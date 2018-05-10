Initiating Coverage Of Biglari Holdings At '3' On Severe Valuation Disconnect

We initiate coverage with our highest rating (3) on the notion that the valuation gap will narrow over the next 6-12 months.

We have been looking for companies to add to our coverage since our universe dropped below 40 some time ago. Heightened merger and acquisition activity in the dining space over the last year or two has seen the likes of Popeye's, Ruby Tuesday, Buffalo Wild Wings, Fogo de Chao, and Panera Bread all cease to trade on the public markets.

This week we added to our coverage group by initiating shares of Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) (NYSE:BH.A) at our highest "3" rating with shares trading at $206 each. While we have monitored BH for a long time, we chose not to cover it due to the company's desire to become more than a pure-play restaurant company. However, those effort have largely no yet played out and we believe recent events, coupled with a dramatic share price decline, offer a unique opportunity.

BH began as a holding company for the Steak 'n Shake (SNS) brand, a midwestern born burger chain with more than 400 owned locations, 200 franchised units, and roughly $800 million of annual revenue. Since then it the company has added two hedge funds (managed by its CEO Sardar Biglari), as well as some smaller divisions (insurance and publishing) which so far do not materially impact the financials or valuation of the firm, in our view. By far the two largest company assets are its 100% ownership of Steak 'n Shake and an 18.15% minority stake in publicly traded Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), which is currently rated "2" by DSO.

Despite two other small owned businesses, the intrinsic value of Biglari Holdings (and hence the stock price) is really driven by the operating results of SNS and CBRL. SNS has recently seen its business slip quite a bit, with EBITDA margins falling from 8% in 2016, to 4% in 2017, and to 3.3% during the first quarter of 2018. While CBRL's stock price has held up well, BH shares at $206 each imply a total equity value of some $650 million. It is this valuation that caused us to bring the name to our subscribers' attention now.

Given that CBRL is public, it is very easy to value BH's 18.15% stake. At the current price of $165 per share, BH's ownership is worth $721.5 million, or roughly $230 per BH share. Put another way, the market is now valuing the rest of BH (everything but the CBRL stake) at negative $71.5 million.

We would value SNS at 8x EV/EBITDA, which based on 2016 operating results would add another $109 to BH's per-share value. However, as sales and margins have dipped over the last 15 months, that valuation equated to just $22 in 2017 (EBITDA fell by more than half). If Q1 2018 margins hold for the rest of this year, SNS will only add an incremental $7 per share to BH's intrinsic value. Even still, the stock is clearly mispriced currently.

Below are Steak 'n Shake's financial results for the last 3+ years, with non-percentage figures expressed in thousands of dollars:

We suspect it is reasonable to think that SNS will be able to regain some of its profitability due to recent sales initiatives (2 for $3 value menu), but to be conservative will assume a long-run EBITDA margin of 4%, equal to 2017. After all, labor cost increases in recent years are almost certainly permanent.

Taken together, BH's 100% ownership of SNS and its ~18% stake in CBRL would then be valued at $252 per share, about 22% above the current price. In addition, CBRL pays an annual dividend of 2.9%, of which BH's portion amounts to $21 million, or another $6.67 per BH share each year.

As you can see, BH stock appears to be materially mispriced at present. Accordingly, we believed it was worthwhile to initiate coverage at "3" this week. We expect the stock to trade up to the $290 area over the next 6-12 months based on it SNS division, CBRL stock holdings, and the present value of future CBRL dividend payments, which would still assign no value to BH's smaller operating businesses, or any future business development.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.