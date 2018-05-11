'Safer' Dividend Champions Gains Led By Meredith, Leggett, Pepsi, Old Rep. And Walmart Per Broker May Targets

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" Champions stocks projected 18.88% more gain than from $5K invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, 'safer' dividend Champion stocks also reported payout ratios, (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to further document their dividend support. Twenty-four Champions were disqualified in this "safer" screening process for showing negative annual returns.

Broker target-estimated May top-ten 'safer' Dividend Champion net gains from MCD, CL, APD, PG, JNJ, WMT, ORI, PEP, LEG, and topped by MDP ranged 13.36%-29.26% compiled 4/30/18 and counted 5/7/18.

41 of 80 Dividend Champions (25 or more annual dividend hikes) were tagged 'safer' by showing positive annual returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields calculated 5/7/18.





Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Claim Top Ten Champion 'Safer' Dividend Stocks Could Net 11.35% to 31.42% Gains To May, 2019

Five of the ten top yield "safe" dividend Champion dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus the yield-based strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, for May proved 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were tagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks. Those dividends and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 7, 2019 were:

Meredith (MDP) netted $292.60 based on estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) netted $283.01 based on a target price from eight analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Pepsico (PEP) netted $208.85 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Old Republic Intl (ORI) netted $203.70 based on median target price estimate from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Walmart (WMT) was found to net $190.72 per estimates from thirty-five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) netted $175.89 based on dividends and the median price estimate from twenty-five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble (PG) netted $156.28 based on target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Air Products & Chemicals (APD) netted $154.67 based on target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) netted $143.32, based on dividends plus upside estimates from 22 analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's (MCD) netted $133.58 based on dividends plus price estimates from thirty-four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 19.43% on $1k invested in each of these ten "Safer" Champion dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.













The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."









Safer Dividend May Champions

David Fish's Dividend Champion Index members listed as of 4/30/18 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 5/7/18 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields to produced the actionable conclusions in this article.

Ten Of Eleven Sectors Were Represented In The 41 "Safer" Dividend Champion List

Ten Morningstar sectors were represented by the set of 41 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of May 7. The sector representation broke out as follows: Real Estate (2); Consumer Cyclical (8); Consumer Defensive (8); Financial Services (9); Energy (1); Industrials (7); Healthcare (2); Basic Materials (2); Technology (1); Utilities (1); Communication Services (0).

Top ten Champion "safer" dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of May 7 included the first five three sectors on the list above.

Champions With "Safer" Dividends









Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 30 Champion stocks culled by yield fr41 with "Safer" dividends were here reported. You see grouped below the list that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.









Corporate financial priorities however are easily redirected by a board of directors promoting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Good Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Highest Yield Champions To 2019

Ten "Safer" Dividend Champions firms with the biggest yields May 7 per YCharts data lined up as follows:













Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Champion Dogs, To (12) Deliver 19.43% VS. (13) 16.35% Net Gains from All Ten by May, 2019













$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the 'safer' ten dividend Champion pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 18.88% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced 'safer' dividend Champion, Meredith (MDP) showed the best net gain of 29.26% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Champions as of May 7 were: People's United (PBCT); Old Republic Intl (ORI); National Retail Properties (NNN); Leggett & Platt (LEG); Meredith (MDP), with prices ranging from $18.47 to $52.40.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Champion dogs as of May 7 were: Realty Income (O); Procter & Gamble (PG); PepsiCo (PEP); Kimberly-Clark (KMB); Erie Indemnity (ERIE); Chevron (CVX), with prices ranging from $52.67 to $124.94.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend Champions dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: michigancogtraining.com

Two of these Champion dividend pups qualified as great catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I or among the 52 DOTWII now accumulating returns on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. A Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45AM nearly every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one stock contending for a weekly slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher most any trading day at 8:45 AM to watch, comment and share, the live report. Or catch the replays anytime. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.