TiVo's (TIVO) CEO Enrique Rodriguez on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Nicole Noutsios - IR

Enrique Rodriguez - President and CEO

Peter Halt - CFO

Analysts

Mike Olson - Piper Jaffray

Sterling Auty - J.P. Morgan

Eric Wold - B. Riley FBR

Rob Stone - Cowen and Company

Vahid Khorsand - BWS Financial

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce your speaker, Ms. Nicole Noutsios, TiVo Investor Relations.

Nicole Noutsios

I'm Nicole Noutsios, Investor Relations at TiVo. With me today are Enrique Rodriguez, CEO; and Peter Halt, CFO. We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing our first quarter 2018 financial results.

In addition, we posted a downloadable model on our IR site showing our historical financial results and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. After this call, you'll be able to access a recording of this call on our website at tivo.com as well as a transcript of the company's prepared remarks.

For purposes of this call, when we refer to TiVo Inc., we're referring to both legacy TiVo Inc. entity and its businesses that was renamed TiVo Solutions Inc. after the acquisition by Rovi. Otherwise, references to TiVo mean the combined company operations at TiVo Corporation.

Our discussion includes forward-looking statements about TiVo's future business, licensing, product, and growth strategies. We caution you not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from these forward-looking statements as described in our risk factors and other reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect our analysis as of today and we have no plans or duty to update them, except as required by law.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to our CEO, Enrique Rodriguez.

Enrique Rodriguez

Thank you for joining us today for TiVo’s earnings call. On our last earnings call I mentioned that we are focused on driving our team to improve execution, drive growth in key market areas, as well as expanding our capabilities in content discovery.

I am pleased with the progress that we have made since then. We completed a solid Q1 and made progress on the strategic objectives laid out in our last earnings call. I believe the company is well-positioned to deliver long-term growth. We have a valuable suite of technology and intellectual property that are key to succeeding in this evolving landscape.

Specifically, we are well-positioned with our cloud-based, device-agnostic solution that allows viewers to seamlessly navigate between traditional and streaming media on any device, whenever they want.

Our strong suite of technologies and intellectual property, combined with a renewed focus on execution, provides us the opportunity to expand our presence into new and existing global markets, while improving the performance of each of our businesses.

As we discussed on our year end call, TiVo operates and has relationships with customers in both traditional and emerging markets. Our traditional markets consist of consumer electronics, or CE manufacturers, and Pay TV Service Providers. The emerging markets for us are Virtual Service Providers, Content, and New Media Companies, as well as Advertisers. These are the areas that we believe will drive TiVo’s future growth.

First, I would like to provide an update on the CE manufacturers market, which includes manufacturers of digital televisions, game consoles, and other connected video devices. For TiVo, IP Licensing is the major focus in this area. During the quarter, we renewed our agreements with two customers; Vizio, and Argos. These renewals indicate our continuing strength in the CE Manufacturing market.

Pay TV Service Providers include cable, telecom and satellite network operators, and we are proud to announce that Mediacom Communications renewed their product and IP Licensing agreement with us this quarter. This market remains a strong core segment for TiVo.

I would also like to provide an update on our TiVo Experience 4, which was released in Q4 to the retail market and becomes broadly available for MSO customers this quarter. We believe the TiVo Experience 4 is the best video discovery solution in the market and will be the catalyst for conversions from legacy Rovi guides to the higher functionality and feature rich TiVo experience.

I am excited to share that TiVo Experience 4 is already resonating positively with customers. As announced on the year-end call, Service Electric selected TiVo’s Next-Generation Platform to power their IPTV solutions with plans to convert legacy Rovi guides in their footprint to the richer feature set and higher ARPU TiVo Experience 4.

Additionally, RCN has agreed to deploy the TiVo Experience 4 to their customers and they will also be TiVo’s first ever deployment of an IPTV solution on the Android TV platform.

Additionally, in terms of our software and service component offerings, for Pay TV providers, we are seeing increased success with our best-in-class voice solutions for natural language understanding of entertainment search queries.

