Alibaba: Cloud Computing For China

The acquisition of Zhongtian Micro will change the technology environment in China. Along with the acquisition, the company also announced its own AI chip, the Ali-NPU.

Stock performance over the past few years has been incredible, but has stagnated over the past 6 months.

Alibaba (BABA) is a go-to Chinese company, not only for customers but also for investors. The company has a history of strong growth, and this is not going to change moving forward. The difference this time around? The stock has stagnated and provides a pause, while the company and management continue to chug forward.

The company is evolving past its core e-commerce segment, offering services such as cloud computing. With the growing demand for this platform inside the country, Alibaba is pushing strong into this segment. This can be seen from the newest purchase of chip designer, Zhongtian Micro.

Stock Performance

Alibaba stock has shown exceptional growth over the last few years for investors. From January 2, 2015, up until January 5, 2018, BABA saw a price increase of 84%. Just over the last year, the stock has increased 52%. These are no small returns, and any investor would love to have had this stock in their portfolio.

However, over the last 6 months, the stock has performed poorly. From November 1, 2017, through May 1, 2018, BABA has shown a negative return of 3.54%. The question is what has caused this stall in performance? There may be multiple factors at play, and they can't all be directly attributed to the company, but the trend should not continue for much longer. With earnings on Thursday and recent news showing the company's aggressive tactics, the stock may be in for a boost sooner rather than later.

Global Pressures

The Trump presidency has run on an "America First" platform. This has been troublesome for international, and even domestic, equities. We've seen this from the semi-recent tariff proposals. These proposals are old news at this point, but they still needed mention as they directly impacted the Chinese economy and, in turn, Alibaba.

There is a main competitive advantage that the Chinese have that is not seen in the American environment, and that is mobile. Alibaba and other Chinese tech companies need to adapt and innovate mobile usage as this is what the majority of the Chinese use. 97% of the Chinese have a mobile phone; 75% will access the internet through a mobile source more than a conventional computer. These are trends that cannot be ignored, and they haven't. Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat, for example, has more depth than any other app, not only in China but arguably the world. When in China, everything is done through WeChat.

Q1 Earnings

Q1 earnings were released late this week, and investors in BABA should be happy. The company reported an EPS of $0.91 (beat by $0.03) and saw revenue of $9.87 billion (beat by $510 million).

Revenue

Core = +62% y/y ($8.18 billion)

Cloud = +103% y/y ($0.7 billion)

Media/Entertainment = +34% y/y ($0.84 billion)

The company grew mobile MAUs by 37 million, reaching a total of 617 million MAUs in March 2018. This again shows the dependence the Chinese have on mobile.

Income

Operations = $1.47 billion

EBITDA = $2.7 billion

Net Income = $1.21 billion

Chip Announcements

In late April, Alibaba announced that they were acquiring Zhongtian Micro, which is a chip design firm. Along with the acquisition, the company has also announced its own AI chip, the Ali-NPU. This is a major development for not only the company but also the Chinese tech environment. With the increasing popularity of Alibaba Cloud, having less dependence on western chip makers will make the company more efficient and self-dependent.

This comes after US lawmakers banned Chinese telecommunications company ZTE (OTC:ZTCOY) from receiving American technology equipment for the next 7 years. This ban is raising concern among other Chinese companies. Will the US enact more bans on specific companies?

Alibaba is not waiting to find out. With the growth in their cloud computing business rising, there will be continued demand for chips and other equipment. This strengthens the importance of China's "Made in China 2025" initiative. This aims to have 70% of advanced tech components created domestically by 2025.

Cloud computing revenue has shown a CAGR of 73% over the past 3 years. As of FH'17, Alibaba has a 47.6% market share in the cloud IaaS business. With cloud computing revenue more than doubling year over year in Q1'18, this is a major growth segment for the company moving forward.

Recent reports for the 2018 fiscal year (ending March 31, 2018) showed that cloud computing increased 101% y/y:

RMB 13,390 million

USD $2,135 million

Alibaba is expanding its service, with operations inside 18 countries. They also announced a newly finished data center in Indonesia.

Self-dependency on chips and electronics will be a strong asset for the company in the short term, especially as the world shifts towards AI and big data. This will also help curb the fear of a supply shock due to US laws.

Valuation

Alibaba has seen an average of 55% quarterly revenue growth over the last 2 years, according to the graph above, compared to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) which has seen about half of that. During that time frame, Amazon stock has seen a 97% return, while BABA has seen 88%.

Alibaba should continue to see strong growth in its core, e-commerce segment as consumer spending is forecasted to grow in the short term. This emphasizes the trend of China's economy becoming more and more consumption-oriented, similar to that of the western countries.

On top of this, we should also expect to see strong cloud computing growth. To find the value of Alibaba's cloud computing, we will compare the service to Amazon.

Morgan Stanley is projecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to have gross profits of ~$40 billion by 2020. They also state that, in a scenario where Amazon (AMZN) is worth $1 trillion in market cap, AWS would be valued at $270 billion. Based on this, AWS would be valued at 6.75x forward net sales.

However, AWS has slipped in growth, with 2017 revenues coming in at just over $17 billion. This is behind the projection of 2017 AWS revenues of ~$22 billion, shown below.

Using the growth rates in the chart below ('17-'18 = 36.4%; '18-'19 = 30%), we can project out using actual 2017 revenues of $17 billion. We find that AWS revenues will actually fall short ~$10 billion, and only reach $30.14 billion by 2020. Using the 6.75x net sales from earlier, we find a value of $203.45 billion, much smaller than the original $270 billion.

For Alibaba's cloud computing, Morgan Stanley has recently increased the valuation from $39 billion to $68 billion. This comes from projections that revenue will reach $28.5 billion in 2024. This equates to only 2.39x forward sales. Using a CAGR of 54%, we can discount the projections back to 2020.

YEAR REVENUE (based on Morgan Stanley proj.) 2019 $3.29 billion 2020 $5.06 billion

In 2020, revenues are $5.06 billion for cloud computing. Using 2.39x forward sales, this equates to $12.09 billion, much lower than the current valuation of the segment. However, we believe that the growth will be much higher for the first couple years.

Given that 2018 growth was 101%, it is conservative to think that a range of 70-80% would work. Using a 75% growth rate, we find 2020 revenues to be $6,538 million. This values the segment at $15,625 million (2.39x) - $44,131 million (6.75x).

Since the quarterly report on May 7, the stock has seen some upward movement. The valuation above was purely focused on cloud computing, which makes up only 5% of total revenues for Alibaba and 10% for Amazon. With promise moving forward, Alibaba appears to show signs of undervaluation, at least in its cloud computing segment.

Conclusion

Alibaba is a top-tier Chinese play. The stock has stagnated as of recently, but the company has not. With consistently high, double-digit growth rates, the stock is sure for a correction. The company adapts very fluidly to trends in its home country (i.e. mobile and AI), and this is going to support innovations in the future.

The acquisition of chip makers is going to not only boost cloud computing efficiency but also shows that the company is serious about this segment. Amazon has been able to show the demand of IaaS in the states, and this lack of a market in China provides a strong opportunity for Alibaba.

