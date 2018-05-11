Civitas Solutions' (CIVI) CEO Bruce Nardella on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Civitas Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Dwight Robson – Chief Public Strategy and Marketing Officer

Bruce Nardella – President and Chief Executive Officer

Denis Holler – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Kevin Fischbeck – Bank of Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Dwight Robson

Thank you, Andrea. Good afternoon, and welcome to Civitas Solutions, Inc.’s fiscal second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. I’m joined by Bruce Nardella, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Denis Holler, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, if you do not already have a copy, our press release with financial statements can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at civitas-solutions.com. Please be advised that today’s discussion includes forward-looking statements, including predictions, expectations, and estimates about our future financial performance, our investments and the impact of acquisitions, rate changes and legislative initiatives and other information that might be considered forward-looking. Throughout today’s discussion, we will present some important factors relating to our business, which could affect these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are also subject to risk and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make today. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are described in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC. We are not obligating ourselves to release any updates to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and would encourage you to review our filings with the SEC for a discussion of these factors and other risks that may affect our future results or the market price of our stock.

We will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, adjusted EPS and free cash flow, because we believe such measures are appropriate ways to discuss our financial results. However, please remember these are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered alternatives to other GAAP measures, such as net income or income from operations. I refer you to our press release issued today detailing our fiscal second quarter 2018 results for comparable GAAP measures.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Bruce.

Bruce Nardella

Thank you, Dwight, and thanks everyone for joining us on today’s call to discuss our fiscal second quarter 2018 results. Denis is going to be providing more detail on our financial performance a little later on in the call. But as I usually like to do, I want to briefly comment on some of the highlights of the quarter and provide an update on the external operating environment.

To briefly recap the financial results, net revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $392.8 million, an increase of 8.4% over the same period of the prior year. We achieved strong revenue growth in our IDD, SRS and ADH service lines, which was driven by increases in volume due to the size in the number of acquisitions completed during the last three quarters. In addition, average rates improved across all service lines compared to the year-earlier period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $40.5 million in the second quarter was an increase of 2.9% over the second quarter last year. Growth in adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by higher occupancy cost in the second quarter of 2018, but benefited from positive and sustainable effects of further G&A efficiencies as well as very good results with regard to our self-insured programs, particularly workers compensation.

Notably, healthcare expenses – expense was in line with our original plan and did not escalate further during the second quarter as we had expected it would when enrollment came in significantly above projections following the reset of the plan in January. In addition, labor costs improved during the second quarter. However, we do not expect that our better-than-expected results in the second quarter with regard to healthcare and labor cost will become a trend in the back half of the year.

In fact, for both areas, we’re assuming that we will experience some escalation in expense during the third and fourth quarters as compared to the second quarter. As we discussed on our last quarterly call, we remain squarely focused on improving our operating performance and continue to take aggressive actions to mitigate margin pressure created by increasing labor and healthcare cost. To that end, we stepped up the review of our operations across all service lines in an effort to improve operating results and drive efficiency.

Denis will provide more detailed commentary, but I want to emphasize that this expense reduction project now has two components: the first, which we initiated in fiscal 2017, is targeting total company wide expenses including labor-management, purchasing and organizational structure; the second component, which we highlighted last quarter and initiated during the second quarter of fiscal 2018, applies a higher program performance standard than in the past and is focused on the closure of underperforming in non-strategic programs across all service lines.

Now we do typically prune the business through the divestiture or the closure of underperforming in non-strategic programs, but unprecedented labor pressures caused us to raise the performance bar and commence a top to bottom examination of our programs. The resulting program closures and consolidations, which will be completed by the end of fiscal 2018, are significantly larger, both in terms of program size in the total numbers programs affected than our more routine pruning.

Therefore, consistent with our treatment of the expenses incurred as a result of our companywide expense reduction initiative, we are adding back to adjusted EBITDA the costs associated with these closures and consolidations. These are important initiatives, because in addition to reducing expenses and improving margin in fiscal 2019 and beyond, they will give management more time to focus on strategic more productive programs and execute on our growth strategy. The critical point is that we believe that these actions will strengthen our company and help us create long-term value for stockholders.

