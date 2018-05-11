Weekly CEF Roundup: City Of London Battles The China Fund

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday April 27, 2018 (members of Cambridge Income Laboratory received the Roundup on April 30, 2018).

Weekly performance roundup

17 out of 31 sectors were positive by price (up from 8 last week), and the average price return was 0.28% (down from -0.29%). Leading the pack were US real estate (+1.95%), MLPs (+1.78%) and utilities (+1.07%). International equities lagged the most, with Asia equity (-1.09%) and other non-US equity (-0.56%) bringing up the rear.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

8 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 11 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.24% (down from -0.04%). The NAV gainers/losers were similar to the price gainers/losers.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is multi-sector income (0.54%), while the sector with the highest discount is NJ munis (-12.27%). The average sector discount is -6.46% (up from -6.94% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Global equity showed the largest premium/discount increase (+1.38%), while US real estate showed the largest premium/discount decline (-0.43%). The average change in premium/discount was 0.48% (up from -0.24% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is US general equity (+0.81), while the sector with the lowest z-score is high yield munis (-1.70). The average z-score is -0.45 (up from -0.74 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest yield is MLPs (10.49%), followed by global growth & income (9.47%), global equity dividend (8.82%), emerging market income (8.81%) and multisector income (8.80%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.92% (down from 6.95% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (GRR) -18.66% 22.73% -6.51% 0.5 -17.27% -0.76% (GGO) -6.09% 4.28% -4.10% 1.5 -6.50% -0.56% (MPV) -4.88% 7.38% 5.26% 0.4 -4.43% 0.00% (MCI) -2.97% 7.95% -0.80% -0.9 -2.90% 0.00% (MFV) -2.77% 9.67% 5.62% -0.1 -3.06% -0.52% (RQI) -2.52% 8.35% -5.74% 0.2 0.61% 3.30% (DMO) -2.17% 10.69% 17.00% -0.2 -1.50% 0.33% (GUT) -2.11% 10.22% 17.64% -1.8 0.86% 2.67% (GRF) -1.94% 6.86% -16.42% -1.9 -1.72% 0.57% (OTCPK:FXBY) -1.52% 0.47% -28.43% 0.9 -1.74% 0.34%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (FEN) 5.48% 10.16% 3.44% 0.8 3.26% -2.22% (GCV) 4.21% 7.74% 11.71% 2.1 2.99% -0.89% (FPL) 4.01% 11.39% 9.61% 2.5 4.73% 0.90% (PHK) 3.81% 12.20% 21.04% 0.3 3.25% 0.00% (CHN) 3.72% 2.58% -9.37% -0.9 -0.19% -4.28% (IDE) 3.45% 7.52% -3.44% 0.2 1.85% -1.78% (NOM) 3.44% 4.10% 1.95% -1.1 3.03% -0.45% (GGT) 3.30% 9.34% 7.53% 2.4 0.64% -2.45% (RVT) 3.27% 7.13% -4.85% 3.5 1.31% -2.17% (PTY) 3.25% 8.91% 18.79% 3.7 2.82% 0.00%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 18, 2018 | BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: DSU) announced today the final results of the Fund's tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for up to 10% of its outstanding shares of common stock (the "Shares"). The Tender Offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 17, 2018, was oversubscribed. Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the Fund will purchase Shares from all tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis, after disregarding "odd lots" and fractions, based on the number of Shares properly tendered ("Pro-Ration Factor"). The final results of the Tender Offer are provided in the table below. Number of Shares Tendered Number of Tendered Shares to be Purchased Pro-Ration Factor Purchase Price* Number of Outstanding Shares after Tender Offer 26,225,806 5,879,192 22.02% $12.41 52,912,736 * Equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value per Share as of April 18, 2018 (the business day immediately following the expiration date of the Tender Offer). March 22, 2018 | The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) (the "Fund") announced the results of its transferable rights offering (the "Offer"). The Offer commenced on February 16, 2018 and expired on March 22, 2018 (the "Expiration Date"). The Offer entitled rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 1,951,286 of the Fund's common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Shares"). The subscription price was $14.88 per Common Share and was determined based upon a formula equal to 78% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per Common Share at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on the Expiration Date. The Offer was over-subscribed. Common Shares will be issued promptly after completion and receipt of all shareholder payments and the pro-rata allocation of Common Shares in respect of the over-subscription privilege. Gross proceeds of the Offer are expected to be approximately $29.3 million. The Fund intends to invest the net proceeds of the Offer in accordance with its investment objective and policies.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 20, 2018 | Morgan Stanley Income Securities Inc. (NYSE:ICB) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that its stockholders, at the Fund’s Special Meeting of Stockholders held on April 20, 2018, approved the reorganization (the “Reorganization”) of the Fund into the Corporate Bond Portfolio (“MSIFT Corporate Bond”). MSIFT Corporate Bond is a diversified series of Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust, an open-end management investment company advised by the Fund’s investment adviser. In connection with the Reorganization, stockholders of the Fund will receive newly issued Class I shares of MSIFT Corporate Bond with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of their common shares of the Fund on the valuation date, which is expected to be the close of business on or about June 1, 2018. The transaction is currently expected to close on or about June 4, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Stockholders of the Fund will continue to be able to trade their common shares of the Fund on the New York Stock Exchange until the close of business on or about June 1, 2018. Subsequently, the Fund will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be dissolved.