Quarterly Unique Voice Users grew 21% from Q4 of last year. In Q1 this year, we had 1.1 million unique users versus 922,000 in Q4. Additionally, our Quarterly Queries grew by 62%, going from 47.1 million queries in Q4 to 76.3 million in Q1. So, we not only had strong quarterly growth in users, but more importantly, a substantial increase in usage among this user base. We are very excited about this product, both as a feature in the TiVo Experience 4 as well as a standalone feature deployed by Tier 1 service providers such as DISH and BSkyB.

Moving on to Virtual Service Providers. They deliver both linear and on-demand video via the Internet and comprise a fast-growing segment of our market. We continue to make strong progress in this emerging market.

As announced on the year-end call, we expanded our patent agreement with Google in Q1 to include YouTube TV. Additionally, KDDI renewed their OTT service agreement with us in Japan.

We also made significant progress with Content and New Media Companies, a category which includes creators and owners of video content for OTT distribution, search, social networking, and online retail.

As we have previously stated, we believe having a variable component of the economics for this category of licensees is very important as it allows our revenue to grow with the expansion of their customer base.

In Q1, we added Starz Entertainment as a licensee for TiVo’s patent portfolios. Furthermore, Scripps Networks became our second customer using our Targeted Audience Delivery service.

Lastly, for the Advertisers market, we anticipate launching a new advertising product this next quarter, combining our technology platform and household reach. We will provide sponsored in guide recommendation results for relevant programming with a mid-tier MSO located across multiple large DMAs on their set-top-boxes, mobile, and desktop platforms.

Sponsored Discovery is a new advertising product deployed within our Personalized Content Discovery product suite. Entertainment marketers can promote their shows and films to a targeted audience through a recommendations carousel. We are also able to help advertisers reach their target audiences and better understand consumers through a process that allows TiVo’s anonymized viewership data to be anonymously matched with other first and third-party information such as behavioral, demographic, and purchase data.

Finally, I would like to discuss our progress in International markets, which are also a key growth opportunity for TiVo. This quarter I am pleased to share a few proof points about this opportunity. We added new service provider licensees in Asia and Europe, both were standalone IP deals demonstrating the value of our IP internationally.

In Asia, we added Telstra Corporation as a licensee in Australia and renewed our IP license deal with Alticast in Korea. In Europe, we added the number two service provider in a major European country as a customer under a six-year license arrangement. This comes on top of renewing eight service providers in Europe last year.

In Western Europe, we are almost 40% penetrated in countries where we have a commercial license. This shows why we consider this market an exciting growth opportunity for product and IP business. These deals demonstrate that our IP Licensing business and patent portfolio are very strong, one of the best in the industry.

As we have always said, our primary focus is to commercially license our IP to companies to enable them to use our innovations to make their products better for the consumers.

However, like any other company with strong IP, it is necessary from time-to-time for TiVo to take legal action to protect it. We have ongoing patent litigation with Comcast and getting them licensed remains one of our top priorities.

As a reminder, every other major operator has continued to license our innovations, many of which have signed long-term license arrangements. I am confident that Comcast will ultimately be licensed to use our intellectual property for the benefit of their business and their consumers.

Our management team continues to focus TiVo on driving profitable growth by accelerating execution and optimizing our cost structure. We have completed our transition to be out of the MSO hardware business. This quarter saw the last MSO hardware revenue as we completed fulfillment of orders made last year.

In addition, we have signed on a major device manufacturer as our direct-to-consumer box partner. This partner will take over retail sales outside of TiVo.com, namely through Amazon and Best Buy. Once we complete this transition, we still will have direct consumer hardware sales through TiVo.com which we will be fulfilling through this box manufacturer.

On the TiVo-Rovi integration front, we have now acted upon synergies in excess of $100 million of our committed $110 million in synergies. The remainder of our synergy actions will be completed before our Q2 call, and as such, I don’t anticipate discussing these integration synergies in the future.

That said, we are always looking for opportunities to become more efficient. In fact, we have identified, and started working on, eliminating an additional $10 million in COGS and operating costs for this fiscal year.

This brings me to an update on our strategic alternatives review. On our last earnings call, we announced that we were exploring a broad range of strategic alternatives to maximize the value of the company and best deliver value to our shareholders.

