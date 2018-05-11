UQM Technologies' (UQM) CEO Joe Mitchell on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UQM) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 4:30 PM ET

David Rosenthal

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on UQM's conference call to discuss results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018 results and provide an update on key business topics. On the call with me today is Joe Mitchell, President and CEO. Before we get started, I would like to review our safe harbor statement with you. This conference call may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act.

These may include statements regarding our plans, beliefs or current expectations, including those plans, beliefs and expectations of our officers and directors with respect to, among other things, gaining access to global markets, gaining required certifications, new product developments, future orders to be received from our customers, sales of products from inventory, future financial results, liquidity and the continued growth of the electric-powered vehicle industry.

Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are contained in our Form 10-Q filed today and our Form 10-K, which are both available on our website at www.uqm.com or at www.sec.gov.

Now, I'm going to present the highlights of the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.6 million, compared to $1 million in the same period last year, a growth of 59%. Total gross margins were 19% for the quarter, which is much lower than we have seen in the past. The margins have been in the range of 30% to 35%. While our contribution margins remained fairly stable, we saw higher indirect costs in the quarter, as we began to ramp up production for anticipated higher revenues this year. We believe that margins should return to their historical level for the remainder of the year.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $2.2 million, consistent with last quarter and about $300,000 higher than the same quarter last year. Net loss for the quarter was $1.9 million or $0.04 per common share compared with a net loss of $1.6 million or $0.03 per common share for the same quarter last year. Our operating cash balance at March 31, 2018 was $5.5 million and our working capital was $3.2 million. As of quarter end, we had borrowed $3.1 million on our bank line of credit and still had $2.5 million available on the line.

In summary, we continue to see a lot of momentum in the market. Our current customers are growing in their respected markets and we are gaining new customers. Our plant four is busier and has been in many years. With the shipments in the first quarter and the orders we already have on the books for the remainder of the year 2018 is looking to be a solid growth year for UQM. We are excited about the many opportunities that lie ahead of us.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Joe. Joe?

Joe Mitchell

Thank you, David and good afternoon and welcome to our quarterly earnings conference call. In today's conference call, I will provide you with an update on key developments for the quarter together with an overview of the business segments including propulsions systems, auxiliary products and engineering services. I would like to start by mentioning a few of the key highlights for the quarter.

We continue to expand our customer base in sales and I am glad once again share that the results of our efforts have been demonstrated. As mentioned during the last call, we started off 2018 with more business about in all of last year's revenue and this increase is growing as we continue to book new business and find new customers and opportunities. We had a strong quarter compared to last year but more importantly is the upward growth in our sales and new business wins. In order to facilitate our growth through 2018 and to support our growing demand for delivery later this year, we have made some investments during the first quarter. These investments include bringing our new employees and building sub components as David mentioned earlier. These investments have had an effect on our margins. However, we anticipate returning to more traditional margins as volume ramp up later this year. Also I would like to reaffirm that our relation with CNHTC remains strong and the China markets remains the key strategic focus for UQM.

As mentioned in our last call, we shipped the number of sample systems for Sino Truck for the vehicle certification and we are pleased that everything is moving along according to plan. Sino Truck is working on integrated our motors to local Chinese transmission solutions and certifying the systems in China with the focus of qualifying the systems in their vehicles. These certifications are a key milestone to reach before moving to any commercial production and for a successful launch of our joint venture.

We continue to work closely with CNHTC senior leadership team on our long-term relationship and execution of ours. As we announced earlier this week, the CFIUS has informed us that our current stock purchase agreement with CNHTC will not be approved in its current form and we have not been able to come up with a resolution that satisfies the committee's concerns regarding the second stage investment in UQM. As previously reported, and is still the case, our relationship with CNHTC remains very strong and we continue the dialogue with CNHTC executives to discuss the status and alternatives to accomplishing our mutual goals. Again as a reminder, the CFIUS approval only applies to the proposed foreign investment in UQM and has no jurisdiction over the other programs and business relationships that we are currently working on with CNHTC.

