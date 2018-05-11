The iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Is Ready To Roll

Certain industries within the sector are doing the bulk of the heavy lifting.

In a normal environment, investors could ferret out the worthy fundamental stories that others were overlooking, step into a trade, and let time work a little magic.

We’re not living or trading in a normal environment right now, though. We’re in an environment that’s not only driven by politics and emotions and presumption (and FOMO), but in an environment where everybody tacitly agrees stocks are overbought and overvalued, but nobody’s saying so… mostly out of fear.

In such environments, the normal means of picking stocks just don’t work. Situations like this call for a different approach. That is, searching for stocks that appear to be technically well-positioned for forward progress, and then determining if that stock is fundamentally sound enough to support a continued rally.

One such name popped up in the midst of my routine scouring this week. I’m not going to tell you what it is, but I will tell you which sector it’s from, and how you can tap into the same trend using a particular ETF.

Spoiler alert: I like the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC) here.

Method to the Madness

If John Maynard Keynes could read what you’re about to read, he’d roll over in his grave. That’s because my starting point has nothing to do with valuation. On the other hand, those of you who are fans of William O’Neil – the developer of the CANSLIM approach to picking stocks – will greatly appreciate the premise.

The short version of a long story: In situations where conventional stock-picking won’t work, I study charts (a lot) to spot budding trends.

These aren’t necessarily long-term trends I intend to tap into for years on end. These are strategic opportunities I’m looking at for only a few months, though I’m certainly willing to stick with them for years if they’re working well.

To that end, the shape of the chart the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has logged over the past several days suggests it’s working its way out of a convergence pattern (framed by blue lines) after making a double bottom around $175.

Source: TradeNavigator

That’s not terribly interesting in and of itself; most stocks and sectors have more or less made this pattern. What makes this particular breakout from a triangle pattern is that slowly but surely, the consumer services sector is working its way from the back of the pack to the front of the pack.

The graphic below illustrates this idea. After a slow mid-2017, the ETF perked up leading into January… where it fizzled again. It’s since underperformed the overall market, but the shape of the base that it’s been working on for a few weeks now suggests there’s a bullish undertow that’s just not fully developed yet. Give it time.

Source: TradeNavigator

Just as important, even if bigger-picture themed, is the sector’s fundamentals.

Yes, I’ve got them, at least to the extent they can be gotten.

Fundamentals

Caution must be given when dissecting a sector like consumer services, as it’s often a catch-all for names that don’t really fit into any other grouping. This ETF’s top holdings include Amazon.com (AMZN), Comcast (CMCSA) and McDonald’s (MCD), just to name a few. I’m not likely to buy any of them on their own, but as part of a basket, there’s no denying these names collectively benefit consumer-driven nuances.

More important right now, the bunch collectively faces a bullish earnings outlook.

For my proxy, I’m using the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index and its available data; its holdings overlap significantly with those of IYC, and for our purposes one can tell us a great deal about the other. Take a look at the sector’s past and projected earnings. The pink arrow marks Q1’s earnings data; everything to the right of the arrow is a projection.

Source: Standard & Poor’s, Chart created with TradeStation

These names aren’t cheap, sporting a trailing P/E of 22.9. That’s even above their norm. It just doesn’t matter. If you look closely you’ll see that earnings growth has been ridiculously reliable here. Earnings growth is also expected to perk up through 2019. A bit of a premium price shouldn’t hold the ETF back.

The overarching assumption? With unemployment at multi-year lows and wages (finally) starting to inch higher, the sector shouldn’t have much of a problem reaching Standard & Poor’s earnings projections through next year. Indeed, we’re already seeing such evidence. The fourth quarter’s consumer spending was up 3.8% year-over-year, which was one of the best showings in quite some time. Consumer confidence lingers at multi-year highs, even in the face of some rather dramatic market plunges since January.

Political turmoil? If President Trump was going to up-end the nation’s economic growth, it would have happened by now.

Bottom Line

Yes, the chatter of economic burn-out is loud and clear. If that happens, discretionary and services stocks will feel it.

Be careful with taking those worries too seriously, though. Economists have predicted seven of the past three recessions. In other words, the waving red flags usually don’t mean much. More often than not, the economy burns out when nobody expects it to. The iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF faltered a little more than it should have earlier this year on that fear, and lagged in early 2017 for the same reason. I’m looking for a repeat of the move we saw in the latter part of 2017 to repeat itself now, as investors realize the economic engine is revving more than it seems like it should be.

No target price for this ETF trade, and no stop either. This is a case where we're best served by playing it by ear. Do apply a stop-loss though. Just not one that's too restrictive.

As for turning this trend into a stock-specific trade, that’s on my radar. But, I’m likely going to reserve that decision for my yet-to-launch premium newsletter, which should be launching within the next couple of weeks.

In the meantime, though, I’ll leave you with the detailed look Fidelity took within the consumer sector. It pinpoints exactly how and where consumers are spending their money. Food, recreation and casinos are all holding their own in terms of attracting dollars, aligning with the idea that “experiences” are more marketable than “goods” are now.

Source: Fidelity

I’ve not yet decided which consumer service name would be the best way to play this opportunity, if you want more than the ETF. But, I can say that most of the names I’m eyeballing in this group come from the food, recreation and casino space.

Stay tuned.

If you like this drill-down approach to picking stocks in a tricky market environment, hit the "Follow" button above. I'll mostly be doing it for future subscribers to my newsletter, but I'll be able to share some of those insights for all other Seeking Alpha readers on occasion. In the meantime, I'll still be publishing my thoughts on the market's hottest stocks and topics for all readers… about once per week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IYC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.