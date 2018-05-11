Exelixis: Elucidating The Recent Developments Powering A Big Winner

With many cancer indications brewing in the pipeline, it is not far from the truth that earnings will ramp up drastically in the subsequent years.

Recent net profit signaled that is is transitioning into the next aggressive growth phase. If the stock trades lower, it’s likely that a larger bioscience to acquire the firm.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is one of the most robust growers that we encountered in our decade-long of analytical research. The tremendous growth prospects are powering by the substantial unlocked value in the cabozantinib franchises (servicing the highly difficult-to-manage cancers). Interestingly, the stock experienced significant share price depreciation in the past three months. Nevertheless, the trend was reversed on May 03 2018 (due to the strong earning that, in and of itself, signifies that the transitioning into the next aggressive growth cycle). As follows, the stock rallied over +7.76% profits to close the trading session at $22.22. In the next day, the shares continued to appreciate by +1.0% to trade at $22.45. That being said, the elephant in the room is where the share price is heading. In this research, we’ll elucidate the earnings and recent developments (and to reaffirm our strong confidence in the long-term prospects of this highly promising grower).

Figure 1: Exelixis stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamental Analysis

Founded in 1994, Exelixis is headquartered in South San Francisco CA. The company is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of medicines to service highly difficult-to-treat cancers. There are three currently approved molecules: (1) cabozantinib (Cabometyx) for the management of all cases of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC); (2) cabozantinib (Cometriq) for progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer; (3) cobimetinib (Cotellic) for unresectable or metastatic melanoma with the BRAF V600E or V600K mutation (in combinations with vemurafenib). Though there are three approved medicines, the overwhelming percentage of revenues came from the cabozantinib franchises, which are critical growth catalysts nourishing this firm. Hence, we wish to briefly go over the key advantages of cabozantinib in managing cancers.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Exelixis).

Accordingly, cancers are highly adept at changing their cellular targets, evading immune responses (as well as becoming drug resistant). Research showed that combination therapy is excellent for combating cancers because it limits the time needed for the tumors to evolve (for becoming drug resistant). Interestingly, cabozantinib simultaneously inhibits different kinases (MET, AXL, VEGF receptors, and RET) involved in the disease processes (including oncogenesis, metastasis, tumor angiogenesis, drug resistance, and the maintenance of tumor environment). By concurrently attacking multiple targets, the miracle drug reduces the time that cancers have to evolve: this makes it much more efficacious than the suppression of a single target (by a monoclonal antibody), thereby conferring it the ability to cure resistant cancers.

Harnessing the excellent efficacy and safety of cabozantinib, Exelixis is investigating the said medicine in roughly 20 different cancer indications. Clinical trials like the Celestial trial have been quite promising thus far as we prognosticated (and, we anticipate that many more studies will yield highly promising outcomes).

For Q1 2018 (ended on March 31), Exelixis procured $212M (+160% improvement) compared to $80.9M for the same period a year prior. Of those figures, cabozantinib accounts for $134.3M. That aside, the net incomes registered at $115.9M ($0.39 per share) versus $16.7M ($0.06 per share) for the similar period of comparison. Notably, the improved revenues were due to the growth of the cabozantinib franchises - which are now approved for all advanced renal cell carcinoma (“aRCC”). In addition, the collaboration revenues increased to $78.1M for the quarter against only $12.0M for the comparing period. Moreover, the company recognized $45.8M on March 31 re a milestone payment from Ipsen Pharma (for the cabozantinib approval in the EU as the first-line treatment for ARCC). Furthermore, Exelixis procured $20.0M milestones from the Japanese partner (Daiichi Sankyo Company) for the high blood pressure (essential hypertension) segment. Commenting on the favorable development, the President and CEO (Dr. Michael Morrissey) enthused,

In Q1 2018, Exelixis continued to make significant progress in the ongoing commercialization of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) for advanced renal cell carcinoma. Following the FDA approval for its expanded indication in advanced first-line renal cell carcinoma, our team immediately began promoting Cabometyx across all lines of therapy for this patient population, resulting in further uptake from prescribers at both major academic institutions and in the community setting. The resulting growth in US sales, as well as the increasing collaboration revenues from our various partners, were important contributors to our strong financial performance during the quarter, leading to net income of $115.9M (or $0.37 per share on a fully diluted basis).

We elucidated in the prior research that cabozantinib is a stellar franchise. As mentioned, the strong efficacy and safety profile prompted the company to assess cabozantinib in many cancer indications. Looking ahead, Dr. Morrissey remarked,

From its initial approval for a rare disease indication five years ago, cabozantinib has grown to become an oncology franchise with the potential for global impact. We and our collaboration partners are committed to maximizing its opportunity to help patients across multiple tumor types. This now includes our recent regulatory submissions for previously treated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, aggressive cancer with worldwide relevance. Our efforts in liver cancer, as well as our plans to start additional phase 3 trials in other forms of cancer later this year, are each reflective of the Exelixis corporate mission to help patients with cancer recover stronger and live longer.

Catalyst wise, what is most notable is the gargantuan revenues improvement for cabozantinib. In Q1, the aforesaid franchise procured over $134M. And, we anticipate that it should deliver at least $600M for fiscal 2018. The sales should also ramp up aggressively in 2019. That aside, the clinical trials in development for both cabozantinib and cobimetinib to deliver strong results (that will ultimately translate into growing revenues going forward). The aforesaid developments signify the fact that cabozantinib is a multi-dimensional molecule (and the management are executing their due diligence in unlocking the value of this stellar drug). Data Forecasting

Final Remarks

As a young grower, Exelixis started to operate with a net profit. The company has three stellar medicines - Cabometyx, Cometriq, and Cotellic - for the treatment of various resistant cancers. Cabozantinib underlies the former two franchises (comprising the bulk of the latest Q1 revenues) demonstrated substantial sales improvement. Given the high efficacy and safety of cabozantinib (and it’s 20 additional cancer indications), we prognosticate that there will be substantial revenues increase going forward. Regardless of the recent volatility, the patient investors will most likely be rewarded big in the long-haul. There is also a chance that Exelixis can get bought out if it trades lower. At this point in the growth cycle (when the approved drugs are generating positive profits), the main concern is if cabozantinib and cobimetinib can deliver blockbuster sales. Despite the highly favorable odds, there is still a small chance of a failed commercialization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