Equally important is that we continue to work closely with Meritor to develop full electric E-axle systems. Last week, we attended the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach California where Jay Craig, CEO and President Meritor was the keynote speaker. During his speech Jay made two major announcements. First was the introduction of their new brand with a wide range of electrification options of axles called Blue Horizon. Along with the initial launch of their 14X E-axle which is their electric axle, the 14 XE is the electrification of Meritor's leading traditional axle and of course this axle has the UQM traction motor components and inverter included, and we are excited to partner with Meritor on the design and development of this exciting new system.

The new Blue Horizon Advanced Technology brand will cover Meritor's full complement of electric offerings. The second important announcement of Jay's speech was Meritor identifying Peterbilt as their first major customer an application for electrification. Peterbilt will electrify a number of class 8 transport and refuse trucks as first adopters working with the Meritor E-axle. This is the first of what we believe to be many more customers and application that Meritor will identify around the globe. Also Meritor specifically announced UQM as one of their two strategic partners in this product line. The other partner announced was Trans Power who is assisting Meritor and their customers in the system integration and electrification application of the vehicle which is another important step in enabling potential customers to move to this technology.

Meritor and their E-axle was the highlight of the show with Jay's speech and their E-axle on prime display clearly showing UQM as a key component for this product. Additionally, the UQM product was evident in a number of other current customer displays, growth show and we had the opportunity to meet with many new potential customers and to take full advantage of our increasing presence in this market. We also had the opportunity to meet with several research analysts at the conference and as a result of our growing interests from the investment community, we've received many compliments on our positioning and progress. Another upcoming event on our highlights for the quarter is the electric and hybrid vehicle show in Hanover, Germany next week. As previously mentioned, we will be - we will jointly displaying our DT system with Eaton and Pi Innovo. We've received a lot of interest for our DT system and so far we look forward to the conference and its feedback.

A subsequent key area for update is the Indian EV market and our previously announced sales of our DT systems to a Ashok Leyland. Ashok's executive team members have made a number of visits to headquarters in Longmont and we are very excited about this new partnership and our recently announced India EV market entry. We have started the initial shipments of our DT systems to Ashok for their pilot built, bus built and we expect these shipments to continue over the next few months. Based on the performance and success of this initial trial Ashok and the Indian EV market has the potential to lead to another significant business win for us in this emerging market and we are very excited about this partnership.

Now I would like to talk with some of the highlights of the quarter for our propulsion systems and auxiliary products sector along with our engineering services sector. Let's start with propulsion systems. We continue to see strong sales growth in several new and existing customers. As I just mentioned, we are very excited about our new partnership with Ashok Leyland and our Indian EV market entry and all the opportunities that lay ahead. Shipments of the DT system to Ashok Leyland have commenced and we continue to dialogue at the highest levels of Ashok Leyland on furthering our partnership as we continue to work on our expansion into the India EV market, a market that is just on the cusp of a major shift to electrification.

Ashok Leyland is one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the world with a global sales presence and world-class product. The fact that Ashok Leyland has selected UQM and our DT system for their first fleet of full-size electric buses is a major testament to our technology and we are very excited about this partnership end market. For an update on another recently announced new customer lightning systems, we've started shipments for the electrification of the Ford transit van under Ford's EQVM program. Lightning Systems recently completed North American road show demonstrating this vehicle with our power train they also had on display at the ACT Expo in Long Beach last week. Lightning's recent testing demonstrated 61 miles per gallon equivalent in town and 66 miles per gallon equivalent highway for the all-electric vehicle fleet package offer for the Ford heavy-duty transit. They will soon introduce a 200 plus mile range hydrogen fuel cell version expected to be available later this summer all with UQM's drive system. The feedback has been very positive and we believe that this is another key growth customer end market for UQM.

I also want to mention that our longtime partners Proterra and Zenith continue to be strong customers with a steady flow of follow-on orders. Both Proterra and Zenith continue to win new business and are key elements of our revenue growth and positive long-term outlook. Another customer that has kept our plant very busy over the past few months is KESHI with their electric mining vehicle application. As previously reported, KESHI placed their first production order with us and we are in the full launch and build mode of this product line and we will begin shipping the initial systems to KESHI in China during this quarter.