As we discussed on our fiscal first quarter call, we considered a range of options for how we might invest a portion of the cash benefits we expect to receive under the recently enacted federal tax reform legislation, particularly to support the recruitment and retention of care giver. During the second quarter, we in fact made the decision to invest $4 million from our cash tax savings in employee compensation this fiscal year.

This decision has not led to a corresponding dollar for dollar reduction in our adjusted EBITDA guidance, as I suggested it likely would at the time we released our first quarter results in February. However, while we expect this action to support our recruitment and retention efforts in certain market, it likely precludes us from achieving fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA at the very top of the previous range. As a result, we are modestly reducing the top-end of our adjusted EBITDA guidance range for the year, while maintaining the floor of $168 million.

Regarding acquisitions, following and aggressive pace of acquisitions in the back half of fiscal year 2017 and the acquisition of the six companies in the first quarter of 2018, we were relatively quiet on the M&A front in the second quarter, acquiring just one small provider of services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the state of Georgia.

However, subsequent to the quarter, we were pleased in early April to expand our Adult Day Health services with the acquisition of two Massachusetts centers, Aging Well Adult Day Health and Living Well Adult Day Health. The centers generated revenues of approximately $8 million for the 12-month period prior to acquisition in serve total of more than 600 elders. With a strong reputation for quality service, we believe these centers are a great addition to our existing ADH programs.

Through our ADH operations, we are now serving approximately 5,000 elders in the states of Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey. With combined annual revenues of nearly $80 million. During the past 3.5 years, our team has learned a lot about the ADH market, and we look forward to continuing our expansion of this relatively new service line in new and existing markets. We believe the future is bright for our ADH business and that it has the potential to meaningfully contribute to our mission, growth and development in the years ahead.

We also discussed on our last call that Mentis, which was acquired and folded into our SRS operations in October, came out of the gate a bit slower than we expected. With approximately $36 million in LTM revenues, Mentis was our largest acquisition since 2003. Our team work aggressively to address Mentis’ operational performance. And I’m encouraged that it is now performing largely in line with expectations. At the same time, HSI, our other large acquisition which was completed last September, continues to perform very well.

Our pipeline is solid with attractive opportunities in our I/DD, SRS and ADH service lines, but includes mostly smaller companies and remains weighted towards targets in the earlier stages of development. We intend to remain very aggressive in pursuing attractive acquisition opportunities, but the preponderance of early-stage targets in our pipeline makes it more difficult to predict, obviously, the timing of additional deals.

And now I’ll briefly turn away from our company performance to provide an update on the state budget and policy environment. The last few months have naturally been very busy for governors and state legislators working to establish new budgets for state fiscal year 2019. And on the macro level, this exercise is less difficult for states this year as overall state revenue collections have really strengthened.

Year-to-date tax collections in nearly all of our priorities states are coming in ahead or essentially in line with projections. Including in Minnesota, our largest state, where a surplus in excess of $300 million is projected. West Virginia, which has faced significant fiscal changes in recent years, is also experiencing substantial improvement, and as a result recently learned that the Fitch rating agency upgraded its economic outlook for the state from negative to stable.

Many of our key states have recently completed their budget for fiscal 2019, which begins on July 1 in most states or are in the midst of a two-year biannual budget cycle that began a year ago. However, several others have considerable work to do in the coming weeks. As a result we don’t yet have a complete outlook for rates and volume for a state fiscal 2019. While the operating environment is stable, the positive in the vast majority of our 36 states, it appears that the rate increases we’re likely to receive for the coming year will be modest in smaller in number than has been our experience in recent years.

Conversely, however, while we have been dealing with rate cuts in small number of states, particularly Iowa, Pennsylvania, North Dakota and Wisconsin, at this time we don’t see many new potential cuts either, particularly ones that would significantly impact our bottom line.