On that front, we continue our strategic process and are thoughtfully exploring our options. We do not have any more details to share at this point, but I expect to provide an update on this process by our second quarter earnings call.

While we complete this process, rest assured that we remain focused on driving profitable growth, a commitment that I feel we have demonstrated this past quarter. This will be a transformational year for TiVo. We have a lot of hard, and very rewarding, work to do and we are focused on meeting our commitments and driving our teams to move quickly and efficiently.

It is also a time of tremendous change in how consumers discover and consume entertainment, and this represents a great opportunity for TiVo. We have an excellent foundation to take advantage of this opportunity and I look forward to sharing our progress with you on upcoming calls.

With that I will turn the call over to Peter Halt, our CFO, to provide an overview of our financial results.

Peter Halt

Thank you, Enrique. We had a solid Q1 and in addition to making progress on numerous ongoing business initiatives, we began the next step in optimizing our business model.

On the revenue front, first quarter revenues were $189.8 million. In Q1, our core business generated $174.8 million in revenue, while our non-core revenues included Legacy TiVo Time Warp IP deals for $8.9 million, sales of Hardware for $3.7 million, and our legacy analog products, classified as Other Product, for $2.4 million.

The Legacy TiVo Time Warp deals expire this year and we are actively transitioning away from Hardware and analog products. For comparison purposes, one year ago, our core business generated $165.1 million in revenue, while our non-core Legacy TiVo Time Warp IP deals, sales of Hardware, and legacy analog products generated $23.9 million, $15.2 million and $1.6 million in revenue, respectively.

So, year-on-year, core revenues were up $9.7 million or 5.9%, while noncore revenues declined $25.7 million. This quarter’s results are the first we have reported under ASC 606. As discussed on our year end call, we adopted the amended revenue and cost recognition guidance on January 1st, 2018, using the modified retrospective transition approach. This means that our results for 2017 are reported under the prior standard and only 2018 is reported under the new standard.

While there is no change in either the nature of our business operations or our cash flows, revenue recognition in 2018 is considerably different than in 2017. As part of adopting the new standard, using the modified retrospective transition approach, we recorded a $27.9 million cumulative effect adjustment which reduced the accumulated deficit in our stockholders’ equity statement. This amount largely would have been revenue in 2018 under the prior standard.

As to the specifics of the new revenue standards impact on Q1, Product revenues were $116.9 million, up 2% year-on-year as the current quarter benefited from an $18.1 million net increase in revenue from our European MSO customers due to adopting ASC 606.

This increase was driven by one of our MSO customers exercising a contractual option which, under the prior industry-specific software revenue recognition guidance, would have been recognized over the remaining license period.

The impact for how that election was accounted for was $22.7 million of additional revenue this quarter. This increase was partially offset by not being able to recognize $4.6 million in revenue, under ASC 606, from our other two European MSO software customers.

Under ASC 606, while we still will collect the same amount of cash, we anticipate reduced recognition of revenues, when compared to the prior standard, from all three of our European MSO customers for the remainder of 2018.

The ASC 606 benefit in Q1 product revenues was partially offset by a $9.1 million decrease in hardware revenues due to the strategic decision to exit hardware manufacturing and a $6.8 million decrease in our Software & Services revenues which was partially the result of Comcast no longer being a metadata customer. Software & Services revenues in the prior year also benefited from a one-time positive revenue share adjustment in advertising and more NRE work for our PCD products.

As to the specifics of the new revenue standards impact on the IP Licensing business in Q1, IP revenues were $73.0 million under ASC 606, down 20% year-on-year, as the current quarter was negatively impacted by $14.4 million due to adopting the new revenue recognition standard.

Of this, $12.9 million relates to the Legacy TiVo Time Warp deals. As a comparison, Time Warp revenue in Q1 last year was $23.9 million, while this year in Q1 we recognized only $8.9 million of Time Warp revenue. Under ASC 606, there is only $11.2 million in Time Warp revenues left to be recognized over the next four months.

IP Licensing revenues from CE Manufacturers declined by $1.9 million this year, primarily attributable to a customer, with whom we are still in negotiations, license expiring.

