Kona Grill's (KONA) CEO Berke Bakay on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ:KONA) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018

Executives

Berke Bakay – President and Chief Executive Officer

Christi Hing – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chris Krueger – Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Berke Bakay

Thank you, Cassie. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us. First, let's start over the summer of recent events, which we believe, has positioned Kona Grill for a long-term success. We completed a private placement at a premium and raised $5.6 million in capital. The funds will be used for working capital and to pay down debt. As part of this transaction, we appointed hotel magnate, Alex Zheng, to our Board of Directors as Vice-Chairman. Alex is well respected within the travel and hospitality industry and can provide significant value to the board to his vast knowledge and business relationships. Alex is a Chairman of Plateno Group, one of the top five hotel groups in the world.

With this partnership, China is now a target for international development of the Kona Grill brand to a massive franchise agreement. We have filed franchise registration statement in certain states where required to expand the Kona Grill brand domestically through franchising. Similar to many other restaurant companies, we intend to utilize a dual strategy of both company-owned and franchised restaurants, which allows for the expansion of the brand in more markets throughout the United States. We're also working on a smaller prototype of our restaurant layout from our current average of about 7,000 square feet to around 5,000 to 5,300 square feet to provide more flexibility in real estate options, while also reducing to build out and occupancy cost of each restaurant.

All of this coupled with noticeable improvements in operating margins and EBITDA during the first quarter of 2018 has the Kona Grill in the right path for the future. We're seeing positive results from several initiatives that we spoke about in our last call. These initiatives are framed around our mission to make every experience exceptional for our guests. We are focused on elevating all aspects of restaurant operations to a great service and hospitality and atmosphere that has the right music, lightening ambience, to appeal all audience . Our initiatives regarding menu innovation involve introducing new menu items, while also making updates in existing items to allow for consisting execution across 46 restaurants and 22 states and our franchise partners.

We have reviewed every recipe and made enhancements to improve the flavor profile and consistency of our menu items. We start to be forward thinking in our menu offerings and be leaders in menu innovation and are excited to roll out a new menu in June with several new items and updated layout that will make it easier to craft your Kona Grill experience. The new layout also includes a classic drink book that features our extensive, beer, wine and cocktail offerings. On April 2, we implemented changes to our happy hour times and offerings, designed to ultimately benefit the long-term success of the brand, including improved profitability and better brand positioning.

As expected this change has resulted in improved profitability as a result of less discounting, while negatively impacting sales. We recently implemented a guest server feature on each of our receipts to solicit feedback on their experience. We're also working on upgrading our Konavore loyalty program. This enhanced loyalty program enable guests to earn rewards, based upon their spending levels while also providing valuable insight on customer behavior.

Also, we're evaluating everything that we do and the service offerings provided by different partners. We believe there are opportunities to consolidate the product and services, we purchase from our multiple vendors and ultimately, realize cost savings and streamline processes from these efforts. We continue to evaluate our underperforming restaurants and our focus on either improving their operating performance and/or strategic alternatives. We have negotiated rent abatements for five of these restaurants to help reduce the cash burn while we seek to turn them around.

We currently have three international units open by our franchise partners. We continue to engage in discussions with potential partners in several countries and are excited by the long-term opportunity that this initiative can have in building our brand across the world. With the announcement today of our intent to franchise the Kona Grill brand domestically and the potential for a massive franchise agreement for China, we believe that the footprint of this brand can grow significantly over the next several years.

With that, I now like to turn the call over to Christi, who will take us through the financials for the first quarter. Christi?

Christi Hing

Thanks, Berke. Revenues were $42 million in the first quarter compared to $45.2 million last year. Traffic was down double-digit, as we lapped the honeymoon periods for restaurants opened in the second half of 2016 and promotional activity, such as beer and happy hour promotions in Q1 2017 that increased traffic but overall, hurt margins. By reducing the amount of discounted items, sales have been negatively impacted but overall, profitability has improved. Same store sales declined 8.3% during the quarter. We now have 40 of our 46 restaurants in the comp base, which represents 87% restaurants. So as some of the underperforming restaurants come into the comp base, they are negatively impacting our comp sales.

We believe that by executing the Kona Grill brand, through great service and food and a cleaner and filling ambience, we will ultimately be able to build sales for the long term. As noted above, we have reduced the amount of discounts and promotions in our restaurants and are seeing the results in improved EBITDA performance during the quarter. Cost of good sold was the biggest driver of margin improvement during the quarter. Cost of sales decreased 210 basis points to 25.7% compared to 27.8% last year.

On a sequential basis, COGS improved 40 basis points from Q4 as we continue to see cost savings from the August menu rollout in which we streamlined the menu. We are also realizing some savings from streamlining our spend without compromising the quality of our ingredients. Additionally, we have reviewed all of our recipes and have made changes to simplify recipes and adjust cooking procedures to provide better consistency and execution of our offerings. Labor costs as a percentage of sales decreased 40 basis points to 36.6% during the quarter compared to 37% last year.

