Owens Realty Mortgage's (ORM) CEO Bryan Draper on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ORM) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Dan Worley - Senior Vice President

Bryan Draper - President and Chief Executive Officer

Melina Platt - Chief Financial Officer

Bill Dutra - Executive Vice President

Analysts

Steve DeLaney - JMP Securities

Ben Zucker - BTIG

Eric Hovde - Hovde Capital Advisors

James Hua - Opal Advisors

David Hurwitz - SC Fundamental

Rick Murray - Sorin Capital

Ron Mass - Almitas Capital

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Owens Realty Mortgage First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Worley, Senior Vice President. Please go ahead.

Dan Worley

Thank you, Kate and good morning everyone and welcome to the first quarter 2018 Owens Realty Mortgage earnings conference call. With me today are Bryan Draper, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Melina Platt, our Chief Financial Officer. Also with us today is Bill Dutra, Executive Vice President.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made in this conference call maybe considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on ORM’s present belief and expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Information regarding factors that could cause these differences is detailed in our SEC reports, which can be found on our website at www.owensmortgage.com. ORM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We would also like to note that we have updated our REO report for the first quarter and it is available on our website at www.owensmortgage.com.

It is my pleasure to turn the call over to Melina Platt, Chief Financial Officer of Owens Realty Mortgage. Melina?

Melina Platt

Thank you, Dan and good morning. I will first discuss our financial results for the first quarter of 2018 before handing the call over to Bryan Draper. Please note that the following numbers are rounded.

For the quarter, net income allocable to common stockholders increased to $469,000 or $0.05 per fully diluted common share as compared to net income of $192,000 or $0.02 per fully diluted common share for the corresponding period in 2017. The increase in net income was primarily a result of the following: an increase in interest income on loans secured by trustees of $343,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 primarily due to an increase in the average balance of performing loans between the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and the quarter ended March 31, 2018 of approximately 9% and increase in gains on sales of real estate of $155,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 due to the sale of 5 properties, including four condominium units at Zalanta during the quarter ended March 31, 2018, with net gains totaling $155,000 as compared to the sale of two properties during the quarter ended March 31, 2017. That resulted in an insignificant loss.

A decrease in management fees of $210,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2017 due to the fact that the board and the manager agreed to adjust the prior management fee during the interim adjustment period beginning July 1, 2017 and the interim management fee calculation based on stockholders’ equity resulted in the management fee for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 that was approximately $299,000 lower than the fee that would have been payable to the manager using the prior management fee calculation.

Effective April 1, 2018, the interim management fee calculation was further adjusted and made permanent and additional changes to the compensation of the manager have been made by amendment to the management agreement. A decrease in the provision for loan losses from provision of $38,000 in 2017 to reversal of the provision of $80,000 in 2018 due primarily to the recovery of loan losses totaling $76,000 on one previously impaired loan that was repaid during the quarter ended March 31, 2018. These items that increased net income during the 3 months ended March 31, 2018 were partially offset by the following: a decrease in rental and other income from real estate properties net of expenses on such properties of $132,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from loss of $257,000 in the first quarter of 2017 to loss of $389,000 in the first quarter of 2018 due primarily to disbursements of $300,000 related to certain operating expenses of the assisted living facility located in Bensalem, Pennsylvania prior to its sale in March 2018. Many of the remaining properties held by us are non-operating properties that do not generate income and thus will likely continue to generate loss until they are disposed out in 2018 and beyond.

An increase in interest expense of $249,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2017 due primarily to increased interest expense on the Zalanta construction loan as construction was completed in mid-2017 and capitalization of interest was discontinued. An increase of income tax expense of $193,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2017 due primarily to an increase in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets as a result of additional net operating losses incurred during the quarter and lower expected net gains from sales of Zalanta assets in the future.

We originated four new loans with note amounts totaling $27.3 million during the first quarter of 2018 with a weighted average interest rate of 7.5%. We also extended the maturity dates on five loans during the quarter with principal balances totaling $22.4 million and a weighted average interest rate of 7.5%. We received full or partial repayment on four loans in the total amount of $11.8 million with a weighted average interest rate of 7.5%. And thus our loan portfolio increased by 8% during the quarter. During the quarter we earned $2.9 million in interest income on loans and incurred only $119,000 in interest expense on the line of credit. As of March 31, 2018 there was $12.1 million outstanding on our line of credit and $25.2 million and other debt secured by real estate. Considering the maximum currently available to advance on our line of credit to fully collateralize the $75 million and taking into account the other debt currently on our balance sheet, our potential debt to equity ratio is approximately 50%.

Maximizing value to our shareholders through a mix of dividends and share repurchases remains a strategic priority for the company. We declared a first quarter 2018 dividend of $0.16 per share and with that we distributed in excess of 100% of our net re-taxable income for the quarter. We repurchased approximately 32,000 shares of our common stock during the first quarter under the 2018 repurchase plan at a total cost of approximately $478,000 and an average cost of $14.71 per share and we repurchased another 88,000 shares in April 2018 for approximately $1.3 million and an average cost of $15.15 per share.

I will now turn the call over to Bryan Draper, our Chief Executive Officer. Bryan?

Bryan Draper

Thank you, Melina and I would think everyone for joining us on the call today. The first quarter of the year was relatively benign from a real estate disposition viewpoint. We sold four of the residential condos in Zalanta. This brings the total Zalanta units sold to 11 of 30 total. We currently have two additional units in contract. We also sold the assisted care facility in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Although the sale of the assisted care facility resulted in a book loss, the sale will be very positive to the bottom line and cash flow as the property has generated losses since acquisitions through foreclosure and required substantial cash investment as the property was improved and transitioned. We also have our Auburn, California golf course property in contract and expect to close the sale this quarter.

