getting away from Sprint. We have made a strategic decision to have Sprint merged with T-Mobile. In Italy, we wanted to merge T-Mobile and took control of T-Mobile. In exchange for that, we would pay 30%, 40% premium. So that was the initial approach. But now we are going to get premium from the counterpart in exchange for control. So again, we gave control to them, but in exchange of that we get 30% and 40% – we get premium as opposed to paying 40% of premium. So, from economical perspective, it's not a bad transaction at all.

As a part of SoftBank Synergy Group strategy, we comprise on one thing but we get something new in exchange for that. So, all in all, it's offset and it's just marginal. And Arm, we acquired Arm at huge cost. Well, I don't want to say specifically but well, Arm you have smartphones and mobile phones and – smartphone or mobile phone chip market share is almost 100% in the world. Important devices, important products and important services and how many companies you can think that has almost 100% of market share in the world whether it's sugar or water or chocolate or whatever it is, whatever any essential item that you should have and which company has 100% market share and how much revenue you can get and you still grow in the industry.

So, one company having almost 100% market share globally, which should have a significant value and the products and services that we are talking about are not marginal or cheap or insignificant, but rather very, very important, essential products and services, like smartphones. And a chip of a smartphone and mobile phone is Arm's product and Arm has almost 100% of the market share, which is very significant and important for our strategy. And the shipment grew by 20% every year and world population is about 7 billion. And it's like everyone us in the world has 3 Arm chip in the past. So, in fact, in the last 12 months.

On average, each and every one person in the world, would buy 3 Arm chip in the last 12 months, including baby and old people, so each and every person of the world population would have bought 3 Arm chips in the last 12 months. That's a significant number that we are talking about. And also, SIM card is inside mobile phone and SIM card is actually big at the moment and microprocessor as separate to control that. So, in the past, you will need two chips, at least two chips for telecommunication. But now two are in one and this tiny thing here is Arm's microprocessor.

In the Arm's microprocessor, SIM chip or iSIM is embedded. So, in one chip, iSIM is embedded in Arm core. What it means is in fact Arm has 89% of IoT chip market share in the world. And SIM will be Arm's SIM or SoftBank SIM or Sprint/T-Mobile SIM will be embedded in the chip in the world. Not only people connected to the network, but things will be connected to the network and those things will be as many as 1 trillion, which means 1 trillion connected devices would have Arm's chip or SoftBank chip or you can call it a Sprint/T-Mobile's chip.

What it means in terms of strategy has to be understood if you are smart. Even though you don't have a smart brain, you should be able to understand what it means in the future. Project Trillium, Trillium means for trillion – 1 trillion and again like I said earlier, IoT chip should be as many as 1 trillion and 1 trillion IoT chips should be able to implemented in IAI functionality and those will be connected in telecom network.

So that is the Project Trillium and automatically it will be smarter and smarter. So, 30 years later, SoftBank – you will recognize that SoftBank is actually smart. You will understand 30 years later I believe and you can understand more. So, gradually you will understand that we were right to have Arm in our group. So, I believe that you will see the interesting world in 30 years ahead. So, 1 trillion chip becomes AI automatically connected to our cloud. So, various types of varieties going to be adopting so that now that this Arm is making investment and increasing the number of engineers.

So, after joining to the SoftBank, delisted the company and now it's become a private company. And after privatized, they are increasing the number of engineers dramatically and because they have confidence. And Arm, 5 years later or 7 years later, maybe from that timing that we will consider relisting this company again. In that moment, Arm will be reborn and also, they will become even higher profitable company and their role is going to be bigger and deeper in the market. That's the strategy we are having and that's why they're making upfront investment. Alibaba, as you well know, it's still growing, 58% increase in revenue, 44% increase in net income, 44% increase in free cash flow. So, when you look at the absolute number, free cash flow of Alibaba is already JPY 1.7 trillion and also making a big jump from the last period.

So, when you look at the other – around the world, what kind of a company can generate such JPY 1.7 trillion of free cash flow and even making the growth at the time when I – I don't want to let go the Alibaba share is because we have confidence here. And now that I am coming to the conclusion, SoftBank Vision Fund doing very well. Invested in 30-some companies already. In 30-some companies, some of them that I would like to pick up as an example to share with you. If I go through every company, it will take me about 3 hours, 4 hours. So, I just picked up some highlights as an example for the Vision Fund investing. We work making a great growth this company amongst the all investment – investees of SoftBank Vision Fund they are the core company. CAGR is 126%. Paytm also making a good growth.

