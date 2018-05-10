Synergy Pharmaceuticals' (SGYP) CEO Troy Hamilton on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Gem Hopkins - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Troy Hamilton - Director and Chief Executive Officer

Gary Gemignani - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Griffin - Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Tim Chiang - BTIG

John Newman - Canaccord Genuity

Ram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Liav Abraham - Citigroup

Gem Hopkins

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for the Synergy Pharmaceuticals first quarter 2018 earnings call. During today’s call, we will be walking through a slide presentation. If you haven’t already received the slide deck, please make sure to visit the IR page of our corporate website at www.synergypharma.com to download a copy or follow along on the webcast.

During this presentation, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures as we review the company’s performance. A reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in our earnings release and in the exhibit of this presentation posted on our website.

I’d like to remind you that during the course of today’s call, management will make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding anticipated future events or the future financial performance of the company. It’s important to note that such statements and events are forward-looking and reflect our current perspective of the business trends and information as of today, Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Actual results may differ materially from current expectations and projections depending on a number of factors affecting the Synergy business. These factors are detailed in our periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Synergy disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

Joining us today on the call are Troy Hamilton, our Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an update on the business and the TRULANCE launch; and Gary Gemignani, our Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our 2018 first quarter financial performance and go-forward priorities. Troy will then turn the call over to the operator for questions. We also have Marino Garcia, our Chief Strategy Officer and Dr. Patrick Griffin, our Chief Medical Officer available for the question-and-answer portion of the call.

With that, I will turn the call over to Troy.

Troy Hamilton

Thank you, Gem, and thank you, everyone. I’d like to begin today’s call by reviewing our key business priorities for 2018. During my transition to the CEO role in the first quarter, I worked closely with internal and external stakeholders to better align our organization with our core mission of creating exceptional value for our patients, customers and shareholders.

As a result of this collaborative effort and to ensure we achieve our core mission, I introduced in February our three key business priorities for 2018, optimizing the value of our core asset, TRULANCE; ensuring a strong financial foundation; and continuing to explore all strategic and business development opportunities.

Later in the call, Gary will talk about our second priority of ensuring a strong financial foundation. After that, I will provide a more detailed update on our continued efforts exploring all strategic options. And this includes the very exciting news about our new partnership with the National Cancer Institute on dolcanatide, as well as the ongoing review of our potential, business and corporate development opportunities.

But first let’s discuss our success during Q1 in driving our first business priority optimizing the value, TRULANCE. For the first quarter, net sales were up 18% versus adjusted net sales for Q1 2017, and we saw continued growth in prescriptions, market share and prescriber base during Q1 versus the prior quarter, all this despite challenging headwinds from factors such as deductibles being reset by payers at the beginning of the year and these challenges at that beginning of the year becoming an annual industry-wide phenomenon and the new reality in the marketplace.

However, our talented team has done an excellent job, navigating through these challenges as TRULANCE was the only CIC and IBS-C brand to show positive, total and new prescription growth in the first quarter. And with the launch of our new IBS-C indication in late February, we expect growth to continue and we will leverage the new indication to continue to pull-through formulary wins and expand coverage, which I will discuss later.

Looking at monthly normalized TRx volume, which accounts for 90-day prescriptions, as expected, January and February were slower months due to the overall market access reset. In addition, remember that last year was announced that Express Scripts or ESI, decided to exclude TRULANCE from their national preferred formulary for 2018. Now that doesn’t necessarily affect all ESI lives, but the national formulary accounts represent, at least, one-third of all ESI-covered lives.

Despite these challenges, the team battled back through January and February, and in March, we bounced back and achieved our highest monthly prescription volume since launched with over 17,000 normalized total prescriptions. And again, it is also worth highlighting that we started promoting the IBS-C indication in late February with our sales force, which we expect will continue to drive our uptake in the coming months.

I referred to this earlier and you can see on the slide looking at normalized TRx volume. TRULANCE was the only prescription brand to grow in the first quarter versus the last quarter of 2017. If we look at TRULANCE performance in the nine weeks since the late February launch of our IBS-C indication, essentially the months of March and April, you can see we grew at an impressive 24%, or about five times the competition versus the nine weeks before the IBS-C launch.

