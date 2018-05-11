Is Aphria A Buy Now?

Aphria (OTC:APHQF) has been underperforming its peers during the last few months. The shares have lost more than 60% since they peaked in early January, despite a 20% comeback in the last few weeks. We think the underperformance was largely due to the Nuuvera scandal and the poor subsequent response from management. The recent announcement from Aphria on governance is too little too late, in our opinion. However, the shares have been showing signs of life lately after GMP Analyst Martin Landry issued a positive note on the stock with a $20 target price. In this article, we will provide an update on the latest developments at Aphria and our view.

Nuuvera Fallout

In our article "Why Did Aphria Reduce Nuuvera Offer By $32 Million?" we shared our concerns around the pricey acquisition and raised questions about the suspicious amendment and lack of transparency in this deal. As The Globe reported, Aphria insiders held shares of Nuuvera and did not disclose their stakes during the takeover, raising serious concerns on the company's governance. The seven insiders at Aphria together made more than $3.0 million from the takeover and the company has dismissed the report based on the claim that these holdings are immaterial and Aphria is not obliged to report them. After a few short seller reports and negative press, the shares came crashing down, making Aphria the worst performing stock out of the top 5 billion-dollar cannabis companies (excluding MedReleaf due to sale rumor). During the last 12 months, Aphria still managed to return 38% which is the worst among the group. Cronos (OTC:CRON) had the best performance with 118% return, despite the heavy selloff recently.

(Bloomberg)

In an effort to appease the investor riot, Aphria recently announced its new governance initiatives. The announcement was vague and embedded at the end of a press release for executive appointments. We think the gesture is too little too late and does nothing to change the fact that Aphria insiders profited millions from the Nuuvera acquisition, a truly regrettable act.

Latest Quarter

During the latest quarter (2018 Q3), Aphria reported another strong period of top-line growth and positive EBITDA. The company now produces at 30,000 kg in annual capacity and expects to reach 225,000 kg by November 2018. Aphria is also executing on its strategies including the sale of U.S. assets, turning Nuuvera into Aphria International, and executing on its ambitious expansion plans. We think Aphria has built a solid platform for growth and has been the rare case where cannabis companies achieved positive EBITDA consecutively. Cash costs fell below $1.0 and the company is expected to maintain this level as new facilities are brought online. With the expected capacity, Aphria will become one of the largest producers in Canada, trailing just behind Canopy and Aurora. The current market capitalization of $2.4 billion also puts the company in the top 3 largest cannabis companies in the country.

(Company filings)

Everything seems to be going right on the domestic front, and Aphria is also shaping up its international strategies. The company announced the sale of Copperstate Farms to Liberty Health (OTC:LHSIF) and that it has begun divesting its stake in the latter due to TSX listing requirements. The announcement marks the end to Aphria's expansion into the U.S. which concluded hastily due to pressure from Canada's main exchange, despite healthy financial gains on these investments. We think investors had hoped that Aphria represented a unique Canadian name that had exposure to the U.S. market. The exit from the U.S. market could have disappointed some investors and resulted in the loss of shareholders for Aphria.

A key part of the strategy is breaking into key international markets. Aphria is making progress on the international markets, although we note that the deal to acquire Nuuvera was used to establish the international division at Aphria. Whether the $400+ million acquisition was worthwhile has to be answered by the future performance of Aphria International. The German, Australian and Italian markets are the largest and most promising in the near term, and we think Aphria is one of the few companies that are able to compete with Aurora and Canopy on a global scale. We think the near-term focus for the company is still on the domestic front, which includes the all-important RFPs in major Canadian provinces.

(Company presentation)

Summary

We think Aphria has made a bad decision to not disclose the insider ownership during its Nuuvera deal, especially given that they paid top dollars for a shell company of no real substance. The way how the insider ownership was disclosed in the media was embarrassing and damaging to the company. We have great respect for Aphria's CEO and management team (excluding those that had ownership in Nuuvera), however, the recent underperformance was a direct result of the regrettable insider holdings and horrendous dealmaking. We agree with the GMP analyst that Aphria shares are attractively valued after the selloff, and we think investors are taking notice as shares have risen over 20% from the low in recent weeks. The latest quarter showed another period of consistent execution and EBITDA growth, leaving us more confident than others that Aphria is well-positioned among the producers to deliver on its profitable expansion plan. Unlike other peers that have not achieved positive EBITDA or even revenue, Aphria is miles ahead of its competition. Overall, we rate Aphria shares Buy as we see a credible path to its low-cost, high-quality production supported by a sizeable market share in Canada.

Additional Resources