But last night Japan time made -- reached to the final agreement and WalMart is purchasing Flipkart. Last night there was the official announcement.

I asked [inaudible] announcement. So, I believe that it was reached. And the money about JPY 2.5 billion that we have invested has turned out to be JPY 4 billion about 6 months since our investment, but only for about half a year, JPY 2.5 billion became JPY 4 billion so it's almost doubled. So as the Vision Fund was not included in the last year results, but already became a good positive contribution. Paytm also making a great growth. OYO, this is also making a good jump. So, I have a great expectation on this company. Auto1 as well, Compass making good growth in probable so that the Vision Fund if I pick up one by one, it will take me a long time, but they are all making a rapid growth.

In the past 18 years, I myself using about a 3% of my time to making investment from the company such as – which includes Alibaba and so on and IRR was 144% in the past 18 years so that we had about JPY 200 billion return. So that about 144% of IRR was a track record for my past investment in the 18 years. Vision Fund, we haven't made a final close yet so that there are no official numbers to be disclosed at this moment. But what I have done is to compare with my IRR were my track record. Actually, the Vision Fund is in the pace that exceeds my track – even exceeding my track record in annualized basis. So that's the pace that they are making.

So, actually too good to be true so that they may not be continuously do that every year basis, but this is something comparable pace to our track record and I believe that we can expect the same level or I have a confidence that we'll be able to keep the good pace and I am so happy that we were able to set up this Vision Fund, especially Russia is going to be the big market; Uber, DiDi, Grab, Ola, these [indiscernible] will change the industry, auto industry, and they have quite a big impact to the market I believe. And actually, those tremendous market share has been held by our group. GMV already JPY 7 trillion level.

So, those are the numbers paid by customers and those are all private companies. They are all under our group, but they are all private and actually the CAGR is about 100%. So, it's a tremendous growth that they are also planning or aiming for the IPO. So, it's a high expectation and we are the major – majority of the shareholder of such industry or such companies. Number of rides per day or daily rides already 35 million rides per day and actually making a good stable pace every year basis. So actually, it's overwhelming becoming a semipublic transportation, I can say it, because this is a huge transportation opportunity and also, I believe that it becomes the almost semipublic transformation infrastructure.

On top of that, last month with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia – well not the last month, probably in March, back in March, we have signed on MOU for the 200 gigawatts on solar power generation project or solar power. And 200 gigawatts when it comes to – it can be – there are about 30 plants of the nuclear power generations. And this 200-gigawatts can be accountable for 200 plants at the time of the peak generation, which will be quite a big impact that we can expect. And we believe this is very important project for our group as well. This is also one of the industries of the Vision Fund.

So, our Synergy Group strategy sounds like similar to the Zaibatsu, but it's not reintegrating brand or it's not that we try to own more than 50% actually rather we are trying to hold about 30% to 40% of ownership of each company and also aim for the Number 1 players of each segment and industry. That's the kind of synergy group that we are trying to achieve. And those companies are willing to generate synergies with us, that's our SoftBank Synergy Group strategy

So, intentionally, strategically we designed this kind of synergy group and we believe that to we are the Number 1 and the first company. I think I invented a company like this that has a synergy group strategy with this accompanies with a shared vision. And only history will tell whether our strategy is right or wrong, but I believe that 300 years ahead, people would say that our strategy turned out to be correct and right. And there will be some companies or organization that will copy our strategy, that's okay. But I can say that we are the first company that implemented this strategy by setting up SoftBank Vision Fund and by growing SoftBank Vision Fund portfolio. So that's the direction we should be heading too. Why? Because we don't want to peak out. In 30 years, we want to keep growing for 300 years, so that we can make people happy with our information revolution. That's our philosophy. And thank you very much for your attention. That concludes my presentation. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. we are going to question and answer session. And if you have any question, please raise your hand and wait for the microphone. And please begin your question by stating your Name and Affiliation. [Operator Instructions]

Unidentified Analyst

My name is [indiscernible]. Thank you very much for your ambitious presentation. Well compared to that I – my point might be very small and I know that Rakuten entered into mobile business and what you think about? And also, some people say that mobile phone service is very expensive in Japan and what do you think about that as well? Two questions.

Masayoshi Son

Well, Mr. Mikitani is an excellent businessman. So, I think he is – again really good excellent businessman and I believe that he will deliver results once he enters into the market. And as an entrepreneur and as a businessman, I wish for his success. When it comes to information revolution, different people will play different roles and those different people will deliver results and Mr. Mikitani should be one of the important people like them, especially in the Japanese mobile business. We will be their competitor, that's for sure and Miyauchi and his team in SoftBank KK and also other two competitors should work on improving their offering as well.