Additionally, the benefit in New Media, International Pay TV Providers and Other revenue of new licenses with parties such as Google’s YouTube TV and Starz was masked by a drop off in catch-up revenues from a year ago.

In terms of GAAP costs and results for Q1, GAAP total operating costs of $198.9 million in Q1 were down $12.2 million from last year. In Q1, GAAP operating costs included $46.6 million of depreciation and amortization, $12 million in stock-based compensation, and $9.4 million of other costs excluded from our calculation of adjusted EBITDA, primarily related to our restructuring, transition and integration efforts.

We also reduced our GAAP net loss before taxes from continuing operations in Q1 by almost 50% to $14.8 million, when compared to the same period one year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, non-GAAP total COGS and operating expenses were $130.9 million, down $6.7 million or 5% year-on-year. This quarter’s COGS and Operating Expenses benefited from our ongoing synergy efforts, as well as reduced hardware sales.

As Enrique mentioned earlier, we have now taken all the actions needed to realize our original target of $100 million in synergies from the TiVo acquisition. We also anticipate completing all the actions to reach our expanded target of $110 million by the end of Q2.

In addition, as a part of our ongoing efficiency efforts, we started work this quarter on eliminating an additional $10 million in COGS and operating costs this year. We remain very focused on optimizing our business’s cost structure.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 was $59.0 million and non-GAAP pretax income was $46.3 million. These are down $9.3 million and $7.7 million, respectively, due to the year-on-year decrease in revenues, partially offset by our cost reduction efforts.

Estimated cash taxes for the quarter were approximately $7.7 million. GAAP shares outstanding were 122.1 million and non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter were 122.6 million shares.

For those interested in calculating our non-GAAP EPS, which we don’t provide in accordance with the SEC’s guidance, take our non-GAAP pretax income, subtract our cash taxes, and divide by non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

Finally, we have a very strong balance sheet and cash and investments at the end of the quarter increased to $361.6 million. We also have $1 billion in federal NOLs and a remaining stock repurchase program authorization of $150 million.

Additionally, our Board, once again, declared a dividend of $0.18 per share, which will be paid on June 20th to shareholders of record on June 6th. In terms of our expectations for 2018, as Enrique mentioned, we are still conducting an in-depth review of our businesses, cost structure and strategic options to maximize shareholder value. Due to the broad range of potential outcomes for the company, we are not providing financial estimates for fiscal 2018 at this time.

That said, I do want to comment on three items which impact 2018; first, the net impact to revenue for Q1 2018 from adopting ASC 606 was a $3.7 million benefit. However, we expect the full year 2018 impact will be a reduction of approximately $30 million in revenue from what we would have recognized under the previous standard. Again, we remind folks that there is no change in the nature of our business nor its underlying cash flows.

Second, Legacy TiVo’s Time Warp deals expire this year and we are actively transitioning away from selling Hardware and analog products. Therefore, these revenues will decline 16 in fiscal 2018. In fact, as I mentioned earlier, under ASC 606, there is only $11.2 million in Time Warp revenues left to be recognized over the next four months.

Finally, the new tax law. While we have not completed the accounting for its impact, including the new alternative minimum taxes on foreign earnings, we do not expect it will materially impact our cash taxes due to our large Federal NOLs.

In conclusion, we had a solid quarter and reported our results in line with our internal expectations. We continue to make progress on driving growth in our core businesses and look forward to sharing our progress in future calls.

I will now turn the call over to the operator to open up the line for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Your first question comes from the line of Mike Olson with Piper Jaffray.

Mike Olson

Hey, good afternoon. Just confirming the Q1 adjusted EPS using the non-GAAP pretax income of 46.3 less the cash taxes or 7.7 and then divided by the non-GAAP shares is $0.31 for the quarter. Does that sound right?

Peter Halt

That is the correct calculation, Mike.

Mike Olson

All right. Thanks. And then regarding international IP Licensing, I always thought that Europe is really the only opportunity of significance that should be material. It sounds like you're having some success in Asia. There may be a more significant opportunity in Asia in the near future?

Enrique Rodriguez

Well, we historically had success with CE manufacturers in Asia. There's no fundamental change to that trend.