We believe this outstanding performance is a reflection on our sales force now being able to promote from a strong label with both CIC and IBS-C indications, and we expect this growth to accelerate for the remainder of the year. In addition, we were also pleased to see to prescriber base grow and even grew through the months of January and February. And overall, over 20% in the first quarter, approaching nearly 12,000 prescribers by the end of March.

Now I’d like to talk more about market access, which is critical to our first key priority of optimizing the value of TRULANCE. First, we are focused on maximizing our current coverage, which means pulling through formulary wins like Aetna and Cigna Part D, but also pushing through any prior authorization obstacles we may have with certain accounts. And we do have a couple of prior authorization programs in place to help improve patient access and support our sales force efforts in pulling through prescriptions.

Having both CIC and IBS-C indications now in the label, along with continued demand and growth, provides us with an opportunity to accelerate our discussions with payers about expanding coverage for TRULANCE. Specifically, we are focused on improving our national coverage, not only for commercial accounts, but now for Medicare Part D and we’re having discussions right now with those accounts. And we’re also focused on expanding regional coverage. This includes regional commercial payers, state Medicaid plans and high-controlled Managed Medicaid accounts.

Now when we think about expanding coverage, it is paramount to make sure we are leveraging and enhancing our payer relationships and ensuring a consistent and compelling contracting approach. With that said, we recently hired an industry veteran to bolster our market access team, who also has brought in a select number of consultants and team members that have over 25 years of both strategic and contracting managed care experience.

We’re going to leverage these great addition to our team, along with the TRULANCE product profile and the new IBS-C indication to help expand coverage across all payer segments. In fact, just last month, TRULANCE became the exclusive Rx brand on CareSource, a CVS Caremark plan that has close to 2 million lives, and we look forward to providing further updates on our market access in the near future.

So overall, I’m proud of what the entire Synergy team has accomplished this past quarter and very encouraged by TRULANCE demand and growth, particularly versus the competition. And the team will continue to focus each day on what they can do to optimize and maximize the value of TRULANCE.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Gary to discuss our first quarter financial results and provide an update on our second key business priority ensuring a strong financial foundation. Gary?

Troy Hamilton

Thank you, Troy. We continue to work diligently to carefully invest in key areas that drive value for our business and we’re very pleased with the continued progress we’ve made during the first quarter.

First, I’ll begin with a review of the financial performance for the first quarter of 2018. As a reminder, in the fourth quarter of 2017, we began recognizing revenue based on an ex-factory sales. Accordingly, the $9.4 million we reported in the fourth quarter included approximately $2.1 million in net sales deferred from prior periods. Excluding the recognition of these deferred revenues, our adjusted net sales for the fourth quarter would have been $7.3 million.

As Troy mentioned, TRULANCE first quarter revenues were negatively impacted by typical beginning of the year factors, primarily related to insurance deductible resets. Despite that, we ended the first quarter strong and reported TRULANCE net sales of $8.6 million and 18% increase as compared to the fourth quarter adjusted net sales.

In addition, we received a $5 million non-refundable upfront payment in the first quarter related to our TRULANCE Canadian licensing deal with Cipher Pharmaceuticals. We have recorded this payment as deferred revenue and will be recognized as revenue upon meeting future contractual obligations.

Overall, we’re very pleased with the favorable growth trajectory in the first quarter and expect TRULANCE sales to accelerate as we head into the remainder of this year. While we’re not providing formal sales guidance at this stage, we’re forecasting to achieve a full-year 2018 TRULANCE net sales in excess of the minimum revenue covenant of $61 million under the CRG debt agreement.

Moving on to operating expenses for the quarter, total adjusted operating expenses were $40.6 million in the first quarter, compared to $41.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This included approximately $37.9 million in adjusted SG&A expenses, compared to $39.7 million we reported in the fourth quarter.

While we incurred additional expenses in the first quarter from the conversion of our contract sales force and the launch of our new IBS-C indication, we effectively managed our expenses and reduced our SG&A costs by approximately 5% versus the prior quarter.

Our first quarter adjusted operating expenses also included $2.7 million in adjusted R&D expenses, compared to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter. R&D expenses primarily reflect ongoing post-marketing commitments and formulation development work to optimize profitability.

