Reader Inquiry: At 52-Week Lows Is BioDelivery Sciences A Viable Turnaround Play?

Two key overhangs include the need for additional funds and the need to grow their pipeline.

Changes to the board at the urging of activist shareholder Broadfin Capital could also ensure this ship turns around.

The hiring of an experienced new CEO is hopefully a step in the right direction.

Shares have lost three quarters of their value in the past three years and are in the red by 40% year to date.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) have lost three quarters of their value in the past three years and are also in the red by nearly 40% year to date.



The changeup of leadership along with mention from a few members in ROTY brought this one back to my attention.

Chart



Figure 1: BDSI daily advanced chart (source: Finviz)



Figure 2: BDSI 15 minute advanced chart (source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what is going on. The stock has been in the middle of a steady downtrend for quite some time and recently has continued to breakdown, now reaching 52 week lows (definitely not what one wants to see). Wednesday´s selloff was on above average volume and could be indicative of further downside to come (especially considering it was a solid day for biotech with the IBB gaining 1.38% and XBI finishing 2% in the green).

Reader Inquiry

Figure 3: Pipeline consisting of three commercially available products (source: corporate presentation)

BioDelivery Sciences has disappointed investors time and again, but sifting through such companies we´ve found several gems in ROTY. However, most of these types of firms will continue to see their operations head south or simply muddle along- I look forward to determining what type of opportunity (if any) exists for shareholders today.

Recent Developments

In February the company announced a Settlement Agreement had been reached with Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) which permits the latter to begin selling its generic version of Belbuca in the United States on January 23rd 2027. The settlement of litigation typically removes an overhang for companies involved and the stock briefly spiked.

On May 7th the company announced the appointment of Herm Cukier as CEO (most recently served as Senior Vice President at Allergan- AGN). Given this is a clear green flag, several ROTY members were quick to spot it and suggested the stock is worthy of further due diligence to determine if a turnaround is in the work.

Fourth quarter and full year earnings were reported in March with growth in net revenue of 11% to $12.5 million representing a step in the right direction. Importantly BELBUCA revenue grew 47% to $9.4 million with prescriptions up 10% over the third quarter to around 25,000 (full year prescriptions rose 84%).

Management has claimed that their targeted sales strategy will pay off in 2018, including augmenting the number of sales representatives from 65 to 85 and regional sales managers from 5 to 9.



Figure 4: BELBUCA monthly Rx sales (source: corporate presentation)

Other Information

Today the company reported first quarter 2018 results with total net revenue of $11.3 million representing a 19% increase over the same quarter last year. BELBUCA net revenue came in at $8 million versus $9.4 million, while BUNAVAIL net revenue came in at $1.8 million (relatively even). Total prescription sales appeared better for BELBUCA, rising 9% over the past quarter and reaching their highest point so far with prescriptions exceeding 10,000 in March.

Net loss came in at $10.6 million, down significantly from $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Importantly, their cash position has fallen to $12.1 million and continues to be a source of concern as another financing is likely needed.

As they finished scaling up their salesforce (now able to cover 3,500 more healthcare providers), prescription growth should continue to trend in the right direction in coming months. Keep in mind that recent managed care contracts (CVS/Caremark, Human, etc) are starting to have an effect and there´s always the chance that they receive a boost from legislation which discourages treatment options with higher potential for abuse.

I also note that Broadfin Capital reported a 7.3% stake in the stock not so long ago and following that it appears that Broadfin is encouraging the appointment of new directors to the Board to help guide the turnaround.

Final Thoughts

This one looks to me to be a ¨wait and see¨ type story- it´s a promising sign to see a new, qualified CEO and activism on the part of a well-regarded institutional investor.

This situation reminds me quite a bit of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP), as both are companies with a great product but have been materially mismanaged by those holding the reins. It´s vital for them going forward to restore trust and I hope that new CEO Herm Cukier is up to the task.

Risks include further dilution, disappointing sales growth, failure of management to execute, risk from legislation/political risk and continued pessimism in the name.

With the support of Broadfin perhaps they can get rid of the funding overhang without diluting shareholders too badly, but that remains to be seen. Likewise, the company has a limited commercial portfolio and to drive growth in the coming years they will likely need to inlicense new commercial ready products or clinical-stage drug candidates. I hope they avoid overpaying to get their hands on such assets.

While I won´t be adding this one to the ROTY Contenders List, I imagine it will continue to be discussed in Live Chat as it should be an interesting case study to see unfold. I´m especially fascinated by situations where institutional shareholders are pushing for change and enjoy seeing whether or not they are successful.

