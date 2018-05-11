We Are Playing The CVS Hand

In this column we discuss some rudimentary valuation figures which suggest shares are attractive as well as cover performance metrics you need to be aware of.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was recently recommended as a top play at $60.50 to members of BAD BEAT Investing. The stock has caught our attention for a potential upside trade with longer-term appeal after reporting its earnings last week, which were quite interesting relative to our expectations. This name had been stuck in neutral for months, essentially range bound between $70-$80, with a few exceptions, until news that it was interested in purchasing Aetna (AET) surfaced, which sent the stock below $70, where it has been struggling ever since.

The stock rallied off the $60 mark two weeks ago, only to fall back after this just-reported earnings report. We believe other investors pain can be our gain, and we have got to play this hand. We think CVS is a great long-term play, but now also offers a short-term trade opportunity. Ultimately, we believe CVS has really grown to be more than a pharmacy, but shares are priced and ripe for a bounce.

Recent price action

Let us take a look at the last month and six months of trading to get a sense of what we are seeing here. We are not going farther back than this because we believe the company fundamentally changed after the Aetna move. Both shareholders have backed the merger. That said, take a look at the action:

One month:

Six month with zones:

As you can see, this is certainly a bit of a scary decline, but this is pretty overdone in our opinion. We think short-term, this bounces off the $60 line. However, we are recommending this for both a long-term value play and a trade.

Valuation

Right now this stock is being hammered by momentum, but the valuation is simply attractive on several key measures. Take a look at the data we compiled for CVS, CVS' 5-year average, the sector, and the S&P 500:

Virtually every metric is below the S&P 500, below the industry average, and below CVS own 5 year average. The only exception is the dividend yield, which has ballooned to 3.2% on the back of the stock selloff and the increasing dividend over time.

Our conclusion: Shares are cheap

Let us now turn to performance to ensure that this multiple compression and narrowing valuation metrics are not being driven by incredible declines in critical performance metrics.

More than just a pharmacy

One of the reasons we like the company long-term is that CVS is becoming a one-stop-shop powerhouse health sector play. It now has well over 1,000 walk-in medical clinics offering check-ups, screenings and immunizations, among other services. CVS Health is also a leading pharmacy benefits manager and now has over 70 million members in its pharmacy benefit plan.

With the addition of Aetna, which could substantially increase pharmacy volume, CVS looks very compelling once again as it seeks to implement this unprecedented vertical integration of a major insurer.

We like the move and believe it is a significant step toward the future of health care, although it may have slightly overpaid. For a nice review of the deal valuation, please see this piece.

However, we operate under the assumption that this deal will not go through, and as such, does our buy call hold water with CVS Health’s current operations? Let us turn to performance and discuss our expectations moving forward.

Top line growth

Now, the just-reported earnings show an interesting trend in sales over the last few first quarters. The name is performing rather close to in line with our expectations for overall sales, though the pace of growth is slowing:

Revenues this quarter came in at $45.69 billion, essentially in line (but slightly below) what we were expecting at $45.75 billion. This figure is good enough for 3% growth year over year. It is important to note that we predicted a bit of a slowing in sales, which may be preventing share prices from moving higher; however, there is a growing dichotomy between pharmacy services and retail. Let us discuss these revenues in more context.

Revenues in context

We saw reduced sales given the impacts of competition, seasonally weak retail period, but some benefit of the Easter Holiday. Much of the competition hits the retail portion of the business as well. However, we were pleasantly surprised here. Revenues in this segment grew 5.6% year over year, to $20.4 billion in Q1 2016. What drove this?

Well, we actually saw some strength in same-store sales, which improved to be up 5.8% year over year, while pharmacy same-store sales increased 7.3%. The increase in pharmacy same store sales was principally driven by the increase in pharmacy same store prescription volumes described above, partially offset by a negative impact of approximately 280 basis points due to recent generic introductions. Further, and this is common to all pharmacy plays, there have been reimbursement issues.

While the reimbursement and generics issue weighs on CVS Health and the competition, there are other issues to consider here. Prescription volume is problematic, and growth has been anemic for many quarters. However, thanks to a much longer cold and flu season, and a much harsher winter in the United States, on a 30-day basis, prescription volume was up 8.5%. This is a big strength. Further, front store same-store sales were actually up year over year, reversing a painful trend in recent quarters:

CVS Health Front-End Same-Store Sales Over The Last Five Quarters.

This trend is troubling, but the reversal to being positive 1.6% on the back of higher over the counter sales during the cold season, as well as the Easter holiday strength, was positive, even if it may be "one time." Traffic was a bit softer and reflects the intense competitive nature of retail. Keep in mind as well that lower traffic is likely due to increase sales of such products for Easter and medications that are over the counter in the United States being purchased online. We have opined numerous times that the front end same store sales had to shift positive or the stock will continue to suffer. The reversal may be underway. Further, pharmacy services were strong once again.

CVS pharmacy services revenues were up 3.2%, slightly below our expectations for up 3.4%, but still strong. They came in at $32.2 billion. Much of this came from higher pharmacy network claims as well as some growth in specialty pharmacy. The generics issue weighed as did some associated pricing compression, but overall this was a solid result. Further, network claims increased 6% to 399.5 million compared to 376.8 million a year ago. This growth was primarily due to new customers. Mail choice claims processed also rose year over year in Q1 2018. Volume increased a strong 8.9% to 69.3 million, compared to 63.7 million in Q1 2017, mostly due to specialty claim volume and continued adoption of CVS' Maintenance Choice offerings.

Bottom line strength

Taking into account the slight rise in sales to $45.69 billion, and the pressures associated with Medicare Part D timings and more generics, as well as cost savings initiatives, operating profit rose 8.5% to $1.9 billion. Factoring in all expenses, net income rose 4.7% to $998 million compared to last year. This translates to $0.98 in earnings per share, up from the $0.92 last year. Factoring in adjustments to the GAAP net income, adjusted earnings were $1.48, up $0.31 year over year from the $1.17 in earnings last year:

The improvement in earnings is certainly welcome. These earnings beat our expectations by $0.06, mostly due to the lower tax rate, as well as the operating profit increase stemming from expense reduction. As such, these results have positively impacted our bullish outlook.

Our projections for 2018

Taking everything into consideration, there is continued fear in retail sales, and the reimbursement issue will continue to weigh. Based on the year-to-date results, and the results this quarter, our expectations are for $5.15 to $5.30 for the year 2018 in GAAP earnings. Factoring in adjustments that we anticipate will be made, we see adjusted earnings per share possibly hitting $7.00, with our range being $6.90 to $7.05. We arrive at this figure based on expectations for revenues growing to $189 to $192 billion, with continued expense management.

Factoring in dividends and share repurchases, the company has returned significant value to shareholders in the last few years. As we consider where the earnings trend is heading to close the year, we have our expectations for 2018 laid out. Mind you, this excludes any possible mergers with Aetna.

Final thoughts

We like the stock under $70, and at $60, we think a nice trade is setting up here. With a nice 3% yield, commitment to shareholders, and a growing health services business, we think the stock can be bought here comfortably. While others have struggled, we can step in here and play the hand.