Turning to Slide 13, ensuring a strong financial foundation. Our first quarter operating results demonstrate our commitment to prioritize key investments in areas of high return. This includes essential market access initiatives to drive demand as we continue to work secure managed care contracts and advanced payer coverage for TRULANCE, both in the commercial and Medicare Part D space.

On the SG&A side, these investments include our sales force and high-return marketing programs. As we move forward, we will continue to allocate our resources with financial discipline and evaluate opportunities to further improve our operating efficiencies.

As a result of our ongoing efforts to efficiently manage capital, we’re now lowering our 2018 projected total adjusted OpEx to be in the range of $165 million to $175 million versus the previously guided $175 million to $185 million.

In addition, we maintain the ability to access up to $100 million in additional capital in 2018 through our amended CRG debt facility. We amended the debt agreement to provide more flexibility and efficient access to capital while we continue to evaluate different strategic options available to us.

We’re in the process of actively evaluating multiple strategic options, which Troy will discuss in just a moment, and this will impact our projected timing from when we anticipate the company to reach operating cash flow break-even. And we expect to provide updated guidance on the timing for cash flow break-even as strategic options are formalized.

With that, I will now turn the call back over to Troy to discuss our third business priority, exploring all strategic and business development opportunities. Troy?

Troy Hamilton

Thanks, Gary. When I took over as CEO, I highlighted that we’re evaluating value-enhancing strategic and business development opportunities. Since then we’ve been actively engaged in a search, evaluation and execution of various strategic business development opportunities.

As such, earlier this year, we secured a licensing deal for TRULANCE in Canada with Cipher Pharmaceuticals. And building on this transaction, today we announced a new partnership with NIH’s National Cancer Institute, NCI, to advance the development of our other assets dolcanatide.

We’re collaborating on an NCI-funded and managed clinical biomarker study to evaluate dolcanatide’s potential to prevent colorectal cancer. This study will assess the colorectal bioactivity of dolcanatide in healthy volunteers and will inform the feasibility and design of a larger study.

This is the first clinical biomarker study evaluating the potential benefit of using a uroguanylin analog in colorectal cancer prevention, both these partnerships are just the beginning and underscore our absolute commitment to build further momentum with our ongoing review of strategic options to help maximize shareholder value.

Now let me elaborate on some of the other potential opportunities we are evaluating. In the U.S., these options include potential partnering for TRULANCE to more broadly reach into the primary care market, as well as bringing in other products that could leverage our commercial infrastructure and GI expertise to drive revenues without the need for a larger infrastructure. Outside the U.S., we continue to pursue licensing deals for TRULANCE in markets with favorable commercial dynamics like we did with Canada.

And finally, on a corporate level, we are actively evaluating different options to enhance our pipeline like the partnership with the National Cancer Institute, while also actively working on strategic transactions such as potential partnerships and M&A. Our management team, along with our Board and advisors, will focus on identifying, evaluating and executing on any and all strategic opportunities that have the potential to maximize near and long-term shareholder value. We expect to provide further updates on or before we report our second quarter 2018 results.

In closing, we believe there is tremendous untapped value in both of our assets that’s not fully appreciated in the current market cap of the company. We will execute on opportunities that recognize and unlock that value and align with the interests of our shareholders and customers. So that means we must continue executing on our three key business priorities. And we believe the progress we’ve made so far this year is very encouraging.

We got approval for and launch new indication. We continue to grow TRULANCE volume and share, particularly versus the competition. And despite the challenges in the beginning of the year, we continue to maintain disciplined expense management. We renegotiate our CRG debt agreement to allow for more flexible access to capital as we evaluate our strategic options.

We signed a licensing deal for TRULANCE in Canada. We partnered with the National Cancer Institute for dolcanatide, and we will continue our strategic review with our Board and advisors to evaluate multiple business and corporate development options. All of this influenced by our core mission of creating exceptional value for our patients, customers and shareholders.

We know that there is more to accomplish and we appreciate the amount of work ahead of us. And I’m proud of the entire Synergy team for their continued hard work and unwavering commitment to our core mission and our 2018 business priorities.

With that, I will now turn it over to the operator for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At that time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Tim Chiang of BTIG. Please go ahead.