Between the Bensalem and Auburn properties and far from typical, we incurred a net loss from operations of $556,000 in the first quarter. We continue to analyze all remaining properties with regards to sales considering the economics and REIT tax laws. In addition to having six other properties in contract to sell, we continue to push sales and leasing at Zalanta. Our overall outlook regarding property dispositions has not changed from the prior quarter and we continue to expect to dispose of the majority of our real estate assets by 2019. Loan production was relatively strong compared to first quarters in past years which have been historically low for us. Our loan portfolio increased by about 8% from the prior quarter’s level. As previously reported the manager and the Board effective April 1 of this year agreed to change how the manager is compensated with regards to its management position. The manager has completely discontinued the collection of servicing fees and compensation reimbursement from the company.

In addition, the manager now shares 30% of the gross loan fees and late charges that collects on company loans with the company. Had this change in fees been applicable to the first quarter, the company would have paid approximately $193,000 less in expenses for servicing fees and salary reimbursements and would have received approximately $198,000 in loan fees and late charges for a net increase in cash of approximately $391,000. Also excluding the net losses from the Bensalem and Auburn properties for the first quarter, this would have resulted in a net increase in cash to the company of approximately $947,000.

Due to the expected income growth generated from an increasing loan portfolio and decreasing REO expenses and the immediate benefit from the change in management compensation, the board increased first quarter 2018 dividend to $0.16 per share. This dividend represented an increase of 60% from the fourth quarter 2017 dividend. We also announced an additional dividend increase to $0.20 per share for the second quarter of the year, representing a 25% increase from the first quarter and a 100% increase from the fourth quarter of 2017. The board is making meaningful governance changes, which we believe are more shareholder-friendly and appropriate at this time, including adding gender diversity at the director level placing an Independent Director as Chairman, moving to a majority voting standards with respect to uncontested director elections, implementing director and officer stock ownership requirements, and putting into place an anti-pledging policy. We believe that the actions we have taken will reduce expenses deliver at consistent competitive risk-adjusted yields and further align our management compensation structure and corporate governance with long-term interests of the company and all of our stockholders.

Before we open the call up for questions, I would like to inform you that the company, its directors and certain of its executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from the company’s stockholders in connection with the company’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The company intends to file proxy materials in connection with the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in due course and strongly encourages stockholders to read such proxy materials. As you may know, a group of distance shareholders stated their intention to launch a proxy contest at the 2018 annual meeting. The company will not comment on the proxy contest or take any questions regarding the proxy contest on this call. Despite our efforts to maintain the constructive dialogue with this group, including proposing that the group could have direct involvement in the designation of a female director our settlement proposals have been rejected. We are disappointed that the group has chosen to launch baseless attacks at your board and management team. Nonetheless, we remain committed to constructively engaging with the group and plan to address their attacks in due course.

We will now open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Steve DeLaney of JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Steve DeLaney

Thank you and my compliments on the steady progress, including the corporate governance changes in the buyback plan. On the loan side getting back to the core business here, always hearing from the larger commercial mortgage REITs is pressure on loan pricing due to increased competition. And just curious if you could share some color on how your loan pricing is holding up in the small balance segment of the market? Thanks.

Bryan Draper

Hi, Steve. I am going to let Bill Dutra answer that question.

Bill Dutra

Hi, Steve.

Steve DeLaney

Hi, Bill.

Bill Dutra

It’s holding up well. By and large, we are seeing maybe a 25 basis point decrease and every deal is negotiated separately obviously, but there is little bit of pressure, but not tremendous.

Steve DeLaney

Okay, very good. And Melina mentioned 7.5% average rate, does that sound compared to say 6 or 12 months ago, is that really the 25 basis points or so that you are referring to?

Bill Dutra

Yes, that’s pretty much it. I mean we were probably quoting 7.75% in trying to hold that more firmly 12 months ago and due to the competition and the requirement that we would be a little bit more aggressive in pricing, it’s down to about 7.5%.

Steve DeLaney

Yes. And regarding competition, have you seen specifically any new entrants players that are in your geographic market pursuing SBC loans?

Bill Dutra

There is a lot of competition, I can’t tell how much of it’s new because the competition kind of goes in and out of the market. But it has become a more competitive environment, but despite that we are seeing good opportunities and we continued to increase the loan book, I would say the pipeline for this quarter, the second quarter is very healthy and we expect it to be a pretty good production quarter as well.

Steve DeLaney

Very good, that’s helpful. That’s to be my next question is how things look in the second quarter, you guys have always been at least as long as I have done and you have been a fixed rate lender and I am just curious with the Fed tightening if you have any internal discussions about adding some floating rate sensitivity to your loan book especially on loans that you expect might be on your books for a longer period of time?

Bill Dutra

Yes. So we are actually more actively pursuing variable rate products in the portfolio. In all of the courses we have been making lately have included an attempt to make loans variable. Generally speaking, there is going to run variable that will be fixed for 6 months to 12 months and then they will run variable after that point in time. And we are not getting a whole lot of pushback from borrowers because a lot of competitors use similar pricing gains. So I would say that we are transitioning more of the portfolio to...

Steve DeLaney

Okay, great. And obviously to getting towards a higher leverage level when fully deployed, we have to keep one eye on repayments, I am just curious if when you look at your loan book over the next one to two quarters is there anything kind of large and lumpy that we should factor in when we are projecting portfolio growth say from now to the end of the year?

