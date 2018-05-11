One Bank's $100 Oil (Maybe) Call And Why Stocks Rose On Thursday

Meanwhile, at least one bank is "going there," suggesting that $100 oil may be in the cards.

The financial news media is alive with questions and answers (more of the former than the latter) about crude, the dollar and inflation.

It has been two days since Donald Trump officially pulled the U.S. out of the Iran deal, and the geopolitical tension was palpable on Thursday.

If you needed further proof of how critical the inflation story and self-feeding loop between yields and the dollar is for markets, you got it on Thursday.

This week's headline data point was of course CPI and it was a miss. That's a welcome reprieve for markets and comes on the heels of last week's weaker-than-expected payrolls and average hourly earnings numbers.

I've gone to great lengths (literally, in terms of how many words I've written about it) over the past two weeks to explain why surging crude prices (USO) could end up being at least moderately dollar (UUP) positive, in a break with the traditional relationship between the greenback and commodities. The narrative is pretty simple if you "just stand back from it, you know?" (to quote The Usual Suspects).

It's a two-track story involving, on one hand, the evolution of inflation expectations and the interplay between late-cycle fiscal stimulus and the Fed's propensity to tighten, and on the other hand, policy divergence between the U.S. and the rest of the world, the burgeoning U.S.-centric growth story and what that means for rate differentials.

The recently resurgent dollar has seen its correlation with 10Y yields and rate differentials restored. That means that as yields rise in the U.S. and as rate diffs move in favor of the greenback, the dollar rises in tandem. The Fed is staring down the prospect of fiscal stimulus being piled atop an economy running at or near full employment, a setup which means Jerome Powell needs to be acutely aware of nascent signs of price pressures. In this setup, real yields become, to a certain extent, a function of inflation expectations - the higher the perceived risk of inflation materializing, the more inclined the market believes the Fed will be to hike aggressively. Those hikes (or expectations thereof) push up real yields and in turn, the dollar.

It's against that backdrop that the surge in crude is playing out and the dynamics described above are what make it possible for the dollar and oil to rise in tandem. I've cited the following passage from Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) a couple of times recently, and I'm going to do it again here:

Regressions suggest a $5/b increase in oil is worth at least 10bps on 10y breakevens. Assuming that real yields and breakevens if anything remain positively correlated a WTI near $75/b could precipitate US 10y pushing through 3%. If oil helps push the 10y yield into new terrain for this cycle, this will play at least mildly USD positive, in a change of correlation.

Here's breakevens plotted with crude:

(Bloomberg)

Mercifully, that relationship broke down a bit headed into Thursday (at a certain point, dollar strength probably acts as a brake) but you get the idea. If oil continues to surge, the stage is set for this to continue.

Here's what one analyst I spoke to on Wednesday said, assessing my take:

That's the fully closed loop version of the argument. I'd just make sure to underscore that it's a two-track story based on real activity to disentangle: oil and USD can go up together because this is a supply side move and the delta on relative global growth is shifting back to the US over EU/EM.

And here's what he said about anyone trying to treat the rising dollar story as something that is separate from the rising crude story:

They might be somewhat "separate" but not at all contradictory given, you know, even a cursory look at the backdrop.

Crude was higher again on Thursday following an overnight escalation between Israel and the Quds, who of course maintain a presence in Syria. Not to put too fine a point on it, but remember what I said about that on Tuesday evening in my lengthy post for this platform about Trump's decision to exit the nuclear deal? If not, here's the key excerpt:

Taken together and considered with Tehran's highly contentious ballistic missile program and the fact that Quds commander Qassem Soleimani continues to hold enormous sway over regional affairs (if you're not familiar, he's something of a ghost story and his fingerprints have shown up on everything from the infamous kidnapped Qatari falconry party that purportedly helped spark the Qatar embargo last year, to the rather embarrassing seizure of Kirkuk from the Kurds last October to Tuesday's bomb shelter news), what you end up wondering is whether Israel and the Sunni powers, fed up with Iran's ambitions, helped sway Trump's decision. Again, that's not a comment on the relative merits of the decision, nor is it an attempt to suggest that curbing Tehran's regional influence isn't desirable, it's just to state the obvious which is that Iran is going to see this for what it is and respond accordingly where "accordingly" doesn't entail anything good.

Well, as I'm sure you've heard, Israel hit Iranian positions in Syria on Thursday (and quite hard at that) in retaliation for a rocket attack. Guess who ordered that rocket attack? Here's Reuters:

Israel accused the general in charge of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps’ external operations branch of orchestrating a rocket attack on Thursday against Israeli army bases on the Golan Heights from within Syria. “It was ordered and commanded by Qassem Soleimani and it has not achieved its purpose,” Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant-General Jonathan Conricus told reporters.

That literally happened less than 24 hours after I wrote the passage excerpted above. This is when I get to remind you that I'm not just making this stuff up as I go along.