Given the workforce challenges that our industry is experiencing, we will continue our advocacy efforts alongside fellow providers and trade associations to educate policy makers about the caregiver shortage and its potential impact on continuity and quality of care and encourage consideration of provider rate increases to support wage increases for our deserving staff and enhanced recruitment and retention.

Most encouraging is that a number of states have appropriated funding or otherwise undertaken initiatives to significantly expand the number of individuals with disabilities who will be able to access community-based services and supports. This includes a couple of initiatives that are potentially larger in scope than anything we’ve seen during the last couple of years.

We are pleased that for the current fiscal year, we’re on track to approve the greater number of new starts than we did a year ago. Should these potential bigger projects unfold as we hope during the next several quarters, they could drive an additional expansion in the number of new start projects and increase our overall investment level.

In summary, we have taken aggressive steps to improve our operating performance, increased our efficiencies and mitigate pressures on margin. We remain confident in our ability to execute on our long-term balanced growth strategy by continuing to expand high-quality services in existing and new markets through acquisition opportunities and new start initiatives. We will continue to drive free cash flow and create long-term value for our stockholders. As always, I am very grateful for our outstanding workforce, and thank them for their continued hard work and dedication to our mission and the individuals we’re so very proud to support.

At this point, I’ll turn the call over to Denis Holler, our Chief Financial Officer, to discuss our financial results in more detail. Denis?

Denis Holler

Thanks, Bruce. Before moving to the results, I’d like to provide additional color to what Bruce mentioned regarding our efficiency efforts and how we are reporting our progress in our press release. First, as most of you are aware, we’re continuing with our efficiency agenda that we announced at the beginning of 2017. This is a two-year program of recurring onetime costs that lead to sustainable cost reductions. We said at the time that costs incurred under this program will be treated as an add back to adjusted EBITDA.

In connection with this program, we incurred $3.9 million of cost in 2017, and thus far we’ve incurred $1.9 million in 2018. This program has been a success, generating greater than $1 of annual cost savings for every dollar expended. This quarter, with the first phase of our efficiency program nearing completion, we decided to expand it to the closure or consolidation of programs that were either unprofitable or non-strategic.

Although we have closed programs before, this quarter we made the decision to significantly raise our criteria. Certainly, the unprecedented competition for labor contributed to this decision as did our desire to concentrate management attention on programs with the most upside for us and the individuals we serve. As a result of this review, we have decided to close 38 programs incurring cash cost of approximately $4.5 million, which are principally made up of lease termination costs.

An additional $5.5 million of non-cash expense was recorded, including writing-off tangible and intangible assets associated with these programs. The expected benefit of these closures from either avoided lease cost or other operating losses is $900,000 for the current year, and $1.7 million on an annualized basis. In addition, there are a number of programs that are still under review, and it is likely that additional closures will be decided upon in the third and fourth quarter.

Although, the one-time cost associated with these additional closures could be substantial, we do not believe they will exceed what was recorded this quarter. This comprehensive review is part of the broader effort to improve our operational efficiencies and the higher performance criteria used resulted in the largest one-time exit cost we’ve had since the ARY divestitures. Consistent with how we handled the ARY divestitures, we are adding back the associated costs of this program closures in our reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA.

This comprehensive review will be completed by the end of fiscal 2018. Once the review is complete, any program closure costs that occur as part of our normal review of operations will be considered expenses related to our recurring ops and will not be added back to adjusted EBITDA.

Moving to the results for the quarter. On a consolidated basis, net revenue grew $30.4 million or 8.4% over the second quarter of 2018 to $392.8 million. The increase was primarily due to acquisitions, which accounted for $28.1 million. The remaining $2.3 million of organic growth was driven by new start programs initiated over the last five years.

New start investments of $1.7 million during the quarter were consistent with the second quarter of last year. As Bruce mentioned, we’ve seen some positive trends in the new start activity recently. However, because of the nature of these new programs, we anticipate the investment levels for the year to remain relatively flat with fiscal 2017, where we invested $5.6 million in new starts.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2.9% to $40.5 million. Adjusted EPS or earnings per share came in at $0.37 per share, an improvement of $0.02 over the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, for the trailing four quarters, adjusted EPS was $1.79 per share. This represents an adjusted price earnings ratio of 8.2 using the trailing 30-day average stock price of $14.74 per share.