Bryan Draper

Yes. We do have one loan that we recently extended for a six months period that’s a reasonably large loan, I think its $14.5 million or $15 million. But other than that I don’t see too much on the horizon and as I have said the pipeline looks healthy, so we are pretty sure that we will be able to absorb that.

Steve DeLaney

So you put that one out what into the fourth quarter this year and would that be a final extension, final maturity?

Bryan Draper

Yes. We were able to negotiate that extension and keep the loan on the books despite some pressure from competitors to do the same thing. It is a senior apartment complex that is just getting into the stabilization portion of the leasing program. And it – we fully expect that by the time the loan becomes matured I think it’s in October that they will have institutional financing to take this out.

Steve DeLaney

That sounds like a Freddie Mac loan, a small balance loan to me?

Bryan Draper

Exactly.

Steve DeLaney

For sure at some point, okay. Thanks so much for the comments.

Operator

The next question is from Ben Zucker of BTIG. Please go ahead.

Ben Zucker

Thanks for taking my questions and I apologize in advance for jumping around a little bit. My first question relates to your deferred tax asset, could you just provide a brief history of how that DTA was created, if I remember correctly I think that some assets were contributed to a TRS and was that the difference between carrying value at the time of contribution and estimate a fair value that was essentially the DTA value, is that sounds correct?

Bryan Draper

Yes. Hi Ben, I think in 2016 we contributed various assets into Zalanta which is a TRS. And by doing so the difference between the book and tax basis was substantial which created a significant over $5 million tax assets which was booked at that time. As we progress forward, we will be taking that off our books. At the end of last year a significant effect of the new tax law from a rate of 37% to 21% that obviously affected it tremendously. So we reduced it quite a bit. We expected to have it off our books by the time these assets were sold going to be sometime probably by early 2019.

Ben Zucker

That’s helpful. And following up on that, I saw that there was a slight little write-down this quarter and I guess that was due to ultimate recovery values, I was under the impression that that you guys had been making price concessions on the condos and sales activity have been starting to pick up nicely and I know that we have spoken about in the past you guys were implementing a new marketing strategy and the change in seasons were going to bring a different clientele to the area, so I am wondering does any of this write-down now relate to maybe things that were outside of your control like the higher interest rate environment or maybe even the new tax code that eliminates mortgage interest deductions on homes around the price point of your condos that could be causing you to rethink these ultimate recovery values?

Bryan Draper

Okay. So, we haven’t had any write-down in values. What might happen is as we analyze the tax deferred asset, we are looking at our sales projections. So, those projections to some degree could have come down a little bit which would affect obviously the deferred tax asset. However, we have not really changed our pricing so much on these condos we, in some instance and I really don’t want to talk about our strategy on selling them in this public forum, but we really haven’t changed the pricing model so far and we have had traction. We obviously continue to look at and continue to push, start off we continue to look at to continue to push look at new options, because selling those assets is obviously very important to us and we expect to have that done hopefully this year.

Ben Zucker

Great. That is helpful. Going to the press release, can you explain the sales activity a little bit more for me, I understand there were four condos that’s pretty simple and I know that you sold a fifth asset in assisted living facility in Pennsylvania, what is that 5.4 million discounted note receivable that you referenced in the release?

Bryan Draper

So we did have a significant carry-back financing in the sale of the assisted living facility. There is, new accounting rules associated with carry-back financing and because of the fact that the amount of the carry-back in relation with sales level was quite high. We had to do a discounted analysis of the note. So, we expect to receive the full payment on the note. This was just accounting treatment.

Melina Platt

The new revenue standard that’s out there and basically what requires you to analyze those sales differently now, when you have carry-back financing and so under the old rule you might have had deferred gain now you have actually discount the note back and take a discount which that then resulted in a loss on that sales about 400 or something.

Ben Zucker

Great. That’s helpful. Thanks, Melina. If I could just squeeze a couple of more in here quickly, the Zalanta Phase 2 property that was reclassified as into held for investment from held for sale. I am just wondering should we take this to mean that you guys might be more inclined to look at developing that land parcel on your own or is this more of a function of your selling restrictions in every given year, should we be looking or reading into this reclassification at all or is it kind of just not much of it to do?

Bryan Draper

Yes, no, it’s more the latter. We look at our properties that we have because of REIT tax law. Certain properties move up, because we have opportunities to sell them. We have no intention to developing. I mean, at this point we have no intention whatsoever of developing a lot of Phase 2, but we did take it off market and we do not intend on selling it this year.

Ben Zucker

Okay, that makes sense. And if I recall correctly, you wanted to keep that intact while you were developing the earlier things to keep the option of one big buyer on the table, so I understand your strategy there? And then lastly just housekeeping, I just want to confirm that the 1Q was the last quarter that we are going to see that servicing expense and going forward that will be eliminated, is that correct?

Bryan Draper

Yes, quarter one was the last quarter in which there will be any servicing fee.

Melina Platt

And the salary reimbursement that closed in the notes of the financial also.

Ben Zucker

Right. Okay, great. Well, thanks for taking my questions and look forward to seeing more quarters like this in the future. Thanks.

Operator

The next question is from Eric Hovde of Hovde Capital Advisors. Please go ahead.

Eric Hovde

Good afternoon. So, what I would like to understand is your economic model on the rate of return that you are generating off of these loans. You just said that you put out capital this quarter at about a 7.5% yield on the loans, correct?

Bryan Draper

Correct.