April 17, 2018 | Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (ECC, ECCA, ECCB, ECCZ, ECCY) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $60,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 6.6875% notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”), which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $57.9 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The 2028 Notes will mature on April 30, 2028 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option on or after April 30, 2021. The 2028 Notes will be issued in denominations of $25 and integral multiples of $25 in excess thereof and will bear interest at a rate of 6.6875% per year, payable quarterly, with the first interest payment occurring on July 2, 2018 (the first business day following June 30, 2018). The 2028 Notes are expected to be rated ‘A-’ by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $9,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2028 Notes to cover overallotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on April 24, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to list the 2028 Notes on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ECCX.” The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the 2028 Notes to redeem the Company’s unsecured notes due 2020, which are redeemable upon 30 days’ notice, and if any net proceeds remain, to acquire investments in accordance with the Company’s investment objectives and strategies, to make distributions to the Company’s stockholders and for general working capital purposes.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 27, 2018 | City of London Investment Management Company Limited, which represents clients who are the beneficial owners of approximately 27.6% of the outstanding shares of common stock of The China Fund, Inc. (CHN), today commented on China Fund Board's continued waste of stockholder assets and actions to prevent stockholders from exercising their fundamental right to vote (press release). April 26, 2018 | The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) (the “Fund”) announced today that it will redeem one half (1,271,148 shares) of its outstanding 6.00% Series D Cumulative Preferred Shares (the “Series D Preferred Shares”). The shares will be redeemed at $25.30 per Series D Preferred Share (the “Redemption Price”), which consists of $25.00 per Series D Preferred Share (the liquidation preference) plus accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions through the redemption date of June 8, 2018. From and after the redemption date, the Series D Preferred Shares being redeemed will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the Series D Preferred shareholders with respect to the redeemed Series D Preferred Shares will cease, except the right to receive the Redemption Price, without interest. April 12, 2018 | The Board of Trustees for both the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) and the Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) has approved an additional investment policy for each fund as detailed below which will become effective today, April 12, 2018. The new policy can be changed only upon the provision of at least 60 days’ prior written notice to common shareholders. JQC: Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of “Assets,” at time of purchase, in loans or securities in the issuing company’s capital structure that are senior to its common equity, including but not limited to debt securities, preferred securities. This new policy is separate from and in addition to the fund’s existing policy that it will invest at least 70% of Managed Assets in adjustable rate senior loans and second lien loans. JSD: Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of “Assets,” at time of purchase, in loans or securities in the issuing company’s capital structure that are senior to its common equity, including but not limited to debt securities, preferred securities. This new policy is separate from and in addition to the fund’s existing policy that it will invest at least 70% of its Managed Assets in adjustable rate corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, second lien loans and other adjustable rate corporate debt instruments. March 29, 2018 | Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: PAI) reaffirmed that effective today, March 29, 2018, the Fund’s name has changed from Western Asset Income Fund to Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. The Fund’s shares of common stock continue to trade under its existing New York Stock Exchange symbol “PAI”. The Fund’s CUSIP, 95766T100, has not changed. In addition, also effective March 29, 2018, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities that are rated in the Baa or BBB categories or above at the time of purchase by one or more Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (“NRSROs”) or unrated securities of comparable quality at the time of purchase (as determined by the adviser). The Fund’s investment objectives remain unchanged.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with ex-dates in the current and in the next month are included. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed, as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. In this week's edition, I've also added monthly/quarterly information, as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount, and 1-year z-score information for newly added funds. However, note that the yield, coverage, discount and z-score information will not be updated every week. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters, arranged in descending order of distribution change magnitude.

