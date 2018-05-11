ARC Group's (ARCW) CEO Alan Quasha on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCW) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon, and welcome to the ARC Group Worldwide Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. With me on the call is Alan Quasha, ARC’s Chairman and CEO; and Brian Knaley, ARC’s CFO.

Before we begin the formal discussion, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Quasha to make a statement regarding forward-looking information.

Alan Quasha

Thanks Katherine. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for taking the time to join our call. As most of you are aware, this call will contain forward-looking statements as defined by Federal Securities Laws. Forward-looking statements are indicated by words such as, expect, anticipate, plan, believe and similar words concerning future events. All future events are inherently uncertain and actual outcomes may differ materially. We do not guarantee future performance, and past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Further, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review the risks that we face and other information about our company and our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our current reports on Form 8-K, all of which can be found on our website. Please note that during the call, all financial measures presented will be non GAAP unless otherwise indicating.

Before I turn this over to Brian I'll take us through the quarterly financial information. Let me take a moment to thank Drew Kelley for his work on ARC's improvement over the past year. We wish Drew the best in his future endeavors.

So Brian, can you please go ahead.

Brian Knaley

Thanks Alan. The company earlier today announced results for our third quarter ended April 1, 2018. Revenue from continuing operations was $21.5 million an increase of from $18.4 million in the prior sequential quarter period.

The increase in revenue was driven primarily from higher sales across all of our Precision Components group. Our Colorado Metal Injection Molding or MIM and plastic operations in particular, experienced a significant increase in revenue in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter.

The revenue improvement in Colorado was driven by increases in aerospace, firearm and defense segment. As we stated in our earnings release earlier today, our international operations in Hungary continue to improve as revenues increased by 4.6% on a sequential basis to $2.3 million.

Overall we have seen the plastic and MIM markets, which we serve stabilize and modestly improve in the third quarter with select key customers returning towards more traditional normalized revenue levels.

Revenue at our stamping facility was $4.8 million an increase of $0.4 million relative to prior sequential quarter. The increase was principally driven by the awarding of new platforms in the automotive sector. Stamping continues to be well positioned for improved financial performance in the final quarter of fiscal 2018 and into fiscal 2019 with recently awarded new product launches and a robust sales pipeline.

Turning to our metal 3D operations, we had sales of more than $400,000 in the quarter, which was a 55% decrease over the prior sequential quarter. The lower in the quarter was driven by lower firearm, defense and aerospace volumes.

Turning back to overall consolidated results for the quarter, we returned to positive gross profit in the third quarter. Gross profit was $1.1 million in the quarter, an increase from a negative gross profit of $370,000 in the prior sequential quarter.

The improvement in gross profit was driven by increased revenues, increased production levels and ongoing cost savings initiatives. During the third quarter, we drew to a close the company's plan to reduce inventory levels to improve cash flow and to more fully match current market conditions.

The company reduced selected inventory by $1.3 million within certain business units comprising the Precision Components group. This reduction in inventory resulted in a corresponding similar increase in expense recognition, negatively impacting gross profit by $1.3 million in the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fiscal third quarter 2018 declined to $3.3 million, a decrease from our $3.5 million in the prior sequential quarter as expense reductions were primarily attributable to the company's ongoing cost review and elimination initiatives.

EBITDA from continuing operations for the fiscal third quarter 2018 was a profit of more than $300,000 which was improved from an EBITDA loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2018 of a negative $1.2 million. This declined slightly -- this improvement sorry, was primarily driven by the increases in revenue above that we previously discussed and production levels along with lower SG&A.

Finally overall our fiscal third quarter net loss was $3.1 million loss compared to a net loss of $4.3 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2018. Finally, we did complete our previously announced and discussed rights offering on February 28, 2018.

We received the full $10 million offer. The net proceeds were approximately $9.8 million and were used primarily to pay down our revolving line of credit.

I will now turn it back over to Alan Quasha for his comments. Thanks Brian third quarter is a marked improvement of our second quarter results, which hopefully represent a trough quarter. We spoke previously of the difficult operational changes and cost savings programs that are ongoing and we are beginning to see the fruits of that hard work.