Eric Hovde

Okay. Your current lending line, which you drew on that is fixed or floating?

Bryan Draper

It’s floating.

Eric Hovde

What is the rate on that floating rate?

Bryan Draper

It’s prime plus 25 basis points.

Eric Hovde

Okay. So, when you factor in your management fee, your expense reimbursements, what is the yield, the true net yield that you are generating to shareholders?

Bryan Draper

So, there are no expense reimbursements going forward, Eric. And in fact, we are putting together a projection that we will be making public hopefully within the next 6 to 8 weeks and in that you will have all of our assumptions and it really, really puts forth our model.

Eric Hovde

You don’t understand what your net yield today is for your shareholders?

Bryan Draper

No, I mean, our net yield, you got to remember that most of the loans that we are funding are not funded off of our line of credit, we are using our capital and we are not levered, we are very, very un-levered at this point and we expect to be actually going forward. It’s not down the road that we expect to leverage more. So, as we continue with progression of sales or real estate assets and have that those become cash we will be committing those funds into loans. So, we don’t expect to be levering that much. So as is right now, we are getting 7.5% on the average on these new loans, our overall rate is probably more like 7.75% and the difference between that and our borrowing rate is about 2.7% currently.

Eric Hovde

And then you have to back out a management fee of 1.5%, correct?

Melina Platt

Of equity.

Eric Hovde

Yes, okay. And what kind of reserve calculations are you using?

Bryan Draper

You mean reserves for uncollectable loans.

Eric Hovde

Anytime you make a loan, you have to build an allowance for loan loss for future credit hits. In fact, I have a whole line of questioning in that regard, what has your historical credit losses been for the last 10 years and how are you arriving at your reserving policy, because you released reserves while you extended loans that were either in some form of technical default and you grew your loan portfolio, because if you back out or if you put forth a reasonable loan loss provision in this quarter, it would probably have taken away all the earnings for the shareholders, but let’s get back to the rate of return that you are generating for shareholders, what kind of loan loss reserve do you have factored in to new loans that you are making?

Bryan Draper

It’s probably about 1% historically.

Eric Hovde

Okay. So, the point is you really aren’t – I will be quiet and let you finish.

Bryan Draper

I mean, you asked the question about what our experience has been in the last 10 years. So, we have not foreclosed on any loans that we have made subsequent to becoming a public company that were originated after that time. So, our experience in the last 5 years has been exceptional. And one thing is that our loan-to-value overall on our portfolio of excluding the few carry-back loans that we have is slightly over 50%. So, we are very, very conservative in our underwriting and we do not see right now that in the analysis of our loan loss reserve, we do a specific and a general analysis. Now, a specific analysis is on a loan-by-loan basis depending on whether that loan we look – that we expect that we need to look at it specifically. That loan loss reserve from the specific asset bases is zero at this point. The entire loan loss reserve is just a general loan loss reserve that we expect will gradually increase as the loan portfolio increases.

Eric Hovde

Okay. When you became a public company, the real estate markets from 2014 to today have done nothing, but approve anybody that’s been involved in real estate lending for any duration of time and as a person who has owned well over a dozen banks in my life and currently owned two rather good size banks to try to predicate your loan loss provisioning based upon an only up-cycle in asset values is absurd. But going back over any kind of normal loss migration analysis, what has been your historical losses, because if you are telling me that you are not establishing any specific reserves, because obviously borrowers are not coming to you because your cost of capital is cheap when any solid borrower that is lending at a loan to value can go to a bank and borrow at 5%, why would they come to Owens and borrow at 7.5% with a point upfront. They are obviously doing it for a very specific reason, which is either they themselves have a check or credit history or they are lending on assets that are in some type of repositioning that carry more risk or they are lending with not the normal debt service coverage ratios or loan-to-value ratios that any bank would require. So, obviously you are taking on higher credit risk loans and you are telling us that you are not applying any specific reserves and you only have a 1% general reserve and are using that predicated upon the fact that you are saying in 2014 to today, you haven’t taken any losses even though you took massive losses as a company in 2008, 2009, 2010?

Bryan Draper

So, now you are going back to a period before we are a public company, however I can tell you many lenders took asset losses during those periods. I am not trying to sit there and say that we didn’t have losses, we did. Any lender did. Many large lenders went out of business, many other lenders were salvaged by the federal government we weren’t. So, we picked up the pieces. We move forward and we solve the problems and we have actually gotten to a point where we are very steady at this point. Again, our loan-to-value overall is very low. The market in the last 5 years has been good. It’s been an up-market real estate, but at the same time, we are not out there making 80% loan-to-value loans. We are not doing 75% loan-to-value loans. So, the opportunities for us as a lender are different than they would be for you as a bank. It would be similar do you like if you had a fair distribution business and you said I can sell beer for so many cents per ounce, but I have a concession at AT&T stadium and you go, how can you sell your beers for so much? I can sell for this much, but you can’t sell inside the stadium. We get opportunities where a borrower in very quick has to fund – have his loan funded and we are able to meet that demand. That demand has always been in place and we do control our risk and we do that by employing very low loan-to-value.