Now moving onto our auxiliary products sector. Our auxiliary products sector specifically our fuel cell compressor systems continue to be an important part of our strategy. As you may recall last quarter, we've received a new follow-on order from our major OEM customer in China. Deliveries of this order will start late this quarter. With this major OEM of the customer, we strongly believe that their demonstration fleet of fuel cell vehicles would be a great opportunity for UQM and potentially lead to additional business in the region. As a result we are glad to report the during the last few months we have brought on several new fuel cell customers around the globe with the majority being in China. All of them have the opportunity to go to volume production and our approving compressor technology is a major element in the performance of the fuel cell system. As previously reported, China has made a major commitment to the fuel cell technology and we have definitely made this a key part of our strategy.

We are actively working on our performance improvement cost optimized system to take full advantage of this growth market and maintain our competitive technical advantage. There will be more to come in the coming months as we look to introduce these improvements to the market.

And now I am moving on to our engineering services sector. The vast majority of our externally funded engineering resources have been focused on supporting Meritor and the E-axle program. Internally, we have a number of programs in the work such as completing the work on our new inverters and working on the fuel cell compressor system modifications. We continue to remain focused on obtaining funded R&D projects that support our technology roadmap. An another key win in this sector was our really announced contract with Dollar Power Systems to provide contract manufacturing, purchasing and operational support for assembly of their fuel cell systems.

We have been working with Dollar on this project for quite some time now and this recent order is the first of what we hope will be many more orders where we can support each other and make better utilization of our plant capacity here in the US. As is evident from this update, much progress has been made since our last conference call just a few months ago. The market trends are positive and UQM is definitely playing a big part in this growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I just had the question about the percentage of the Proterra sales of late that have included the UQM motor versus the duo power system that they have chosen to go with. It sounds like maybe there are extended range buses. Do you have any sense -?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, sure. We have a very good sense, I don't want to speak for Proterra but we were there at Proterra last week when we were actually at the ACTX Expo went to their plant, and just outside of Los Angeles and my understanding is I think they have shipped one of the extended range so far and it's is still very early. I know there's a few applications such as the mountainous regions around Park City where this system makes more sense but we envision what they told us is the vast majority of the systems will still be UQM.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And a follow-up question, I saw that lightning systems is going to be involved with converting some bus and diesel buses to electric and it was a 220kW, so I assuming that would be with the UQM system, is that fair assumption?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, that's accurate. It will happen the DT system in there. We are working with Lightning. They announced they won that contract actually very closely here in the city of Boulder to convert a number of their buses from the traditional diesel to electric and our understanding and plan that they all will be with our systems as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Excellent. So I know you guys got a patent for a non-rare earth metal motors, have you guys marketed that system at all or is it the motors that you guys are making - utilizing that technology and is there any interest from companies in going that route with some of the complications that might be there with China having control of most of the rare earth metals.?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. The - you are correct. We do have a patent on non-rare and that development work was done a couple of years ago; we completed it and completed a number of functional prototypes, and the main reason behind that it was done as a hedge against magna prices taking off as they did a few years back. Currently with where magna prices are it's not economical to go forward with that - that new magna material, but it's something that as we talk to a number of various stakeholders there is obviously a lot of interest in but currently there is not a business case to use that.

