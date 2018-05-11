This Grizzly Tames Bear Markets

Here’s a way to hedge the pain of a possible bear cycle with the help of a grizzly.

What if your personal “long term” comes during a time when you need to withdraw funds when the market is down 20%, 30% or 50%?

But that trajectory has been punctuated by some horrific downturns like the 50% loss from October 2007-March 2009.

This advice is predicated on the fact that “over the long term” the market has risen steadily and will likely continue to do so.

Many investors have been convinced they should simply buy an index fund and hold it no matter what.

The grizzly in this case is the Leuthold Grizzly Short Fund (MUTF:GRZZX) and this is a great time to buy it – just not a great time to write an article extolling the virtues of protecting your portfolio. Most investors want “topical” which sounds great until you realize it too often translates to, “If the market is going up tell me what to buy now so I don’t miss anything!”

But my experience tells me there are a few brave souls who will actually make their investments when prices are low and sell them when they are high. They don’t get any lower than Grizzly, which hit a new low of $4.68 for the trailing 12 months today.

The S&P 500 has (once again!) rallied 100 points over the past few days. This means it is (once again!) back to its value that it held back on January 4th at the beginning of the year.

Will it hold it and move on from here this time around? No one knows. What we do know is that this is typical of the volatility the market has displayed since the year began and, I believe, typical of how it will continue. For this reason I see the choice of a hedge, be it for 2018 or some shorter (and hopefully not longer) period, a compelling choice.

This latest earnings-euphoria rally has given you and me the opportunity to pick and choose from among a variety of possible hedges. If you are an options trader, put premiums are low right now, since many investors believe our 10% correction was all it took to re-energize the market and send the Dow to 30,000 and beyond.

If you are of a more conservative bent, you might consider some of the fine “long/short” mutual funds and ETFs out there. (We already own two such mutual funds in our Investors Edge® Growth & Value Portfolio, which we update continuously for our subscribers.) Both have performed admirably in both up and down markets.

Another approach is to create your own long/short portfolio. The way I do that is to buy shares in what I believe are some of the finest companies in the world and place trailing stops against them. I've also been buying stellar alternative income opportunities to keep our income high, and selecting, at appropriate times, a downside hedge.

After 9 years of a bull market, short-only funds are in disrepute. This one is managed by Leuthold Weeden, a firm whose research and analysis I deeply respect. I can't think of a better hedge against hard times than GRZZX.

Leuthold Weeden is an institutional research firm that delves deeply into the fundamentals of what makes great companies great. It also does not shy away from making market calls based upon its long experience and the breadth and depth of its research team and world-class analysts. While seeking the best, it often analyzes the worst as well. It is mostly those companies’ shares that find their way into the Grizzly portfolio.

But it also does valuation analyses. When it concludes a popular market darling, even one with good fundamentals, is likely to disappoint going forward, it may at least temporarily be added to the “short” list.

As an institutional client, I receive Leuthold’s proprietary research and analysis. Given that, I would never quote its findings or specific research, but fortuitously, Chief Investment Officer Doug Ramsey just did that for everyone, providing his viewpoint to MarketWatch. In case you missed it, here are some of the nuggets from that article now accessible to the public:

"our call of the day warns that a ‘clock’ is ticking down to a pullback for equities. It comes from the Leuthold Group’s Doug Ramsey, who has taken a look at the behavior in stocks since February’s pullback… The Leuthold chief investment officer notes that the comeback trail for stocks since their Feb. 8 low has been ‘the most meandering of all recovery paths since 1950…’

“Here’s [an example] he provided, showing what has happened in the past after the S&P 500 finally made that post-correction high. It shows investors walking into a ‘classic bull trap’ - a false signal that shows a market is headed higher, when actually it’s going the other way.

“Ramsey leaves us with this last chart, which lays out the middle-ground possibility. That’s where the recovery is a “tweener” — too deep for a correction, but not a recession-induced bear market either:

“Ramsey says they while Leuthold is positioned defensively right now, it hasn’t yet declared a bear market. Just ‘food for thought,’ he says. Tick-tock.”

I don’t know enough to declare this the beginning of a bear market but, like Leuthold, my family accounts and our management clients are all “positioned defensively right now” as well. This may not look like much of a plan if you review only the first chart below but read on to see “the rest of the story.”

(Chart courtesy of Morningstar)

From inception on June 19, 2000, until today if you had, against all logic, chosen to stay short for this entire 18-year period, $10,000 invested in the S&P 500 would have grown to $26,125; your always-short decision in GRZZX would have left you with just $2232. (Could be even worse, however. Grizzly is the best of breed; if you had selected a composite of all bear mutual funds you would be left with just $1081.)

But that is not the whole story. You would really only want to own a bear fund if you believe that there is a chance of a bear market and even then only in a reasonable portion of your portfolio – ideally as a hedge for longs that do better than the market while the shorts GRZZX selects are underperforming.

With this approach in mind I have displayed the exact same chart as above for the period from inception (June 19, 2000) through March 13, 2009, during which there were two bear cycles and one very good bull cycle:

(Chart courtesy of Morningstar)

During this period, in which the S&P 500 climbed nicely from 2003 through most of 2007, the results were remarkably different! At the end of all this sturm und drang the S&P 500, despite the rise during those good years, would have been worth only $5594, a 45% decline. The composite of all bear market funds would have solidly thumped those returns by a factor of nearly 3 times, and the (in my opinion, better-managed) Grizzly Short Fund would have more than doubled your net worth and stomped the S&P 500 by a factor of just under 4 times better!

To everything there is a season.”

In closing, I draw your attention to two things that compel many short-sighted investors to turn away. It is expensive to borrow shares, to short, and to have the sold shares called back, etc. So this fund charges a 1.69% expense ratio.

Allow me to rant for just a moment on why investors are wrong to over-emphasize expense fees: All performance reporting is done after considering all fees and expenses. When you see a mutual fund that is up 20% a year and charges 2%, that means it was really up 22%. Yet time after time I see investors buy an inferior performer “because they have lower fees.”

A most egregious example of this was when I suggested for readers’ due diligence in the mutual fund AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund (MUTF:IOFAX) (The Perfect Mutual Fund For Volatile Times) in February.

A commenter took me to task for suggesting a fund that charged 1.5%: “If the company knows its business so well, why the high fees? Can they not trust their own work to pay themselves via appreciation?” My short answer to such queries is: I don’t give two hoots if brilliant managers want to get filthy rich as long as it isn’t at my expense.

If you re-read the article you’ll see that this is an alternative bond fund that is up 37% in less than 3 years, beating the S&P 500. When I can diversify into a (riskier) subset of bonds with virtually zero correlation to the stock market, if it makes those kinds of returns, more power to it (If a mutual fund not correlated to my other investments makes me 15% a year net, why should I care if it pays itself handsomely? It can have the other 1.5 or 3 or 5% as far as I am concerned.)

The other caveat is that Grizzly has a $10,000 minimum. I “believe” that may not apply in all cases at various online brokerage firms. I don’t know personally because as a registered advisor those minimums are waived for my clients, as are the loads on almost all load funds.

I cannot predict tomorrow’s market. I can only decide when it is more prudent than not to either take some chips off the table or find investments that will allow me to increase my clients and my net worth whether in up markets or down. It is more difficult than simply buying an index fund and riding it down in every bear market, but oh so much more rewarding.

Good investing,

Joe

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRZZX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.