Tim Chiang

All right. Thanks. Could you comment a little bit more on the priorities you’re setting for potential partnership here in the U.S. for TRULANCE? Obviously, you highlighted that you’re looking for strategic options here. Troy, can you talk a little bit about what your preference is? Would it be a core marketing deal? Would it be some form of a 50-50 joint venture similar to the one that Ironwood has with Allergan? Any sort of color you could provide there?

Troy Hamilton

Hey, Tim, it’s Troy. Yes. So, as I mentioned, that third key priority is extremely important exploring all strategic options and that’s exactly what we’re doing. So we’re evaluating all of what you just said. So, for example, our focus has always been on the 25,000 prescribers that write the majority of prescriptions.

However, there could be an opportunity for us to find a co-promotion in the United States to cover additional physicians. At the same time, perhaps, as I said, we can bring in a product that can leverage our commercial infrastructure and other partnerships, both in the U.S. and the ex-U.S. So I’m not going to dive into details about what I prefer, but I can tell you that we’re going to be evaluating all of those options and determine what’s best for us and what’s best for our customers and what’s best for our shareholders.

Tim Chiang

Okay. And maybe one follow-up for Gary. Gary, I know you adjusted the operating expense down about $10 million. Would you say that there is additional room to take expenses down further down the road maybe this year at all?

Gary Gemignani

Yes. Hi, Tim. Look, there’s always opportunity and we continued to do that. I think, we – the last quarter as we tried to set the numbers, they were significantly lower than what the run rate had been in the prior year as we got into a commercial setting. So we’ll continue to do that. But the one thing we won’t do is, take away the investment we’re making in driving the top line, so we’ll continue. As Troy said, drives expenses and investment in market access and in the sales force, so that we can continue to drive the demand.

Tim Chiang

And maybe just one last question. Gary, are there any covenants within the CRG debt agreement that make it harder for you to partner the product, or let’s say, sign a 50-50 type joint venture?

Gary Gemignani

Yes. I would say, we obviously have to look at – the answer is, there probably always – there always is. The good news is, we believe our relationship with CRG, I think, as was reflected in the way we’re able to amend the agreement to help meet our – what our needs were, which is to allow us to flexibly and efficiently have access to capital as we look at all these different options.

We’ve used CRG as a partner. They’ve been very collaborative. And all the things we’re trying to do is the types of options we’re looking at, as Troy mentioned. So they’re very much aware and involved and will be supportive if it makes sense for, obviously, for the business, for them and our shareholders.

Tim Chiang

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Gary Gemignani

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from John Newman of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

John Newman

Hi, guys, thanks for taking the question. The first one I had was just regarding the share of new prescriptions. I saw that you called out, you did see continued growth in new prescriptions. I’m just wondering if you also saw continued capture of the new script share there?

The second question I had was, regarding the opportunities outside the United States to partner the product, I’m just wondering if you can just maybe qualitative give us a sense as to kind of the reception that you’ve gotten over time in that regard? Thanks.

Troy Hamilton

Hey, John, it’s Troy. Regarding your first question on NRx. So yes, the NRx volume went up and so did NRx share as well as NBRx share. So that was very consistent in terms of what we shared with you as it relates to this quarter versus the last quarter. Regarding ex-U.S. opportunities, as I mentioned, we’re going to evaluate all options. And I can tell you that based upon our interactions with Canada, we’re very aware of what we need to consider in terms of what’s a viable option. We’ve talked about this in the past. It has to be linked to something that has the appropriate commercial dynamics, and that’s really the payer environment and reimbursement environment.

For example, in Europe, excuse me, in the functional GI space, there’s not a lot of approval or reimbursement for these agents in Europe, but that doesn’t mean we still won’t look. So we’re going to be evaluating different countries that obviously have favorable dynamics. And there are multiple countries out there, we won’t go into details. But I can tell you that the folks that we’ve talked to have been very receptive and we look forward to having continued conversations on moving forward.

John Newman

Great. And if I could ask one more quick one. Just curious as to the – sort of the scientific hypothesis behind the partnership with NCI for dolcanatide. Just wondering if there is some data there that indicate that that could be a beneficial way of maybe preventing colorectal cancer.

Troy Hamilton

Hey, John, I’ll turn it over to Dr. Griffin. He’ll be able to talk to that point. Patrick?