Eric Hovde

Your business model today, Bryan is the same business model you have had through your history and that is you are making largely bridge loans at higher rates of return than what the banking industry would provide. You just acknowledged you took massive losses and lot of lenders went out of business, the reason you didn’t fail because you were largely equity funded which is why you didn’t fail. So back to the point, if you are basically drawing down on reserves while you are growing your loan book, you are only generating a 7.75 yield, your cost of borrowings because you did draw on your line and when you factor in your management fee you are basically making no return for shareholders. So, again, I would like to ask a very simple question, it’s basic mathematics why would you deploy dollars into high-risk loans at a nominal yield at best for the shareholders when you could have been using that capital to buyback your own stock at significant discounts that can generate 35%, 40%, 50% at times during this past quarter returns for your shareholders? That is not predicated on a risky loan and plus there is tax advantages to that. So as a management member and board member that has a fiduciary responsibility to all the people that are listening to you on this call today and all your shareholder base, how could you, in your right mind, go ahead and be making loans instead of creating the highest and best return for your shareholders with the least amount of risk by buying back your stock instead of making risky loans?

Bryan Draper

No we entered to while earlier this year our Board of their repurchase program. We have committed $10 million to it. Well, we have disclosed what we purchased to-date. And I will tell you one thing Eric is we do not see when we are talking to an anchor when we are buying back the stock, we do not see opportunities to buyback our stock. Most of our shareholders are our investors. They are not going to be selling out at $16 or $17 a share. If we could sit there and go out there and take a huge chunk of money and buyback a tremendous amount of our stock at $16 that would be great, but that’s just not possible. So we will continue to look at share repurchase opportunities. We think that’s beneficial to the company to a certain extent. However, we are not going to take all of our assets and start making loans, because we are profitable in the loan making business. We expect it to improve. We have increased our dividend. We are increasing our dividend next quarter. We expect that to continue through the year. So and again we will be putting forth our projections and our model which will substantiate the basis for us lending money.

Eric Hovde

Bryan, the amount of amount of capital that you deployed to buyback shares is the fraction of what you used to put out into new loans, let’s be very frank on that, number one. Number two, you have done the spin on a couple of different conference calls when many investors and shareholders have asked the same question that I just asked why if you are not being using your cash flow and capital resources appropriately to buyback stock, you say I can’t get the shares, but if you look at your daily average trading volume you are not have been coming close to hitting what you should be through your buyback program, number one. Number two, you have not bought back any major blocks of stock and have even in my understanding attempted to do so other than Freestone Capital’s position that you paid a massive premium to because they were coming at you and waging a proxy battle and pointing out the flaws to your business model and the inherent conflicts between the external manager and themselves. Lastly, I have shared with you on numerous occasions that a very easy way to go suck in a lot of shares is to go do a Dutch tender which companies do all of the time and again that was completely rebuffed, so to sit on a conference call and say that we can’t get the shares when you are not even coming close to your daily average buyback when you have continued to deploy capital in high risk loans and you haven’t bought any block other than clearing out somebody who was pointing out the flaws in the company and you have an option to use a Dutch tender is disingenuous at best, so I will let other shareholders now opine in, but I will be very clear I have responded to your letter about gender diversity and that letter went out promptly before this call and the timing of that is just impeccably ironic given that your Board has never had a female Director and to try to use that as a reason to obfuscate legitimate shareholder concerns that all our shareholders have that there is not alignment of interest is disingenuous at best, so I will be quiet, I will let others ask their questions, but you can be assured we will be continuing to move forward with our proxy contest? Thank you.

Bryan Draper

Very good. Thank you, Eric.

Operator

The next question is from James Hua of Opal Advisors. Please go ahead.

James Hua

Hi guys. I would like to maybe put some numbers and estimates to the existing lending model and the first pieces let’s say we are lending out at a gross coupon of 7.5% we got this 1.5% management fee, we have got SG&A of 1% and let’s say our loan loss allowances are 1% and I would argue that it’s risky and practically the entire loan book was foreclosed upon during the last recession and so to-date 1% I think that’s very aggressive and really what we are left with is 4% to maybe 5% if we can reduce the yield by the split in points. And so it just looks like the – on equity loan without leverage the numbers just don’t work and so if we can hold that thought for a bit, the return on equity without leverage is under a sub 5% with some aggressive assumptions. And the only other way for this to work is that and so it seems like we have the $75 million line of credit, but the interest rate is 5%, the commitment piece 25 basis points and so we are lending out at 7.5%. And I think in the Q basically you guys have said that you are not able to pass on the cost of debt to the borrower. And if anything, it seems like we can squeeze as we used our debt to originate loans and it even looks like most of the loans that were originated, the loan book increased by $12 million and the line of credit increased by $12 million. I mean, at one point you guys, do you guys see anything, any of this changing at all and how does this work out for the shareholders?

Bryan Draper

Well, I mean, you have said a lot of things that Eric Hovde said. So, I am not going to address those again. With regards to any compression in our rate, I know that throughout the entire ladder of lending even going up the very, very large lenders, there is a lot of competition in the market. We have been doing this a long time, we think historically that the rates – the spreads that we get between not that we are lending at in our borrowing rates, those will return. We are looking at new options for borrowings, which hopefully will reduce our cost. So, we do expect that, that will improve. We think that the compression is a short-term event and we expect that to improve.

James Hua

But Bryan, last time during the crisis, we were lucky that we were un-leveraged or the LP was un-leveraged, so this time if the LPs leveraged and we are getting like a thin spread of 1% or 2%, my fear is that it just doesn’t end well for shareholders?

Bryan Draper

Well, you are projecting the future and again we run a very, very conservative ship here and we will continue to do that. So, if you are looking back at the past and trying to predict the future, that’s one thing, but we do not see that currently in this market. And again as I said to Mr. Hovde, we are continuing to look at opportunities, but we are very risk averse.

