EUR/USD Projection: Is It A Bullish Turn At The Current Bottom?

The EUR/USD currency pair has been trending steeply downwards for the past 15 days. Thus, in this article, we shall look at the probability of the euro rising against the dollar after the 5% fall it has had in recent times. I say this as I am firmly bullish that the pair shall rise in the coming days, which shall allow it to reach the $1.2144 mark. Furthermore, this shall give investors a perfect opportunity to make money on the upward trajectory. Hence, to ascertain this likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the pair, plus analyse the chart using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental Overview

The EUR/USD is presently trading around $1.1872 after attaining a low of $1.1822 for the day, which is the lowest level it has hit since 22nd December, 2017. On the fundamental facet, the news is swinging both ways, as each currency in the pair is witnessing some negative and positive news. Below are the fundamental reasons affecting both the pairs:

President Trump and his Iran wobbles In a theatrical announcement on Tuesday, President Donald Trump stated the exit of America from the JCPOA deal, which in turn renews the US sanctions against Iran, and he also stated that new penalties shall be announced in the days to come. Some of the effects from the sanctions shall have an immediate influence on the pairs value, whilst some may take a few months to kick in. The decision made by President Trump only affects Iran’s relations with the US as Germany, France, UK and China plan to stick to the original deal as of now. Although, if the United States continues to fully stay out of the deal and shows no clear headway for negotiations with Iran, then the Iranian deal could crumble with all involved parties. The initial reaction from the President’s announcement resulted in a fall in equity prices, but as time passed by and the deal with the other parties remained intact, the market temperament did turn optimistic. This is favourable news for the euro against the US dollar.

Rise in US yields and some disappointing news from the eurozone Another significant factor that is affecting the price of the pair is the fresh rise being witnessed in US bond yields. The 10-year benchmark yield topped the 3% mark once again, and this comes right before a fresh auction is about to occur for 10-year US bonds. Moreover, there is a significant rise being seen in the fiscal needs of America. The advance in yield levels is what has pushed the pair to the lows seen recently. In Europe, on Wednesday morning, there was the release of two disappointing sets of figures. Firstly, the figures for the French Industrial output for March were released, which had a drop of 0.4%, and this really affected investor sentiment, as investors were anticipating a rise of around 0.4%. The second round of disappointing news came from the Italian retail sales sector, as in March the level of sales fell by 0.2%, and here also, a rise of 0.1% was being anticipated by analysts. Even though not all the eurozone’s statistics are weak, we are still witnessing a general slowdown in majority of the economic statistics, as they are all falling short of the expected values. This denotes to us investors that there is a significant slowdown occurring in the eurozone area.



Later in the day, the US shall be releasing its PPI numbers, and investors expect to see a 0.2% month-on-month rise in both the core and headline figures. This announcement shall serve as a warm-up to Thursday's announcement about the Consumer Price Index. Moreover, if the 10-year bond auction mentioned beforehand has a high yield in the primary market, then this shall push yields higher in the secondary market too, which in turn shall add fresh wind to the US dollar's sails.

Technical Analysis

The technicals of the chart unlike the fundamental news aren’t neutral, as they fully support a rise to occur for the euro, and the pair has hit a key Fibonacci support level which it most likely shall not fall through, and this is further supported by the candlestick patterns seen.

On the daily chart, we see that a hammer pattern has formed on 9th May, and it obeys all the Japanese candlestick rules to a tee. I say this as it has formed in a market downtrend, plus the lower shadow is at least twice the size of the candle body. This signal is very important for investors to pay attention to, as it shows that the last burst of selling has just occurred and now there is fresh buying. Moreover, the rejection of the lower prices is indicating to investors a change in the balance between the bulls and bears. The net result out of all of this is that the bearish confidence has significantly lessened, as the bulls are now coming onto the scene. Moreover, the candle's lower wick has touched the 161.8% Fibonacci support line, and this coming in conjunction with the candle pattern clearly shows us a change in the direction is about to occur. Lastly, we see that the RSI has had a change in directionality and is now ascending in a steep manner, and that too from a low point.

When we take a peek at the weekly chart, we see that the currency pair has always obeyed to Fibonacci levels, as it has not been able to break above the 161.8% resistance level in 2018 and it has also managed to always take support from the 161.8% level for the past 9-12 months. On the candlestick frontier, we see that there has been a three black crows formation, as we have had three consecutively falling bearish candles and each candle has had a lower close, plus each candle's open was within or below the prior candle's real body. Moreover, this candle formation has come at the 161.8% support level, which clearly denotes to us that there is going to be a bullish reversal.

For future resistance, I solely utilised the daily chart, and I expect the pair to rise to the 100% resistance line at $1.2024, which is also a candle resistance line - and if does manage to break through this level, then the pair shall reach the 161.8% resistance level at $1.2144. I do not expect the pair to be able to break through the 161.8% level, and all the resistance levels are shown in the graph above.

The big picture

Overall, I am leaning towards the bulls taking the euro for an upward ride soon, and this is fuelled by the fact that the technicals fully support an ascent in the currency’s value. I have not shed light on the fundamentals in this section, as they are at a balance due to there being both positive and negative news for both parties. However, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilise trailing stops, as they shall aid in capital preservation.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.