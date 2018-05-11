Thoughts From Berkshire: Apple, Wells, And Buffett Versus Musk

In my opinion, it would set a better example if Elon Musk modeled certain aspects of his character - particularly respect, honesty, and humility - more after Buffett's precedent.

Three years ago, when I was a freshman in college, I wrote an article (here) about why I was selling my Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) stock after holding it for five years. Looking back, it was a bad article: the main basis of my thesis was that I didn't like Berkshire's holdings in IBM and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and therefore I thought Berkshire stock would underperform. I did not understand at the time that Berkshire's fully owned businesses, from Geico to See's, were so immense that a couple of poor-performing equity holdings would not be enough to seriously impact its overall performance. Coincidentally, despite an essentially flat period for IBM stock and a paltry 2% annual gain for Coca-Cola, Berkshire enjoyed a respectable 11% annual return. I got (rightfully) shredded by readers on the article; it is actually quite entertaining to read through the 126-comment bombardment.

Thankfully, I have continued to study Berkshire and have a much greater level of appreciation today for just how remarkable it is what Warren Buffett has done. I have attended the Berkshire annual meeting each of the past three years and plan to continue going as long as I am able. One of my most prized purchases from the events was the collection of Buffett's annual letters to shareholders from 1965-2014: his writings have probably provided more practical education on business and investing than any classroom could have offered. I have included several thoughts from the annual meeting.

Increase in Apple Stake

In the first quarter of the year, Berkshire purchased an additional 75 million shares of Apple (AAPL). This upped its stake to a total of 240.3 million shares (currently worth about $45 billion).

To investors that have studied Buffett, this move should come as no surprise. Apple is a dominant consumer franchise (a characteristic of numerous Buffett investments, including Coke, Amex, Washington Post, etc). It also matches the Buffett criteria of strong cash flows, with a consistently growing stream of FCF that stood at $51 billion in 2017. Buffett emphasized the profitability during a Monday talk with CNBC: "If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States.” The company consistently garners a return on equity between 30% and 40% without use of excess leverage, checking off another classic Buffett box.

Furthermore, the company's financial strategy is precisely in line with what Buffett likes. With shares that could be perceived as undervalued (especially in 2016 when shares had declined to the $90 range), Apple has embarked on an aggressive repurchasing strategy. Since 2013, the company has bought back 20% of its shares with an additional $100 billion lined up for future repurchases. Buffett famously lauds buybacks as keeping the same amount of shareholder pie but cutting it into fewer pieces, increasing the value for each party (on Apple, he stated that he was "delighted" to see the company repurchasing shares).

Finally, with Berkshire's book equity at about $350 billion, Buffett needs opportunities of enormous size to be able to move the needle and generate return. A $50 million idea simply does not add much value to the company anymore; even if it were to triple, it would only add 3 hundredths of one percent to Berkshire's return!

Fortunately, Apple is one of the few companies that can fit the "elephant" bill, sitting on a market cap of $923 billion. This leaves the door open that Buffett could continue to purchase more shares in the company if he so chose moving forward.

Wells Fargo Discussion

One of the most controversial of Berkshire's current holdings is scandal-plagued Wells Fargo (WFC). The bank, which Buffett first bought into in 1989 in the heat of the S&L crisis, has been busted for creating fake accounts using customer identities, forcing borrowers to buy unnecessary auto insurance, and charging excessive mortgage fees. This led to harsh restrictions from the Fed regarding Wells Fargo's asset growth.

When asked if he would abandon Wells Fargo in light of the scandals, Buffett reasserted his confidence in the company and pointed out that its situation is not historically unique: “All the big banks have had troubles of one sort or another and I see no reason why Wells Fargo as a company, from both an investment standpoint and a moral standpoint going forward, is in any way inferior to the other big banks with which it competes.” Buffett also mentioned the Amex salad oil scandal as a comparable situation to what Wells Fargo is facing: a short-term issue that over time will be solved by an outstanding company.

It is not surprising that Buffett would not cash out now given his near 30-year history with the company and substantial capital gains (he would face a huge tax bill if Berkshire were to exit). However, I am interested to see moving forward the extent to which the Wells Fargo scandals have alienated customers. Given the extreme negative publicity Wells Fargo has had and the harmful sanctions from the Fed, I would not be surprised if the company faced poor business performance in the near term. However, in the longer term, Buffett is most likely correct in his assertion that the company will recover. Now that the issues at Wells Fargo have surfaced, management is forced to be twice as watchful moving forward with making sure no unsavory practices occur internally, which will be to the benefit of customers in the future.

Buffett Versus Musk

The past week has featured a back-and-forth between Buffett and another popular business leader, Elon Musk of Tesla (TSLA). I have a lot of friends around my age that idolize Musk. He is a much flashier business role model for young people, but in my opinion does not light a candle to the greatness of the Oracle of Omaha.