Peter Halt

I'd say Mike, like I said, we have greater -- we're less penetrated in Europe than we're in Asia. It continues to be a larger opportunity for us, but don't rule out Asia is being an opportunity as we've said in the past, it's an operating [Indiscernible].

Mike Olson

Okay, got it. And then you mentioned having all operators, except Comcast, sign for IP deals. I'm just wondering if you could share that not by name, if there is any major IP operator renewals coming up in 2018.

Enrique Rodriguez

Sorry, we really can't comment on some of the firms. I mean, whenever we had -- we can publicly disclose, we will disclose those. But we can't talk about specific renewals coming up. Sorry, about that, Mike.

Mike Olson

No problem. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Sterling Auty with J.P. Morgan.

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks. Hi guys. I got a few questions here. Let's start with there is a large number of renewals that you talked about or announced throughout the last quarter still on the IP side. Can you give us a general sense of what are the revenue run rates on the renewals compared to before. So, in other words, are you getting a 5% uplift or a 5% contraction? And also what's the average contract length that you're seeing in this renewals?

Enrique Rodriguez

So, first of all, from a rate perspective, we really are not seeing any material change. The trend of the latest agreements are pretty consistent with what we've seen before. I think I mentioned in our Q1-- sorry, Q4 earnings call, that we were actively trying to basically put more of the revenue in the future as opposed upfront top-up payments. We continue on that side. We think that healthier for the company, and ultimately, better value for our shareholders. So, really no material change.

In terms of an average length, there really isn't, what I would call any sort of standard there. Just to remind you as a particular example, even though AT&T has signed originally a seven-year agreement, they at some point in time soon after found opportunity to extend it to 10. So, it's really hard to talk about any sort of typical range.

Peter Halt

As if you want to categories, I'll remind you as we said in the past, as the service provided side, the Pay TV operator looking at significant investments of the longer term ones. We talked about deals being three to five, having some recent deals with [Indiscernible] six to 10.

On the CE side, we said they were shorter durations, one to two years, because they are still trying to figure out what they can do. And then as Enrique mentioned last call, for the content [Indiscernible] very excited to be adding along for shorter term deals just so that we can renegotiate with them as their economies improve.

Sterling Auty

Got it. That makes sense. And then on the $10 million of incremental cost savings that you're looking at, Enrique, can you give us a general idea of where the source of those additional savings?

Enrique Rodriguez

It's really a pretty wide range. I mean I'm very proud that the company has embraced this culture of continues efficiency. It's got a nice note to it, only to be able to announce that, we met definitive targets.

If you recall, we increased it by $10 million last call. We increased it again for $10 million this call. It's no longer synergy. It's just now just call it normal business cost improvement. Concerns a few places. We do have improved efficiency in certain parts of our R&D, which, again, we're very happy with.

In other places, we are fine-tuning the probable road map to make sure that we're investing in areas that our customers tend to find value. And being very cautious about investing in areas that could be more speculative from an R&D perspective as well.

And then just general G&A. I mean, I think one comment I made in our last call is that, I felt coming into a company that there was a great opportunity to improve the cost basis. And now we're seeing those materialize and be something that we feel comfortable enough to talk about.

Last comments on probably by the length my answer, you can tell I love this subject. This will be continuous for us, okay. I don't believe our company ever really reaches an ideal situation from an efficiency point of view. So, we will continuously look for better places -- better ways to conduct our business and improve our efficiencies that way.

Sterling Auty

That sounds good. One more area and then jump back in the queue. In the prepared remarks, I couldn't quite catch, it sounds like there was revenue missing because of someone that felt out of a contract. Can you just go back to that and give us a little bit more color there?

And not sure if it's the same situation, but what's the latest with Hulu in terms of -- I thought you were in contract negotiations did that ever come to fruition or where does that stand?

Peter Halt

So, on the Consumer Electronics side, and talking about the IP Licensing, we said that it [Indiscernible] probably a year ago because the licensee with whom we're still negotiating, their license expired. So if you go back and you look at 2016, 2015, 2014, we got license for quarter or two and then come back and no different situation getting the terms like [Indiscernible].

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Eric Wold with B. Riley.

