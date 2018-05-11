Alpine: Elucidating The Acquisition Prospects Of A Young Sleeping Giant

TIP and vIgD offer significant synergy to CAR-T innovators as well as other I-O focused companies. As the positive clinical outcomes to post in 2020, more pursuers will take aim.

A great business at a fair price is superior to a fair business at a great price. - Charlie Munger

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) is a highly promising grower that we recently featured in the prior research. Despite its nascent history, the company owns two highly valuable therapeutic innovation platforms - variant immunoglobulin domain (“vIgD”) and transmembrane immunomodulatory protein (“TIP”). The high volatility can cause the timid investors to take a pass on Alpine. Nevertheless, our analytical research revealed that the company is transitioning into the next growth phase, as its lead molecules-in-development (ALPN-101 and -202) will hit the clinics in late 2018 and early 2019, respectively. With strong data as we prognosticated, the company can either be acquired by larger firms or grow into a pharmaceutical giant one day. Acquiring shares at this stage (and to hold through all the growth spurts) can deliver a 100-bagger like Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ). In this research, we’ll elucidate factors inductive to the acquisition of Alpine.

Figure 1: Alpine stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Seattle WA, Alpine leverages on the power of the naturally-occurring immune system proteins to innovate a technology coined “direct evolution.” The aforesaid tool is used to engineer enzymes native to the immune synapses, thereby innovating them for the treatment of cancers, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases (as shown in figure 2). It is interesting to note that direct evolution is highly versatile. Accordingly, the ingenious science enabled vIgD to concurrently turn on an immune molecule while inhibiting another. Ultimately, this makes vIgD an extremely flexible designing tool with the vast applications for many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Alpine).

In addition, TIP delivers the second knockout punch for Alpine shareholders, as it enhances the functioning of next-generation cancer therapeutic, chimeric antigen receptor and T cell receptor (CAR-TCR). Consequently, the leveraging-power allowed Alpine to secure the $535M deal back in 2015 with Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE), a firm under our coverage that was acquired by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). Of note, the company is currently brewing two stellar molecules. The most advanced is ALPN-101 (the first-in-class dual ICOS/CD28 antagonist) that has a planned investigational application (“IND”) in Q4 2018. The other drug (ALPN-202) is a dual PD-L1 and CTLA-4 blocker as well as a CD28 agonist (projected to be available in the clinic in 2019).

In the analysis of merger and acquisition (“M&A”), we follow a set of criteria to help us forecast upcoming M&As. Accordingly, the original M&A requisitions featured in a research on Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) were recently updated. As follows, the first requirement entails a favorable environment. Currently, the bioscience sector is operating in a climate that is highly conducive to M&As. The main reason is that giant pharmaceuticals are facing the patent cliffs. In response, these firms are executing either organic pipeline growth or growth via M&As. Consequently, Gilead Sciences is a prime candidate to acquire Alpine for various rationales. As alluded, Gilead has been facing the patent cliff re the Hepatitis C franchise (Sovaldi and Harvoni). In the valiant efforts to stave sales decline, the company acquired the leading CAR-TCR innovator - Kite Pharma - back in 2017. Interestingly, TIPs can enhance the functioning of CAR-TCR for Gilead.

The second criterion is pipeline synergy. We cannot emphasize how important this is for a deal consummation. Notably, the smaller firm has to have certain molecules (or platform assets) that can add substantial value to the pipeline of the acquirer (who is usually a much larger company). Interestingly, the synergy signifies that the sum is far greater than the simple addition of the parts. An example would be the TIP applications to enhance the functioning of a CAR-T. Either TIP or CAR-T alone won’t deliver robust clinical outcomes (or procure as much revenues) as when one applies two platforms together.

Third, the acquisition prospect usually has at least one approved therapeutic with significant market potential (typically in the blockbuster range, i.e. at least $1B in peak annual sales). It’s imperative to realize that this is a rough guide, as there are firms without an approved product that still got acquired. The acquisition catalyst is their promising technology. What is nearly always needed are the backing clinical results to prove the efficacy or safety of drug (and/or platform). At least the phase 2 trial data (or preferably phase 3 outcomes) are needed. In rare instances when the assets are too compelling (as in the case of Alpine), the phase 1 endpoints might be enough to trigger an acquisition.

