Rounds Report: Solid Biosciences Rallied While Inspire Medical System Witnessed Substantial Insider Purchases

Trading Analytics

Welcome to this edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for May 09, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s take an overall assessment of the bioscience space. As follows, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up $1.38 (+1.35%) at $103.79. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.73 higher at $89.80 (for +1.96% profits). It’s likely that investors were trading with positive sentiment for the day. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar)

Moving to specific equities, Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) won the highlight spot of the day. As a gene therapy developer, the company is focusing on various innovations to service different aspects of the orphan condition, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (“DMD”), as depicted in figure 2. Interestingly, the shares of tumbled over 50% when the lead molecule, SGT-001 (the answer to Duchenne muscular dystrophy) was placed on a clinical hold. Of note, there were concerns regarding the safety of gene-based therapy. Nevertheless, those concerns were abated, as the scientists retracted their claims (and stated that gene therapy and editing are indeed safe and efficacious). Riding on the wave of resurgence, the shares have appreciated over 74% for the past 4-week. Today, the stock traded up by another $2.89 at $20.12 for more than 16% profits. Accordingly, we expect Solid to continue to trade further north (and to increase at least one fold when the FDA will remove the clinical hold in the next few months). In addition, there should be increasing fortunes for other gene-based therapy innovators under our coverage.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Solid Biosciences)

Bioscience Catalysts

On May 07, the FDA put out a mandate for all restaurant chains (those at least 20 stores) to display the nutritional facts on all their food items. This is the excellent due diligence by the agency to curb the growing obesity pandemic. Research estimated that over 75% of Americans are either overweight or obese. And, the problem is getting worse. It is interesting to note that by displaying nutritional facts and calories info, consumers are less likely to eat the foods that are caloric dense.

The key ramification of this catalyst for bioscience innovators is that it signifies the strong demand for better management options. Despite the available of anti-obesity drugs, the pandemic remains. Back in 2017, we featured a research on an innovator, Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) - a company that is trying to tackle obesity through stellar nutrition and personalized coaching. Since our initial recommendation at roughly $70 per share, the stock is now worth more than $111. Going forward, we expect not only Herbalife but conventional bioscience with promising molecules to benefit from the increasing obesity trend.

Final Remarks

Subsequent to a weak trading session for the day prior, the bioscience market experienced a robust rally today. Many companies under our coverage garnered substantial profits. Solid Bioscience topped our list due to its increasing momentum, thus signifying a major comeback. With the high likelihood of an FDA clinical hold removal, the stock can increase by at least one fold. Last but not least, the tireless efforts by the FDA are helping to curb the obesity pandemic while rewarding therapeutic innovators servicing this niche.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