Compared to U.S., Japanese mobile service and fees are less expensive. Verizon, AT&A are more – much more expensive, with much poorer services than in Japan. So, network is not connectable and speed is very slow, but Japan offers better quality network with cheaper prices, that's the fact, that’s a fact. On top of that, before we enter the mobile business remember back then per person, the average bill was JPY 10,000, JPY 20,000 and connected packet was much smaller in number back then. Compared to that, we introduced our new services and prices like White Plan; and compared to markets like U.S., Japan has reduced in terms of price dramatically, thanks in part by our initiatives.

Before our entrance in the market in Japan, the most popular devices were feature phones and we introduced a smartphone and that helped the penetration of – growth of the penetration in Japan dramatically. Well that was in the past. But now, Rakuten has entered this new market and that should stimulate the market, which is good and we should try improving ourself as competitive as possible. Thank you. Well, we will do our best.

Operator

So, the lady for the next question in the front row please.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is [indiscernible]. So, I would like to ask you about the U.S. business and also another question. So, mobile market in U.S. last year four, you mentioned that you have a clear mind after [indiscernible] of the discussion. But this time that you say that you are embarrassed, but still you aim for the long-term win although that is a one-time shame. So, what was in your mind, what did you have in your mind, what was the change of your mind? That's my first question.

Masayoshi Son

So, it's synergy group strategy is the answer for my – a word I believe. So, if the Synergy Groups becomes even more clearer and also Vision Fund is making a great start and my interest is more towards now SB Synergy Group is one of the important factor I believe for changing my mind. And also, Sprint and T-Mobile by having this company merged, synergy that we can expect or positions in the market expected, can be quite large. So, I believe small compromise can be there if we can expect such a large win, so embarrassment, pride or any mind can be exceeded by the big and long-term win. So that one-time shame should be absorbed if we can aim for long-term and bigger win in the future. Of course, there are other reasons why, but what I can say now is that those two are the major elements for my decisions.

Unidentified Analyst

And when did you have such a change of your mind? When did you think that you should observe those?

Masayoshi Son

That's for the past few – around two months.

Unidentified Analyst

Any reason why?

Masayoshi Son

I've grown up. Any other not questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Can I have a second?

Masayoshi Son

So, I have many people, so please.

Naotaka Owada

Owada from Nikkei Computer. A question about Sprint again. Six months ago, Mr. Son said that any option is open. So, this decision was not surprising to me, but as a board consensus U.S. is the market that you should have control of. That was back then, but now from the board perspective, what changed their mind?

Masayoshi Son

Well, America is the most important market, that's the same view. It's not different from six months ago and this time. So, we have not sold even one share of Sprint because we keep believing that America is the most important market. But from the perspective of business control – well regionally, right after we made acquisition, we insisted on control, but later we have not insisted on ownership or control at all. But we tried to keep the same level of control or decision-making authority as much as possible, but this time, we thought that instead of insisting on control, we should be in at significant gain.

Naotaka Owada

Well SoftBank KK should be a part of your group synergy strategy. Then do you think that after the IPO of SoftBank KK, would you give up some of the ownership of SoftBank KK?

Masayoshi Son

Well, to that end it's not any option is open. Why, because SoftBank is listed in Japan and in Japan which is a limited market, which we have the most knowledgeable and we have a lot of strength in the local market, which is Japan. So, Japan is the fundamental market for SoftBank KK and also, we have Yahoo! Japan and many group companies in SoftBank Group. So, if you look at Japan as a market, like I said earlier, Japanese market is very important for us.

So, we can create a joint venture with portfolio companies of SoftBank Vision Fund. So SoftBank KK will be independent after IPO from P&L perspective and control. Well management perspective, but SoftBank KK should remain in very core of business, core entity of SoftBank Synergy Group.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is [indiscernible]. There are media coverage talking about the acquisition of Trunk the newspaper media and also for – in which your content, are you expecting any acquisition of media industry?

Masayoshi Son

The local newspaper acquisition, do I have any interest on that? At SoftBank, we don't have a direct interest at all, but some of the companies that we acquired, which is Fortress and also investee of Fortress has interest or have an ownership of the local newspaper company. So, there are some investee of Fortress. And this company is trying to enhance their business and they may have an interest over such business or a such company. So, they just enhanced their existing business. So, we cannot stop them. And as one of the investee of Fortress, as long as they're making a good performance, I don't have any intention to stop them or not, but I don't know whether how much they are trying to do or are they really serious of doing – acquiring that or anything, that's something that I don't have a direct knowledge about that. At SoftBank Group, it's not something that we're trying to do in new area or new segments. What was your second question, sorry?