Additionally, we're seeing higher volumes with key defense and firearm customers related to new MIM and plastic-driven solutions. Additionally, we have seen a steady improvement in our stamping operations from both an operational perspective and a customer perspective.

Overall management remains keenly focused on our objectives of returning the company to profitability and on improving cash flow by driving existing product revenue, increasing operational efficiency and improving the balance sheet. Further our forward focus will be on providing unrivaled value and quality to our customers.

To summarize some of the progress made during the quarter, first we briefly refocused our sales efforts and approach and realigned our sales resources accordingly. While we expect the company's topline outlook to stabilize and begin to improve during the balance of our fiscal year and into fiscal year 2019, these changes were designed to better align our engineering and technical sales capabilities in order to drive incremental revenue from existing customers and on existing production parts.

Again let me reiterate and emphasize our strategy to drive incremental revenue from existing customers and on existing parts. While we are encouraged by the improved revenue in the third quarter and the outlook going forward for many of our customers in the firearm sector, we must improve our customer diversification.

As such we have reallocated our sales resources to drive growth in other key markets specifically the medical and aerospace industries, two important areas of growth for both our 3D and MIM businesses. Overall while these initiatives are still in the early stages, we are already receiving positive responses from customers.

Finally, I would like to briefly follow-up on the inventory reduction initiatives underway at the company. As Brian mentioned earlier, throughout the first nine months of the fiscal year, we have undergone a targeted reduction in inventory levels at certain facilities generally associated with firearm parts.

The targeted reduction served to right size our balance sheet, but it also served to generate cash for the company. Obviously the plan had a direct unfavorable impact to our gross profit and EBITDA in the third quarter, but we believe the decision to be a correct one for the company.

We believe we are largely complete with the targeted inventory reduction plans and will be finalized by year-end. I appreciate everyone's time on the call today and we'll now open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have a question from Ralph Weil with R. Weil Investment Management.

Ralph Weil

Hi, Mr. Quasha, this is Ralph Weil. I am a shareholder in the company and I've met with a lot of people at the company and I look forward to meeting you one day. I guess, I'm asking you a question because no one else did.

In terms of the 3D printing which obviously is an area which could be interesting going forward. You did buy -- purchase a lot of machines and you put - you opened up a new plan for 3D printing, separated from the other facility.

What are your plans at this point to better utilize the capacity of these printers and the new facility in Dayton? What is being done to enhance the operation and utilize with what appears to be a lot of excess capacity and what new areas of 3D printing might ARC become involved in?

Alan Quasha

Yeah. Okay. Obviously our timing was perfect. And as I always tell people, if I could have three perfect things, would be timing, timing and timing. But listen -- to put it in perspective, I'm glad you asked the question because it's the one area that was disappointing, everything else is really pointing in the right direction.

And this was an unfortunate situation, which when you have a startup operation as we have and we're building, we had, it's particularly disappointing in that. We, we've gone, this situation which has gone from the prototype to production and which is a big step and we were in production with a customer who for reasons obviously having nothing to do with us.

They just weren't able to sell through their product in the market. They thought it was going to be a big success and sadly it wasn't. So they had to a pull rather suddenly their production because they have excess inventory of a significant amount. So that's -- so we just had unfortunate things.

Our focus is of course on, on in this facility is on medical and aerospace and defense. We have a lot of things in the pipeline. Importantly for us, we're trying to get the security clearance for the new facility and we're trying to get FDA approval, not only in the facility, but some specific orthopedic parts which would, both of which would be a big step, but that takes time.

We would expect that to happen hopefully in this calendar year, hopefully sooner in this calendar year, then later. But that's not timing that we control. And, as with any kind of a startup with a operation that is a as new and as promising as 3D printing, there are lots of fits and starts and there's a lot of time and that is spent on qualifying prototypes for production.

I suppose if there's any good news in what happened is, we got to experience what it's like to ramp up to production scale, and we know we can do it. And so we feel confident. Obviously the new facility looks terrific and, we're disappointed obviously that the facility is being under-utilized at this time.

Ralph Weil

Could you come on aerospace programs and what type of medical programs you may be involved in or trying to get into or doing prototypes or any comments on that?

