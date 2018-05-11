Why Cummins Fell (And When I'll Start Buying)

Investors might get a second chance to sell Cummins stock at a higher price before the real downturn begins, even if over the medium-term there is probably a lot of downside left for the stock.

This article explains why I'm not buying this dip in Cummins, yet. And also why it's not clear that Cummins shareholders should run for the exit at this point in time.

Introduction

On January 22nd, I published an article titled "How far could Cummins fall?". The article was a bit long (I hadn't quite streamlined my approach to these articles yet) so I'll give a condensed version of the article here in order to get everyone up to speed on how we got here.

While Cummins (CMI) is a great company, its stock price has historically been subject to frequent, and deep, cyclicality. Below is a table that depicts the cyclicality over the past 46 years. The table shows the approximate year in which the decline began, the time it took for the price to bottom, how long it took the price to recover, and the depth of each decline.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1972 36 months 6 years 80% 1977 42 months 4 years 55% 1981 12 months 2 years 53% 1985 18 months 2 years 40% 1987 24 months 5 years 65% 1994 21 months 3.5 years 40% 1997 36 months 4 years 75% 2007 12 months 3 years 73% 2014 19 months 3 years 46%

As we can see, Cummins is subject to both frequent and deep drops in price. In my previous article, I showed how even if we baked in optimistic growth for Cummins's stock price for three full years, it was likely Cummins's stock would be available at lower prices within the next five years. I suggested Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) as a good alternative for Cummins shareholders who wished to mitigate some of the future decline. Here is how the two investments have performed since the article was published:

The rest of this article will attempt to address what we should do now that a big drop in Cummins's stock price has taken place.

Danger Time

For the past two-and-a-half years I've almost exclusively written about cyclical stocks. One of the reasons I was inspired to do so is precisely because of where Cummins is right now. Back in 2015, I purchased a very high-quality cyclical oil and gas stock that was about 20-25% off its highs, just like Cummins is now. I knew the company was good, and the numbers at the time made it look even better. It seemed like a good deal. So, I invested, and the price proceeded to drop another 40%! At that point in time, I wanted to figure out where I had gone wrong so I began to closely study cyclicality, and that eventually led to me specializing in it.

One of my takeaways from the experience and subsequent research was that after a cyclical stock falls about 20% is when it is most dangerous, particularly for value investors. The reason they are dangerous at this point in time is that the numbers for the companies often still look good, and the macroeconomy often can still be strong.

As we can see in the F.A.S.T Graph, earnings are still rising and expected to keep rising for Cummins:

On top of expected rising earnings, the current blended P/E ratio is 12.6, 17% lower than its 10-year average P/E of 15.3. Not to mention you get a 3% dividend on top of everything else. So, the stock looks good here. In the words of Peter Lynch, though:

Cyclicals are the most misunderstood of all the types of stocks. It is here that the unwary stockpicker is most easily departed from his money, and in the stocks he considers safe... ...if a stalwart such as Bristol-Myers can lose half its value in a sorry market and/or national economic slump, a cyclical such as Ford can lose 80%... ...Timing is everything in cyclicals and you have to be able to detect the early signs the business is falling off or picking up.

Source: "One Up Wall Street" pages 121-122.

The problem is that if the high earnings expectations aren't met, and worse yet, if earnings actually decline slightly, Cummins's stock price, like Ford's in Lynch's example, will get slaughtered, as we have seen happen in the past. It is quite possible to buy Cummins here after it has fallen 25% from its peak, and then have it fall an additional 45% if we experience a recession within the next 2-3 years.

Complicating this problem even more for retail investors is that professional traders and investors are not going to wait for clear signals of macroeconomic decline before they sell the stock. They are going to try to be early, and to a large extent, that is what I attribute a lot of the 25% decline we've seen from the peak price to: traders trying to be early.

What to do now?

I hope I was able to save a few of the investors who read my original article a little pain, suffering, and money. But now that Cummins's stock price has dropped, it could put current shareholders who didn't sell yet, but who also don't want to experience a full ride to the bottom as much as 50% lower from here, in a difficult situation. And, for those sitting on cash, I can see how Cummins's stock could look tempting here. For some guidance on these issues, I've found it can be useful to let history be our guide.

I'm going to take a look at the last three recessions, 1990, 2001, and 2008, and see how Cummins's stock price behaved leading up to the recessions.

CMI data by YCharts

This chart starts in mid-1987, near Cummins's peak, and runs up until 1994 when it had fully recovered. Notice that the decline of the price began about three years before the actual recession in 1990. In the case of 1987, we had a true crash, and CMI's price fell 50% quickly, but then recovered to some degree over the next 18 months:

CMI data by YCharts

One could have made a very solid return over that year-and-a-half. But then the market began predicting a downturn again, and once again, well ahead of a recession, only this time, those anticipating a recession were correct, and Cummins would fall nearly 50% again.