Unidentified Analyst

That answers my question. Thank you.

Operator

Well, we are very sorry that due to the time constraint, we would like to end this session after taking questions from – two more questions.

Unidentified Analyst

I think the media coverage said that Uber and DiDi will be referred to SoftBank Vision Fund, but I thought that you set up Delta Fund because those were not transferred or refereed to SoftBank Vision Fund. So, do you have a plan to refer Ola and other to SoftBank Vision Fund?

Masayoshi Son

Saudi is a partner of SoftBank Vision Fund, Saudi PIF. Saudi had Uber, well, 5%, I think of Uber shares. And they have Uber and as a SoftBank Vision Fund they need – as SoftBank Vision Fund they need Saudi's prior consent if SoftBank Vision Fund were to buy potential competitors of Uber. In the meantime, about 15% of investment in Uber has been agreed by Saudi. So, Vison Fund is not really a competitor as Uber, but SoftBank Vision Fund will become a leading shareholder of Uber if that's the case.

So, Delta Fund is separate from SoftBank Vision Fund and the Delta Fund has DiDi and Grab and Uber. And so, the idea is those companies can be transferred to SoftBank Vision Fund. That would be better from a conflict of interest perspective. That's the discussion that we're having with Saudi. In fact, right now we have reached an agreement in that direction and we are in this process of that sort of reference to SoftBank Vision Fund. Ola and Grab, in principle, our idea is to transfer them to SoftBank Vision Fund. Thank you.

Operator

So, the last question.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is [indiscernible] from Sankei Newspaper. So, a bit similar question from the previous person that the contents, I believe that the U.S. market is now putting the contents on top of the infrastructure and I believe you have a good interest over game companies, the video companies. Do you have any interest of acquisition of such company? That's my first question.

Masayoshi Son

So, one question per person as I mentioned, so I'll answer that question now. So, when it comes to content, Yahoo! Japan can do something, SoftBank KK – SoftBank Mobile may consider to some extent. But when it comes to SoftBank Group or SoftBank Vision Fund, do we have any plan to do big deal on such media industry segment. We don't have it for now. In future, we don't know, but as of today, I don't have much interest in such area at this moment, but, if we have a good term, if good opportunity comes we may consider. But that's that and not for now.

Unidentified Analyst

So, why do you think that – why you don't have any interest anymore? Do you have more interest to buy AI now?

Masayoshi Son

Yes, we have three industry sector AI, IoT, and robotics. Those are the three major areas that we have most interest so far, and we believe those are the core role for the information revolution, but when it comes to any content, it is kind of diversified, can be small and little by little. And even we do some part of it, it doesn't really make sense to make our overall strength for the group. So, that's why I don't have much interest. But if something – there is a large meaning, so a large opportunity that – sorry, the clock was ticking. So that's my answer for you. So, I think, that's about it.

Unidentified Analyst

DOCOMO recently showing the position of site block based on the claim from the users. Ken Miyauchi may answer that question. And also, SoftBank case, other than telecom operator business, but the provider business or advertisement or advertisers' point of view that you a role for that too. But when it comes to the pirate site, how you deal with it, how do you address that? Masayoshi Son, can you answer those?

Ken Miyauchi

Yes, some of them actually violating the intellectual property so that there are industry trying to collaborate to each other and we tried to regulate and that also considered from the operational point of view, and what can be done what can be executed that's under the discussion and consideration. NTT already mentioned that they are clear on the view on their blocking the website and we have had discussion internally, but still there are pros and cons and we have a strong view on both side so that we cannot come to the extreme. And at this moment, the [indiscernible] site has already been blocked. But it's really difficult to see the balance there. So that we do need to have a further discussion as not only the company, but as a country as well and we may need to have some regulations by the government. That's our view right now. Thank you.

Masayoshi Son

So, time is up, so that we would like to close the meeting now. And also, if you have any further question, please contact to our PR IR. As I mentioned, in the beginning, as a synergy group it's something that very much basic concept for our direction. So, I believe we will be repeatingly [ph] using this word to explain our vision. So, I hope that you have a better understanding for the Synergy Group strategy. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you very much. That concludes the SoftBank Group Corp. earnings results announcement for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.