Eric Wold

Thank you. Good afternoon. Couple of questions. I guess, obviously, a lot has changed between last year and this year with 606 implementation. I know you're not giving guidance, maybe kind of take a crack at a different route. So, if you look at Q1, your core revenue, the $175 million of core revenues, excluding legacy TV, the hardware and other of the analog and other revenue flowing in, just $175 million. Maybe is there anything major in that puts or takes that should change in the coming quarters? I mean what really deviate from that as a run rate for the remainder of the rear? We can make assumptions around noncore non-revenues.

Peter Halt

Yes. I'd point you Eric to page 41 in our 10-Q, we discussed the segment results product. And you can see some detail we talk about European MSO licenses for the TiVo [Indiscernible]

Eric Wold

I apologies to you. You're cutting in and out a fair amount.

Peter Halt

Eric, I'd refer you to page 41 in our 10-Q. We'll go into a little more detail, but I mentioned in the prepared remarks, in terms of our European MSO customers for TiVo software solution, we had a customer where we recognized a significant amount of money in the quarter, just because of the new [Indiscernible] so that would have otherwise been recognized not only over the rest of the year, but for the next couple of years. Basically prepaid or their license, and that recognized -- that was recognized in the quarter. So, you do have a lump in [Indiscernible]

Eric Wold

Okay. So, nothing really besides that European issue?

Peter Halt

Yes. Not the accounting being different under 606 and 605.

Eric Wold

Okay. And then you previously, I don't know the time of the combination of the Rovi combination, you talked about 15 million households on the legacy I-Guide that had an opportunity to kind of move up the chain.

I know, you've done deals with Service Electric RCN and talked about others. Maybe where are you and that progression? How many of that 15 million is a realistic target? And how far along are you kind of now and kind of -- what's kind of the maybe a general range of the incremental revenue being able to pull out of those 15 million households?

Enrique Rodriguez

Well, first of all, eventually all 15 million are our target. I mean we try to upsell to a better experience and a better margin for us at every opportunity. I think you know the dynamics of this business. The operators have their own pace in terms of how they think about operating.

And in many cases, that gets limited by their investment in hardware. But we are not seeing anything in this transition that would point out to it being slower or more difficult than other transitions that we're seeing. So, we feel that we are on pace.

Having said that, the RCN announcement is particularly important for me because it's the transition to our complete new experience floor. And that's something we will keep a very close eye this year. I'm going to feel really, really, really good seeing that go out to market within 2018. And frankly, that would be a key indicator for me as to how this transition will actually go.

Eric Wold

And the last question for me. Can you update us on Comcast? You updated some kind of the major catalyst/dates that are kind of outstanding, in that I guess, once that you do know the date or timeline and once that you do not on both [Indiscernible]?

Enrique Rodriguez

This is the question that makes me the most unpopular person, but we just can't comment on anything on the litigation. I'm sorry about that.

Eric Wold

Even if it’s a known date?

Enrique Rodriguez

No, we don't -- I mean, all this in the timetable that the courts provide, which we have no control of. And I don't want to predict the reliability. There is no other timetable that we publically talk about.

Eric Wold

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Stone with Cowen and Company.

Rob Stone

Hi guys. I wanted to talk first about the TiVo box partner. Could you just give us a little more color on how this is going to work? Is this going to be a co-brand product? Are you going to share some subscription revenue? Or [Indiscernible] for each of the partners and I think you said that's launching in Q2, so that's my first question.

Enrique Rodriguez

So, the way this is going to work is very similar to what we have in the MSO business already. That's why we're comfortable to make this transition. And think over it this way, in the retail business, we are basically are acting like the MSO in the context of hardware.

What that means is that we are not going to be producing or manufacturing or contracting directly the manufacturer of these boxes. That will be done by our partners. We will be securing whatever volume we need for tivo.com. We will be securing from the partner.

In that sense, what I think as a distribution channel. But the majority of the sales to everything that happens for example on Amazon or in Best Buy will be handled directly between the partner and the distribution. We would be completely out of that transaction.

From an end consumer perspective, there will be no material change. There's no significant co-branding. Of course, there's always recognition of who manufactures the device that will continue. But basically, the consumer will continue seeing a TiVo branded devices with a TiVo experience, TiVo software that they know and love over the years.

