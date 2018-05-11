Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Stock Analysis

Finally, our never-ending winter came to an end. In Ohio, it was still snowing halfway through April! Now that the weather has turned for the season, it is time to pack away my snow blower and shovel and dust off my lawn mower, edger, and seed spreader. In fact, last weekend, I had to make a trip to Home Depot (HD) to pick up a package of Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) lawn fertilizer.

I initiated a position in Scotts Miracle-Gro years ago, in 2014, when the company announced a special dividend, and I haven't looked to purchase shares since then. With the recent pull-back in many great dividend paying stocks, I thought it would be a great time to take another look at the lawn-care giant and see if the price is right.

SMG was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in the Buckeye State, my home state. SMG is a leader in the lawn-care industry and providers various products to commercial and residential customers. The company doesn't have a lot of brands in their portfolio, but man do they brands they own pack a punch. SMG owns Scotts, Miracle-Gro, Ortho, Round-Up, Tomcat, Earthgro, and many other brands. If you need a product for your lawn or garden, chances are that SMG is going to have something you need.

The company made a splash recently as they announced the acquisition of Sunlight Supply, Inc. The intent of the purchase was to add to the company's growing hydroponic product line. The purchased entity will beef up the offerings of their current hydro subsidiary, The Hawthorne Company, as Hawthorne had annual sales of ~$290m and Sunlight Supply had annual sales of $460m in 2017, respectively. As a consolidated entity, SMG had $2.6b in sales in the prior period. As you can see, this is a pretty substantial acquisition that should contribute greatly to the company's top and bottom lines.

The company recently filed their second quarter earnings release and 10-Q, showing their quarterly and 6-month results for the the current fiscal period. From a balance sheet perspective, the company has a strong current ratio (2.1X). However, the company has a pretty decent amount of long-term debt as $1.9b of their $3.1b of total liabilities represent long-term debt. As a result, the company has a high debt-to-equity ratio (3.55X). Debt is not necessarily a bad thing, and luckily, SMG's debt was originated prior to interest rates beginning to rise in 2018. However, if revenue and earnings slow, or even fall, and the company's payout ratio escalates, having a heavy debt burden can force the company to make some tough decisions about their dividend in the future. At the moment, I'm not concerned since the company's current assets can easily cover their current liabilities. But this is definitely something to keep an eye on if their debt continues to increase and their current ratio begins to decrease.

Things didn't look terrible from a balance sheet perspective. However, the same could not be said about their earnings and income statement. This is a major reason the company's stock price is down over 20% year-to-date. In their earnings release, it was reported that net revenues are down 4%, gross profit is down 12%, and net income decreased for the three-month period compared to last year (Net income increased for the six-month period). In the release, management stated that the decrease in sales was attributed to a slow start to the spring lawn care season. Remember at the beginning of the article how I mentioned that it was snowing in the middle of April here in Ohio? Yes, this extended winter did have an impact on the company!

But the earnings slump was not just attributed to an extended winter. The company also discussed a slowdown in sales in their Hawthorne division. The company will be getting a boost in sales once their acquisition closes; however, organically, sales are projected to remain flat. After further reading, this was the second consecutive quarter that management discussed a slowdown in the Hawthorne subsidiary amid rising pressures. Between the slowdown in Hawthorne and the slow start to lawn-care season, it is understandable that sales, profit margin, and net income (3 month) have decreased compared to the previous period.

Not only an I a dividend investor, but I am a dividend growth investor! It is time to run SMG through the Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener to see if the company currently passes our investment filters used to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. Our stock screener uses three simple screens to identify the stocks: P/E Ratio (valuation), dividend payout ratio (company's ability to continue growing their dividend), and their dividend growth rate/history of increasing their dividend (as we focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend over a long period of time). If a company passes our screener, and a few other metrics, we will consider purchasing. Let's see how the company performed!

Ticker Price - 5/9/18 Forward EPS Annual Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 5 Yr DGR P/E Ratio SMG $80.54 $4.12 $2.12 2.63% 51.46% 10.87% 19.55

1.) Dividend Yield: Typically, I look to invest in companies with dividend yields exceeding the S&P 500. Otherwise, I would consider investing in a nice, diversified S&P 500 mutual fund or ETF. SMG's dividend yield of 2.63% is above the current market, which is a good thing in my eyes.

2.) Payout Ratio: We typically use a 60% payout ratio in our stock screener as we believe this percentage point allows companies to safely continue growing their dividend without sacrificing the safety of the dividend. Using forward earnings, SMG's payout ratio is only 51.46%. Thus, SMG passes this metric in our stock screener.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: Since I love dividend growth stocks, I love investing in Dividend Aristocrats. Earning the Aristocrat badge is the ultimate sign that the company has demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend over the long-run, through multiple economic cycles. If a company isn't an Aristocrat, it isn't a deal breaker, but I would still like to see the company has increased their dividend for an extended period of time. SMG has increased their dividend for 8 consecutive years. Not a terrible streak by any stretch.

But that's not the only aspect of this screen. We also like to take a look at the company's recent dividend growth rate. Over the last five years, SMG's average dividend increase is over 10%. (This does not include the company's massive special dividend in 2014.) However, this number is a little deceiving and is skewed by a large dividend increase five years ago. If you consider SMG's three-year average, the percent drops to 5.6%.

4.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: I'm always looking for companies that are trading at a multiple below the broader market. Currently, the broader market has a P/E ratio in the mid-20X. SMG is trading at a multiple below the broader market due to their large pullback during the year.

Summary

Overall, the company technically passes our stock screener. However, just because the company passes the stock screener, it doesn't necessarily mean I am going to run and purchase shares tomorrow. Rather, it means I will consider purchasing the stock further and continue to pull back the layers of the company. When I started taking a deeper dive into the company, I ultimately decided to pass on adding shares at the moment. For a company that is yielding less than 3%, I would expect a larger three-year average dividend growth rate and the company's dividend growth has definitely slowed over the last few years. Unfortunately though, I don't foresee a large dividend increase in the current year due to their acquisition and sales/earnings growth discussed earlier. I would expect their annual increase to be closer to their three-year average rather than their five-year average. With the company's modest yield, I think my limited capital could be deployed elsewhere in a company that is trading at a lower multiple and with a higher dividend yield/dividend growth rate.

What do you think about SMG? Are you looking to purchase shares after the recent decline in price? Or are you sitting on the sidelines like me?

-The Dividend Diplomats

Additional disclosure: I own a small position in the company mentioned; however, I have no plans to purchase additional shares over the next 72 hours.