The world would be better off if more people possessed levels of character similar to Buffett. To start, he consistently shifts credit to the managers of his businesses and away from himself. This comes up frequently in his annual letters; for example, in the 2005 letter he states that "Berkshire’s outstanding economics exist only because we have some terrific managers running some unusual businesses." Whether it was Ken Chace of the original textile mills (highlighted as "energetic and straightforward" by Buffett in the 1977 letter) or insurance heads Ajit Jain and Greg Abel today (Buffett stated "You and I are lucky to have Ajit and Greg working for us" in the 2017 letter), Buffett has always been extremely gracious and humble when it comes to accepting credit for Berkshire's success.

On a similar note, when Berkshire stock has an incredible year, Buffett often refuses to accept any credit even when he is clearly responsible for the successful capital allocation decisions. For example, in 1996, when Berkshire's gain in net worth was a remarkable 36.1% after stocks like Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, and Gillette had soared, Buffett merely warned investors that due to a larger equity base, "past rates of growth cannot be matched nor even approached." From the early years moving forward, Buffett has consistently made sure his investors had realistic expectations for the performance of Berkshire. This resulted in a pattern of underpromising and overdelivering, which to shareholders is far preferable to the inverse.

When Buffett makes a bad decision, he steps to the forefront to take the blame. In 1985, Buffett re-entered media company Capital Cities for a much higher price after selling it several years before. He included a self-deprecating comment in that year's letter about the mistake:

Of course, some of you probably wonder why we are now buying Cap Cities at $172.50 per share given that your Chairman, in a characteristic burst of brilliance, sold Berkshire’s holdings in the same company at $43 per share in 1978-80.

Contrast Buffett's character to the behavior of Elon Musk. How many times has Musk overpromised and underdelivered to his shareholders? This Business Insider article from 2015 documents several instances up until that point that Musk failed to live up to his lofty predictions, and we have seen similar performance recently with delayed production of the Model 3.

Musk has a personality that some classify as confident and others see as arrogant. Whatever you choose to call it, Musk's character was on full display during his Tesla earnings call last week. In response to a reasonable question about Tesla's capital requirements, Musk responded " Excuse me. Next. Boring bonehead questions are not cool. Next?" Then, when another analyst asked about reservations towards the Model 3, Musk simply stated "We're going to go to YouTube. Sorry. These questions are so dry. They're killing me." He then proceeded to accept 12 straight questions from YouTube analyst Galileo Russell, who was lobbing qualitative softballs.

It is a really bad look to refuse to answer relevant questions from people representing the firms that provide the capital that allows your company to remain a going concern. In addition, it's simply dismissive and rude. Buffett will sit for six hours and answer any question that the audience throws at him, and it is unthinkable that he would ever treat anyone in the way Musk did. It is bad business and evidence of an unsavory character.

Furthermore, when asked about a potential moat of Tesla's (a term that Buffett coined), Musk responded as follows:

I think moats are lame. It's nice sort of quaint in a vestigial way. If your only defense against invading armies is a moat, you will not last long. What matters is the pace of innovation. That is the fundamental determinant of competitiveness.

Musk clearly does not understand the business analogy of a moat. Innovation from a company that keeps it ahead of competitors could potentially serve to widen its moat, as would anything else the firm does to keep away competitors. The analogy is not obsolete in an age of technological advancement; some of the variables have just changed.

I do not want to come off as overly negative on Elon Musk, as he is undoubtedly a man of great vision, a hard worker, and is an inspiration to many people. I just think it would set a better example if he modeled certain aspects of his character, particularly respect, honesty, and humility, more after Warren Buffett's sterling precedent.

Conclusion

In addition to Buffett's numerous genius lessons on business (moats, circle of competence, margin of safety, importance of reputation, weaknesses of diversification, etc.), he acts as an incredible role model of character for all young people growing up in today's era. I hope that he continues to serve that role for many years to come and wish that more people in the business world would follow his example. I certainly intend to do so.

With Buffett manning the wheel, Berkshire investors can continue to feel safe that their capital will be well-handled no matter what breed of markets we face. In a down market, Berkshire would likely outperform - its subsidiary companies and investments are all carefully selected, industry leading firms with powerful cash flows and conservative balance sheets. Berkshire's overall aversion to leverage and peerless financial strength give it other advantages in bear markets. If I were a passive investor, I would strongly consider keeping 100% of my assets in Berkshire. The company provides a similar level of wide diversification while limiting exposure to overvalued assets (as per Buffett's judgement, which is good enough for many people).

We are lucky to be living in the age of Warren Buffett.