Rob Stone

Okay. And [Indiscernible] the potential impact on the channel relationships, in other words, is this partner helping to support the channels? There is often advertising for various things you do to get stuff to go through a Best Buy or someplace like that. Are they present in those channels in a way that that they can influence a better volumes for you?

Enrique Rodriguez

Yes, in fact that's a positive impact because they have better presence in those channels that we do today. And then, it's a partner that we have a great relationship with. We're very confident of their ability to succeed there. But we'll continuously work with them, in some places when we decide to jointly try to promote something or jointly try to accelerate something. We're not just a normal relationship that we will have with them.

Rob Stone

Okay. With respect to TiVo Experience 4, great to finally see the ghost of total guide finally playing appearing in the market. How should we think about the revenue impact of that? And not for RCN specifically. I know you don't want to delve into that 1 customer, but the full impact of experience for versus prior iterations of TiVo guide of legacy Rovi guide?

Peter Halt

Well, we won't get into the specific pricing, Rob. We have the feature sets. We do get higher ARPU. So, we said in the past publicly is that is we look at this being an IPTV solution available and meeting needs. We're looking at this TiVo Experience 4 as kind of being the driver for beginning the legacy Rovi guide. As we said before, we certainly our ARPU in that regards.

Rob Stone

Okay. A question for you Peter. Could you walk us through [Indiscernible], it seems like that may be confused a little bit by the change in accounting standard and various other things. And there wasn't anything in the release about cash flow?

Peter Halt

Sorry, Rob, the beginning of your question broke up. Can you just repeat the beginning?

Rob Stone

If you could walk us through cash flow items in the quarter, cash from operations, what would invest in CapEx, that sort of thing?

Peter Halt

In terms of cash flow, as we try to reiterate couple of times not only in this call, but last call, there is no impact on our cash flow from the ASC 606 adoption. We did have accumulative effect adjustment. We are about 27 million to team deficits. It's primarily revenue [Indiscernible] in the year. But there is no impact at all on cash flow.

If you look, Rob, we have both our earnings release and in our Q, our cash flow statement, the one thing I'd say in terms of CapEx, as we talked about before, they are running slightly higher this year than they do as our historical norm and that's because of some of the CapEx around [Indiscernible] between TiVo and Rovi and a little bit of the other work we're--

Rob Stone

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Hamed Khorsand with BWS Financial.

Vahid Khorsand

It's actually Vahid calling in for Hamed. The first question, in terms of signing new contracts, are they purely based on location? Are you seeing traction with specific types of international providers -- service providers?

Enrique Rodriguez

As Peter mentioned earlier is we see more momentum internationally. We see more momentum in Europe than in other places. But traditionally, we have a good presence in Latin America. We expect that we will continue having a very good presence in Latin America. I think that when you look at the complete product range that we offer, we have the capability to address markets with lower ARPU.

So, fundamentally, we are seeing the momentum in Europe and Latin America continue to strong, which is really a continuation of the way that we've been doing business. And it's a way that we expect our international footprint continue to look like.

Peter Halt

And as Enrique also mentioned in addition to adding the two [Indiscernible] in Europe and one in Australia. We also -- CE manufacturers and we renewed an OTT provider in Japan. So, it's not in different geos, but also across different types of industries.

Vahid Khorsand

Okay. And then what kind of feedback are you seeing from your licensees on Experience 4 so far?

Enrique Rodriguez

The early feedback is very strong. And it's early. We continue updating the product. One of the beautiful things about Experience 4 is, it's done completely in our agile system from a development perspective. So, you would see an innovation phase that is faster than you've seen in the past from us, which is great. Because it means that we can react quick -- more quickly to data from MSOs or from our retail channel to continue improving that experience.

Just to give you an example, we've been talking about our voice product and to be clear, voice product is not just on Experience 4, but Experience 4 is part of that. And we're seeing just tremendous success when it comes to the voice product. I think that our number of queries for Q1 was in the order of 74 million. I'm sure that Q2 number is going to be even stronger than that. So, we're seeing very, very positive reaction.