Patrick Griffin

Hi there. How are you doing? I don’t know if you’re aware, but the GC-C receptor is actually a tumor-suppressing receptor. And almost universally in the development of early colorectal cancer, that’s in an environment of diminution in the natural ligands for that receptor. So if the ligands are missing, that suppressor gene is silenced, and that allows the progression or the initiation and progression really of colorectal cancer.

And if you remember way back in the very beginning of Synergy’s work on uroguanylin and uroguanylin analogs, most of that work was actually done on the development – early development of cancer in preclinical models. So all that early preclinical work and the fact that the GC-C receptor is actually a tumor-suppressing receptor replacement with a uroguanylin analog like dolcanatide is considered an ideal sort of approach to the chemoprevention of colorectal cancer. Does that make sense?

John Newman

Yes, it does. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Ram Selvaraju of H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Ram Selvaraju

Hi, thanks very much for taking my question. Just wanted to see if you could maybe give us some additional granularity on what you see as potential ex-U.S. opportunities for dolcanatide being that potentially the indications for which dolcanatide is being developed might be more amenable from a reimbursement Medicaid-able standpoint in territories like Europe?

And if you could also comment on whether the potential further advancement and near-term possible approval of some prokinetic agents like prucalopride and naronapride constitutes a long-term competitive threat or not?

And then finally, very brief one maybe for Gary. Do you expect the spending dial down that you’re envisaging for 2018 to affect any of the spending you originally envisaged on process improvement or not? Thank you.

Troy Hamilton

Ram, it’s Troy. I’ll take the first couple. Your point is a good one in terms of reimbursement as it relates to what we may evaluate around dolcanatide, because when you compare IBD inflammatory bowel disease to functional disorders, there is a complete difference in terms of the receptivity and the ability to get reimbursement. So I can tell you that the conversations that we will have internally and externally, we will be considering that point in our future discussions.

The other point around prucalopride and prokinetics, I’m very familiar with prokinetics. I can tell you that, we’ll have to wait and see specifically what is in the label. I mean, obviously, there’s a systemic situation there in terms of the clinical profile versus the other agents. We believe that perhaps it will be second line, but we’ll have to wait and see until we get more information in terms of the actual label. And that from what I understand should be in the beginning of next year. And Gary?

Gary Gemignani

Hi, Ram. Regarding our cost reductions and the impact on those cost cuts relative to process improvements, that’s part of what we’ve been doing. So the process improvements we mentioned in terms of driving profitability is included in the range that we provided guidance on. And we’ll continue to invest and obviously, process improvements, other improvements that drive profitability as well as, as we mentioned earlier, investments that drive the top line.

Ram Selvaraju

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Liav Abraham of Citi. Please go ahead.

Liav Abraham

Good afternoon. Two quick questions. Firstly, can you comment on gross-to-nets in the first quarter and particularly – in particular, the trajectory over time maybe Q4 versus Q1?

And then secondly, just a quick question regarding your strategic review. Troy, what do you anticipate the timing will be giving us the results of these strategic options just cognizant that you guys have about $99 million of cash in the balance sheet. So I’m assuming you’ll be looking to give us some kind of outcome within the next quarter or so. Just any color there would be helpful? Thank you.

Troy Hamilton

Yes, Liav, I’ll take the first question – this is – or the second question. This is Troy. We plan to provide an update on or before the next earnings call, so the second quarter earnings call.

Liav Abraham

Great. Thank you.

Gary Gemignani

Yes, Liav, regarding the gross-to-nets, we obviously don’t give details or guidance around gross-to-nets. But as we’ve been saying since the launch, we’re continuing – the gross-to-nets are higher than what you would expect, obviously, during the launch period. They will continue to be higher. There will be a lot of volatility up and down.

But we continue to expect those for the next few quarters to be a little bit higher in nature as we continue to invest in driving demand. That will – that includes, obviously, coupon co-pay programs and the new contracts that we’re entering to regarding market access.

Liav Abraham

Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back to Troy Hamilton for closing remarks.

Troy Hamilton

Thank you for your questions and for joining us this afternoon. We look forward to keeping you updated on continued progress as we move ahead. Have a great evening.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