Randy Hough

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the call and for the question, I want to go back to where you ended your remarks Joe on fuel cells, it's almost as if we don't talk about lithium -ion batteries any more as a power source. And I don't know how excited to get frankly about the fuel cell industry potential or the use of fuel cells in commercial vehicles or cars for that matter, can you give us - I mean it has been developing for a couple years now and you have worked closely with Ballard as you pointed out, can you give us more color on the trends that you see and the potential for UQM to participate either directly by making the compressor motors and the compressor assembly and then this new production line for added components for the fuel cell system, number one. And number two we are dealing with a lot of customers that are building electric vehicles to give us an opportunity for selling our tracking system into those same customers?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, thanks, Randy. Just really commenting on the fuel cell market, yes, as we've announced the vast majority of our sales recently have been in China. You know this week we also announced that we've brought on a number of new customers and I think there is five more new ones in China beyond the major OEM that were dealing with. So by far the hottest market in the world for fuel cells is China and a couple of facts on the market on they have targeted is between 5 and 10,000 fuel cell vehicles being on the road by 2020 and having hundred fueling stations and then going up to 50,000 vehicles and a thousand fueling stations by 2025. So we have got a big commitment to fuel cells in China. You know going back I guess one of the reasons that we have been very excited about this market is we started this compressor business as a tier II with Eaton and Ballard a number of years ago and a lot of people are aware of the history that we've taken over the tier 1 position with Eaton as a supplier to us. And now with the growth and our proven technology the compressor is the key item to making these fuel cells engine work. So, as people are going in and moving in and trying to take advantage of this market we are very, very well positioned and made that a key part of our strategy. We have got a number of actions taking place right now to optimize the design, to tool it up, to reduce the cost so that as these volumes pick up we are in a great position to take advantage of it. So that's something that's working out quite well and obviously our relationship with Ballard that we mentioned with our contract manufacturing is to some regulatory requirements Ballard needed some assistance here in the US to help them in and we are providing a lot of services and people are aware that we got some open capacity in our plant. So are able to fill a lot of that capacity by supporting Ballard - and just a nice supplemental business for us. So again, we are happy to take full advantage and on the traction side, as you mentioned, what this does it introduces us to a number of other customers again mainly in China that have been using traditional Chinese E-drives as we expand, we are going to have the opportunity to get to find additional customers for our traction systems as well.

Randy Hough

How do we stack up then the to follow up on that, how do we stack up in China now that we've been somewhat on the radar scope over there, it is not pretty well known how do we remain competitive? I know it's hard to keep up with the number of suppliers of traction systems into that market, how do you assess our position in light of our work with some big names over there and work it in the form of the work we are already doing and how we been recognized as a quality producer over there?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, I think little different in the fuel cell market or the fuel cell compressor market there is not a lot of competitors, so we are in a good position. On the traction drive, hence the reason we need to get into China and execute on the JV with Sino Truck and CNHTC as they get into that market because technically we have a number of advantages. And as I've stated many times we've got a be localized in that market to get beyond the prototype stage and that's what we'll take full advantage of our technical advantages.

Randy Hough

Okay, okay. If I'm able to ask, I just wanted to ask some clarification on India if I could. But again, we sitting here and watching and listening to the good news and the potential and all the rest of it can you give us some sense of potential in India, I mean we can all imagine huge numbers, but realistically over the next year or two or three assuming all the prototype introductory certification works get done satisfactorily where we could see this market growing how fast can we ramp, I mean did it take over and be as competitive as the largest China for example?

Joe Mitchell

I think it's going to be very similar to China. When you hear the commitment the Indian government has made in the environmental needs to move to this type of technology, there are a number of drivers behind it and when you see a company like Ashok, one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the world is stepping in and putting their first lead on and we are expecting that the they should grow in the not-too-distant future. And what the ultimate potential is, you know I think everything has seen those numbers and they are in the other huge and they are in the thousands and thousands of units and I think the question that no one really can answer today is how quickly they are going to get there, but we know there's a - I have got major commitment and a big investment coming in. We couldn't be happier than be on the ground floor with a company like Ashok and this drive system.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon gentlemen. The announcements that you have made so far this afternoon sounds very encouraging very promising. I'm wondering what type of the time frame that any of these or all of these different initiatives might require moving forward and becoming either cash flow positive or profitable?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. I think that's the question a lot of people ask you know on this market and one of the things you know the challenges for us is how quickly our customers are going to evolve into volume. Really right now beyond China everything else is in the low-volume stages in the hundreds, but we are incredibly well positioned with bringing on these customers like Ashok, having Meritor and that pedigree of customer working with Eaton and a number of other major tiers 1 that we have not been able to disclose that are all using our E-drives. We expect some of the things that Meritor stated that you know by '2019, again we don't know the exact timing, is it going to be late '2019 that they are starting to going to production, and a lot of it is going to be based on the success of these trials. So that is a very good question, but you know we are seeing the momentum again us booking more business and also at the beginning of this year than we did all of last year and that continuing to grow. We are definitely seeing the trends is and you know the big question is how fast this is going to ramp up into the volumes are going to move this into a very profitable position.