Our adjusted EBITDA margin on a gross revenue basis decreased by 60 basis points over the prior quarter, moving from 10.7% to 10.1%, however, this represented a 60 basis point improvement over the sequential quarter. Occupancy costs continue to increase this quarter as a percent of revenue consuming 80 basis points of margin. This was almost entirely due to an increased number of open bets in our waiver group homes, which was primarily driven by our direct labor challenges.

Sales adjustments continued to be a drag on margin. The $1.8 million increase over the prior quarter was largely driven by write-offs and other adjustments to accounts receivable balances that were transferred into our shared service center for CareMeridian SRS business. As discussed previously, last year, our NeuroRestorative and CareMeridian businesses were brought under one management team, and the back office for CareMeridian was centralized.

Although, we believe we have made substantial progress in billing and collections for our CareMeridian business, we are – on an ongoing basis, we are continuing to work through the backlog of older receivables. We believe this will be completed by the end of the fiscal year. Contrary to recent trends, direct labor was completely flat as a percentage of revenue compared to the prior quarter.

We attain this result in spite of increases in healthcare and over time by about 30 basis points each. We were helped by the onetime benefit from one of our efficiency initiatives undertaken last year to buyout certain vendor contracts for therapist services. We now employ these resources directly at greatly reduced hourly rates. Although, we were pleased with the results this quarter, we are not at this time projecting an overall improvement to the trajectory of rising direct labor cost as a percent of revenue through the end of the year.

This quarter, we achieved 60 basis points of leverage due to excellent experience in our health insurance reserves. This is particularly true with regard to occurrence, severity and claims management in our professional liability and workers compensation programs. For the moment, these risks are being managed at all time low expense levels. And finally, in a continuance of recent trends, general and administrative expenses were down by 30 basis points quarter-over-quarter.

Moving to the segment results for the quarter. In I/DD our largest business, we generated $255.9 million in gross revenue. This represented a $14.5 million or 6% increase over the prior quarter. About $12.5 million of this increase was from acquisitions, including HSI, our largest I/DD acquisition in many years completed at the end of the prior year, and $2 million coming from organic growth. During the quarter, volume increased by 5.1% from acquisitions including acquisitions rates increased by 1.9% on a net basis.

Gross revenues in our SRS segment increased by $12.4 million or 15.8% over the second quarter last year to $90.9 million. Almost all of this increase came from acquisitions, including Mentis, which we closed in October. Excluding the impact of the closures I previously mentioned, SRS organic growth would have been 2.9% compared to the second quarter of last year. Our ARY segment contributed $36.4 million or approximately 9% of our total gross revenues this quarter. This represented an increase of 2% compared to the second quarter of the prior year.

And finally, in our Adult Day Health business, revenues increased by $4.3 million or 35.8% compared to the second quarter of the prior year to $16.5 million. Of this increase, $3.6 million came from acquisitions and $700,000 came from organic sources.

Moving to our free cash flow. Free cash flow this quarter came in at $5.1 million, which is an increase of $7.4 million over the second quarter of the prior year. This increase was largely result of a $5 million for the decrease in federal tax payments compared to the prior year due to the tax reform enacted in Q1.

Day sales outstanding on our accounts receivable was 46.5 days, which is 3 days higher than the December quarter and approximately 1 day higher than the prior quarter. As I indicated in my earlier comments, we had significant challenges in the sales reserve area this quarter as well as some deterioration in the aging.

Some of this increase is due to the entrance of managed care entities in a few states which is elongated the payment cycle and added additional requirements in order to collect. We are working on adapting our internal processes to align for this changing payer environment.

Finally, the onetime cost of our efficiency agenda, including the cost associated with the program closures, will have a negative impact on free cash flow this year. The cash outflows related to the closures are expected during the third and fourth quarter as almost all of the recorded expense – the recorded expenses to date have not yet been paid.

