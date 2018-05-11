Show Me The Money

STORE Capital only invests in profit center real estate, which means that profitable locations are highly likely to be among the most senior obligations of its tenant base.

Yesterday, I was reading an article by my friend and fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Dane Bowler. While Bowler and I tend to agree on many REIT picks, occasionally we find ourselves on opposite sides of a trade.

To be fair, Bowler has historically demonstrated a higher degree of risk-taking, as many of his stock picks are rooted in the concept of "seeking alpha"; conversely, I am more risk-averse, in which I am primarily focused on principal preservation.

When Bowler and I cross paths, it's usually a good sign, because it allows readers to compare the pros and cons and then decide whether or not the "thrill of victory is worth the agony of defeat".

In Bowler's article yesterday, titled "STORE Capital: Overpriced And Risky", he dials in a Sell thesis, in which he explains that STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) "retains the extra risk inherent to the business model without providing excess reward to investors going forward. At a middle of the pack multiple, STOR’s potential returns are reduced and a potential pricing correction amplifies the risk inherent to its fundamentals."

I had not planned to write an article on STOR, but I remembered that I had recently penned an article a few days ago for my newsletter subscribers, and I thought it would be valuable to publish some of the commentary addressing my bullish sentiment for the Scottsdale-based Net Lease REIT.

On April 11, STORE held its biennial Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange. The well-attended event included presentations by CEO Chris Volk, COO Mary Fedewa, other company leaders, and Randall Zisler, Ph.D., a nationally recognized authority on innovative applications of quantitative analysis to real estate investing.

Investor Days seldom shed new light on corporate performance guidance, but can provide a clearer long-term view and better understanding of corporate strategy. Some highlights from the slides shown by Volk and Zisler follow.

How Is The Net Lease Space Valued?

Viewed over nearly 15 years, and using Realty Income (NYSE:O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) as a proxy (consistent performers with among the longest track records in the net lease space), net lease REITs look undervalued. During that period, the average and median 10-year Treasury yield has approximated 3.1% and the average and median FFO (funds from operations) multiple has approximated 15.2x.

Today, the 10-year Treasury yield is circling 2.9% and the 2018 FFO multiples are at or below the median. What’s more, the MSCI U.S. REIT Index (RMZ) has been more highly valued than net lease companies most of the time, apart from the period during the Great Recession. At the end of the first quarter, the RMZ was trading at an FFO multiple approximating 15.6x, right on top of Realty Income and ahead of National Retail Properties and STORE Capital by about two turns.

The trading discrepancy is actually worse than this, because the adjusted funds from operations (or AFFO) multiple gap would be even greater, as net lease REITs have virtually no maintenance capital expenditures. STORE has the lowest straight-lined rents in the net lease space and an even bigger AFFO gap.

Despite the trading gap, all three companies have outperformed the RMZ since the end of 2014, and STORE’s double-digit returns the past three years were the best, outperforming the RMZ by a factor of better than two, despite trading at the lowest multiple.

Conclusion: Net lease companies are undervalued by historical standards and undervalued relative to the RMZ. And STORE is arguably the most undervalued of all.

Growth and Long-Term Potential

In the company's quarterly corporate presentations, STORE demonstrates the impact on growth of its approximate 70% dividend payout ratio and 1.8% annual tenant contractual rent increases. Chris Volk updated his five-year projection model using 21 variables, estimating future internal AFFO growth in excess of 4%, which included an allowance for underperforming assets, offset by recycled gains from asset sales. At its current AFFO multiple, external growth is estimated to be under 1.5% annually.

Net lease companies are often knocked for being tethered to assert growth to realize AFFO growth per share, but STORE bucks that conception. Even at a trading multiple of 18x AFFO, internal growth exceeds 50% of total growth. At its current multiple of approximately 14x, internal growth is predicted by STORE to approximate 75% of shareholder AFFO per share growth.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

Given concerns about the impact of interest rates on net lease REITs, Volk addressed the impact of interest rate changes on performance. His presentation was supported by numerous exhibits from Randall Zisler, who debunked myths pertaining to the sensitivity of long-term leases to interest rate moves.

For one, there is no high correlation between net lease real estate values and interest rates. For another, leases like STORE’s, which have built-in lease escalators, have far shorter durations - a bond term often used by analysts to suggest that values of long-term leases are more impacted by interest rates.

Lastly, interest rate sensitivity has to take into account a company’s liability structure. In the case of STORE, it leveraged just 42% of its assets at cost with virtually no floating rate debt and evenly laddered debt maturities going out ten years. The company, in its investor quarterly presentations, estimates the gap between free cash flows and debt maturities will seldom exceed 1% of assets.