CMI data by YCharts

It's important to keep in mind here, that even though Cummins had a recovery in 1988 because those anticipating a recession in 1987 were early, it wouldn't fully recapture those 1987 highs until 1994. Eventually, the traders were right about the recession, they were just early. Now let's look at 1997:

CMI data by YCharts

This chart begins in October 1997 near Cummins's peak price. Within six months, the stock sold off 60%, but within another six months, in 1999, it rebounded substantially. Then, once again, a full year-and-a-half before the actual recession, the stock sold off and went even deeper. And, once again, this time, like in 1989, the traders were closer to the actual recession (shaded on the chart).

When we look at 2007 we see a similar dynamic only this time Cummins fully recovers before the recession:

CMI data by YCharts

First, keep in mind that the recession (shaded area) wasn't actually declared until a year after it started, so by the time we 'knew' there was a recession, Cummins had dropped 70%. Second, this time the market anticipated the end of a cycle a little early, too. Cummins dropped a full 35% in late 2007/early 2008 before making a full recovery for about six months and then falling off a cliff in late 2008.

These were the times when the market was correct about Cummins making a cyclical peak, but early in its assessment. My view is that this price movement has a high likelihood of repeating in 2018/2019. There is still a reasonable amount of cash on the sidelines waiting to get into this market, and as time goes on the next couple of quarters, Cummins will start to look like a good buy as long as the economy stays strong. Whether it takes another dip lower before climbing, and how far it climbs, I can't tell. But I think the odds are very high it will make some sort of recovery before an actual recession occurs.

Current Owners

Much like I said in my article on 3M (MMM) a couple weeks ago, if I was a current holder of CMI and didn't need access to the stock proceeds for the next five years, I would probably hold on at this point, wait for a bounce off the temporary bottom of at least 40%, and then try to rotate out at a higher price before the traders anticipating the next recession send the stock lower again. This would be the equivalent of getting defensive in mid-2008, 1999, or 1989. You might not get back to even if you bought the stock near the January highs, but, depending on when you purchased the stock, you'll likely avoid a lot of downside if a recession does come in the next 2-3 years.

If there is no partial recovery like in the past, and the stock keeps falling, then at least you own a high-quality company and can ride it out. Cummins will be just fine long-term. Even though it has suffered huge dips in the past, it has always bounced back and those dips are normal for Cummins.

Potential Buyers

My first article for SA about Cummins was written almost exactly two years ago. In that article, I used Cummins as a case study to try to explain my approach to cyclical investing. I've made a few adjustments to the strategy over the past two years, but the basics are still the same. Here is what I said about where my first potential entry-point for Cummins would be when I wrote about it back in 2016:

I have found that the first good entry point into a cyclical stock usually occurs when professional investors begin to predict a recession will occur within the next 12 months or that there will be a downturn in a particular industry. These are investors who understand cycles, and they want to get out early. When these investors start to sell, earnings for the companies can still be quite good, so investors who are watching only earnings can be taken by surprise when the sell-off starts. After the sell-off starts, these professional investors are quickly followed by momentum traders who exit or short the stock. This usually happens quite fast, but sometimes it can take longer. Typically, a stock can drop 35-55% when this happens, and that is the range at which I usually make my first entry point into the position.

Since there is a good chance a recession is farther out than 12 months and that Cummins's business will keep growing between now and then, and because there is an opportunity to play the potential rebound Cummins might experience between now and the next downturn, I will probably nibble and take a 1/4 position (approximately 1% of portfolio value) around $126 per share, which is about 35% off the high, give or take. But I would save plenty of dry powder for a potential big drop. There have been a few times where traders got the recession call wrong, like in 2011 and 2015, and Cummins would have been a good buy during those shallower selloffs. I hadn't quite figured out how to take advantage of those opportunities yet when I was writing in 2016, but now I use two largely predetermined entry points for cyclical stocks, and I weight them according to the probability I think that the decline will be of a shallow or deep variety. So, while I tilt toward a deep variety with Cummins, I am willing to take a 1/4 position on the chance we get a shallow cycle or a rebound before then, and $126 is the price I'd roughly be targeting here.

Investors who rotated into VPU

Since there may have been a few investors who took up my alternative idea in my original article and rotated into VPU, for them, I would just sit tight and sleep well at night. Chances are VPU will come under some pressure as interest rates keep rising over the next year. But once the economy starts getting shaky, investors will flock into safer bets like utilities. Anecdotally, I just got a notice that my local gas utility Alliant Energy is requesting a rate increase. I expect that since cost savings from the tax cuts will be passed through to consumers that we'll start to see more rate increases over the next couple years. And, since the economy is doing well, most of them should be approved. It's a relatively good place to be sitting over the medium-term.

Conclusion

Cummins is a high-quality company and one that I want to own. But, I want to own it at the best price possible. Based on the historical cyclicality of the individual stock, and based on where I estimate we are in the business cycle, I wouldn't take my first nibble of Cummins stock until the price fell a bit further. Additionally, I would save plenty of dry powder as we get closer to an actual recession in the next couple years because at that point the price will be even lower.

If you are interested in my cyclical, medium-term investing approach, I recommend reading my article "The Case for Medium-Term Investing". And if you would like to see how the rest of the stocks I've written about in the "How far could they fall?" series are performing, I suggest reading "Tracking How Far They Fell: April Edition". Thanks for reading. I would be happy to answer any questions in the comments section.