I'm making another change to the section this month. I'm only going to be including the distribution changes announced this month, as I believe this what investors would be most interested in if they are wont to keep track of the distribution changes of their portfolio. Any changes announced in the week are shown in bold.

Cutters

Fund Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Neuberger Berman CA Inter Muni (NBW) -12.5% 0.0512 0.0448 4.27% -14.29% -2.4 109% 4/16/2018 4/27/2018 Managed Duration InvGrade Muni (MZF) -11.1% 0.045 0.04 3.55% -6.05% 0.9 109% 4/2/2018 4/13/2018 Neuberger Berman NY Inter Muni (NBO) -10.0% 0.0437 0.03933 4.08% -14.42% -1.5 113% 4/16/2018 4/27/2018 Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) -8.3% 0.12 0.11 7.36% 6.60% 1.7 -2% 4/16/2018 4/26/2018 First Trust Mortgage Income (FMY) -7.7% 0.065 0.06 5.35% -11.32% -3.9 47% 4/19/2018 5/1/2018 Neuberger Berman Inter Muni (NBH) -7.5% 0.0675 0.06244 5.57% -9.79% -2.3 97% 4/16/2018 4/27/2018 First Trust Inter Dur Pref & I (FPF) -6.6% 0.1525 0.1425 7.61% -6.61% -2.1 109% 4/19/2018 5/1/2018 Liberty All-Star Equity (USA) -5.6% 0.18 0.17 10.88% -6.99% 1.5 2% 4/16/2018 4/26/2018 EV High Inc 2021 Target Term (EHT) -5.0% 0.05 0.0475 5.85% -3.18% -1.9 101% 4/2/2018 4/11/2018 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) -2.4% 0.041 0.04 4.62% -13.93% -1.8 -118% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -1.7% 0.02139 0.02103 9.32% 3.01% 0.4 61% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) -1.6% 0.04919 0.04842 9.67% 5.62% -0.1 29% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -1.1% 0.1098 0.1086 11.03% -5.90% 1.7 25% 4/3/2018 4/12/2018 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) -1.1% 0.04295 0.04249 8.96% -9.83% -1.6 54% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.9% 0.06022 0.05965 8.87% -9.02% -1 51% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.9% 0.03036 0.03008 9.26% -6.92% -0.8 26% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.9% 0.0995 0.0986 10.83% -5.94% 3.2 27% 4/3/2018 4/12/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.6% 0.02973 0.02956 7.83% -6.40% -1.6 38% 4/2/2018 4/17/2018 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) -0.5% 0.1172 0.1166 11.01% -6.48% 0 1% 4/10/2018 4/19/2018

