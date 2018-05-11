The Fed's Treasury Holdings... Reviewing Operation Twist-Off

According to the Federal Reserve, it began normalizing its balance sheet in late 2017. In particular, the Federal Reserve holdings of US Treasurys have been reduced by a little less than $70 billion since peak holdings. This is about a 2.7% reduction in the Fed's Treasury holdings, so far. The Fed plans to continue rolling off Treasury holdings as they mature, at somewhere between $30 and $50 billion monthly, in a "data dependent" fashion likely until they halve their current holdings (give or take hundreds of billions).

But, the make-up of the maturity held by the Fed has really radically changed. The chart below shows the rise and maintenance of long bonds (over 10yrs), the rise and fall of middle duration (5 to 10yrs), the emergence of short duration (under 5yrs) and especially the shortest durations of under 1 year.

Below, detailing the holdings by maturity. The impact of the 2011 Operation Twist (selling hundreds of billions in short duration to buy mid and long duration) is clear between the interplay of short versus middle duration holdings. Interestingly, when Operation Twist concluded, the holdings of middle duration began falling and have never stopped falling in what I have termed "Operation Twist-Off."

From '09 through early 2013, the Fed increased its 5- to 10-year holdings by nearly $800 billion (from $100 billion to $900 billion or a 900% increase). Then the Fed began reducing its 5- to 10-year holdings beginning in 2014 ("Operation Twist-off"... lol) and from that time on, the Fed has persistently sold off nearly $600 billion (or 66%) of its 5- to 10-year holdings. Meanwhile, the Fed has sold less than 7% of its long duration and just 3% of its 1- to 5-year duration portfolio... and increased its holdings of less than a year maturity Treasurys by about $400 billion. At this rate, the Fed will be back to its pre-GFC level of 5- to 10-year holdings sometime in 2019. At that point, the Fed will have nothing to sell but short and/or extremely long duration if it intends to shrink its balance sheet further. I'm "amazed and shocked" that as the Fed focused its balance sheet reduction solely on mid-duration holdings and bought short duration, the short end rose significantly vis-a-vis the mid- and long duration. So important to note that as all recognizable sources of Treasury buying have wound down, ceased, or turned to outright selling, prices and yields haven't reflected this "free market" implication, despite continued record federal trade and budget deficits. As a reminder, you are welcome to read about who hasn't been buying US Treasury debt here and who has done all the buying here pre, during, and post QE. In a situation where nothing adds up, that in itself adds up (likewise, remember, Bernie Madoff's #s never added up, and that was the point).

Fascinating that as the Fed began (and continued) dumping 5- to 10-year debt, the two largest foreign holders (China/Japan) would both turn to net sellers while the BLICS (Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, Cayman Island, and Switzerland) would take over the heavy lifting of maintaining the foreign bid for US Treasury debt.

And interesting to note that Ireland is the new Belgium, leading the way for shadow banking centers to maintain the bid (and control the yields) for US debt, most likely loaded to the gills with 5- to 10-year US Treasury debt! Why and how Ireland superseded Belgium (of all countries) to become America's #3 foreign creditor is a story in itself.

Regardless of the BLICS efforts, the remainder of foreigners have eschewed US debt to such a degree that foreign holdings as a whole have essentially stalled since the Fed ceased QE. This has left the domestic sources to do nearly all the buying.

These domestic sources of buying are led by that juggernaut of funding known in the Treasury reports as "other." Not domestic banks, not domestic pensions, not insurers, not state or local governments, no it's mutual funds assisting the massive bid from "other," loading up like never before on US Treasury debt and saving America from interest rate Armageddon.