Unidentified Analyst

As a follow up, you know I really have a lot of questions but I think one of the - some of the most important is on the CNHTC not able to move forward with the partnership, how does the company see what is going to happen going forward? How is this all going to work out?

Joe Mitchell

You know as far as the partnership and again there are a couple of elements I want to make sure people understand that they are not directly connected. You know our partnership as far as you know putting the joint venture together and supporting each other, that is all still in place. What the government has blocked in essence is the direct investment in UQM. So them going - they are again today our largest shareholder at 9.9% but the way the agreement was written they are going to up to 34 and anything over 10 requires CFIUS approval and with all the related activities that's highly, highly unlikely not going to happen and we're going to look at other options. We are going to be visiting with their executives in the very near future, to sit down and discuss you know what are the other options because a lot of the capital which was going to come in was going to be for us to fund our portion of the JV.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Joe Mitchell

Luckily with - I am going to say luckily really by plan with all of the new customers in the better - in that the Ashok's and the Meritor's and that we are in a much stronger position that however we are going to capitalize to support our JV into China and to look at these other markets. Those are the things that are going to have to be determined in the next few weeks to months but in the not-too-distant future we better determine that. But, again, we are in a very strong position in the - our cash balance is very strong even as we sit here today, orders growing. So, not concerned that we've got many good options as and we will do what's in the best interest of the company to execute on this growth strategy.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Good afternoon. Question I got is, since it's first quarter your expenses were higher because of ramping up production and getting ready for orders that have been coming in, would that be fair to indicate that in the second quarter or third or fourth we may end up breaking even or even be making a slight profit since all we are incurring expenses now for stuff that is going to be delivered later on this year?

Joe Mitchell

I think part of the key metric, we don't want to get into the profitability forecast and on is that the revenues will be much, much better, and we probably have doubled our production staff here in the last month or two, getting people trained and ready and again building up the subcomponents for what we've already committed to deliver in that order backlog continuing to increase as we bring in new orders. I really don't want to get in a position of forecasting of what that's going to impact on the breakeven or when we go profitable, but I think revenues is definitely going to be much improved.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you give us an indication as to how much more improvement it's going to be as far as the revenue?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, I think we've given was much, much better than last year where we want to commit that right now or because it's so volatile with the number of orders that are coming in it just wouldn't be prudent to provide guidance at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. I think that the street has viewed the demise of CFIUS which those of us have followed would realize would never get approved. As there's only been one approval since the beginning of the year and it was only 5 million, so, I'm not trying to put play cheerleader and I'm not trying to play devil's act to get but to me to me instead of Sino Truck or CNHTC owning 34% of us and only 9.9% I would think that we would have many additional options of financing partnerships et cetera that could be more advantageous and even be better for our stock than 34% ownership by Sino Truck. Now that may be an awkward question for you Joe relative to the fact that Sino Truck is our partner and is going to play a key role in China, but I think you stated on previous call that there is many, many ways to get into China and I'd like for you to talk about the possibilities of other partners or other partnerships and the fact that this could work out to be a positive instead of a negative. I would like for you to expand on that as much as you could because I think that's what driven the price of the stock down which effect all of us, I have been long-term shareholders. So I really see this as a positive and not a negative, can you comment on that and then I have a follow-up?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, definitely, there is definitely a view out there, Thurman a lot of people agree that not having a major foreign shareholder could be a positive and as I stated earlier with all of the new business that we've won things have even improved for us when we did this deal originally with Sino Trucks, so there are many, many options open. Obviously, I can't speak to what might happen and we will definitely keep everyone posted as we continue to execute on the plan. And the one thing I can ensure you is that we are going to do what's in the best interest of all the stakeholders, our shareholders and our customers and our employees to continue with his growth strategy, and the company has never been better positioned from customer base macro position of what's happening in the market. So we are definitely poised to go on to much bigger things.-

Unidentified Analyst

Well to follow up on that, realizing that there are further potential investors. Could we not assume that even today there are those that would like to become a partner and or to help fund us in the JV that there are - you don't have to find those or search for them that their now in the midst waiting and you had to get a filed now from CFIUS before you could pursue those according to the agreement, would that not be a correct statement?

