Regeneron: Initiating At These Levels

The combination of strong cash generation, continued growth, and a declining share price improves appeal along the way, making me a buyer at these levels.

Shares have lost half their value again, despite continued growth of EYLEA and growth in the Sanofi franchise.

Regeneron is still "recovering" from a dazzling period between 2010 and 2015 in which shares rose by a factor of 20 times.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) has seen continued struggles after a spectacular run higher from 2010 onward. Shares rose from $25 that year to $550 late in 2015, after which they have lost half their value again in the last three years.

Situations like these, in which the valuation multiples come down amidst continued growth, always have my interest, although Regeneron was still not very cheap in the recent past, and it relies heavily on its top-selling drug EYLEA.

In February, I concluded to become a buyer if shares were to fall towards the $300 mark, with shares trading at $330 at the time. While shares have fallen below that mark, I lost sight on Regeneron, as the release of quarterly results gives me a perfect argument to revisit the thesis and indeed makes me a cautious buyer.

Time To Regenerate?

Regeneron was just a small-cap a decade ago, but this has changed dramatically following approval for EYLEA back in 2011, as this gave the company a true blockbuster in its hands. Every positive has its negative, and that is the reliance on EYLEA in this case, yet Regeneron has invested considerable sums to divest its business away from this drug. The key avenues for this diversification path are the co-development programs which the company has with European counterparts Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), as well as "own" developments.

For the year of 2016, Regeneron generated $3.3 billion in revenues from EYLEA, as well as a mere $15 million from another small product called ARCALYST. The company posted revenues of $4.9 billion in total as the difference of $1.6 billion results from the partnerships. The Bayer collaboration mostly involves profit-sharing revenues from sales of EYLEA in international markets, while Sanofi's revenue contribution is mostly reimbursed expenses on development of own drugs, which have now hit the market.

The good news is that both growth acceleration and diversification arrived last year. Sales growth accelerated throughout the year as product revenues were up by 11% to $3.72 billion, thanks to $3.7 billion in sales from EYLEA and a $16 million contribution from ARCALYST.

International sales of EYLEA (recognised under the Bayer partnership) were up by 19% to $2.23 billion (before taking account Regeneron's share). The real growth engine comes from the combination with Sanofi of which Dupixent has great potential as treatment for atopic dermatitis. The drug debuted in Q2 of 2017 with $29 million in sales, as revenues rose to $89 million in Q3 and growth accelerated to $139 million in Q4. This run rate of +$500 million is quite encouraging, as this could very well become a blockbuster as well.

Other drugs in the Sanofi collaboration include Praluent, which is used to treat low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. This drug is growing sales at a decent clip and runs at $250 million a year by the end of 2017. This is complemented by rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara, which debuted in Q3 of 2017 and posts sales at roughly $40 million per annum, combined with a $100 million run rate for Zaltrap.

The accounting of these drugs is a bit tricky as Regeneron only receives a portion of the revenues, while incurred costs are settled at the same time with the revenue-sharing agreements, as well as reimbursement of R&D expenses. While the Sanofi product group is growing rapidly, Regeneron still generated 80% of sales from EYLEA and international sales of EYLEA (Bayer) in 2017.

Earnings And 2018 Trends

Regeneron reported two large profit numbers for 2017. GAAP earnings came in at $1.2 billion on sales of $5.9 billion, while adjusted earnings came in at $1.9 billion. The difference was mostly the result of stock-based compensation (a real expense) and impact of tax changes (a one-time-event). In February, I pegged realistic earnings at $1.5 billion (or close to $13 per share), a solid number, given that the company held about $20 per share in cash as well.

Regeneron has not provided a revenue and profit outlook for 2018, as first quarter growth slowed down to 15% with revenues amounting to $1.51 billion. This was unfortunately driven by EYLEA, which grew revenues by 20%, thereby increasing the reliance on this drug again.

The disappointment stems from the Sanofi family. Sales of Praluent rose from $36 million in Q1 of 2017 to $60 million in the most recent quarter, but this was down from $63 million in the final quarter of 2017. Revenues of Dupixent, which has seen great momentum last year, were down by $8 million compared to Q4 of 2017 and fell to $131 million. Kevzara managed to see a $3 million sequential pick-up in sales to $12 million as revenues of Zaltrap rose by a million to $26 million. On the call, Regeneron noted that the company lost $75 million on the sale of Dupixent, Praluent, and Kevzara, down from $108 million in the first quarter of last year.

Solid earnings growth and a modest decline in R&D expense to $499 million, as well as leverage in other cost lines, make that operating earnings jumped from $430 million to $567 million. Higher interest income and lower taxes make that the company reported net earnings of $478 million, or $4.16 per share based on a diluted share count of 115 million shares.

These shares have fallen to $280, implying that equity is valued at $32 billion, or little over $29 billion if we include net cash balances of $2.8 billion. With GAAP earnings power running at $1.9 billion a year, multiples are non-demanding at 15-16 times. This seems very low given the growth rate, but the big issue is the continued reliance on EYLEA, especially if competition might arrive in 18 months time, or so.

Buying The Dip

I have looked at shares for a long time but never really pulled the trigger, as these levels make that I am starting a small position. While the reliance on EYLEA continues to remain the case, certainly after the Sanofi franchise has seen a difficult quarter, valuation multiples have compressed enough amidst growing sales and growing cash balances as well.

Part of the disappointment is really related to Dupixent at least in terms of sales. That said, it seems that sequential declines are driven by a reduction in inventory levels, with patient growth coming in at 25% on a sequential basis. This comes as the company stresses the strength of the pipeline with 17 drugs in clinical trials. Progress with Dupixent and the pipeline is needed as Regeneron sees competition arriving for EYLEA later in 2019, although it remains hard to predict what will happen to sales at that point in time.

That said, the conference call is reassuring in my eyes as management stresses the strength of the pipeline, its R&D efficiency, and lack of compromise with Wall Street to engage in buybacks, dividends, or overpriced acquisition. Instead, it stresses the disciplined usage of capital for investors forward and dissatisfaction with analysts (just listen to the last question). At these levels, I am buying the first tranche of my desired long-term position given the pipeline, non-demanding multiples, and savvy management team.