Given that escalation, just about the last thing markets needed on Thursday was for CPI to beat meaningfully in the U.S. That might well have thrown fuel on the fire by driving the dollar and yields higher and with the geopolitical situation having become more fraught literally overnight, it's unlikely that more dollar strength would have materially dented crude. Fortunately for risk assets and anyone who is still trapped in the myriad crowded trades that explicitly or implicitly depend on a subdued dollar, CPI missed and the reaction was immediate. Here's the dollar, annotated:

(Heisenberg)

And here's S&P futures:

(Heisenberg)

As you can see, it was off the proverbial races for stocks as soon as CPI tipped a more benign outlook for inflation and therefore less pressure on the Fed (or so the story goes and remember, it's all about the narrative). Here's Bloomberg's summary, just to kind of drive home the point:

The dollar fell the most since March 21 after U.S. inflation took a breather from its acceleration in recent months, reducing pressure on Federal Reserve policy makers to consider a faster pace of interest-rate hikes. The CPI miss helped ignite the equity rally as low inflation data rekindles the notion of a Goldilocks economy.

Meanwhile, the analyst commentary regarding the outlook for crude prices in the wake of the Iran decision continues to come in and on Wednesday evening, BofAML became the first Wall Street bank to raise the specter of $100 oil. The note is lengthy, so I'll just give you the key passages on Iran and Venezuela (emphasis mine):

Looking into the next 18 months, we expect global oil supply and demand balances to tighten driven by the ongoing collapse in Venezuelan output. In addition, there are downside risks to Iranian crude oil exports. Plus we see a high likelihood of OPEC working with Russia in 2019 to set a floor on oil prices. As a result, we project an oil market deficit of 630k b/d in 2018 and 300k b/d in 2019. The deficits should push OECD oil stocks down closer to 2.6bn barrels by 4Q2019. With inventories set to drop below 5-year normals, we raise our average Brent forecast for this year and next to $70/bbl and $75/bbl respectively. We also introduce a 2Q $90/bbl Brent price target for 2019 and see a risk of $100/bbl oil next year, although we are concerned that these market dynamics could unfold over a shorter timeframe.

Discussing their projection of a 300k b/d deficit in 2019, the bank elaborates a bit on the extent to which their projections do not fully incorporate a worst-case scenario for either Iran or Venezuela. Specifically, BofAML says this:

It is worth noting that our constructive balances do not assume a catastrophic scenario for Iran and Venezuela. In fact, our balances reflect Iranian production remaining around the current levels of 3.8mn b/d for the foreseeable future, so a sizable reduction in Iranian crude oil exports over the coming months would present additional downside risks to our global supply scenario (Chart 12). Similarly, we see a number of scenarios that could lead to further declines in Venezuelan output to the end of 2019 (Chart 13). For now, we are assuming a total decline of Venezuelan production of 500 thousand b/d over the next 20 months, but we acknowledge downside risks here too.



For a little further color on the interplay between these two supply shocks, let's go to Bloomberg for a simple, straightforward summary (my emphasis):

While the world ponders the fate of Iran’s exports, the oil market is exposed more than ever to the effects of Venezuela’s spectacular production collapse. [...] The demise of OPEC’s eighth largest producer, underscored recently by ConocoPhillips’s push to take over its Caribbean oil assets, has helped trim a global surplus, boosting prices. At the same time, it’s left less of a cushion to deal with further declines, now that the U.S. is exiting the Iran nuclear-arms deal and reimposing sanctions.

Given all of that and considering the very first chart shown above, you can understand why some folks are concerned about what a continual rise in crude prices might mean for inflation expectations, the Fed, and by extension, the dollar. And if you can't understand, here's Goldman (NYSE:GS) to patiently explain it (from a February note):

Being an inflation-targeting central bank, the Fed will tighten financial conditions to prevent long-run inflation expectations from becoming un-anchored. Unless the market starts doubting the Fed’s ability to rein in inflation (an admittedly low probability event), policy will restrict the scope for large additional gains going forward.

The bank's contention in that piece was that the breakevens trade had further to run, but the point here isn't to get into that debate. Rather, the point is to underscore the notion that expectations of policy tightening tied to rise in inflation expectations end up pushing real yields up and underpinning the dollar with consequences that include, among other things, the unwind of the various trades that depend on a weaker greenback.

Although the following chart is overly simplistic, it does the trick when it comes to illustrating this:

(Bloomberg)

That's the 21-session correlation between reals and breakevens.

Do note that the notion of crowded trades unwinding in the face of the stronger dollar and higher U.S. yields isn't idle speculation. It's playing out in real time in emerging markets. What you're seeing in Turkey, Argentina and Indonesia (to name a few) are examples of what happens when inherently precarious idiosyncratic EM dynamics collide with a stronger dollar and an aggressive Fed. And now Malaysia is in play too following the shock election result on Wednesday. Here's 1-month NDFs on the ringgit (local markets are closed until Monday):

(Bloomberg)

You don't have to buy (figuratively or literally) the narrative outlined above, but my overarching point is that when you read analysis of the likely implications and fallout from critical geopolitical events (like Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal, in this case), ask yourself whether what you're reading represents a robust attempt to engage with all of the moving parts on the way to drawing meaningful conclusions.

There's a lot going on here and it deserves a thorough treatment.

Now, as is customary in my posts, I'll leave it to readers to discuss the relative merits of everything said above, including the "crude may go to $100" thesis and also the idea that the dollar's run may be far from over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.