We'll introduce as well what we call our sponsored content. Basically it's the ability to utilize search and recommendations, specifically recommendations to promote content that we know would be very relevant to that specific consumer, but also important for the content provider as a promotional opportunity.

So, we're pretty happy with Experience 4. But once again, you should expect Experience 4 will be a continuous improvement, much more like what you see on our traditional mobile phone app.

Peter Halt

And if you haven't seen the video that we Experience 4 as Enrique mentioned last quarter, it's posted by the tivo.com, worth looking at [Indiscernible] the breadth of functionality offered.

Enrique Rodriguez

If you want to take a short trip to San Jose, we would be happy to show you a full demo of this product.

Vahid Khorsand

Okay. And then my last question with regard to your patents, is there a way OTT service providers can avoid paying you those patent fee?

Enrique Rodriguez

We feel very strongly about the strength of our portfolio in the OTT space. As I mentioned on our last earnings call, the OTT space and content providers, we believe, represents a great opportunity for our business. By the way, that's not just a licensing statement, that's for a business across the complete portfolio. But specifically in license, which is what you're asking, we feel really strongly about the applicability of our portfolio.

I use, just as an example, because this one also happens to already be public as part of our -- some of our findings. For example, we have a patent on the basic concept of starting to watch a show in one device and then continuing in a different device.

That functionality is, first of all, it's extremely valuable today and it applies to just about anything. It applies to anything that is related to consuming entertainment. It doesn't matter if it's an MSO, a content provider, an OTT provider, a virtual MVPD.

So, we feel very strongly that, in general, our IP is not really the dependent on the distribution mechanism, but it is depending on -- is really centered around core content discovery functionality that we believe is very attractive to end consumers.

Vahid Khorsand

But at the end of the day, you don't feel -- you feel comfortable that OTT service provider can't use it without paying you a fee?

Peter Halt

The greatest proof point we can offer anyone of the deals we had. And we just announced Star this quarter. Last quarter, we did a deal with Google [Indiscernible]. Clearly not [Indiscernible] market value for intellectual property in the OTT space.

Vahid Khorsand

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your last question comes from the line of Sterling Auty with J.P. Morgan.

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks. On the mobile front, following the success that you had with Samsung, can you give us an update on what the other opportunities might look like in that space?

Peter Halt

In the mobile space? We don't comment on specific customers that we're in conversation with ahead of the deal. But all year [Indiscernible] Korean manufacturers [Indiscernible] applications that run on mobile devices too. So, it is an area that we see an opportunity.

Enrique Rodriguez

And it's probably not at the granularity that you wish, but just broadly, the increase of consumption of entertainment, not just in mobile devices, but in every device that the consumer buys, is a great driver of contingencies. So, in general, the trend to more and more mobile consumption we believe will lead to goodness in our business.

Sterling Auty

Got it. And then on TiVo Experience 4, is there within the environment that's already out there in terms of the TiVo boxes that are there. Is there any requirements for any hardware upgrade for them to download as well as, is there any incremental revenue opportunity, not selling to what the legacy iGuides [ph], but is there any revenue uplift that you get from Experience 4 within the existing TiVo installed base?

Enrique Rodriguez

So, couple of things. I mean the hardware in the MSO world is always a tricky question. So, we work very closely with MSO's because we want to maximize the number of boxes that are eligible for a particular update. That's our business because it means less CapEx we have to install. And it helps our business because it accelerates the upgrade.

And so that -- lets the complication in the MSO world is that many of those boxes were custom-designed, so it's difficult to give kind of a blanket statement as to where it applies or not.

In terms of revenue opportunities, beyond obviously the increase ARPU, when it comes to a better and better experiences, we believe that our additional revenue opportunities both for the MSOs work for us and those tend to come from advertising.

We think that this experience creates a great opportunity, and we've seen already some success on this to basically promote content that is relevant to the end consumer to do so on advertising-type relationship and leads to consumer A, being more satisfied because they get content that, again, is relevant.

And obviously, our business is the business of the end results. But it's early on Experience 4, I'm really talking about directionally what we see. We don't yet have material success on it to be able to speak about more quantitatively.

Sterling Auty

Got it. Thank you so much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us today. This does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