But there’s more. Net lease contracts are financial instruments and are entered into by STORE’s customers, instead of borrowing money and dedicating shareholders' equity to the ownership of real estate. The financial nature of net lease contracts means they can be expected to have a more direct rental relationship than most real estate sectors, where cap rates are impacted by supply and demand considerations.

As STORE says in its quarterly presentations, its customers would rather have a landlord than commit equity and have a banker. So, there has been a relationship between interest rates and net lease contract rates over the decades that STORE’s leadership team has guided three NYSE-listed REITs, though the relationship is not perfect.

Since 1994, as Chris Volk pointed out, the average long-run relationship of interest rates to cap rates results in about a 50 basis point increase in cap rates for each 100 basis point rise in the 10-year Treasury. Given such a relationship, 42% leverage at a 100 basis point higher cost and a flat multiple, shareholders' returns actually rise about 80 basis points for each 1% rise in the 10-year Treasury.

To make STORE even more interest-rate insensitive, the company’s gross returns (lease rates added to its escalators) are not materially different from what they were a decade ago.

“Moneyball” For Real Estate

Volk and Zisler devoted many slides to help investors understand the characteristics of net lease companies, their relative outperformance, and prevalent unsupported bias and mythology, including incorrect assumptions about net lease interest rate sensitivity, preferences for investing in larger MSAs (metropolitan statistical areas) and higher-value (low cap rate) real estate, plus assumptions regarding market efficiency and the elusiveness of alpha.

In his book Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game, Michael Lewis explored the lessons learned from pioneering baseball’s Oakland A’s manager Billy Beane, who determined statistically that the most expensive athletes are not necessarily the ones that will help a team to win.

Similarly, higher-value real estate tends to correspond to lower cap rates and return potential. In Volk’s view, the net lease real estate market is primitive in its inefficiency. Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), which has seen its credit ratings slide downward, is an example of this, where there seems to be little relationship between cap rates, interest rates, and credit ratings over time.

Both Volk and Zisler pointed out that the common use of average cap rates disguises the profound inefficiency, which can be seen just by looking at the low Walgreens cap rates (provided by Costar) for the periods reviewed. The charts on page 5 even better illustrate the overall net lease cap rate dispersions as captured by Costar over time.

Harnessing Corporate Finance Principles

CEO Volk pointed out that approximately 90% of net lease transactions are executed by non-institutional investors, with frequent participation of brokers and financial advisors. For such investors, net lease real estate investments tend to be relatively significant, leading investors to seek to avoid investment risk by gravitating to the most highly valued properties. Often, these are leased to investment grade companies.

However, STORE has long focused on two cornerstone principles of corporate finance.

The first is that broad investment diversity alone can drive investment grade income performance. This is a factor in debt markets, from mortgages to credit cards to timeshare receivables to CMBS.

The second principle is the value of capital stack seniority. STORE only invests in profit center real estate, which means that profitable locations are highly likely to be among the most senior obligations of the REIT’s tenant base. Similarly, investment grade securities have been issued by non-investment grade companies ranging from Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Dine Equity (NYSE:DIN) and Dunkin’ Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) and more, backed by senior claims on royalties and rents.

STORE has combined these two principles from the outset to target investment grade results from tenants who otherwise have no credit ratings. Just like the “Moneyball” principles, the aim of Volk and STORE’s leadership team is to win thorough higher real and risk-adjusted returns.

Table Stakes

With this backdrop, it should not be a surprise that STORE does not begin its investment evaluations with an emphasis on tenant credit and real estate fundamentals. In the company’s view, credit and real estate values can shift over time. STORE listed long-term factors it considers first when making an investment. The first four of these are what the company calls Table Stakes: demands to be met before moving on.

The Takeaways

STORE's “Moneyball” portfolio approach to shareholder return and alpha creation is defining. Unlike most REITs, where the real estate investments and their allure to prospective tenants define investment risk, net lease companies are fully leased from the outset.

According to Volk, this essential difference means contracts - and not real estate - define shareholder investment risk. That fact and a portfolio approach to investment grade return generation mean that disclosure to shareholders likewise must be given at a portfolio level to be meaningful.

STORE has provided such unique and focused portfolio disclosure since it was introduced as a public company in 2014, following a more than three-year incubation with Oaktree Capital.

Howard Marks’ Oaktree was drawn to the strategy, and Berkshire Hathaway made its only REIT investment for 9.8% of the company in the summer of 2017, which says all that needs to be said about STORE’s defining investment approach.

"This is why I can sleep well at night."

(Source: STORE Investor Day Presentation)

