Trading Mistake 4 - High 'Probability' Trades

Ok in the last article of this series, we discussed boredom trades and how having an itchy finger can lead to losses and sizable draw-downs in one's account. In this article, I want to discuss the whole idea of doing trades which have a high probability of profit but don't offer meaningful profit potential due to the size and many times the "time element" nature of the trades. Depending on the strategy, trades can be found where the trader in question has up to an 80 to 90% chance of making a profit on the trade. The problem is when one has such a high probability, you can be sure that the potential pay-out isn't going to break the bank.

Before we go into the mistakes I have made making perceived high probability trades, one metric (which is probably the most important) which never gets discussed when being a short term trader is the time one needs to invest. Traditional buy & hold investors for example can do their fundamental analysis outside of work hours and then invest when they deem appropriate. Long term investors can hold down a full time job and still be every active regarding the running of their portfolios. Short term traders though "feed" off the next trade. Its all about the next trade. Adopting this mindset means you need to be far more active and considerably more time needs to be spent in front of the screen. Not something I would recommend.

My philosophy or strategy would be "mid-term" if we could coin such a phrase. I like the engagement but not to the extent where one is watching every tick movement of stocks. I was in the "short term" camp though at one stage of my career. Let's go through some mistakes I made. Although, I didn't lose money trading Cardinal Health (CAH) (our portfolio actually bought it post its collapse), I want to use it as our as our test subject as its recent share price behavior is perfect for the purposes of this article.

With respect to short term trading, I used mainly 2 strategies. I traded based off price extremes and also volatility. With respect to extreme down-moves for example, I would use the relative strength index or RSI momentum indicator. This is something you can read off a chart and if the stock in question drops below into oversold territory, it would mean that we would have a high probability of a bounce to the the upside. This trade if executed properly has close to a 90% probability of turning a profit in a bull market if of course it is executed properly. I would use the RSI indicator in tandem with a swing low. In a bear market, one could do the exact opposite by using short-term overbought conditions with a swing high. However the profit potential is not so high because all the trader wants to do is turn a profit and not realize a defined percentage gain. Even in fundamentally weak stocks, this strategy works the vast majority of the time when the trader trades the bounce quickly for profit. Here is how Cardinal Health fared over the past 12 months.

As we can see from the chart, every time CAH became oversold from a momentum perspective, it invariably bounced back to the upside. However, here is the skinny. CAH's latest earnings report tanked the stock by almost 20% to close to $50 a share. Shares are slowly making their way back and have printed a daily swing low. Charts though like this look great in hindsight. Why? Because they "assume" the trader is able to catch the exact bottom of these temporary down moves. This is very difficult. For example, if we look at the chart below and observe when CAH first demonstrated oversold conditions in March. We can see that the RSI readings fell below the crucial "30" level when CAH was trading around $70 a share. We didn't get a swing low at $70 but definitely got one at around the $64 level. Just say our beloved trader entered here expecting the bounce to take place. A tiny profit would actually have been made before earnings but through his greed, he decides to wait until earnings to see if more profit can be gained. What happens? His position loses $14 or 22% overnight.

There are a few lessons to be learned here.

Never enter earnings with a short term position that you are not willing to hold. This strategy is NOT earnings-proof This strategy should only be used to gain any type of profit. Greed cannot be part of the recipe here.

Here is the issue with so call high probability trading. Yes you can make money 8 out of 10 times but the 2 losses can easily wipe out those multiple small gains. Here is another example using CAH but this time from a volatility standpoint.

Option sellers often use earnings announcements (where stocks have inflated volatility) to try and pick up stocks for much cheaper prices than the pre-earnings stock price. How? By selling naked puts just before earnings when IV is at it highest. As we can see from the chart below, CAH announced its most recent earnings numbers on the 3rd of this month before the market opened. Implied volatility rose well above 30% in the days leading up the earnings announcement. CAH was trading around the $64 mark the evening before CAH announced earnings. Just say I could sell a $60 put for $0.50 which would expire on the 4th of May (just a 2 day trade). I think to myself. If I get assigned stock, my cost basis is $59.50. I'm thinking - I don't mind holding CAH at $59.40. If I don't get assigned, I merely keep the premium and move on. However CAH reports a brutal earnings report and shares almost hit $50 on the 3rd. I obviously get assigned and I'm now holding a 16% paper-loss down on my trade.

Source : Interactive Brokers.com

What can be learned from this ?

Earnings reports can change the fundamental landscape of a company. CAH dropped that much for a reason. This is not now the same company that you sold puts on pre-earnings One could trade CAH for its next 10 earnings reports and a move like this will not happen. Usually volatility then contracts post earnings and the trader gets paid by buying back the cheap options he sold pre-earnings. The outlier is the problem though. There is no point having 9 winning trades in a row if on the 10th, you lose all your gains.

To sum up, my advice to anyone using short term strategies and high probability trades is to keep a firm eye on your net lick or net liquidation value to ensure it is increasing. The problem with these strategies is the bigger losses one realizes. Yes, you could be right 80% of the time but could still lose money. It's all about the net lick. Winning percentages just don't come into it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.