Joe Mitchell

Well, I think you are trying out things that I don't know if we can stay right now or not - I think I can go back and say if there are a lot of options available and will definitely keep everyone posted as these things come to fruition.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking that. And then there was unearned revenue of $1.8 million that I don't think they you have mentioned and $1.8 million in unearned revenue could that be expounded on please?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, that is when you look at how we structure many of our contracts now looking back on the quota business is a lot of these contracts require significant deposits before we commit to cover materials. Most of that is a deposit on products that is going to be delivered in the coming months.

Unidentified Analyst

So that's unnecessary a liability that can be an asset going forward?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, let David expand on how we would classify that.

David Rosenthal

Thurman, from an accounting point of view, it is technically a liability because the customer has given us cash in advance of shipping product. So but we do that because it helps our cash flow. It helps us to purchase the inventory that's required for making the products in advance of the shipments, and you know, it's a very good credit policy for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Dave, thank you. You have explained that very well. So it is not revenue that we have taken in as revenue and booked as revenue that - that will yet have to be written off. It is the receipts we have taken in anticipation of revenue, did I understand you correctly?

David Rosenthal

You understand that correctly. That number on the balance sheet represents future revenue for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Good day. Thank you for explaining that. And again, I would you say that I think the stocks overreacted relative to the CFIUS. I think its good news; I think we've got other people out there that would love to make a 9.9%. And I as one would like to say if you need to raise money on a substantial number of shares, and let's don't forget the rights offering that allows investors of the potential to enjoy the ride up on the stock as we look for other partners. Thank you for taking my question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good evening. I just had a question if you can give us an update on what's going on with ITL?

Joe Mitchell

ITL continues to contact us and looking at other way to execute on their business plan we have not given up on them, but they've last while ever since we shipped the prototype statements struggling to get their business going. So again we will keep everybody posted and as we hear from them pretty regularly. And I know they have got prototypes running but that's really the extent of where they are right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. I think part of the initial agreement was on that production would start in 2018. So obviously that's going to be pushed to the right, I mean you guys are talking about - I guess you guys renegotiating that or are you still waiting until ramp up their production?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. The important part is that's in their control to launch the power train they get no response for a number of other components besides ours. The area there I think has hurt them very badly as the transmission. We had other solutions but it didn't fit into their vehicle classes. I know they are working on that and really their major issue that they've got overcome for they can launch. We are ready to support them.

Randy Hough

Thank you. Hey another question on Meritor guys, if you would. When we first got involved with Meritor there was talk about testing the idea out in the field and showing it off at trade shows, and what have you like the one at ACT that you mentioned and it - management would make a decision forward bending on the level of customer - their customer interest at these different shows I judge from what you mentioned before about this new branding and all that it must be pretty significant in that in fact they are they are moving ahead with optimism based on good customer indications. How should we weight that in terms of assuming that the E-axle be - is actually proving to be workable if it meets expectations from a technological standpoint? And is there any sense working with them that you can - you've developed about how their customers would react in terms of volumes over time given that the broad customer base that they have?

Joe Mitchell

Again the - the actual volumes, Randy, I think that's a question that everyone has as to where that's going to be. There are all kinds of numbers out and they are all very encouraging, but you know we will be very pleased to see only a fraction of what they're proposing to come into reality. Where they are today, I think this is important to note is, I think in our last call we told everyone that we were working on the functional prototypes; there are functional prototypes today. They run across the dinos, they have been getting their first vehicles up and running to be able to demonstrate to various customers, and obviously when you bring in customers like a Peterbilt as first adopters they've been able to demonstrate that this is going to be a successful product, and be there on time to launch to support whatever production volume they would be looking at. I thing another thing that I want to mention that I have to give Meritor great credit on having the foreseeability and vision to make that investment in Trans Power as their other partner. What Tran Power is as an integrator, they have done a number of heavy-duty electric vehicles in the past? So they bring the engineering expertise to integrate the system, being the battery system the battery management the vehicle control unit, so you combine that with the axle with which is electrified with our power train and Peterbilt will - Meritor will provide those services to company like a Peterbilt or any other commercial vehicle manufacturer that needs support on integrating these systems. So there - at the show last week there was a number of heavy-duty vehicles on display that TransPower previously that it will all be converted into electric axles as they move forward.