Alan Quasha

Well, we can't really, sadly. I talked about the defense and aerospace because of confidentiality agreements. Almost all of our clients require confidentiality agreements, so we can talk a little bit about it. But, I don't think I can talk too much about the specifics of certainly about the aerospace products.

And we -- I mean, we can talk a little bit about sort of the kinds of things that we get, we get a fair amount of trans [ph] business, just people coming through, which is the vast bulk of the revenues this quarter and frankly will be the vast bulk of revenues next quarter which are people just really exploring things.

And generally speaking, when our, when we do have excess capacity, we will take parts from people. But a number of the parts that we take from are -- they kind of fall into two major categories. One is, very large businesses, they tend to be a lot longer lead time. And the other is entrepreneurial businesses, which is shorter lead time.

Obviously the aerospace defense areas is longer lead time. But the medical can be shorter lead time, but we have to deal now one more so with the FDA. So, I think once we get that done we'll see a pretty quick rise in the medical side.

Ralph Weil

Does, the fact that you are in metal injection molding and 3D printing, is that any advantage for companies dealing with you or is there a better selling point in having the two capabilities? And have there been any areas where it's really shown to you that it has helped?

Alan Quasha

Yeah, there was no question. So I think when people visit our facility and they do a reasonably often, they are very impressed with what we're able to do a largely because we have such experience in powder materials because effectively 3D printing is taking the same kind of thing, except instead of injection molding it, they're printing it.

But it's - the expertise that we have in powders is extremely important. And I think people are drawn to us because of the expertise. And then when they see what we can do, because we can do a lot of things that a lot of other people can't do.

I think they understand how important that is. And actually it's all part of this additive manufacturing or advanced manufacturing versus subtractive. But and the two go hand in hand. So there's no question that one on one equals three here.

Ralph Weil

But it hasn't been so far. But you're hoping that is the case? Or will become the case?

Alan Quasha

It is. I mean, obviously, there are a lot of big players can do things themselves. So you have, I mean, the first big player that obviously got big into this field was GE. They've made this a big area.

They moved to do two things as far as I can tell, one is, they've moved to produce machines so they can sell them and that business has become much more competitive. And that's fine.

We can next time maybe I'll ask our fellow who runs our 3D operation to be on the call because some of this can be technical. And they are making parts for themselves and there are manufacturers who are trying to gain experience themselves in 3D printing, some with great success and some not.

We happen to know a company that's got a lot of 3D printers and they're not doing much with them. But I won't mention who that is. But people are, people are -- understand that this is a very important area. It will become increasingly important. It's still non-competitive when you deal with very, very high volume items.

It's becoming more and more critical on particularly large parts and valuable parts. It has a lot of advantages in terms of weight and integrity in a time when weight and integrity is very important in all industries and materials or clinical. Yeah.

Brian Knaley

If I can interject a route to, one thing I will share with you on 3 D is, to Alan's point, we can't share, you know, the, the customer's name, but they are in the aerospace area and the entree that is allowing us into this 3D space for them was coming out of our meme operation here in Colorado.

So to your point, there's one rely on the other one, absolutely. And that's one of the things that Allan was talking about is, kind of going more fully into a lot of these customers and letting them know what our full product capability is. But we have a very, you know, one if not multiple examples of where either MIM has led the way or 3D has led the way to MIM.

Ralph Weil

Right. Okay.

Operator

Thank you. We'll continue on to Chris Zochowski with -- a private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, good afternoon. I have a very simple question. I cannot find your press release for the quarterly results. I'm looking at your website, the newswires. I cannot find that. Where can I get?

Alan Quasha

Chris? It will be posted later today on our website and it should be part of an 8-K that was released a little bit earlier today. So give us a little bit of time to kind of post it up there. It just kind of takes a little bit time, but it will be there later this afternoon, Colorado time.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, since I don't have it in front of me, I don't think I think of any good questions. So I'll say is, good luck gentlemen, and I guess look forward to next quarter.

Alan Quasha

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And with no additional questions in the queue, I'll turn things back at which our speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

Alan Quasha

Thank you all very much. Have a great day.

Operator

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. That does conclude today's conference. Thank you all again for your participation, you may now disconnect.