Fund Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 1.8% 0.1013 0.1031 11.49% -8.88% -0.2 -3% 4/10/2018 4/19/2018 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) 2.5% 0.1226 0.1257 11.14% -6.69% 0.5 -4% 4/10/2018 4/19/2018 Aberdeen Chile Fund (CH) 5.9% 0.2317 0.2454 5.21% -5.38% 2.1 -5% 4/9/2018 4/18/2018 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 93.1% 0.0174 0.0336 4.48% -11.99% -0.7 90% 4/2/2018 4/12/2018 Aberdeen Israel (ISL) 104.6% 0.54304 1.11131 10.49% -6.32% 1.6 0% 4/9/2018 4/18/2018 Aberdeen Latin America Equity (LAQ) 185.6% 0.42393 1.21058 6.20% -6.49% 1.8 0% 4/9/2018 4/18/2018 Asia Tigers Fund (GRR) 557.4% 0.31847 2.09358 22.73% -6.51% 0.5 0% 4/9/2018 4/18/2018 Aberdeen Greater China Fund (GCH) 816.9% 0.1446 1.32581 12.48% -4.40% 2.2 0% 4/9/2018 4/18/2018

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Recommended reads are in bold.

Alpha Gen Capital presents High-Yielding Technology Equity CEFs (Apr. 25).

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs (Apr. 25), Weekly Review: High Yield CEFs (Apr. 25), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs (Apr. 25), Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades (Apr. 25), and Redeemed Issues: The Latest Ones (Apr. 25).

History and Finance presents an excellent series on term CEFs in Stable Yield With Closed-End Funds: Term CEF Ladder (Apr. 9), Term CEF Ladder #2: Mortgage Closed-End Funds Explored (Apr. 17), and Term CEF Ladder #3: Senior Loan Closed-End Funds And CLOs (Apr. 26).

Maks F.S. presents IRR - You Don't Have To Pinch Your Nose Here As You Buy, 10% Distribution In A Popular Sector (Apr. 29).

*Stanford Chemist presents: Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Going Crazy (Apr. 23), Illogical Pricing In Convertible CEFs (Apr. 24), Illogical Pricing In Convertible CEFs (Part 2) (Apr. 25), Weekly CEF Roundup: April 13, 2018 (Apr. 26), and Reaves Utility Income Fund Boosts Monthly Distribution By 6.25%: What Does It Mean? (Apr. 27).

*To subscribers: These link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Investors Get A Wake-Up Call From Earnings (Apr. 27).

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Will Strong Economic Data Send Interest Rates Higher? (Apr. 29).

Lance Robert presents Mapping Out The Market's Next Moves (Apr. 29).

Commentary and actionable takeaway

(This is normally exclusive to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory, but has been released to the public as part of my 8,000 followers celebration.)

As noted in the activist events above, City of London Investment Management is getting increasingly frustrated with The China Fund's (CHN) antics. The full press release is here and is reproduced below:

COATESVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2018/PRNewswire/ - City of London Investment Management Company Limited, which represents clients who are the beneficial owners of approximately 27.6% of the outstanding shares of common stock of The China Fund, Inc. (CHN), today commented on China Fund Board's continued waste of stockholder assets and actions to prevent stockholders from exercising their fundamental right to vote. City of London believes the Board has breached their Fiduciary Duties by Preventing Valid Votes of Stockholders from being Counted. The Board postponed China Fund's 2018 annual meeting of stockholders twice, just days before the scheduled meeting dates, and has publicly stated they may postpone the meeting again. Why else would the meeting be postponed except to prevent Joe Rogers and Richard Shore from losing their seats on the Board and preventing stockholders from exercising their statutory right to terminate the Investment Management Agreement?

We believe the Board is not acting in stockholders' best interests, but to preserve Joe Rogers' position as Chairman of the Board. Under Joe Rogers' leadership, China Fund has a lagging record of disappointing performance and bad Board decisions. It is time for new leadership.

