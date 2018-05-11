Another Excellent Quarter For Exchange Income Corp. - Can The Momentum Continue?

Introduction

As most of our followers are probably aware, Exchange Income Corp. (OTCPK:EIFZF, EIF.TO) is one of our most popular stocks to cover. Unlike other airlines such as WestJet (OTC:WJAFF) and Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF), Exchange Income operates several small-scale airlines that operate in remote communities across Canada. Another aspect of the business that makes it different from other airlines is the fact that roughly 30% of its revenues come from several manufacturing companies that it has acquired over the last few years.

Today’s North Channel Investments article will discuss Exchange Income’s most recent quarterly report. We discuss its two segments thoroughly, as well discuss the growth prospects and the risks that come when investing in EIF.

Business Overview

Exchange Income Corp. is a Canadian-owned multinational company that is based out of Winnipeg, Manitoba. EIF operates in two different segments, which are aviation and manufacturing. Despite the fact that EIF does not own any large, well-known airlines, the company owns several regional airlines that provide charter services, regular passenger flights, ambulance services and cargo/freight delivery. It also owns a handful of companies that fall under its manufacturing segment, such as Ben Machines, Alberta Operations, WesTower Communications and Quest Window Systems.

Since 2015, EIF has acquired 4 companies: Provincial Aerospace, Ben Machine Products, Moncton Flight College and Quest Window Systems. The company has also partnered with Wasaya Airlines to decrease aircraft downtime and better connect flights with Bearskin Airlines (its subsidiary). Based on history, it is obvious that EIF loves to acquire new companies that can increase its earnings and diversify its portfolio. As an investor, this is a part of its business that is imperative to understand and research.

Recent Financial Performance

According to EIF’s CEO (Mike Pyle), “Q1 was one of the most significant and successful quarters in the company’s history”. Consolidated revenue in Q1 increased by 20% year over year. On the balance sheet, EIF breaks its revenues down into two segments: "Aerospace & Aviation" and "Manufacturing". The Aerospace & Aviation segment saw revenue increases of 7%. This increase was due to higher passenger volumes, increased charter capacities and increased revenues from the company's recent medevac contract which came into effect in the fourth quarter of the 2017 fiscal year. Comparable to 2017, revenues increased by $12.8 million and EBITDA increased by $3.9 million, respectively.

(Source: Exchange Income 2018 Q1 Report)

Its manufacturing segment also saw strong revenue growth. Revenues increased by $30.7 million and EBITDA increased by 166%, from $4.7 million to $12.5 million. The main reason for the significant increase was due to the acquisition of Quest Window Systems. In the 2017 Annual Report, EIF indicated that Quest had great growth prospects due to high demand for its product. Quest should continue to post impressive results going forward.

WesTower Communications is a subsidiary of EIF that constructs, engineers and manufactures communication towers. WesTower has been a segment of EIF’s operations that has struggled over the past few years due to lack of competitive technology. In 2017, WesTower invested heavily in fibre-optic infrastructure to become more competitive with other communication companies. The Q1 report indicated this investment began to see payoff in the first quarter. Alongside WesTower, Ben Machine and Albert Operations were another two of its companies that also saw revenue growth. Economic recovery in Western Canada and increased worldwide defense spending were reasons for such.

All of the companies stated above helped EIF grow its earnings. Net earnings increased by 55% to $8.6 million ($0.27 per basic share), and adjusted net earnings increased by 66% to $12.9 million ($0.41 per basic share). Free cash flow increased by 20% to $40.6 million, and the company's trailing twelve-month adjusted net earnings payout ratio also strengthened from 82% in 2017 to 77%. Overall, Exchange Income’s first quarter was very impressive.

Growth Prospects

We have covered EIF numerous times in the past. Most of our previous articles focus on the company’s growth prospects. Without going into too much detail - seen below is a point form of its main growth prospects:

Quest Window Systems - Demand for its services and products is expected to continue to increase over time. Quest's operations have grown so much over the last few years that the company is building a second manufacturing facility in the U.S that is expected to begin production in 2019.