Finally, regarding our effective tax rate for the first half of the year. In Q1 2018, you will recall that we gave affect the tax law change and reset our deferred and recorded a benefit of $7 million. This benefit, combined with pretax results that are close to breakeven as a result of closures, has resulted in significant volatility in our effective tax rates during the first half of the year.

However, for fiscal 2018, we are still expecting an all-in effective tax state and federal rate of 32%, and including the effect of the reset of our deferred accounts of approximately 13% for the entire fiscal year. The annualized rate after 2018 is expected to be about 28%.

Moving to guidance. As Bruce mentioned, we are lowering the top end of our adjusted EBITDA range by $2 million to $171 million, and maintaining the bottom end of our range at $168 million. The pass through of the benefit from the recent tax law changes in the form of wage increases to direct care workers is now covered within this guidance range.

We are tightening our net revenue guidance range to between $1.580 billion and $1.610 billion. This guidance range retains the previous midpoint at $1.595 billion.

And with that, I’ll turn it back to Bruce.

Bruce Nardella

Thank you, Denis. Andrea, at this point we can now open the lines for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Kevin Fischbeck of Bank of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead

Kevin Fischbeck

Hi, thanks, I’m in airport right now, so may you hear some background noise. But, yes, I want to get some color on the closures that you’re doing. It wasn’t clear to me what the revenue impact might be from the closures that you have in the process now?

Bruce Nardella

Yeah, Kevin, this is Bruce. It would be in the neighborhood of roughly $20 million. $15 million

to $20 million.

Kevin Fischbeck

Is there any numbers or is that it sounds like you kind of half year convention this year?

Bruce Nardella

No that’s an annualized number.

Kevin Fischbeck

And I was a little bit surprised to see some closures on the SRS side of things. It seemed to be a business and you guys were excited about growing rapidly. Is there anything that you point to as far as the programs you close there?

Bruce Nardella

Yes, that’s a good point. But we continue to do a lot of new starts in SRS. But upon review, they are a couple of areas – geographies in the country where, frankly, we had too high of a concentration of programs in bet. And the marketplace has shifted a bit over the last couple of years, we just felt like it was taking too long to get those programs up a census that produced a real good sustainable margin. So it had more to do with that than anything else. As I said, we continue to do new starts in SRS. And I think you will find over time that will resume a very strong growth trajectory.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay, great. I have another question was just the – is there any geographic or anything – any comment on some of these closures with the state basis, or like you’re saying just we have a excess capacity, but was anything else you might highlighted to the team to where these closure to occur?

Bruce Nardella

Not in terms of locations necessarily other than what I just mentioned with SRS. The thing I want to stress is that, this is different than the typical pruning that we do. Some of these actually had some EBITDA attached to them. Now they were very, very low margin. But when you put all through the eight of them together, they were creating a net loss for us. So we just felt like this was the opportunity particularly with these labor pressures instead of spreading our management so thin, it made sense to consolidate and close such a large number of programs. But I’ll give some context. We have about 3,049 total program locations. So this is relatively a small number.

Kevin Fischbeck

I guess with this review and it sounds like you may to patches and it’s bigger that you still looking at accelerating in the new start development and how comfortable are you to start investments are going to pay-off and get the return to be looking for?

Bruce Nardella

Yes, we do a very intensive review of the new starts. Frankly, they go right up to the Chief Operating Officer’s desk. We are taking very carefully the rates and frankly the most important issue is our ability to hire people. So I think we’re doing a good job at selecting the right opportunities. So, I don’t see any sort of failure rate. I don’t see our failure rate in new starts increasing overtime. And frankly, a lot of number – most of these programs that we close were programs that had been around for a while too. So, I would look at our new start opportunities as separate from this activity. And I think they represent good opportunities.

