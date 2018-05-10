Hummingbird Resources Sets Ambitious Goals

Investment Case

Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF) has come a very long way since I covered the company in SA in November 2017. It poured first gold at its Yanfolila gold mine in Mali at the end of December 2017, and it achieved commercial production as of 1 April 2018. What’s remarkable in this case is that the project was delivered on time and on budget, which is pretty rare in the gold mining space.

This week, the company announced that it has poured 10,423 ounces of gold in April 2018, the first full month of commercial production for Yanfolila.

Hummingbird also announced two very key appointments, production and free cash flow targets and even mentioned in its latest presentation that M&A opportunities will be considered to fast-track growth.

In 2017, Hummingbird planned to get 50% of the nearby Kobada gold project of African Gold Group (OTC:AGGFF), but the deal was cancelled without much explanation.

Hummingbird has set an ambitious goal of reaching USD 70mn in free cash flow in its first year of production, which makes the company look very cheap, considering that it currently has a market cap of GBP 115mn (USD 155.8mn) on the London Stock Exchange and an enterprise value of around USD 190mn.

And yet, despite all the positive news and ambitious plans, the company hasn’t yet been re-rated from a developer to a producer, and its share price on the LSE is actually off by more than 12% from its 52-week high, at a level seen in August 2017. I think that Hummingbird is a very good long-term gold play.

Production Guidance And Free Cash Flow Targets

Hummingbird gave a production guidance for 2018 of 105,000-115,000 ounces of gold, which includes the ramp-up period for Yanfolila during the first quarter of the year.

Source: Hummingbird Resources

This means that, between April and December, the company aims to produce between 86,000 and 96,000 ounces, or an average of between 9,500 and 10,700 ounces per month.

The company also said that it plans to put up to 15% of its 2018 free cash flow into exploration, which is estimated in the region of USD 8mn. This means that 2018 free cash flow is seen at just over USD 53mn. Furthermore, Hummingbird has indicated in its latest presentation that free cash flow for the first full year of production could be around USD 70mn.

Hummingbird has also revealed a 2018 incentive plan for certain employees and directors, which is linked with reaching 100,000 ounces of gold poured between April and December 2018 and getting all-in sustaining costs below USD 750 per ounce. For comparison, the life of mine all-in sustaining costs for Yanfolila range between USD 686 and USD 701 per ounce for gold prices of between USD 1,100 and USD 1,400 per ounce:

Source: Hummingbird Resources

Exploration Plans For 2018

As I mentioned above, Hummingbird plans to allocate up to 15% of its free cash flow for exploration in 2018. One of the major concerns for investors has always been the limited life of mine of Yanfolila which stands at around just seven years. However, there are over 1.5 million ounces of indicated and inferred resources which could easily move the life of mine into the teens.

Hummingbird plans to start drilling in May, and its 2018 exploration program aims to add some 400,000 ounces to reserves with a budget of USD 8.7mn, or just USD 22 per ounce:

Sources: Hummingbird Resources

Sources: Hummingbird Resources

The goal is to improve the grade of the project in the first few years (thanks to the Gonka deposit) and keep the mine life over 10 years. The 2018 exploration program alone could add over three years to the mine life.

Key Appointments

On 30 April, Hummingbird announced the appointment of Attie Roux and Ernie Nutter as non-executive directors and members of its Technical Advisory Committee. Roux will also be chairman of the committee.

Nutter has experience as head of global mining research for RBC and research director and portfolio manager for Capital International Asset Management. In February 2018, Nutter joined the newly-created advisory board of Nevada Copper (OTC:NEVDF).

Nutter seems to be a valuable asset for Hummingbird, but I’m much more excited to see Attie Roux join the company. For those who haven’t heard of him, Roux was the COO of West Africa-focused gold miner Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) for five years before he retired in August 2017. To say that Endeavour’s growth story is remarkable would be a gross understatement. The company has grown from a single mine with an output of just over 80,000 ounces in 2010 into a Pan-African gold producer eyeing 800-900 thousand ounces across five mines in 2019. Between 2012 and 2017, when Roux was COO, Endeavour lifted its output from 220,000 ounces from three mines to over 660,000 ounces from six mines.

Concerns

However, despite all the positives for Hummingbird in the past several months, I have two concerns that popped up with the latest corporate presentation.

First, the company ended April with USD 28mn in cash, which is the same as the end of March although the company should be generating on average about USD 6mn in free cash flow per month. This, of course, could be due to preparations for the May-to-September rainy season in Mali, but nonetheless, I find it concerning.

Second, Hummingbird has mentioned in its latest corporate presentation that its two gold projects have a combined net present value of over USD 600mn using an 8% discount rate and USD 1,350 per ounce of gold:

Source: Hummingbird Resources

I don’t know how the company has reached that number. The net present value given for the Dugbe gold project in Liberia in the same corporate presentation at USD 1,300 per ounce is USD 186mn. And, as you can see from the economics of Yanfolila mentioned in this article, the net present value for that project is USD 216mn at an 8% discount rate even at USD 1,400 per ounce. Where do the extra USD 200mn cove from? Do they include the 400,000 ounces of reserves that are expected to be added through exploration at Yanfolila in 2018? It’s not really clear.

Conclusion

Hummingbird Resources has accomplished a major feat by delivering Yanfolila on time and budget. The company managed to achieve commercial production in just above three months, and it has set several ambitious goals for 2018. It plans to add around 400,000 ounces of gold to reserves through exploration and generate more than USD 50mn in free cash flow for the year. The company has given a production guidance of between 105,000 ounces and 115,000 ounces, and employees have an incentive to get to 100,000 ounces of gold poured between April and December 2018 and keep all-in sustaining costs below USD 750 per ounce. With 100,000 ounces in the last three quarters of 2018, Hummingbird will be close to 120,000 ounces for the full year.

Furthermore, Hummingbird has managed to attract Attie Roux and Ernie Nutter to its board and technical advisory committee. Roux was key for Endeavour Mining in its expansion in West Africa over the past five years, and Hummingbird has mentioned in its latest corporate presentation that M&A opportunities will be considered to fast-track growth.

It’s obvious that Hummingbird has serious ambitions to become the next intermediate gold producer in West Africa, and the company seems undervalued even now as its shares are trading at levels seen in August 2017. For some reason, the company’s share price doesn’t reflect its evolution from a developer to a producer. If the company can deliver on its goals, this could be one of the best long-term investments opportunities in the gold space in West Africa.

In case you are interested in learning more about Hummingbird from the view of a private investor, Frank Smith has posted a report that gives his impressions during a site visit at the Yanfolila gold project in March. The whole report is a whopping 71 pages and gives a lot of details on the mine. I found it to be a very interesting read.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUMRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.