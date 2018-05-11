Eli Lilly Makes A Bold Acquisition; How Lucrative Is It?

Recently, Eli Lilly (LLY) announced that it had acquired ARMO BioSciences (ARMO) for approximately $1.6 billion in cash. In the end, Eli Lilly paid $50 a share which caused the stock to trade higher by 67% to $49.84 per share. This was a pretty quick run for ARMO, because it had its IPO on January 17, 2018 on the NASDAQ a few months ago. This is an important acquisition, because it will put Eli Lilly on the map for cancer immunotherapy. This as a hot area in which Merck (MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) have a huge presence in. This acquisition makes Eli Lilly a strong buy.

The Need For Acquisition

This acquisition was a necessity for Eli Lilly, because it was not into the immunotherapy cancer space as much as the other big pharmaceutical companies. This will be a great bit of help for it, because it will allow it to get a foothold in this space. The main clinical candidate is AM0010, which is a long-acting form of recombinant human Interleukin 10 (IL-10). IL-10 is responsible for the stimulation and survival of white blood cells known as CD8+ T-cells. IL-10 is also responsible for the enhancement of the killing (cytotoxic) effect for CD8+ T-cells. This sounds promising, but there is an even better part about ARMO's technology. It links the IL-10 to polyethylene glycol, which increases the amount of circulation time in patients. Why is a longer circulation time important? That's because the CD8+ T-cells last longer, and are able to kill more cancer cells than typically intended. One last thing to note is that this is a good clinical candidate, for the simple fact that it uses CD8+ T-cells. If the intended target tumor area has an increased amount of CD8+ T-cells present, then it will have a more pronounced effect. It would then translate to an improved prognosis for patients. In other words, that would improve the survival time frame for these patients.

Current Trials

I believe that this acquisition was a wise move for Eli Lilly. Not just because they went out and bought an immunotherapy pharmaceutical company. It's because of the versatility that AM0010 provides when treating cancers. What I mean by versatility is the ability to be able to be used as a solo treatment and in combination treatments. AM0010 can be used as a monotherapy and combined with chemotherapy as well. The most important aspect of all is that it can be combined with anti PD-1 drugs. Think of the pronounced effect when AM0010 can be combined together with anti PD-1 drugs. Anti PD-1 drugs have already been proven to work well as monotherapy agents against many types of cancers. What I explained first for AM0010, is just the capability and versatility of the technology itself. Think about this though, this clinical candidate is pegged for both large markets, and cancers with unmet medical needs. The large markets that ARMO is targeting are: Lung cancer, melanoma, renal, and solid tumors. The main target indication with a large unmet medical need is pancreatic cancer. ARMO is currently in a phase 3 pivotal clinical trial using AM0010 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). PDAC accounts for about 80% of all pancreatic cancer patients. This is a huge unmet medical need, which is why the FDA and the European Commission have granted AM0010 with Orphan Drug designation.

The Importance Of Cytokine

Cytokines play an important role in treating cancer. The same can be said about anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1 drugs. As I noted above, combining IL-10 (cytokine) along with anti PD-1 drugs would have a huge beneficial effect. To understand this, first you have to understand the mechanism of action for each. IL-10 enhances and stimulates the amount of CD8+ T-cells in the body that are able to kill cancerous cells. Now think of ARMO's technology which can also prolong the effect of duration of those CD8+ T-cells, which in turn enhances the efficacy profile. AM0010 (cytokine) works well on its own as a monotherapy as proven in earlier studies. But in my opinion, enhanced efficacy will be observed when AM0010 is combined with an anti-PD-1 drug. That's because the main function for an anti-PD-1 drug is to inhibit PD-1 expression. That's because PD-1 has been identified to promote immune evasion of tumor cells. In other words, it doesn't matter how many T-cells you have (boost of the immune system with) to kill cancerous cells if they can't effectively find what they are looking for. The molecules of PD-1 are responsible for allowing cancer cells to evade the immune system. This is why in my opinion, ARMO's has made a good decision to incorporate anti-PD-1 combinations with its AM0010 candidate in treating lung cancer/renal cancer. ARMOS BioSciences wasn't the first Cytokine pharma to be involved in a major deal. Back in February of 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb paid an upfront payment of $1.85 billion to partner with Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR). The reason why Bristol-Myers Squibb did the deal was so that it could test its immuno-oncology drugs against nine tumor targets when combined with NKTR-214. NKTR-214 is a CD122-biased cytokine agonist, which also proliferates (increases the amount of) CD8+ T-cells.

Conclusion

Eli Lilly has finally made a huge footprint in the cancer immunotherapy space. I believe that the versatility of AM0010 may allow it to compete against other major players such as Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb. The risk is that early studies have shown to be positive, but it remains to be seen how well late-stage studies will turn out. Still, this will likely put Eli Lilly on the map in the lucrative cancer immunotherapy space. This also sticks to its strategy to focus on its oncology franchise. In my opinion, $1.6 billion is not so bad if the technology works out. The ability to combine AM0010 with either chemotherapy or anti-PD-1/PD-L1 drugs will make it a force to be reckoned with in the coming years. This acquisition means that other pharmaceutical companies that use cytokines may also be in high demand. I think that Eli Lilly made a smart move with this acquisition for all the reasons I described above. That's why I believe that Eli Lilly is a strong buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.