Fourth, the offering price is usually set at least 40% higher than the market valuation. This can be highly specific to individual companies (depending on how much the acquirer needs the new technology for growth). Moreover, the negotiation skills of the management team of the smaller company are critical to strike a favorable deal. Given the stellar prospects and the uniquely disruptive nature of TIPs and vIgD, it is not far from the truth that Alpine will not be sold at any price less than $20. Under that price target, it would be more prudent for the company to continue nurturing its therapeutic assets to maturity instead of a sell.

Of note, we’d like to reiterate that the aforestated criteria are simply approximations. Not all requirements are essential for an acquisition. Be that as it may, there is a higher chance of an M&A if all criteria are fulfilled. After all, an M&A analysis is heavily dependent on statistics.

On April 24, 2018, Alpine appointed Chris Peetz to the Board of Directors. Earned his MBA from Stanford, Mr. Peetz has a strong pedigree and an excellent track record of performance. He currently serves as the CEO of Flashlight Therapeutics. His former experience was as a CFO and Head of Corporate Development at Tobira Therapeutics - a firm acquired by Allergan in Nov. 2016. Peetz also held senior management at Jennerex Biotherapeutics and Onyx Pharmaceuticals that are now SillaJen Biotherapeutics and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN). Interestingly, he also provided M&A advisory services at LaSalle Corporate Finance, a part of ABN AMRO, and also held positions at Abgenix and Solazyme (NASDAQ:SZYM).

We’d like to point out that it is prudent for a small (and young) firm like Alpine to bring in external talents to have further depths. And, this catalyst is highly interesting, as Mr. Peetz provided M&A advisory from his prior experience. Given the tremendous prospects of the asset that Alpine has in development, the company is a prime target of acquisition. It can be speculated that Alpine might be gearing up for sales in the future (pending on the positive results of its pipeline advancement, as elucidated). Commenting on the development, CEO (Dr. Mitchell Gold) enthused,

We are pleased to have Chris join Alpine’s Board of Directors during this period of significant growth of our company. Chris’ strong track record of strategic and financial achievements, including expertise supporting various corporate transactions, will add value as we drive our two lead programs – ALPN-101 for autoimmune/inflammatory diseases and ALPN-202 for I-O indications – toward the clinic.

Final Remarks

Alpine has the stellar therapeutic innovation platforms (TIP and vIgD) that are most likely to produce many blockbusters in the foreseeable future. Though in their early phases, ALPN-101 and 202 have highly favorable chances of delivering robust clinical endpoints (and to garner multi-billion dollars revenues). As the positive data to roll in, the company is most likely to get acquired by either Gilead Sciences, Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), or other large biopharma focusing on the I-O markets. Even if the company will not get acquired, it is not far from the truth that the share price will appreciate with the INDs for ALPN-101 and -202 correspondingly by year-end and in 2019. In the event of a deal breaker, the stock should procure multiple fold profits in the ultra-long-haul. At this point in its growth cycle, the main concern is whether ALPN-101 and -202 can procure strong preclinical outcomes. In the case of a negative data reporting, it is reasonable to expect the stock to tumble over 80% and vice versa.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, and Kite procured over 310%, 126%, 183%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Of note, there is an IBI version of this article that is a higher-level intelligence with extensive details, in which we published in advanced and exclusively for our subscribers. And, we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like to inform our readers of Seeking Alpha's recent policy change, in which the company implemented the paywall (not only to my articles but to all articles that are published over 10-day). This is in place, as the company is, after all, a business. And, the revenues from ads are not adequate to support the high-quality research that the company is providing. If you are a REAL TIME FOLLOWER, you will be notified immediately of our new research for you to continue to benefit from our due diligence. You can also gain access to all of my old articles and much more by taking the 2-week FREE trial of my marketplace, Integrated BioSci Investing.