It is imperative that the Board permit the votes to occur on May 23, 2018. If the City of London nominees are elected, Joe Rogers and Richard Shore should be replaced on the Board in accordance with the stockholder vote. China Fund has Engaged in a Pattern of Wasting Stockholder Assets in an Unprecedented Manner with Litigation in Two Courts Designed to Block the Stockholder Vote. The Board is using fund assets for litigation expenses – these are your assets that they are spending to block your vote. Wasteful Litigation in Federal Court in New York After the first annual meeting postponement, the Board filed a lawsuit against City of London, China Fund's largest stockholder, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY Court) in an apparent attempt to obstruct stockholders' rights and to further entrench themselves.

The SDNY Court denied in full China Fund's motion for a temporary restraining order, expedited discovery and preliminary injunction, finding China Fund's claims challenging City of London's proxy materials to be without merit.

China Fund then moved, in the appellate court, for an expedited review, which was denied. Despite this denial, China Fund prepared and filed a 57-page brief with the appellate court.

Despite two denials, China Fund submitted an "Emergency Motion" for reconsideration of the denial of the expedited review, which was denied. How much will stockholders be forced to pay for this frivolous litigation? Wasteful Actions in Maryland State Court To assure the votes are counted, after the March postponement we filed a Verified Complaint in the Circuit Court of Baltimore County, Maryland, bringing claims against China Fund and the members of the Board, with the goal of requiring the annual meeting to be held April 26, 2018. We should not have had to file this action.

The Board's response was to amend China Fund's bylaws in an attempt to retroactively permit its improper actions, and to delay the annual meeting for the second time, immediately prior to the Maryland court hearing in April, thus causing further wasteful legal costs and expenses for China Fund stockholders.

China Fund has notified the Maryland Court that under a specified condition (which was satisfied on April 26, 2018) China Fund will hold the vote for the election of directors on May 23, 2018. While this long overdue election would be welcome, we continue to be concerned that (i) China Fund Board will find another pretext for delay, (ii) if the City of London nominees are elected the Board will take some action to prevent the replacement of Joe Rogers and Richard Shore on the Board, and (iii) the Board will continue to prevent the counting of the stockholder vote on the termination of the investment manager. We are Concerned the Board's Actions are Intended to Protect the Incumbents and the Status Quo, Not to Benefit Stockholders. We have proposed two new Directors who have closed-end fund (CEF) experience, are fully independent and have committed to acting in the best interests of all stockholders. The stockholders' right to elect directors is guaranteed by the Investment Company Act of 1940, a federal statute - in whose interest is the Board acting with its continued wasteful litigation and meeting postponements?

We have proposed to terminate the investment management contract because the manager, Allianz, has performed poorly over the long-term. The Proposal to terminate the Investment Manager is submitted, and must be voted on at the annual meeting, pursuant to the federal proxy rules - why is the Board blocking the vote?

The Board's ongoing posturing, multiple annual meeting postponements, entrenchment actions and never-ending litigation are extremely expensive and a waste of China Fund assets. These costs are reducing China Fund's NAV, with costs increasing on a daily basis as a result of the Board's actions, and gradually will erode the share price of China Fund. We believe these continued actions by the Board to block the stockholders' right to vote are undermining the quality and competitive position of China Fund in the marketplace to the detriment of the stockholders, the true owners of China Fund. It is Time to End the Delays and Permit the Stockholders to Finally Vote on May 23, 2018 on the Election of Directors and to Terminate the Investment Manager. No More Delays