James Hua

Great. And so are you basically saying that part of this solution is that let’s say ORM creates a product that has a variable rate interest for the borrowers and so therefore we don’t get squeezed on our variable rate debt versus our fixed rate of borrowers. Is that what you are alluding to if I am getting it right?

Bryan Draper

No, I am not alluding to that. Our loans are short-term in nature, James, so, 1 to 2 years. Historically, we have been a fixed rate lender because of that. So in the short-term, there can be some compression between our increasing borrowing rates and our lending rates, but we are continuing to look at opportunities as Bill Dutra mentioned be able to initiate a number of new loans that have a variable feature. We often have a variable feature that kicks in at the certain amount of time. And in addition, if a loan matures and haven’t paid off, we have in our loan agreement, the opportunity to collect significantly more in rate, which we are actually doing on a couple of loans right now. So, we think that because of the short-term nature of our lending and also bringing in some variable features of our loans that we are trying to address that issue.

James Hua

And then last point and sorry to belabor more or less the same point, but is there a minimum amount of spread that you have to make before you make a decision not to originate new loans off of that, is it 1%, is it 0.5% spread, is there some minimum?

Bryan Draper

So we have never had any minimum, because we never needed to. Historically, I say our spread is more 300 basis points, 325 basis points. And of course at some point, we are not going to borrow money to make loans, because it just wouldn’t make sense, but currently, that’s not the case.

James Hua

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from [indiscernible] of Atticus Capital. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi Brian, I am actually going to ask another question following up on James, because it struck me on your last comment, with you the read the Fed raising rates projected three quarters in the next three quarters I will point in the next year, taking your funding cost from 5 to 5.75, you are blending at call it 7.75, so you are already looking at it 200 basis points spread in the next 12 months and so I mean I guess I would expect that you guys would be having a conversation about when you stop lending given you have already seen the spread compression right now?

Bryan Draper

So again the majority of our lending comes from capital not from debt. We continue as we have said since we have converted from a limited partnership and continue on our mission to dispose of our real estate and we are going to continue on that mission. We expect that the vast majority of our lending dollars will come from capital and not debt. If all we had was debt, then I think your arguments are very, very strong, but they are not.

Unidentified Analyst

So is it fair to say that in the event that your disposition assets slowed down, you would curtail lending given the interest environment we are in over the next 12 months?

Bryan Draper

Well what we don’t expect that our sales of real estate will curtail. I mean we have a plan as I said earlier in the call we have six properties that are in contract right now. And many of the properties that we don’t have in contract are the most easily salable I would say. So we do expect within the next 2 years to relieve ourselves of the vast majority of our real estate assets. Obviously, at any time I mean that’s our prime focus is to achieve that to continue lending in a methodical, but conservative way. And down the road if we are only able to achieve rates of x compared to foreign rates of y, they just don’t make sense and we will have to look at what opportunities are available to us. And we will look at everything, at that time down the road when we are pretty much liquid, pretty much a very, very clean mortgage REIT. And if the lending environment doesn’t make sense we will look at every option available.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. So I am going to pivot over to the delinquency report from the most recent 10-Q, when I was reviewing the past few aging from the prior quarter to this quarter it looks like you are having migration from 60 days to 89 days to 90 days and I understand your explanation of these loans being passed maturity, but still current and are in the process of being extended paid off the refinanced, however can you elaborate on why the refinance process is taking more than 90 days and provide additional details on the past due assets and under the past due loans in the underlying assets associated…?

Bryan Draper

So generally when we have past due loans, we will look at everyone and we don’t sit there and just jump again and go begin a foreclosure process. So we do not see any trends that are developing with regards to our loans being paid off with respect to the market. In most cases it’s all case-by-case just unique situations, but we are not seeing any macro events that are happening that are creating issues with our loans being either repaid through refinancing or other effects like sales.

Bill Dutra

And sometimes the extensions are drawn out by the fact that the borrower in the middle of the extension period had decided that he is going to sell the property. There is a number of circumstances that might affect how quickly a loan gets extended or what factors might be.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And would you be able to elaborate on the loans that are 90 plus days past due at this point and the underlying assets associated to it given you are referencing the low loan to values protecting you guys?

Bryan Draper

So you are talking about past due.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, if I report I think there is – is it 6 million at 90 plus?

Bryan Draper

Okay. So, these assets we look at on a specific basis, we expect these loans to be paid off probably within 6 months, one of them which we have about $4.5 million in debt secured by two residential properties that are listed for sale one is either in contract or soon to be in contract and we will get a pay-down of about $2 million. At that point, our loan-to-value on that loan will be about 55%. On the other one, another loan that we have that’s also delinquent, the borrower just passed away, the state is selling all the assets and we have been notified that we should be paid off within 6 months.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. If I go back to your prior comment though, you said that the loan outstanding is around $4 million, $4.5 million, you are going to get a $2 million pay-down and that’s going to bring your loan to value on the asset to 55%. If you are lending at loan-to-value of 55%, I don’t understand that math?

Bryan Draper

So that loan is secured by a property. It was broken up into two separate parcels in which they built homes on. So, one of the assets being sold we are getting a partial pay-down and we will have still the debt remaining on the remaining parcel. So, just a partial pay-down so that math makes all the sense in the world.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Now I understand. Thanks for clarifying. Now, going to the sale-in in Bethlehem, would you mind giving details around the seller financing you provided on that transaction the term the yield, the loan-to-value?

Bryan Draper

Yes. So, it is a very, very high loan in regards to the value. The buyer was a group that had specific talents and experience with regard to this type of property, which is assisted care property. It’s a 2-year note at 4%. We would expect to have that paid off probably prior to that date.