Randy Hough

So just to understand the key benefit of using TransPower in the chain, if you will, of components winding up in final vehicles for a - for any given user of those vehicles by using TransPower over against developing their own internal manufacturing apparatus and testing facilities all the rest of it?

Joe Mitchell

I just wanted to respond to Randy; I don't think we wanted to cut that off -

Joe Mitchell

Yes, now Randy I think the - I know you're going with that is the - the benefits of TransPower is speed the market. I mean that is very important because if you look at a company like a Peterbilt or others that are in the traditional vehicle market, they don't have that electrification experience, and with that services that they can now provide they are able to bring these vehicles to in the prototype stage to market much, much quicker than what you would have if they had to go out and find their own engineers to do all that work and development, develop the control systems and so on. So I say it was an excellent vision for Meritor to go out and make that investment to help them and then really help us to get the market much quicker. I apologize for cutting it off.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Good afternoon gentlemen, real quick. I was wondering how many employees have you hired and is your manufacturing facility in Colorado still up for sale. Are you still looking to sell the building or with all the prospective business you've been talking about it looks like you might be able to fill it up. Thank you.

Joe Mitchell

Yes, hi, Dan. We've hired enough - so we probably hired another 10 or so production, so we really doubled our production staff from where it was so we're definitely growing in that area. Yes, the building is still up for sale even with its added volume there's still an awful lot of empty floor space. So again I don't have concerns over us having the space and again we're not actively - we're not going to take a bad price on this. If somebody offers us the asking price we'll definitely entertain it, but we're not in any need to sell it quickly.

Unidentified Analyst

Good, good because it sounds like with all the potential business you guys are talking about the challenge in a year or two you might fill that up completely, but that's just my thoughts. Thank you very much. Bye.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, thanks for taking my call. Actually the guy right before me asks my question so I'll pass but I would like to thank you for the good news and the number of customers you're talking about, great news.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Just another question with all the business that you're anticipating will the company have to raise capital or do you have enough capital to build all the requirements for meeting what they're going to want?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. I think the big question there is our overseas expansion where the capital will be needed. Again, we've got - everything we need here in North America. We're making some incremental investments but to make those major expansions that's where a lot of the cash from the Sino Truck or CNHTC investment was going to - be going to fund the JV, and got to get into those much larger markets. So as I mentioned earlier, we are heading to China very soon. We'll be having discussions with CNHTC executives including their Chairman and looking at what plans and what are going to be the alternatives already. the options to for us to fund the joint venture and to support that expansion in the mainly in the Asia market, a little bit different row of what what's going to be needed until those meetings take place. And we jointly discuss what the impact of holding up the investment from Sino Truck is going to have and how they would like to approach it as well. And then I think - we will know much better after those meetings.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes that sounds like it's going to be very important and good luck with that, but one follow-up question will the same type of partnership be required to work in India as well because I would imagine you're going to have to do the manufacturing over there as well would you not?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. It's is similar in many ways. One of the options I wouldn't say options but one of the benefits of teaming up with companies like Meritor or that already have presences in China and in India that we can work with them to support how we go into those places or even working with an Ashok. So we've looking at many different options of how we would enter these emerging markets. So that's going to be key and I get a lot more to come as we finalize those plans.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking one more additional question. I take it with the decision of CFIUS if Sino Truck, CNHTC won't loan us the money as a debt obligation that they could do that to fund the joint venture, would that not be correct Joe?

Joe Mitchell

I can say Thurman many, many options out there. You can go through and rattle off and those that are another one and we've got to sit down and have discussions with them and again we'll be doing that here very soon.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, all right, and well I'm glad to know that we have those options and that the government can't control the fact that they wanted to do it as a debt obligation instead of an ownership that we could do that also. Thank you for taking the question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon again guys. I just wanted to do another follow-up question with the kind of expansion that we're seeing with the applications of electric motors in a lot of different sectors within automotive and industrial. Have you of late say within the last quarter had any follow-up discussions with either Audi or John Deere or some of the customers that you guys have worked with previously that have kind of seemed to fallen off? Can you give us an update on those two at least?