We have evaluated how we do things in the kitchen to identify opportunities to streamline our operations and therefore, save time and money. Overall, restaurant operating margins improved 180 basis points to 11.9% during the first quarter compared to 10.1% in the same period last year. Operating margins improved sequentially from Q4 2017 by 50 basis points. EBITDA improved by $862,000 or 140% during the quarter compared to the same period last year.

Now turning to our balance sheet. We had $3.7 million in cash and $37.6 million debt outstanding at March 31, 2018. We were in compliance with our debt covenants as of the end of the first quarter. As Berke mentioned, we recently completed a private placement and raised $5.6 million, which were used to pay down our revolver as well as for working capital. Capital expenditures for 2018 will significantly reduce from previous levels as our spend will be primarily for maintenance CapEx and technology initiatives. We estimate capital expenditures to be less than $2 million for the year.

I will now turn the call back to Berke for some additional remarks before we go to Q&A. Berke?

Berke Bakay

Thanks, Christi. We have seen a dramatic improvement in operating margins during the first quarter of this year, which shows that the initiatives discussed earlier are making a positive impact on our overall profitability. During Q1, we have experienced EBITDA growth of 140%. The recent announcements of the private placements, the potential for massive franchise agreement in China, the prospects of growing the brand domestically to a dual strategy for both company-owned units and franchise restaurants and improving operating margins, have positioned the company in the right direction. Thank you for your continued support.

With that I would like to open the call up for any questions you might have. Cassie, please open the line for questions.

Chris Krueger

Hi, good afternoon.

Berke Bakay

Hi, there.

Chris Krueger

Hi. I have got several questions. First, when you look at your negative 8.3% comp for the quarter, was that kind of a consistent rate throughout? Or is it weaker heading in or weaker coming out of the quarter?

Christi Hing

It was – it’s got better as the quarter progressed with March being our best month of the quarter.

Chris Krueger

Okay, and then I think you provided this last quarter but if you remove the 8 units that are underperforming, what would the 4-wall margins be for the remainder?

Christi Hing

We didn’t have provided that number, but you can expect that those 8 restaurants probably have the same – similar drag as they went for Q4 of last year. So I think it's a pretty significant impact. So we reported 11.9% margin, so you could say, without those we would be somewhere in the mid-teens.

Chris Krueger

Okay. Now when we look at those 8 units, now that you've had a new Chief Operating Officer and team for, I think, at least six months. Are there any particular issues that are consistent across those underperforming units? Or they're just kind of a variety of things that they're discovering?

Berke Bakay

You, Chris, the majority of the commonality is that these restaurants are in the tourist locations. So that will be one common area that we can identify.

Chris Krueger

All right. And then on the discounted promotion change, as far as pulling back on those efforts, did that – how long ago did that began?

Berke Bakay

You know it’s been basically gradual all the way from the beginning of the first quarter and just many different areas all the way from short and [indiscernible] discounts to different marketing, maybe promotions that we had to stop selling cards at Costco and Sam's Club, there's a lot of drivers. And part of the discounts are also have to do with better execution and avoiding the guests do-not-like items and reducing those – obviously better execution is part of that as well. Not just like taking things away from the guest, but also doing a better job running our 4 walls and reducing that element as well. But it's been pretty much since the beginning of the quarter.

Chris Krueger

Okay. And then as far as your share count for the rest of the year, we just simply kind of roll that 3 million shares from the strategic investment? And kind of tack that on from where you were in the first quarter?

Christi Hing

Yes, I believe we also – we filed our 10-Q this afternoon as well so have well over 13.2 million in shares outstanding now.

Chris Krueger

Okay. And finally, on the big strategic initiative or investment and the big opportunity in China, sounds like you're not quite come to a complete agreement yet. But how do we look at like the rollout or the timing of it? Or how many could open per year? Or just how big could that become over, call it a decade?

Berke Bakay

Sure, while I would say that we'll be happy to share those numbers in the quarters to come. But obviously, Alex was in our board meeting here a couple of days ago. And if you look at his track record both – basically starting from 0 to create a fifth largest hotel chain in the world. And he was also involved in multiple hundreds of restaurants in China through ownership. So we feel, we have an excellent partner from a capital perspective access to real estate and people and understanding of the market with great retail and hospitality background. So – and China is a big country. And the U.S. brands are moving in there right now, some of our competition. So we feel like we have an excellent partner, and we will be basically going through the details and opportunities, but I would say that whenever we disclose it, I would imagine you would consider that to be a significant opportunity given the size of the market and who are partner is.

Chris Krueger

All right, thanks. That’s all I got.

Berke Bakay

Thank you.