Melina Platt

$5.875 million principal balance on the $6.250 million sales, right?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And you gave that loan at 4%?

Melina Platt

I think it’s 5%. I don’t have it in front of me. It’s roughly 4.5% or 5%.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Alright, one last question and then I will let other people jump in. I noticed on the 10-Q the maturity on the CB&T line is coming up in June 2018. What is your plan on addressing that line maturity?

Bryan Draper

We are actually going to be given another extension on that and we intend right now to renew it. The extensions weren’t initiated by us. They are initiated by the bank. In fact, I am meeting with them on Monday to discuss more details.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you believe the terms will be similar to the existing ones or is there chances of higher borrowing cost?

Bryan Draper

So, I don’t know that. I can address that at this point. As I said I have a meeting on Monday and I will have a lot more information after that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I will step back.

Operator

The next question is from Neil Koffler of SC Fundamental. Please go ahead.

David Hurwitz

Hi, this is David Hurwitz from SC Fundamental. Can you just quickly walk me through the math of why it makes more sense to originate a new loan at 100 cents on the $1 rather than buying your existing book of loans for about $0.67 on the dollar, a book what you have characterized as extremely safe?

Bryan Draper

I don’t understand, you said buyer existing book of loans, what do you mean by that?

David Hurwitz

By buying back your own stock.

Bryan Draper

Buyback the stock, well, as I said and I don’t want to keep repeating myself, but we are buying back our stock. We don’t see the opportunities to buyback huge chunks of stock. Again, we don’t have the capital to do that, one. And number two, the dollar amount you are talking about, it’s not $16 a share.

David Hurwitz

How do you have the capital to originate new loans, but not buyback the stock?

Bryan Draper

So I mean again – I mean what volume you are talking about, this has been brought up in the past, we have addressed in the past, the board has addressed this.

David Hurwitz

I don’t think you addressed Eric’s points about the tender or the volume that’s traded?

Bryan Draper

We have addressed that.

David Hurwitz

Okay, I missed that. Could you explain why you haven’t engaged in the Dutch tender or are anywhere near the volume limits that you could be?

Bryan Draper

Sure. So, if you are sitting there saying to the extent that we commit all or most all of our assets, all of our liquidity to the repurchase of stock. Effectively, you are sooner saying you are out of the lending business you are out of business. Our board did a in-depth analysis of that process and it determined that it was not in the interest of the company to go through that, which is ultimately liquidating the company.

David Hurwitz

Okay. So what you are saying is it’s more financially beneficial to originate loans at 100 cents on the $1 than effectively buy your entire book of existing loans for $0.67 on the $1. I am just curious if you could walk me through the math that your board went through to determine how that logically makes sense?

Bryan Draper

So, there is a lot of reasons why you don’t liquidate a company and I am not going to go through that process right now. But what I will say is we cannot go and buy all of our stock at 67% of book. That’s just not possible.

David Hurwitz

Well, I don’t recall saying by all of it back, but you could buy a very substantially more than you have been?

Bryan Draper

Right. And so again substantial you are sooner saying taking the vast majority of our liquidity, our capital to buyback stock, which effectively is the initial steps to liquidating the company.

David Hurwitz

Well, I think you are changing the character of my question by suggesting I am saying using every all of your money are liquidating the company and that sort of stuff, which is a fair question, but not the question I am asking. The question I am asking is the marginal dollars spent, you have a choice and you have a choice between originating a new loan at 100 cents on the $1 or buying back your own stock effectively buying your existing assets for $0.67 on the dollar. I am curious to how you come to a conclusion that it ever makes sense to originate a new loan at 100 cents rather than buying your existing book at $0.67 that question you haven’t answered yet?

Bryan Draper

Well, we are buying back our stock. We have a stock repurchase program in place right now and we have committed $10 million to it.

David Hurwitz

And you think that’s sufficient?

Bryan Draper

At this point, yes.

David Hurwitz

And what are you basing that on?

Bryan Draper

Well, what basing at our analysis of our cash flow and projections from which we are going to make public here shortly, our projections of our future cash needs of our lending plans, our loan portfolio, sales of our real estate assets, the entire pro forma of the company. We also have taken into account the 10b-18 and 10b5-1 volume restrictions that were subject to if we could have a $40 million share repurchase program in place that would never get executed, it would take 3 years to drawdown that big. That’s why we have committed $10 million at a time to the process which could take three, four quarters to execute on given the restrictions. We estimate that somewhere between 25% and 35% of our shareholders of former limited partners that have a cost basis well above the current trading price and have no interest in selling and then you have got a institutional shareholders that aren’t selling of either at these levels. So, it is very difficult to say that we could go above and beyond the share repurchase plan that we have in place and have any meaningful impact.

David Hurwitz

How much work have you done on exploring a Dutch tender?

Bryan Draper

So, yes, this was brought up by Eric Hovde in his discussion with the board and the board and their financial analysts and our bankers have looked at that and decided that the cost associated and the limited amount of supply available in our shares would make it much more expensive than the process we are on currently.

David Hurwitz

Can you explain that, what’s the expense associated with it?

Bryan Draper

Dutch tender, we would have to use a banker and right now we are paying $0.05 a share trading commissions to acquire our shares at constant to the basis and it would be a lot more expensive to do an SEC process, make that filing and they go out and do a Dutch tender offer. And then it would have to be of a substantial size which is the cash we don’t have available.

David Hurwitz

Yes. If this is circular because you assume that cash available to originate new loans but not buyback stock which means you would still refuse to answer my original question…?