Now, I will tell you that the increase in numbers that we have seen of new starts, that’s aside from some of the larger opportunities that is very early in development. I don’t want to give too many details on it, because it is so early. But if those were to come to fruition, that would add on top of the rate of our current spend.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. And then just the last question. It sounds like $4 million investment this year from the tax benefit, that’s an ongoing costs, right. And then it sounded like – you’re able to offset that through a combination, it sounded to me like – some things that were permanent that might not be? Is there any way to kind of spike out some of the – we’ll quantify that the things of writing more one-time benefit versus run rate?

Bruce Nardella

Well, I think the things have benefitted us as we – as I said earlier in my remarks. The things that benefitted us in the quarter that will not repeat is the flat labor quarter-over-quarter down as a percentage of revenue compared to the first quarter. We don’t see that continuing, now we’d love for it to continue and we’re working hard at that. But we don’t see that continuing. And we also don’t see the healthcare cost which remained more stable than we thought it was going to be, because we’re ensuring 500 more lives than we had anticipated. So I think it would be unrealistic to anticipate that to continue.

So we’re assuming those things kind of revert back to the trend prior to the second quarter. But the things that are happening that we’re very pleased with. As you know, we pay a lot of attention to the quality of service we provide. And we have an excellent staff that manage that and manage our risk program. And we’re seeing very good performance on our professional and general liability reserves. I think we’re managing our risk very, very well. And we’re also managing, I think, our workforce in a very safe way. And our workers compensation costs have trended lower for the better part of almost two years now. And I think that will continue. So those last two things were banking on continuing.

Kevin Fischbeck

All right. Great, thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from [indiscernible] of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys. Let’s have a couple of questions here. I guess, I was wondering sort of the $4 million in tax savings, how much that was recognized in the second quarter? And like what’s the annualized EBITDA impact from the wage increases?

Bruce Nardella

Yeah. The annualized impact will probably be around $4 billion, because this will be a combination of actual wage increase as well as some one-time bonus increase. So we will manage that portion that came from the cash tax benefit to about $4 million annualized. And anything we put in for example, in our 2019 guidance obviously, will include everything that we intend on doing for fiscal 2019 throughout the year and probably, a little less than half was recognized in the second quarter and the rest of that is committed and is being executed on now and throughout the third quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. And what kind of impact do you expect us to have on your employee turnover?

Bruce Nardella

Well, it’s not nearly enough and I know you guys have been tracking the company closely, it’s not nearly enough. but at least it’s something. So we have used it for example to target some of our worst areas. For competitive reasons, I’m not going to say exactly, where, but for example, there is one state where we gave a substantial increase to our direct service professionals ranged between 5% and 11%, but it was only for perhaps about a third of the state operations, because that particular geography was hardest hit. So, we have to be very targeted with it, because there’s just not nearly enough money.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then kind of sticking on the labor pressure, so with some of these programs that you close and are expected to close, were you able to or are you can be able to shift as employees to other programs?

Bruce Nardella

In a few locations, yes. Particularly, in the ones I’ve referred to among when it go, where there was some sort of density within a specific geography we will. But that is not across the board, a lot of them, a number of them frankly were in some pretty remote areas.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then lastly, so how does your fiscal 2018 kind of outlook for healthcare costs, how does that compare to fiscal 2017? Is that you’re expecting to ramp in the back half?

Bruce Nardella

Yes. We do again, we’ll certainly take our second quarter performance, but we anticipated at the beginning of the year that we would spend, roughly $5.5 million more in fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2017, and we are still anticipating that that will occur, probably $5.5 million to $6 million more, and that’s embedded in our guidance.

Unidentified Analyst

And how much did you incur in the first half of the year?

Bruce Nardella

Denis, how much did we incur in the first half for healthcare expense?

Denis Holler

[indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

All right. In relation to fiscal 2017, I’m just wondering how much more is coming in the back half?

Bruce Nardella

Yeah. I know it was - we saw 130 basis points increase in the quarter. So most of them come in the back half.

Denis Holler

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right, perfect. That’s all from me.

Bruce Nardella

Well, thank you Andrea and we appreciate everyone being on the call today, and we look forward to speaking with you at the conclusion of our 2018 fiscal third quarter. Thank you.