No More Litigation

No More Waste of China Fund Assets City of London is using all its efforts to compel China Fund to finally hold its annual meeting and count your votes! Stockholders are the true owners of China Fund, and we have the right to seek to improve our investment. You are being punished via the Board's endless litigation and legal fees seeking to prevent a stockholder vote. We question how many hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent by the Board on legal fees and other expenses to prevent the stockholders' vote from being counted. We continue to seek your support on the previously distributed BLUE proxy card (i) to elect two independent director nominees who will work to maximize the value of each stockholder's investment, and (ii) to terminate the investment advisory and management agreements with China Fund's current investment advisor. Your vote is crucial. We encourage all China Fund stockholders to vote their shares on the BLUE proxy card. If stockholders have already voted China Fund's white proxy card, they can still vote the BLUE card. Every vote counts. China Fund stockholders have an opportunity to effect meaningful change by rejecting the China Fund Board's affront to stockholder rights. If you have any questions or need assistance with voting your BLUE proxy card, or need additional copies of our proxy materials, please contact our proxy solicitor, Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC at (212) 257-1311 or toll-free at (888) 368-0379.

City of London Investment Management Company ("City") is a boutique investment management firm specializing in emerging market equities CEFs. They've been quite active over the last two years, pressuring underperforming CEFs (see I, II, III, IV, V, IV for some of my articles on their activities) to enact shareholder-friendly actions (e.g., tender offers, liquidations, consolidations) with generally high success due to their large stakes in the targeted funds. Their "Statement on Corporate Governance and Voting Policy for Closed-End Funds", which is now in the 10th edition, is excellent reading for those who wish to understand more about how the board and manager's interests should be aligned with the shareholders rather than with themselves. Because of my Seeking Alpha articles on City's activities, I was invited to interview with their CEO/CIO, Mr. Barry Olliff, late last year. That interview is currently still sitting in my hard drive, neglected but not forgotten, and this week could be as good as any to share the interview transcript with our members (Spoiler: They hate being called an "activist" investor!).

Back to CHN - wowza! City is no small shareholder in the fund, owning 27.6% of the CEF (about $100 million), but if what they claim in the press release is true, then the Board of the fund is really not acting in shareholders' best interests. The use of the fund's assets in order to fund litigation expenses against City is especially deplorable.

"Poor corporate governance" was one of my five warning signs for a toxic CEF. Normally, I would avoid CHN as an investment to obtain Chinese equities exposure because of that reason. However, the involvement of City makes things interesting. Currently, CHN trades with a discount of -10.36% and a 1-year z-score of -2.6, while the 5-year average discount is -11.87%. If City is successful with enacting a tender offer - or even better - a liquidation, then this discount could rapidly narrow, giving substantial capital gains to shareholders. CHN is 67.43% institutional owned, and besides City's 27.6%, we also have Lazard Asset Management owning 13.6% and Bulldog Investors owning 4.5%. These three activist investors add up to already 45.7% of the fund, and so, I believe that City has a high chance of succeeding. Also, anyone already owning CHN is recommended to vote with City rather than with the Board.

More adventurous individuals may consider hedging CHN exposure with a short position in a benchmark ETF such as the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI). Note that this isn't a perfect hedge, since FXI is purely focused on mainland Chinese stocks, whereas CHN is really more of a "Greater China" fund that includes mainland China but Hong Kong and Taiwan as well.

Finally, note that this story can potentially take a very long time to play out, which is something to bear in mind, especially if executing the paired strategy. Fortunately, FXI's short fee is relatively cheap at 0.6%, according to iBorrowDesk.

A hat tip to the good folks at Morningstar who brought this press release to my attention.

Cambridge Income Laboratory guest contributor Steve Green also has a recent excellent article on CHN: "The Door Has Opened Up To Seek Value In The China Fund" (February 25, 2018).

Cambridge Income Laboratory: CEF and ETF Income and Arbitrage Strategies If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The Cambridge Income Laboratory is my Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund ((CEF)) and exchange-traded fund ((ETF)) portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas. We’re currently offering a limited time only free trial for the Cambridge Income Laboratory. The trial ends on May 15, 2018, so please join us by clicking on the following link: Cambridge Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the portfolio securities.