Bryan Draper

I am going to tell you this one more time. So we have got a $10 million share repurchase plan in place, it’s subject to 10b5-1, 10b-18 volume restriction. We are close to 100%, however as volume drops the trailing 25% restriction over four weeks continues to drop that volume. And so it ebbs and flows and we buy maximum amount of shares we are legally allowed to buy. If we sell a property and generate $5 million in cash from something like Bensalem we are not going to go out and do a Dutch tender with $5 million, it’s just not logical. So we don’t have large amount of cash in place at any one-time.

David Hurwitz

And I will leave at this for other callers, but the comparison to the cost of a Dutch tender isn’t to the $0.05 a share, it’s to the other alternative uses of your cash of which paying a banker and doing a Dutch tender, mathematically is so far severe than originating new loans, if you don’t need a calculator to figure it out, I will leave it at that…?

Bryan Draper

If we have the capital and we have had the volume that would be fantastic, we don’t.

Operator

The next question is from Rick Murray of Sorin Capital. Please go ahead.

Rick Murray

I guess I am curious about you guys announced another $22 million of loans you had to extend this quarter which I believe was on top of another $20 million in the prior quarter, so I guess I am trying to understand why we are having such a bad experience with loans that we have made in a cycle where this is still the good part of the cycle and you guys aren’t provisioning hardly anything for losses, but prior to 2007 in your predecessor experience your loss has averaged almost 8% throughout the course of the good cycle, so just again help us understand the thought process here around why you are not provisioning for greater loss experience and what’s happening in the last two quarters where we are having to extend a fairly substantial amount of the current loan book?

Bill Dutra

The extensions are primarily the result of a couple of things. The largest of which is the fact that some of these loans are either construction or rehabilitation loans and the timeline for getting the approval work completed and the loans refinanced has lagged a little bit. They are all still very well secured and the extensions that we are providing primarily are short-term in nature. And we don’t expect there to be any issues going forward with any of those loans.

Bryan Draper

And then in addition going forward on these extensions again when we do an extension we look at the value of the property. We get a new appraisal. We review all aspects of the expansion and we collect a fee. And when we do that the company will share in those fees.

Rick Murray

So can you provide us with some loan to value detail on the $40 million plus of loans that have been extended in the last two quarters?

Bill Dutra

I would say that the loan to value ratio on those is sub-65%. Bryan indicated that if you take out the solitary financing portfolio is at about 55%, so obviously there is some variation higher and lower, but all of those loans that we have extended recently are below I believe below 65% loan to value.

Rick Murray

Okay. And what were the – moving on, what were the origination fees that Owens Financial Group received during the quarter?

Bryan Draper

Well, for the first quarter just a moment. Well, as I have said in my in my portion of the call…

Bill Dutra

We can get back to them offline.

Bryan Draper

Yes.

Rick Murray

I can wait, that’s fine. Presumably, it was about 1% of whatever the origination volume in the quarter was, correct?

Melina Platt

$107,000 in the quarter.

Rick Murray

Well, there was $198,000 that would have been earned by the company, so take $198,000 divided by 0.3, yes, so it’s about $660,000 in loan fees and late charges?

Bryan Draper

Well, $660,000 in loan fees and late charges and ORM shareholders earning basically zero. So now it’s clear why you want to continue to put out loans instead of buying back your stock.

Melina Platt

You are going to get 30% of that.

Bryan Draper

Yes. So, again starting April 1, the company’s shares in 30% of all the loan fees in late charges in addition.

Rick Murray

Why should the manager be entitled to 70% of those fees?

Bryan Draper

Well, that manager is also paying all the cost associated with originating those fees. It’s between the loan origination fees we paid to the broker, the loan origination fee we pay to our administrative staff. All those costs are incurred by Owens Financial Group. None of those costs are shared with the company.

Rick Murray

So, we are receiving a management fee?

Bryan Draper

No, the management fee is for something completely different. And again, Rick, when you bought this stock, we have had these fees in place since the company went public these fees.

Rick Murray

I never bought the stock thinking it was a great company I bought the stock because it had assets that were undervalued?

Bryan Draper

Very good, very good. So now, we have been extremely proactive in changing our fee structure to benefit the company. We have already seen that. We expect it to increase dramatically. That’s why we expect to increase our dividend even past $0.20 that we expect in the second quarter. Operator, are there any other questions?

Operator

The next question is from Ron Mass of Almitas Capital. Please go ahead.

Ron Mass

Thank you. Most of my questions have been answered, but I appreciate certainly the efforts that you have made in terms of reducing cost in the share buybacks. One thing that I think would be helpful, I am still struggling to understand the ROE of making new loans and making new loans down the road using potential leverage and the number of mortgage REITs both residential and commercial put out presentations, quarterly earnings presentations where they show their yields on the new loans they are making the cost of borrowing, the cost of the management fee, the cost of the administrative and G&A expenses and produce a bottom line ROE on book value both levered and un-levered. And I think it’s something that would be very helpful to answer some of the questions to understand that future ROE if that’s something you might be willing to consider in the future?

Dan Worley

Hi, Ron, this is Dan. Yes, we have had this conversation in the past and it’s now that we are getting to the point where within 24 months of liquidating the real estate portfolio, we are looking forward towards dividend and having a different point of view moving forward. And so we are currently working on an updated investor presentation that will include a breakdown of ROE and our projected net yield moving forward. And so we expect to do that sometime during this proxy period.

Ron Mass

Okay, great. Thank you very much. That answered it. All my other questions have been answered. Thanks.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session and today’s conference. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.