EIF has launched several new destinations on the Quebec North Shore through its PAL Airlines Subsidiary.

Key partnership with Wasaya Airways that will interconnect more of EIF’s flights. This will lower costs and cut on downtime between connecting flights.

Acquired Moncton Flight College, which will help recruit and retain pilots for the corporation.

EIF has a history of acquiring small companies so it can continue to see growth in its earnings. In the Q1 report, management stated: “While EIC is still actively seeking acquisitions, it is likely the pace (number of future acquisitions) will slow while the focus is placed on closing and integrating these companies”.

Risks Associated with EIF

When considering whether or not you should purchase EIF, it is imperative to look at its financial risks. High payout ratios and a highly leveraged balance sheet are a few of the main risks within the company. As of March 31, 2018, EIF had a strong current ratio of 2.28 to 1, and it should have no issues with its free cash flow in the future. Cash on hand is currently lower than usual due to the fact that the company redeemed $56.7 million of convertible debentures and purchased $40 million in capital assets. According to the Q1 report, EIF has no long-term debt coming due until March 2020. The company should not have any issues with its cash flows going forward.

EIF is a highly leveraged company and continues to issue shares/convertible debentures to secure lending/acquire companies. This often dilutes shareholders of earnings and may be part of the reason why EIF’s stock value has not seen significant growth over the last few years. That being said, its acquisitions have continued to grow (revenue and earning wise), which has allowed the company's EPS per basic share and dividend payout to increase marginally year over year. Its high leverage is definitely a risk and will always be a risk with the company - which I believe is one of the reasons why the stock has not seen significant increase in value. Based on the growth of its earnings and the diversification of the portfolio, we believe this high leverage is not a deal breaker but should be noted.

In regard to the payout ratio, management believes that it will continue to decrease over time despite the company's recent acquisitions. EIF stated that it will continue to increase efficiency in its subsidiaries, while also being able to increase profits. Since 2014, the company has worked tirelessly at decreasing its payout ratio. Seen below is the history of its payout ratio over the last 4 years.

(Source: Exchange Income 2018 Q1 Report)

Pros of Investing in EIF

It is important to mention EIF’s excellent dividend payout. The company is currently paying a ~7% dividend, which has grown year over year since 2004. On average, its dividend payout increases 4-5% on an annual basis. For the 2018 fiscal year, the dividend payout is $2.19. Based on the history of dividend payout increases, I expect the same trend to continue in the future.

EIF also has a highly diversified portfolio, which allows the company to grow in various ways. Its aviation sector is also not as recession-receptive as other airlines. This is because most of its flights travel to remote communities, where government officials travel, and their travel needs will not decrease in a recession. That being said, the company's manufacturing segment would definitely be affected during an economic downturn, but this segment only generates roughly 30-35% of EIF’s total revenues.

(Source: Exchange Income Corporate Website)

Final Thoughts

Exchange Income Corp. continues to show a promising future through its acquisitions and recent financial performance. The company continues to see record earnings, recently posting one of the best Q1 results in the company’s history. EIF also has an excellent dividend that has a history of annual growth, and the company is highly diversified and has strong growth prospects.

Its highly leveraged business model is not attractive. However, the company is continuing to lower the payout ratio and has no debt obligations until 2020. This means EIF should have no issues with its current financial obligations.

Based on the company’s success over the last few years and its excellent dividend, EIF continues to show investors that it is an investment to purchase and hold for the long haul. Its growth prospects should also fuel a gradual increase in the stock value over time. While the stock price continues to roller-coaster, investors will receive a strong yearly dividend payout of $2.19 (monthly payout of $0.1825).

The stock's current price is slightly under its normalized PE ratio, indicating today's current prices are fair and a good time to consider purchasing. Overall, EIF continues to impress, and should continue to do so for quarters to come.