Joe Mitchell

Yes with Audi we've not talked with them quite some time and we've really shifted our focus into the commercial market because with the passenger car as I've stated in earlier calls, it's a much different market with different margins and they're looking for customer for suppliers and more of a global presence. So what we we're do is again try to position ourselves more as a tier II for those types of markets. John Deere and in that market we're really not seeing much happen in the say in the agriculture or a heavy-duty market. There's a little talk of electrification but nothing really substantial in that area.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you have any idea of why that sector particularly is lagging like the buses and things like that? It seems like that would be kind of a good market to save some cash with being able to go out into the fields come back in and recharge somewhat quickly and get back out to the field or have multiple machines that you're able to switch back and forth or whatever you would need to do, but any ideas on your part as to why back -

Joe Mitchell

I agree I think that's like - anyone in these markets it comes down to battery cost, infrastructure and where the incentives are, again a lot of this market and business is still very much incentive driven and a lot of the current incentives are going into the transportation market into the buses and the municipalities that are applying for the grants and subsidies. I'm not aware there may be stuff out there and the agriculture market and so on but we're just not seeing a lot of interest from that side of it.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Joe and Dave, nice to talk with you and listen and read the information you've been sending. My question is a little bit different and that is I got a phone call from another stockholder this morning he said all the good news is out so the stock is probably going down, and here we are but the thing is surprises me is that there's a difference between a press release and investor relations, if you will. Any English major can write a press release but it takes a salesman be able to contact companies and brokers in particular and the thing that never seen - we talked about this Joe and I just don't understand that there's enough money in the Denver market which is you know your homeboy here to take this stock to $100 a share. I mean the money is here if the story is told and I just don't see that the story is being told, you're talking to us and we get the thing on the conference call, and all add but who's out there hustling the story and we don't me up be hype in just a matter of - there's some good news coming up I've never waiver in my in my support of the company buying the stock and yet that's my question is what are we doing to purposely make investors aware of the opportunity and I do believe the opportunity is there, but we - I hear the same voices on this call that I've heard on past calls. So it's really - we have a little family meeting here, but that's question what are we doing to be aggressive and taking the story to the street, let them know what we're doing, to new people, here we go that's it.

Joe Mitchell

Thanks, Dick and like I mentioned you many times I mean we got a lot of interest out there. We're heading a number of conferences, talking to analysts. We have thousands and thousands of shareholders, so I can't say it's a very high retail base and as we grow as a company the real key is going to be starting to bring the institutional shareholders in and that is going to be a key, and as we talk with a number of the larger analysts that our IR firm has put us in front of, they've definitely laid out what our challenges are and have been very complimentary of where we're going. And I think the key is to keep the business moving forward and that is what's going to bring in the incremental investors.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I just wanted to pin you down a little bit more on some information about your Colorado manufacturing facility. Remind me whether that's something that you got into a facility that large back in the day when you were anticipating that coda was going to be a source of a lot of sales? And I gather from what you've already said here that you're manufacturing headcount currently must be about 20, you can go 40 to or 80 how big can you go in the facility that you have now? What fraction is actually busy?

Joe Mitchell

Give you a couple examples of this plant. We don't have huge direct labor content. We do assembly here. This facility was original electronics plant and has capacity for roughly 300 to 400 production workers per shift. And in the probably 200 or so office workers. A very, very large workforce that could support. We've got 130,000 square feet in my experience from other products we would even at full capacity what we'd be doing here in North America, we would utilize roughly about half of that floor space. So we again we're just trying to be prudent. Again we own the building outright, no rapid requirement to sell it but we also have to look at utilization of assets. So that's something we're going to constantly look at is the best utilization of our assets and maximizing our value.

Joe Mitchell

Yes, definitely. And so I say in summary and we obviously we're continuing to improve our business with the growing sales and our expanded global customer base. Our future continues to look very bright for UQM as a commercial electric vehicle market is continuing increasing its market adoption. And I want to thank everyone again for your ongoing support. And we look forward to another exciting quarter. Thank you and have a good day.

