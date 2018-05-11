Allergan's Growth Is Really Dead

On the surface Allergan's (AGN) Q1 2018 results were pretty solid. The company reported revenue of $3.67 billion, up 3% Y/Y. The results were shy of the double-digit growth of the past, which I have been predicting for a while now. EBITDA of $1.6 billion was up 34% Y/Y. Management has been cutting operating costs in advance of a potential loss of exclusivity ("LOE") for dry-eye drug Restasis which represents over 7% of total revenue. Allergan cut R&D and sales and marketing expenses by 19% Y/Y, which out-stripped the decline in revenue. The company's EBITDA margin improved to 45%, up from 34% in the year earlier period.

After closer inspection the results likely confirm growth is really dead. About $87 million of Allergan's Q1 2018 net revenue came from CoolSculpting which was acquired in April 2017; there was no revenue from this product in the year earlier period since Allergan did not own it yet. Sans CoolScultpting, organic revenue growth was practically nil. AGN is off about 6% since earnings were released, but the stock still trades at over 12x run-rate EBITDA (Q1 EBITDA annualized). It trades like a growth stock, yet growth is dead.



LOE Is Starting To Materialize

Revenue growth for U.S. Specialized Therapeutics was in the high single-digits while International was up 17%. U.S. General Medicine revenue fell by 9%, mainly due to LOE for Estrace (vaginal cream), Namenda (Alzheimer's), and Minastrin (oral contraceptive). Net revenue from these drugs fell by a combined $184 million or 77% Y/Y. Restasis has already started to crack; revenue from the drug was off 17% Y/Y as trade buying patterns caused a decline in both price and volume.

In the second half of 2017 a federal court invalidated the Restasis patents due to obviousness. A Federal Circuit Court recently stayed an inter partes review ("IPR") pursuant to the patents. An IPR decision could occur within months, and finally clear the way for generic Restasis. The company has already engaged in layoffs in advance of a potential patent loss for the drug; the benefits of cost cuts could be front-loaded. If generic Restasis arrives in the second half of the year then it could have an out-sized hit to both revenue and EBITDA.

Some believe LOE is already priced into the stock. Estrace, Namenda and Minastrin had combined revenue of about $237 million in Q1 2017 (prior to LOE). Q1 2018 revenue from Restasis was $274 million - more than combined revenue from Estrace, Namenda and Minastrin prior to LOE. If generic Restasis eventually arrives I believe it could hurt sentiment for the stock.

Allergan Could Become Debt Constrained

Allergan has a debt load of about $27 billion, down from $30 billion in the year earlier period. Moody's currently rates the company's debt at Baa3 - lower medium grade. Its debt/run-rate EBITDA currently exceeds 4x. The company repaid $4.3 billion of debt during the quarter, which helped keep its credit metrics from deteriorating further. Allergan may have to grow revenue and EBITDA in order to maintain its current credit rating. Given current LOE and cuts to R&D it begs the question, "Where will future growth come from?"

R&D is currently at about 13% of total revenue - paltry for a drug maker of Allergan's size. The company grew via acquisition in the past. However, the number and size of future acquisitions could be limited by its debt profile. Any deal that could drive its debt/EBITDA in the 4.5x - 5.0x range could draw the attention of the rating agencies. Outside of LOE I believe a potential deterioration in the company's credit metrics is the biggest risk to the story and the stock.

Conclusion

Allergan's growth is really dead. Sell the stock.

If debt-to-adjusted EBITDA exceeds 4.0x for a sustainable period then it Allergan could suffer a downgrade to junk status. That said, it could be constrained from making future acquisitions or lack the financial flexibility for other ventures such ventures hurt its credit metrics.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.